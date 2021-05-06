High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 6, 2021

By:

Thursday, May 6, 2021 | 11:43 PM

High schools

Baseball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 8, Pine-Richland 1

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 8, Baldwin 1

Upper St. Clair 6, Norwin 5

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 7, Kiski Area 0

Franklin Regional 7, Kiski Area 6

Latrobe 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Gateway 3, McKeesport 2

Section 2

Hampton 3, Plum 1

Mars 4, Penn Hills 3

Armstrong at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Section 3

Shaler 7, North Hills 0

South Fayette 2, Chartiers Valley 1

West Allegheny 6, Moon 2

Section 4

Peters Township 8, Trinity 0

Bethel Park 6, Albert Gallatin 5

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 6, North Catholic 0

Section 2

Beaver 4, Quaker Valley 3

Central Valley 13, Blackhawk 7

Montour 10, Ambridge 0

Montour 2, Ambridge 1

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 10, Elizabeth Forward 0

Laurel Highlands 7, Elizabeth Forward 5

West Mifflin 9, Belle Vernon 6

West Mifflin 11, Belle Vernon 4

Ringgold at Uniontown (DH), ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 3, New Brighton 2

Section 2

South Park 10, Keystone Oaks 0

Section 3

Deer Lakes 6, Valley 4

Derry 3, Mt. Pleasant 1

Section 4

Charleroi 11, Brownsville 3

McGuffey at Waynesburg, ppd.

Yough at Southmoreland, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels 10, Washington 0

Section 2

Riverside 10, Laurel 9

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 10, Apollo-Ridge 0

Shady Side Academy 5, Apollo-Ridge 1

Serra Catholic 7, Sto-Rox 0 (forfeit)

Section 4

Brentwood 10, Clairton 0

Fort Cherry 17, Carlynton 1

Seton LaSalle 17, Burgettstown 0

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 3

Mapletown 6, Monessen 0

Monessen at Mapletown, ppd.

Section 3

Eden Christian 13, Sewickley Academy 0

Riverview 2, Leechburg 0

Nonsection

Avonworth 7, Knoch 2

Connellsville 6, Freeport 4

Hempfield 9, Indiana 8

Mohawk 6, New Castle 5

OLSH 2, Beth-Center 1

Rochester 5, West Greene 3

Shenango 8, Ellwood City 2

Union at Neshannock, ppd.

Western Beaver at South Side, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Moon at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Burrell, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 4

Southmoreland at Yough, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Washington, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 3 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Connellsville at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 4:30 p.m.

Moon at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Northgate at OLSH, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Montour, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

South Park at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 15, Penn-Trafford 9

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Peters Township 15, Hempfield 3

Mt. Lebanon 17, Latrobe 1

Section 2

North Allegheny 15, Pine-Richland 9

Sewickley Academy 16, Fox Chapel 8

Class AA

Section 1

Hampton 13, Aquinas Academy 7

Section 2

Blackhawk 14, Ambridge 3

Nonsection

Quaker Valley 11, Oakland Catholic 3

Softball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 10, Peters Township 3

Section 2

Norwin 10, Pine-Richland 7

North Allegheny 2, Hempfield 1

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 12, Kiski Area 3

Indiana 7, Woodland Hills 3

Section 2

Latrobe 7, Gateway 0

Latrobe 12, Gateway 1

Thomas Jefferson 5, Connellsville 0

Section 3

North Hills 12, Hampton 1

Shaler 6, Mars 3

Section 4

South Fayette 12, Moon 7

Trinity 5, Upper St. Clair 3

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 10, McKeesport 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 7, Ringgold 4

Elizabeth Forward 16, Laurel Highlands 0

Yough 14, Uniontown 2

Section 3

Beaver 14, Blackhawk 4

Central Valley 10, Ambridge 0

Hopewell 4, New Castle 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Derry 11, Valley 0

North Catholic 15, East Allegheny 0

Section 2

Avonworth 16, Quaker Valley 0

Ellwood City 12, South Park 3

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 12, Brownsville 0

South Allegheny 6, Waynesburg 5

Waynesburg at Southmoreland, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 3, Fort Cherry 2

Carlynton 16, Aliquippa 0

Carlynton 18, Aliquippa 1

Section 2

Brentwood 17, Jeannette 0

Brentwood 17, Jeannette 2

Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Charleroi 11, Bentworth 1

Frazier 17, California 0

Section 4

Laurel 7, Neshannock 0

Riverside 9, Mohawk 8

Class A

Section 1

Union 19, Cornell 0

Rochester at South Side, ppd.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Monessen 3

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, ppd.

Section 3

Northgate 14, St. Joseph 12

Riverview at Springdale, ppd.

Nonsection

Bethel Park 10, Montour 3

Knoch 12, Butler 8

McGuffey 15, Beth-Center 3

Penn-Trafford 10, Greensburg Salem 0

Mapletown at Clay-Battelle, ppd.

South Allegheny at Baldwin, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Shaler at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Yough, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Derry, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

California at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Mohawk at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Springdale at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.

Peters Township at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Franklin Regional 5, Peters Township 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, North Allegheny 2

Shady Side Academy 4, Fox Chapel 1

Upper St. Clair 5, Pine-Richland 0

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m.

Class AA

Preliminary round

Thursday’s result

Indiana 4, Carlynton 1

First round

Thursday’s result

Quaker Valley 5, Indiana 0

South Park 5, Hampton 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

North Catholic 4, Central Valley 1

Valley 4, Thomas Jefferson 1

Friday’s schedule

Quaker Valley vs. Highlands at Oxford Athletic Club, 1 p.m.

Winchester Thurston vs. South park at Glen Creek, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Quaker Valley/Highlands winner vs. North Catholic; Winchester Thurston/South Park winner vs. Valley

Volleyball

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Moon 1

South Fayette 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Peters Township 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Section 2

Seneca Valley 3, Shaler 0

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, (n)

North Hills at Pine-Richland, (n)

Section 3

Norwin 3, Central Catholic 0

Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Montour 1

Hopewell 3, Ambridge 2

North Catholic 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Plum 2

Gateway at Derry, (n)

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Trinity 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Nonsection

Baldwin at Hempfield, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Penn Hills at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Plum at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.