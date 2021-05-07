High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 7, 2021
Friday, May 7, 2021 | 11:00 PM
High schools
Baseball
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 8, Baldwin 2
Norwin at Hempfield, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 3
Moon at West Allegheny, ppd.
Section 4
Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana at Burrell, ppd.
Highlands 7, North Catholic 3
Class 3A
Section 4
Southmoreland at Yough, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth 6, Washington 4
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, ppd.
Section 4
Fort Cherry 11, Carlynton 2
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver at Avella, ppd.
Section 3
St. Joseph at Leechburg, ppd.
Nonsection
Latrobe 11, Greensburg Salem 1
Plum 8, Seneca Valley 7
Northgate at OLSH, ppd.
Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Connellsville at Kiski Area, ppd.
Cornell at Clairton, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at California, ppd.
Penn Hills at Gateway, ppd.
Peters Township at Ringgold, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Montour, ppd.
Shaler at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Valley at Freeport, ppd.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Norwin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 4
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 2 p.m.
Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, noon
Class 2A
Section 1
Washington at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Section 2
South Side at Neshannock, 3:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at Quaker Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Laurel, 3 p.m.
Riverview at Valley, 12 p.m.
Lacrosse
WPIAL
Friday’s results
Boys
Class AAA
Section 1
Upper St. Clair 20, Canon-McMillan 10
Nonsection
South Fayette 12, Fox Chapel 4
Girls
Class AA
Section 1
Indiana 21, Yough 2
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 12, North Catholic 3
Nonsection
Plum 15, Hempfield 7
North Allegheny 21, Franklin Regional 5
Softball
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, ppd.
Section 2
Pine-Richland 15, North Allegheny 5
Seneca Valley at Hempfield, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana at Armstrong, ppd.
Penn Hills at Kiski Area, ppd.
Section 2
Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Section 3
Shaler at Oakland Catholic, ppd.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 8, South Fayette 6
Moon at West Allegheny, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Yough, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, ppd.
Section 3
Beaver at New Castle, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic 19, Shady Side Academy 2
North Catholic 17, Shady Side Academy 0
East Allegheny at Derry, ppd.
Section 2
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Section 3
McGuffey at Southmoreland, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 8, Carlynton 3
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Section 2
Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, ppd.
Section 4
Mohawk at Shenango, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Cornell, ppd.
Section 2
Avella at Monessen, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, ppd.
Section 3
Leechburg 7, Springdale 0
Nonsection
Carrick at Oakland Catholic, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Peters Township at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.
Section 2
Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 4:30 p.m.
Section 4
Moon at West Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Burrell, 2 p.m.
Section 3
Beaver at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 11 a.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Waynesburg, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 11 a.m.
Section 4
Shenango at Neshannock, 11 a.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Quaker Valley 5, Highlands 0
South Park 5, Winchester Thurston 0
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.
Track and field
Boys
Friday’s results
Baldwin Invitational
100: 1. Guinness Brown, Butler, 10.80; 2. Tyler Yurich, Seneca Valley, 11.08; 3. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic, 11.14
200: 1. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic, 22.71; 2. Justin Egizio, Canon-McMillan, 23.00; 3. Trenton Jubin, Canon-McMillan, 23.10
400: 1. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic, 49.27; 2. Blake Lauper, Canon-McMillan, 49.99; 3. Brennan McClafferty, West Allegheny, 51.16
800: 1. Jacob Puhalla, Moon, 1:56.59; 2. Carson McCoy, Deer Lakes, 1:57.95; 3. Victor Williams, Pine-Richland, 1:58.06
1,600: 1. Lance Nicholls, Winchester Thurston, 4:28.23; 2. Gus Robinson, Winchester Thurston, 4:32.84; 3. Luke Brown, Cathedral Prep, 4:34.12
McKinney Mile: 1. CJ Singleton, Butler, 4:14.17; 2. Gabe Nichols, Grove City, 4:15.55; 3. Gabe McConville, Waynesburg, 4:23.03
3,200: 1. CJ Singleton, Butler, 9:09.60; 2. Dylan Throop, General McLane, 9:12.36; 3. Mike Formica, Knoch, 9:18.98.
110 hurdles: 1. Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin, 15.06; 2. Anderson Cynkar, Central Catholic, 15.16; 3. Haiden Litwinovich, South Fayette, 15.32
300 hurdles: 1. Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin, 39.66; 2. Robert Hrabosky, Elizabeth Forward, 39.72; 3. Presley Ornelas, Butler, 40.54
400 relay: 1. Central Catholic (Antonio Pitts, Maceo Marshall, Brandon Jackson, Devin Barren), 43.20; 2. Pine-Richland, 43.50; 3. Canon-McMillan, 43.52
1,600 relay: 1. Canon-McMillan, 3:22.01; 2. Central Catholic, 3:29.06; 3. Cathedral Prep, 3:29.25.
3,200 relay: 1. Central Catholic (Patrick Scabora, J.P. Byrnes, Liam Kiernan, Adam Obrin), 8:08:31; 2. North Allegheny, 8:09.40; 3. Cathedral Prep, 8:17.71
High jump: 1. Samuel Parker, Hempfield, 6-0; 2. Cody Daniels, Moniteau, 6-0; 3. Dane Anden, Belle Vernon, 5-10
Long jump: 1. Dwayne Taylor, North Allegheny, 21-11.5; Amaryeh Luckey, East Allegheny, 21-08.25; 3. Mason Reed, Wilmington, 21-7.
Triple jump: 1. Dwayne Taylor, North Allegheny, 44-06; Matt Laslavic, Seneca Valley, 42-02; 3. Amaryeh Luckey, East Allegheny, 41-07.25.
Discus: 1. Daniel Norris, Hempfield, 187-02; 2. Colin Lyons, McKeesport, 175-05; 3. Ryan Harvey, General McLane, 173-0.
Shot put: 1. Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington, 62-0.75; 2. Daniel Norris, Hempfield, 59-01.75; 3. Logan Parker, Plum, 53-01.5.
Javelin: 1. Oskar Stang, West Allegheny, 165-03; 2. Caleb Kulikowski, Fox Chapel, 156-08; 3. Patrick Marsh, Chartiers Valley, 153-05.
Pole vault: 1. Tanner Barnhart, Hempfield, 14-10; 2. Tristan McGarrah, Butler, 13-04; 3. Ryan Handron, North Allegheny, 12-10.
Volleyball
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Latrobe 1
Penn Hills at Norwin, (n)
Class 2A
Section 2
Plum 3, Derry 0
