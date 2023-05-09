High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 8, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | 12:51 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 10, Pine-Richland 3

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 10, Central Catholic 2

Hempfield 11, Norwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 12, Baldwin 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway 6, Penn Hills 4

Penn-Trafford 7, Franklin Regional 1

Fox Chapel 5, Plum 2

Section 2

South Fayette 8, Upper St. Clair 1

Section 3

New Castle 5, Moon 4

Class 4A

Section 1

Blackhawk 1, Beaver 0

Section 3

McKeesport 8, Elizabeth Forward 7

Section 4

Hampton 9, Knoch 4

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock 7, Quaker Valley 3

Riverside 10, Mohawk 2

Shenango 4, Ellwood City 3

Section 2

Avonworth 10, Steel Valley 0

Section 3

Freeport at East Allegheny, ppd.

Derry 3, Shady Side Academy 2

Valley 7, Deer Lakes 6

Section 4

Mt. Pleasant 2, Southmoreland 1

Waynesburg 6, McGuffey 2

Greensburg Salem 6, Yough 5

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 3, Charleroi 1

Burgettstown 10, Frazier 0

Beth-Center 7, Washington 2

Section 2

Laurel 18, Aliquippa 4

New Brighton 5, South Side 2

Freedom 10, Northgate 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Riverview 3

Serra Catholic 11, Brentwood 0

Class A

Section 1

Fort Cherry 10, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Carmichaels 13, Mapletown 3

West Greene at California, ppd.

Section 2

St. Joseph 11, Summit Academy 4

Union 13, Springdale 0

Western Beaver 9, Rochester 7

Section 3

Eden Christian 15, Cornell, 0

Clairton 8, Monessen 2

Clairton 5, Monessen 1

Sewickley Academy 16, Carlynton 8

Sewickley Academy 16, Carlynton 6

Nonsection

Armstrong 8, Kiski Area 5

Bethel Park 6, Ringgold 2

Butler 6, North Catholic 3

Connellsville 4, Belle Vernon 3

Highlands 7, Apollo-Ridge 5

Indiana 11, Somerset 5

Laurel Highlands 9, Brownsville 0

Nazareth Prep at Sto-Rox, ppd.

North Hills 13, Ambridge 3

Peters Township 9, Keystone Oaks 1

Trinity 5, Albert Gallatin 2

Woodland Hills at North Hills, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Plum, 4 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Beaver at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Knoch at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Shenango, 4:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Valley, 4 p.m.

Derry at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at Yough, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Washington, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

California at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Mapletown, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Rochester at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Union, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Eden Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

South Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

South Fayette 23, Greensburg Central Catholic 3

Trinity 13, Bethel Park 4

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 18, Hempfield 10

Girls

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 15, Baldwin 5

Mt. Lebanon 16, North Allegheny 6

Pine-Richland 15, Hampton 9

Quaker Valley 15, Sewickley Academy 10

South Fayette 18, Bethel Park 8

Softball

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 12, Butler 1

Pine-Richland 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Hempfield 2, Norwin 1

North Allegheny 14, Mt. Lebanon 3

North Allegheny 8, Pine-Richland 3

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong 6, Franklin Regional 4

Latrobe 3, Penn-Trafford 2

Section 3

West Allegheny 11, Mars 0

Western Beaver 1, South Fayette 0

Section 4

Peters Township 6, Connellsville 5

Thomas Jefferson 11, Upper St. Clair 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana 8, Highlands 5

Section 2

Belle Vernon 12, Albert Gallatin 1

Greensburg Salem 12, Laurel Highlands 0

Section 3

Beaver 8, Ambridge 1

Montour 10, Blackhawk 0

Chartiers Valley 13, Hampton 5

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 20, Shady Side Academy 0

Burrell 3, Deer Lakes 1

Valley 11, Freeport 1

Section 2

Beaver Falls 5, Central Valley 4

Ellwood City 13, Quaker Valley 0

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 2, Mt. Pleasant 1

Southmoreland 12, Derry 1

Section 4

South Park 3, Brownsville 0

Waynesburg at McGuffey, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom 15, Aliquippa 0

Neshannock 11, Riverside 1

Laurel 10, Shenango 0

Section 2

Serra Catholic 14, Apollo-Ridge 4

Section 3

Burgettstown 7, Bentworth 3

Charleroi 5, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2

Washington at Beth-Center, doubleheader, (n)

Class A

Section 1

Carlynton 5, Northgate 4

Union 16, South Side 1

Sewickley Academy 20, Rochester 5

Section 2

Carmichaels 11, Avella 0

Carmichaels 18, Mapletown 0

Chartiers-Houston 16, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Jefferson-Morgan 8, Mapletown 4

West Greene at California, doubleheader, (n)

Section 3

Jeannette 2, Bishop Canevin 0

Monessen 15, Springdale 0

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, ppd.

Knoch 6, Karns City 2

Penn Hills 15, Gateway 0

Plum 5, Kiski Area 1

Shaler at Hampton, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Butler, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Western Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

North Catholic at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Avonworth, 2:30 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ellwood City at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Washington at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at California, 4:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Frazier at Springdale, 2 p.m.

Frazier at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Brownsville at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Mars at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

South Park at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL Team Championship

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

North Allegheny 4, Franklin Regional 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Shady Side Academy 2

Gateway 3, Peters Township 2

Fox Chapel 4, Mt. Lebanon 1

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny vs. Upper St. Clair at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Gateway vs Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Sewickley Academy 5, Hampton 0

North Catholic 3, Valley 2

Winchester Thurston 5, South Park 0

Chartiers Valley 3, Quaker Valley 2

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy vs. North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston vs. Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

WPIAL Team Championship

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

Boys

North Allegheny, Mt. Lebanon, Butler, Seneca Valley at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.

Girls

North Allegheny, Canon-McMillan, Norwin, South Fayette at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Boys

Greensburg CC, Shenango, South Park, Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Girls

Winchester Thurston, Knoch, Derry, Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Section 2

Latrobe 3, Derry 1

Nonsection

Montour 3, North Hills 1

North Catholic 3, Central Catholic 1

Obama Academy 3, Penn Hills 1

Bishop Canevin 3, South Park 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Penn Hills at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Mars at Derry, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 7 p.m.

Trinity at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.