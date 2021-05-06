High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 6, 2021
By:
Thursday, May 6, 2021 | 11:43 PM
High schools
Baseball
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 8, Pine-Richland 1
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 8, Baldwin 1
Upper St. Clair 6, Norwin 5
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 7, Kiski Area 0
Franklin Regional 7, Kiski Area 6
Latrobe 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Gateway 3, McKeesport 2
Section 2
Hampton 3, Plum 1
Mars 4, Penn Hills 3
Armstrong at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Section 3
Shaler 7, North Hills 0
South Fayette 2, Chartiers Valley 1
West Allegheny 6, Moon 2
Section 4
Peters Township 8, Trinity 0
Bethel Park 6, Albert Gallatin 5
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 6, North Catholic 0
Section 2
Beaver 4, Quaker Valley 3
Central Valley 13, Blackhawk 7
Montour 10, Ambridge 0
Montour 2, Ambridge 1
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 10, Elizabeth Forward 0
Laurel Highlands 7, Elizabeth Forward 5
West Mifflin 9, Belle Vernon 6
West Mifflin 11, Belle Vernon 4
Ringgold at Uniontown (DH), ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 3, New Brighton 2
Section 2
South Park 10, Keystone Oaks 0
Section 3
Deer Lakes 6, Valley 4
Derry 3, Mt. Pleasant 1
Section 4
Charleroi 11, Brownsville 3
McGuffey at Waynesburg, ppd.
Yough at Southmoreland, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carmichaels 10, Washington 0
Section 2
Riverside 10, Laurel 9
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 10, Apollo-Ridge 0
Shady Side Academy 5, Apollo-Ridge 1
Serra Catholic 7, Sto-Rox 0 (forfeit)
Section 4
Brentwood 10, Clairton 0
Fort Cherry 17, Carlynton 1
Seton LaSalle 17, Burgettstown 0
Class A
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 3
Mapletown 6, Monessen 0
Monessen at Mapletown, ppd.
Section 3
Eden Christian 13, Sewickley Academy 0
Riverview 2, Leechburg 0
Nonsection
Avonworth 7, Knoch 2
Connellsville 6, Freeport 4
Hempfield 9, Indiana 8
Mohawk 6, New Castle 5
OLSH 2, Beth-Center 1
Rochester 5, West Greene 3
Shenango 8, Ellwood City 2
Union at Neshannock, ppd.
Western Beaver at South Side, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Moon at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
Section 4
Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana at Burrell, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 4
Southmoreland at Yough, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Washington, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Section 4
Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver at Avella, 4 p.m.
Section 3
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 3 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Connellsville at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Cornell at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 4:30 p.m.
Moon at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Northgate at OLSH, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Montour, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
South Park at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Class AAA
Section 1
Hempfield 15, Penn-Trafford 9
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
Section 1
Peters Township 15, Hempfield 3
Mt. Lebanon 17, Latrobe 1
Section 2
North Allegheny 15, Pine-Richland 9
Sewickley Academy 16, Fox Chapel 8
Class AA
Section 1
Hampton 13, Aquinas Academy 7
Section 2
Blackhawk 14, Ambridge 3
Nonsection
Quaker Valley 11, Oakland Catholic 3
Softball
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 10, Peters Township 3
Section 2
Norwin 10, Pine-Richland 7
North Allegheny 2, Hempfield 1
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 12, Kiski Area 3
Indiana 7, Woodland Hills 3
Section 2
Latrobe 7, Gateway 0
Latrobe 12, Gateway 1
Thomas Jefferson 5, Connellsville 0
Section 3
North Hills 12, Hampton 1
Shaler 6, Mars 3
Section 4
South Fayette 12, Moon 7
Trinity 5, Upper St. Clair 3
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 10, McKeesport 0
Section 2
Belle Vernon 7, Ringgold 4
Elizabeth Forward 16, Laurel Highlands 0
Yough 14, Uniontown 2
Section 3
Beaver 14, Blackhawk 4
Central Valley 10, Ambridge 0
Hopewell 4, New Castle 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Derry 11, Valley 0
North Catholic 15, East Allegheny 0
Section 2
Avonworth 16, Quaker Valley 0
Ellwood City 12, South Park 3
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 12, Brownsville 0
South Allegheny 6, Waynesburg 5
Waynesburg at Southmoreland, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown 3, Fort Cherry 2
Carlynton 16, Aliquippa 0
Carlynton 18, Aliquippa 1
Section 2
Brentwood 17, Jeannette 0
Brentwood 17, Jeannette 2
Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Charleroi 11, Bentworth 1
Frazier 17, California 0
Section 4
Laurel 7, Neshannock 0
Riverside 9, Mohawk 8
Class A
Section 1
Union 19, Cornell 0
Rochester at South Side, ppd.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Monessen 3
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, ppd.
Section 3
Northgate 14, St. Joseph 12
Riverview at Springdale, ppd.
Nonsection
Bethel Park 10, Montour 3
Knoch 12, Butler 8
McGuffey 15, Beth-Center 3
Penn-Trafford 10, Greensburg Salem 0
Mapletown at Clay-Battelle, ppd.
South Allegheny at Baldwin, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Shaler at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Moon at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Yough, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
East Allegheny at Derry, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.
California at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Mohawk at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Springdale at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.
Peters Township at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s results
Franklin Regional 5, Peters Township 0
Mt. Lebanon 3, North Allegheny 2
Shady Side Academy 4, Fox Chapel 1
Upper St. Clair 5, Pine-Richland 0
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m.
Class AA
Preliminary round
Thursday’s result
Indiana 4, Carlynton 1
First round
Thursday’s result
Quaker Valley 5, Indiana 0
South Park 5, Hampton 0
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s results
North Catholic 4, Central Valley 1
Valley 4, Thomas Jefferson 1
Friday’s schedule
Quaker Valley vs. Highlands at Oxford Athletic Club, 1 p.m.
Winchester Thurston vs. South park at Glen Creek, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Quaker Valley/Highlands winner vs. North Catholic; Winchester Thurston/South Park winner vs. Valley
Volleyball
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park 3, Moon 1
South Fayette 3, Canon-McMillan 1
Peters Township 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Section 2
Seneca Valley 3, Shaler 0
North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, (n)
North Hills at Pine-Richland, (n)
Section 3
Norwin 3, Central Catholic 0
Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Montour 1
Hopewell 3, Ambridge 2
North Catholic 3, Beaver County Christian 0
Section 2
Deer Lakes 3, Plum 2
Gateway at Derry, (n)
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Trinity 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Nonsection
Baldwin at Hempfield, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Penn Hills at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Plum at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 5, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 4, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 3, 2021
• Penn-Trafford Star notebook: Warriors volleyball team in peak form
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 1, 2021