High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 8, 2021
By:
Saturday, May 8, 2021 | 11:41 PM
High schools
Baseball
Saturday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Hempfield 4, Norwin 1
Class 5A
Section 4
Bethel Park 13, Thomas Jefferson 2
Connellsville 11, Albert Gallatin 8
Class 3A
Section 3
Deer Lakes 2, Ligonier Valley 1
Class 2A
Section 2
Neshannock 6, South Side 5
Class A
Section 2
West Greene 12, Mapletown 1
City League
Brashear 13, Carrick 6
Nonsection
Mohawk 4, Laurel 1
Valley 11, Riverview 0
Lacrosse
Boys
Saturday’s results
Class AAA
Section 2
Seneca Valley 8, Norwin 7
Nonsection
South Fayette 12, Moon 4
Softball
Saturday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park 9, Canon-McMillan 5
Section 2
Hempfield 3, Seneca Valley 2
Class 5A
Section 2
Connellsville 9, Albert Gallatin 6
Section 4
West Allegheny 10, Moon 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 18, Burrell 1
Section 2
Yough 12, Ringgold 2
Section 3
Beaver 15, Ambridge 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 22, East Allegheny 1
Deer Lakes 9, Derry 2
Section 3
Waynesburg 11, McGuffey 5
Class 2A
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 8, Apollo-Ridge 0
Section 4
Shenango 10, Neshannock 8
Nonsection
West Mifflin 5, Upper St. Clair 3
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.
Track and field
Girls
Saturday’s results
Baldwin Invitational
100: 1. Dani Prunzik, Upper St.Clair, 12.40; 2. Eloise Facher, Shaler, 12.56; 3. Alaina Koutsogiani, Peters Township, 12.64.
200: 1. Dani Prunzik, Upper St.Clair, 26.38; 2. Alaina Koutsogiani, Peters Township, 26.53; 3. Eloise Facher, Shaler, 26.93.
400: 1. Amy Allen, South Fayette, 57.29; 2. Rylie Smith, Seneca Valley, 58.42; 3. Mara Whalen, Fort Cherry, 59.00.
800: 1. Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy, 2:11.38; 2. Mia Cochran, Moon, 2:14.20; 3. Abby Steffler, Grove City, 2:15.98.
1600: 1. Laura Carter, Fox Chapel, 5:14.25; 2. Ella Andrew, Beaver, 5:17.98; 3. Angelina Hunkele, Pine-Richland, 5:18.92.
3200: 1. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 10:39.69; 2. Meredith Price, Pine-Richland, 11:04.59; 3. Logan St. John Kletter, Mt. Lebanon, 11:04.89.
100 hurdles: 1. Bethany Naughton, Ambridge, 16.03; 2. Rose Kuchera, Canon-McMillan, 16.48; 3. Kate Lindrose, Pine-Richland, 17.00.
300 hurdles: 1. Nora Johns, Quaker Valley, 46.84; 2. Amy Allen, South Fayette, 48.33; 3. Abigail Nichols, Grove City, 48.42.
400 relay: 1. South Fayette, 49.45; 2. Mt. Lebanon, 50.81; 3. Peters Township, 50.99.
1600 relay: 1. Hempfield (Cydney Blahovec, Capri DeCaro, Brynne DeLattre, Grace Semow), 4:06.61; 2. Oakland Catholic, 4:12.46; 3. Grove City, 4:12.93.
Mile run: 1. Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy, 4:55.86; 2. Anna Cohen, Quaker Valley, 5:11.01; 3. Jenna Lang, Bethel Park, 5:11.04.
3200 relay: 1. Montour (Harley Kletz, Alex Fleck, Sophia Trevenen, Lakyn Schaltenbrand), 9:43.47; 2. Pine-Richland, 9:50.05; 3. Upper St. Clair, 9:56.34.
Shot put: 1. Emma Callahan, Shenango, 49-0; 2. Isabella Gera, Hempfield, 44-01; 3. Elizabeth Tapper, Hempfield, 38-05.25.
Discus: 1. Isabella Gera, Hempfield, 160-02; 2. Elizabeth Tapper, Hempfield, 134-10; 3. Miranda Schramm, Burgettstown, 131-00.
Javelin: 1. Casey Weightman, Apollo-Ridge, 126-08; 2. Kylie Grafton, Armstrong, 115-01; 3. Makayla Lander, Hempfield, 113-08.
Long jump: 1. Maria Owens, New Castle, 18-00.25; 2. Matisse Gelblum, Mt. Lebanon, 18-00.00; 3. Grace Howard, South Fayette, 17-05.00.
Triple jump: 1. Leslie Manson, Obama Academy, 36-03; 2. Maria Owens, New Castle, 36-01.50; 3. Megan Baggetta, Butler, 35-11.
High jump: 1. Emma Pavelek, Beaver, 5-07.00; 2. Grace Howard, South Fayette, 5-03.00; 3. Maria Owens, New Castle, 5-01.00.
Pole vault: 1. Melana Schumaker, South Fayette, 11-10.00; 2. Taylor Shriver, Waynesburg, 11-04.00; 3. Kathryn Hart, Mt. Lebanon, 10-10.00; 3. Kalli Knott, McDowell, 10-10.00.
Volleyball
WPIAL
Boys
Saturday’s result
Class AA
Section 2
Deer Lakes 3, Gateway 0
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
