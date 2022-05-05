High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 4, 2022
Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | 11:59 PM
High schools
Baseball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 3, Seneca Valley 1
Central Catholic 4, Allderdice 3
North Allegheny 8, Pine-Richland 4
Section 2
Baldwin 11, Canon-McMillan 1
Class 5A
Section 3
Moon 3, West Allegheny 2
Class 4A
Section 1
North Catholic 2, Knoch 1
Section 2
Blackhawk 9, Central Valley 0
Montour 11, Ambridge 2
Beaver 6, Quaker Valley 4
Class 3A
Section 1
Hopewell 8, Freedom 1
Mohawk 5, Ellwood City 1
Section 2
South Park 10, Keystone Oaks 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth 10, Washington 4
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.
Section 2
Neshannock 6, South Side 1
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Section 4
Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union, ppd.
Section 3
Eden Christian 7, Sewickley Academy 0
Nonsection
Plum 8, Avonworth 7
Avonworth at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Derry at United, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Riverside at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Brownsville at Valley, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
Carmichaels at Waynesburg, 4:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Montour, 4:15 p.m.
Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Hopewell at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 4:30 p.m.
Knoch at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Leechburg at River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
North Hills at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Plum at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
Shenango at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
South Side at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Washington at Monessen, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at New Castle, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
West Shamokin at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Lacrosse
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Peters Township 15, Latrobe 0
Penn-Trafford 10, Hempfield 9
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Peters Township 19, Hempfield 4
Class 2A
Section 1
Hampton 18, Winchester Thurston 3
Section 2
Mars 13, Quaker Valley 10
Nonsection
South Fayette 11, North Hills 10
Softball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin 10, Peters Township 0
Section 2
Hempfield at North Allegheny, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 12, Indiana 2
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Plum at Penn Hills, ppd.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, ppd.
Trinity 17, Upper St. Clair 2
West Allegheny 11, Moon 1
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Section 2
Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Yough at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Section 3
Beaver at Blackhawk, ppd.
Hopewell at Montour, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy at Derry, ppd.
Section 2
Avonworth 13, Beaver Falls 1
Avonworth 16, Quaker Valley 4
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 15, Carlynton 0
Burgettstown 15, Fort Cherry 0
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 22, Jeannette 2
Brentwood 4, Seton LaSalle 2
Serra Catholic 5, Steel Valley 1
Section 3
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.
Charleroi 5, Bentworth 3
Frazier 19, California 0
Section 4
Neshannock 8, Laurel 5
New Brighton at Freedom, ppd.
Mohawk 14, Shenango 13
Class A
Section 1
South Side 10, Bishop Canevin 0
Rochester at Cornell, DH, ppd.
Section 2
West Greene 6, Jefferson-Morgan 4
Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Section 3
St. Joseph at Riverview, ppd.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 6, Mapletown 2
Eden Christian 7, Sewickley Academy 0
Pine-Richland 11, Mars 1
Woodland Hills at Gateway, (n)
Ellwood City at Union, ppd.
Highlands at Hampton, ppd.
River Valley at Leechburg, ppd.
Western Beaver at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Plum at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 4
South Fayette at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Beaver at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.
Hopewell at Montour, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy at Derry, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Carmichaels at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Section 3
St. Joseph at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at Avella, 4 p.m.
Blackhawk at Moon, 4 p.m.
Ellis School at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Knoch at Butler, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
New Brighton at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
South Side at Shenango, 4:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
West Shamokin at Derry, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL team championships
Class 3A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Franklin Regional 5, Moon 0
Central Catholic 4, Kiski Area 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Allderdice 2
Shady Side Academy 3, Pine-Richland 2
North Allegheny 5, Chartiers Valley 0
Fox Chapel 5, Norwin 0
Sewickley Academy 4, Peters Township 1
Mt. Lebanon 5, Penn-Trafford 0
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Central Catholic at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
South Park at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Central Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Valley at Mars, 3 p.m; Montour vs. North Catholic at Cranberry Township Park, 3 p.m.
