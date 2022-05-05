TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 4, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | 11:59 PM

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 3, Seneca Valley 1

Central Catholic 4, Allderdice 3

North Allegheny 8, Pine-Richland 4

Section 2

Baldwin 11, Canon-McMillan 1

Class 5A

Section 3

Moon 3, West Allegheny 2

Class 4A

Section 1

North Catholic 2, Knoch 1

Section 2

Blackhawk 9, Central Valley 0

Montour 11, Ambridge 2

Beaver 6, Quaker Valley 4

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell 8, Freedom 1

Mohawk 5, Ellwood City 1

Section 2

South Park 10, Keystone Oaks 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth 10, Washington 4

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 2

Neshannock 6, South Side 1

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union, ppd.

Section 3

Eden Christian 7, Sewickley Academy 0

Nonsection

Plum 8, Avonworth 7

Avonworth at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Derry at United, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Riverside at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Brownsville at Valley, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Carmichaels at Waynesburg, 4:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 4:15 p.m.

Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Hopewell at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 4:30 p.m.

Knoch at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

North Hills at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Shenango at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

South Side at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Washington at Monessen, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at New Castle, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 15, Latrobe 0

Penn-Trafford 10, Hempfield 9

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 19, Hempfield 4

Class 2A

Section 1

Hampton 18, Winchester Thurston 3

Section 2

Mars 13, Quaker Valley 10

Nonsection

South Fayette 11, North Hills 10

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin 10, Peters Township 0

Section 2

Hempfield at North Allegheny, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 12, Indiana 2

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Plum at Penn Hills, ppd.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, ppd.

Trinity 17, Upper St. Clair 2

West Allegheny 11, Moon 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Section 2

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Yough at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Section 3

Beaver at Blackhawk, ppd.

Hopewell at Montour, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Derry, ppd.

Section 2

Avonworth 13, Beaver Falls 1

Avonworth 16, Quaker Valley 4

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 15, Carlynton 0

Burgettstown 15, Fort Cherry 0

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 22, Jeannette 2

Brentwood 4, Seton LaSalle 2

Serra Catholic 5, Steel Valley 1

Section 3

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.

Charleroi 5, Bentworth 3

Frazier 19, California 0

Section 4

Neshannock 8, Laurel 5

New Brighton at Freedom, ppd.

Mohawk 14, Shenango 13

Class A

Section 1

South Side 10, Bishop Canevin 0

Rochester at Cornell, DH, ppd.

Section 2

West Greene 6, Jefferson-Morgan 4

Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Riverview, ppd.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 6, Mapletown 2

Eden Christian 7, Sewickley Academy 0

Pine-Richland 11, Mars 1

Woodland Hills at Gateway, (n)

Ellwood City at Union, ppd.

Highlands at Hampton, ppd.

River Valley at Leechburg, ppd.

Western Beaver at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Plum at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 4

South Fayette at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Hopewell at Montour, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Carmichaels at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Avella, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Moon, 4 p.m.

Ellis School at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Knoch at Butler, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

New Brighton at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

South Side at Shenango, 4:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

West Shamokin at Derry, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL team championships

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Franklin Regional 5, Moon 0

Central Catholic 4, Kiski Area 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Allderdice 2

Shady Side Academy 3, Pine-Richland 2

North Allegheny 5, Chartiers Valley 0

Fox Chapel 5, Norwin 0

Sewickley Academy 4, Peters Township 1

Mt. Lebanon 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Central Catholic at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

South Park at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Central Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Valley at Mars, 3 p.m; Montour vs. North Catholic at Cranberry Township Park, 3 p.m.

Track and field

WPIAL team championships

Wednesday’s schedule

Boys

Class 3A

At Butler

Butler 122, Franklin Regional 23; Butler 117.5, Blackhawk 32.5; Blackhawk 85, Franklin Regional 65

At Norwin

Norwin 121, Connellsville 29; Norwin 97, Canon-McMillan 53; Norwin 98, Baldwin 52; Baldwin 103, Connellsville 47; Baldwin 87, Canon-McMillan 63; Canon-McMillan 99, Connellsville 50

At North Allegheny

North Allegheny 110, Hempfield 40; North Allegheny 118, Kiski Area 32; Hempfield 82, Kiski Area 68

At South Fayette

Mt. Lebanon 114, Hampton 31; Mt. Lebanon 109, New Castle 41; Mt. Lebanon 92.5, Chartiers Valley, 57.5; New Castle 81, Hampton 68; New Castle 78, Chartiers valley 72; Chartiers Valley 87, Hampton 62

Class 2A

At Greensburg Central Catholic

Greensburg Central Catholic 103, Riverview 47; Greensburg Central Catholic 107, Ligonier Valley 43; Greensburg Central Catholic 113, Yough 37; Greensburg Central Catholic 122, Washington 27; Ligonier Valley 75, Riverview 74; Ligonier Valley 92, Yough 51; Ligonier Valley 91, Washington 45; Riverview 102, Washington 42; Riverview 102, Yough 43; Yough 70, Washington 47

At Riverside

Carlynton vs. Deer Lakes vs. New Brighton vs. North Catholic vs. Riverside, (n)

At Shenango

Shenango 117, Shady Side 33; Shenango 116, Hopewell 34; Shenango 133, Fort Cherry 17; Shenango 135, South Side 15; Shady Side 75, Fort Cherry 69; Shady Side 86, South Side 61; Shady Side 77, Hopewell 69; Hopewell 82, South Side 55; Hopewell 75, Fort Cherry 71; Fort Cherry 99, South Side 47

At South Park

Mt. Pleasant vs. South Park vs. Southmoreland vs. Waynesburg, (n)

Girls

Class 3A

At Butler

Butler 119, Franklin Regional 31; Butler 120, Blackhawk 30; Blackhawk 85, Franklin Regional 65

At Norwin

Norwin 98, Canon-McMillan 52; Norwin 124, Bethel Park 26; Norwin 120, Belle Vernon 30; Canon-McMillan 110, Bethel Park 40; Canon-McMillan 118, Belle Vernon 32; Bethel Park 85, Belle Vernon 64

At North Allegheny

North Allegheny 109, Hempfield 41; North Allegheny 129, Kiski Area 21; Hempfield 103, Kiski Area 47

At South Fayette

South Fayette 115, Knoch 31; South Fayette 86, Mt. Lebanon 64; Mt. Lebanon 104, Knoch 45

Class 2A

At Greensburg Central Catholic

Greensburg Central Catholic 103, Winchester Thurston 47; Greensburg Central Catholic 101, Riverview 49; Greensburg Central Catholic 118, Burrell 32; Winchester Thurston 72, Riverview 70; Winchester Thurston 84, Burrell 65; Burrell 75.5, Riverview 73.5

At Riverside

Carlynton vs. Eden Christian vs. North Catholic vs. Riverside, (n)

At Shenango

Shenango 101, Shady Side 49; Shenango 82, Derry 68; Shenango 88, Hopewell 62; Hopewell 77, Derry 73; Hopewell 91.5, Shady Side 57.5; Derry 95, Shady Side 55

At South Park

Brownsville vs. Quaker Valley vs. South Park vs. Southmoreland vs. Waynesburg, (n)

Boys volleyball

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Steel Valley 0

Nonsection

North Hills 3, South Fayette 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.

South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Hempfield at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

