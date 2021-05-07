High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 7, 2021

Friday, May 7, 2021 | 11:00 PM

High schools

Baseball

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 8, Baldwin 2

Norwin at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 3

Moon at West Allegheny, ppd.

Section 4

Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Burrell, ppd.

Highlands 7, North Catholic 3

Class 3A

Section 4

Southmoreland at Yough, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth 6, Washington 4

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 4

Fort Cherry 11, Carlynton 2

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver at Avella, ppd.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Leechburg, ppd.

Nonsection

Latrobe 11, Greensburg Salem 1

Plum 8, Seneca Valley 7

Northgate at OLSH, ppd.

Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Connellsville at Kiski Area, ppd.

Cornell at Clairton, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, ppd.

Penn Hills at Gateway, ppd.

Peters Township at Ringgold, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Montour, ppd.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Valley at Freeport, ppd.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Norwin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 2 p.m.

Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, noon

Class 2A

Section 1

Washington at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Side at Neshannock, 3:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Quaker Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Laurel, 3 p.m.

Riverview at Valley, 12 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL

Friday’s results

Boys

Class AAA

Section 1

Upper St. Clair 20, Canon-McMillan 10

Nonsection

South Fayette 12, Fox Chapel 4

Girls

Class AA

Section 1

Indiana 21, Yough 2

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 12, North Catholic 3

Nonsection

Plum 15, Hempfield 7

North Allegheny 21, Franklin Regional 5

Softball

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, ppd.

Section 2

Pine-Richland 15, North Allegheny 5

Seneca Valley at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana at Armstrong, ppd.

Penn Hills at Kiski Area, ppd.

Section 2

Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Section 3

Shaler at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 8, South Fayette 6

Moon at West Allegheny, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Yough, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, ppd.

Section 3

Beaver at New Castle, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 19, Shady Side Academy 2

North Catholic 17, Shady Side Academy 0

East Allegheny at Derry, ppd.

Section 2

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

McGuffey at Southmoreland, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 8, Carlynton 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Section 2

Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 4

Mohawk at Shenango, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, ppd.

Section 2

Avella at Monessen, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, ppd.

Section 3

Leechburg 7, Springdale 0

Nonsection

Carrick at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Peters Township at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.

Section 2

Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at West Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Burrell, 2 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 11 a.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Waynesburg, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 11 a.m.

Section 4

Shenango at Neshannock, 11 a.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Quaker Valley 5, Highlands 0

South Park 5, Winchester Thurston 0

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.

Track and field

Boys

Friday’s results

Baldwin Invitational

100: 1. Guinness Brown, Butler, 10.80; 2. Tyler Yurich, Seneca Valley, 11.08; 3. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic, 11.14

200: 1. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic, 22.71; 2. Justin Egizio, Canon-McMillan, 23.00; 3. Trenton Jubin, Canon-McMillan, 23.10

400: 1. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic, 49.27; 2. Blake Lauper, Canon-McMillan, 49.99; 3. Brennan McClafferty, West Allegheny, 51.16

800: 1. Jacob Puhalla, Moon, 1:56.59; 2. Carson McCoy, Deer Lakes, 1:57.95; 3. Victor Williams, Pine-Richland, 1:58.06

1,600: 1. Lance Nicholls, Winchester Thurston, 4:28.23; 2. Gus Robinson, Winchester Thurston, 4:32.84; 3. Luke Brown, Cathedral Prep, 4:34.12

McKinney Mile: 1. CJ Singleton, Butler, 4:14.17; 2. Gabe Nichols, Grove City, 4:15.55; 3. Gabe McConville, Waynesburg, 4:23.03

3,200: 1. CJ Singleton, Butler, 9:09.60; 2. Dylan Throop, General McLane, 9:12.36; 3. Mike Formica, Knoch, 9:18.98.

110 hurdles: 1. Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin, 15.06; 2. Anderson Cynkar, Central Catholic, 15.16; 3. Haiden Litwinovich, South Fayette, 15.32

300 hurdles: 1. Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin, 39.66; 2. Robert Hrabosky, Elizabeth Forward, 39.72; 3. Presley Ornelas, Butler, 40.54

400 relay: 1. Central Catholic (Antonio Pitts, Maceo Marshall, Brandon Jackson, Devin Barren), 43.20; 2. Pine-Richland, 43.50; 3. Canon-McMillan, 43.52

1,600 relay: 1. Canon-McMillan, 3:22.01; 2. Central Catholic, 3:29.06; 3. Cathedral Prep, 3:29.25.

3,200 relay: 1. Central Catholic (Patrick Scabora, J.P. Byrnes, Liam Kiernan, Adam Obrin), 8:08:31; 2. North Allegheny, 8:09.40; 3. Cathedral Prep, 8:17.71

High jump: 1. Samuel Parker, Hempfield, 6-0; 2. Cody Daniels, Moniteau, 6-0; 3. Dane Anden, Belle Vernon, 5-10

Long jump: 1. Dwayne Taylor, North Allegheny, 21-11.5; Amaryeh Luckey, East Allegheny, 21-08.25; 3. Mason Reed, Wilmington, 21-7.

Triple jump: 1. Dwayne Taylor, North Allegheny, 44-06; Matt Laslavic, Seneca Valley, 42-02; 3. Amaryeh Luckey, East Allegheny, 41-07.25.

Discus: 1. Daniel Norris, Hempfield, 187-02; 2. Colin Lyons, McKeesport, 175-05; 3. Ryan Harvey, General McLane, 173-0.

Shot put: 1. Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington, 62-0.75; 2. Daniel Norris, Hempfield, 59-01.75; 3. Logan Parker, Plum, 53-01.5.

Javelin: 1. Oskar Stang, West Allegheny, 165-03; 2. Caleb Kulikowski, Fox Chapel, 156-08; 3. Patrick Marsh, Chartiers Valley, 153-05.

Pole vault: 1. Tanner Barnhart, Hempfield, 14-10; 2. Tristan McGarrah, Butler, 13-04; 3. Ryan Handron, North Allegheny, 12-10.

Volleyball

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Latrobe 1

Penn Hills at Norwin, (n)

Class 2A

Section 2

Plum 3, Derry 0

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.