Track and field
WPIAL team championships
Wednesday’s schedule
Boys
Class 3A
At Butler
Butler 122, Franklin Regional 23; Butler 117.5, Blackhawk 32.5; Blackhawk 85, Franklin Regional 65
At Norwin
Norwin 121, Connellsville 29; Norwin 97, Canon-McMillan 53; Norwin 98, Baldwin 52; Baldwin 103, Connellsville 47; Baldwin 87, Canon-McMillan 63; Canon-McMillan 99, Connellsville 50
At North Allegheny
North Allegheny 110, Hempfield 40; North Allegheny 118, Kiski Area 32; Hempfield 82, Kiski Area 68
At South Fayette
Mt. Lebanon 114, Hampton 31; Mt. Lebanon 109, New Castle 41; Mt. Lebanon 92.5, Chartiers Valley, 57.5; New Castle 81, Hampton 68; New Castle 78, Chartiers valley 72; Chartiers Valley 87, Hampton 62
Class 2A
At Greensburg Central Catholic
Greensburg Central Catholic 103, Riverview 47; Greensburg Central Catholic 107, Ligonier Valley 43; Greensburg Central Catholic 113, Yough 37; Greensburg Central Catholic 122, Washington 27; Ligonier Valley 75, Riverview 74; Ligonier Valley 92, Yough 51; Ligonier Valley 91, Washington 45; Riverview 102, Washington 42; Riverview 102, Yough 43; Yough 70, Washington 47
At Riverside
Carlynton vs. Deer Lakes vs. New Brighton vs. North Catholic vs. Riverside, (n)
At Shenango
Shenango 117, Shady Side 33; Shenango 116, Hopewell 34; Shenango 133, Fort Cherry 17; Shenango 135, South Side 15; Shady Side 75, Fort Cherry 69; Shady Side 86, South Side 61; Shady Side 77, Hopewell 69; Hopewell 82, South Side 55; Hopewell 75, Fort Cherry 71; Fort Cherry 99, South Side 47
At South Park
Mt. Pleasant vs. South Park vs. Southmoreland vs. Waynesburg, (n)
Girls
Class 3A
At Butler
Butler 119, Franklin Regional 31; Butler 120, Blackhawk 30; Blackhawk 85, Franklin Regional 65
At Norwin
Norwin 98, Canon-McMillan 52; Norwin 124, Bethel Park 26; Norwin 120, Belle Vernon 30; Canon-McMillan 110, Bethel Park 40; Canon-McMillan 118, Belle Vernon 32; Bethel Park 85, Belle Vernon 64
At North Allegheny
North Allegheny 109, Hempfield 41; North Allegheny 129, Kiski Area 21; Hempfield 103, Kiski Area 47
At South Fayette
South Fayette 115, Knoch 31; South Fayette 86, Mt. Lebanon 64; Mt. Lebanon 104, Knoch 45
Class 2A
At Greensburg Central Catholic
Greensburg Central Catholic 103, Winchester Thurston 47; Greensburg Central Catholic 101, Riverview 49; Greensburg Central Catholic 118, Burrell 32; Winchester Thurston 72, Riverview 70; Winchester Thurston 84, Burrell 65; Burrell 75.5, Riverview 73.5
At Riverside
Carlynton vs. Eden Christian vs. North Catholic vs. Riverside, (n)
At Shenango
Shenango 101, Shady Side 49; Shenango 82, Derry 68; Shenango 88, Hopewell 62; Hopewell 77, Derry 73; Hopewell 91.5, Shady Side 57.5; Derry 95, Shady Side 55
At South Park
Brownsville vs. Quaker Valley vs. South Park vs. Southmoreland vs. Waynesburg, (n)
Boys volleyball
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 3, Steel Valley 0
Nonsection
North Hills 3, South Fayette 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.
South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Derry at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Hempfield at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
