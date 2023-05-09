High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 8, 2023
Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | 12:51 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 10, Pine-Richland 3
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 10, Central Catholic 2
Mt. Lebanon 12, Baldwin 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway 6, Penn Hills 4
Penn-Trafford 7, Franklin Regional 1
Fox Chapel 5, Plum 2
Section 2
South Fayette 8, Upper St. Clair 1
Section 3
New Castle 5, Moon 4
Class 4A
Section 1
Blackhawk 1, Beaver 0
Section 3
McKeesport 8, Elizabeth Forward 7
Section 4
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock 7, Quaker Valley 3
Shenango 4, Ellwood City 3
Section 2
Avonworth 10, Steel Valley 0
Section 3
Freeport at East Allegheny, ppd.
Derry 3, Shady Side Academy 2
Valley 7, Deer Lakes 6
Section 4
Mt. Pleasant 2, Southmoreland 1
Waynesburg 6, McGuffey 2
Greensburg Salem 6, Yough 5
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 3, Charleroi 1
Burgettstown 10, Frazier 0
Beth-Center 7, Washington 2
Section 2
Laurel 18, Aliquippa 4
New Brighton 5, South Side 2
Seton LaSalle 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Riverview 3
Serra Catholic 11, Brentwood 0
Class A
Section 1
Fort Cherry 10, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Carmichaels 13, Mapletown 3
West Greene at California, ppd.
Section 2
St. Joseph 11, Summit Academy 4
Union 13, Springdale 0
Western Beaver 9, Rochester 7
Section 3
Eden Christian 15, Cornell, 0
Sewickley Academy 16, Carlynton 8
Sewickley Academy 16, Carlynton 6
Nonsection
Armstrong 8, Kiski Area 5
Bethel Park 6, Ringgold 2
Butler 6, North Catholic 3
Connellsville 4, Belle Vernon 3
Highlands 7, Apollo-Ridge 5
Indiana 11, Somerset 5
Laurel Highlands 9, Brownsville 0
Nazareth Prep at Sto-Rox, ppd.
North Hills 13, Ambridge 3
Peters Township 9, Keystone Oaks 1
Trinity 5, Albert Gallatin 2
Woodland Hills at North Hills, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Plum, 4 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Beaver at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Shenango, 4:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Valley, 4 p.m.
Derry at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at Yough, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at Washington, 4 p.m.
Burgettstown at Frazier, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
California at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Mapletown, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Rochester at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Union, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Cornell at Eden Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
South Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 1
South Fayette 23, Greensburg Central Catholic 3
Trinity 13, Bethel Park 4
Nonsection
Seneca Valley 18, Hempfield 10
Girls
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 15, Baldwin 5
Mt. Lebanon 16, North Allegheny 6
Pine-Richland 15, Hampton 9
Quaker Valley 15, Sewickley Academy 10
South Fayette 18, Bethel Park 8
Softball
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 12, Butler 1
Pine-Richland 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Hempfield 2, Norwin 1
North Allegheny 14, Mt. Lebanon 3
North Allegheny 8, Pine-Richland 3
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong 6, Franklin Regional 4
Latrobe 3, Penn-Trafford 2
Section 3
West Allegheny 11, Mars 0
Western Beaver 1, South Fayette 0
Section 4
Peters Township 6, Connellsville 5
Thomas Jefferson 11, Upper St. Clair 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana 8, Highlands 5
Section 2
Belle Vernon 12, Albert Gallatin 1
Greensburg Salem 12, Laurel Highlands 0
Section 3
Beaver 8, Ambridge 1
Montour 10, Blackhawk 0
Chartiers Valley 13, Hampton 5
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth 20, Shady Side Academy 0
Burrell 3, Deer Lakes 1
Valley 11, Freeport 1
Section 2
Beaver Falls 5, Central Valley 4
Ellwood City 13, Quaker Valley 0
Section 3
Ligonier Valley 2, Mt. Pleasant 1
Southmoreland 12, Derry 1
Section 4
South Park 3, Brownsville 0
Waynesburg at McGuffey, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom 15, Aliquippa 0
Neshannock 11, Riverside 1
Laurel 10, Shenango 0
Section 2
Serra Catholic 14, Apollo-Ridge 4
Section 3
Burgettstown 7, Bentworth 3
Charleroi 5, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2
Washington at Beth-Center, doubleheader, (n)
Class A
Section 1
Carlynton 5, Northgate 4
Union 16, South Side 1
Sewickley Academy 20, Rochester 5
Section 2
Carmichaels 11, Avella 0
Carmichaels 18, Mapletown 0
Chartiers-Houston 16, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Jefferson-Morgan 8, Mapletown 4
West Greene at California, doubleheader, (n)
Section 3
Jeannette 2, Bishop Canevin 0
Monessen 15, Springdale 0
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, ppd.
Knoch 6, Karns City 2
Penn Hills 15, Gateway 0
Plum 5, Kiski Area 1
Shaler at Hampton, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Butler, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Western Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
North Catholic at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell at Avonworth, 2:30 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ellwood City at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Washington at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at California, 4:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Frazier at Springdale, 2 p.m.
Frazier at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Brownsville at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Mars at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
South Park at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL Team Championship
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s results
North Allegheny 4, Franklin Regional 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Shady Side Academy 2
Gateway 3, Peters Township 2
Fox Chapel 4, Mt. Lebanon 1
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
North Allegheny vs. Upper St. Clair at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Gateway vs Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s results
Sewickley Academy 5, Hampton 0
North Catholic 3, Valley 2
Winchester Thurston 5, South Park 0
Chartiers Valley 3, Quaker Valley 2
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Sewickley Academy vs. North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston vs. Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.
Track and field
WPIAL Team Championship
Finals
Tuesday’s schedule
Boys
North Allegheny, Mt. Lebanon, Butler, Seneca Valley at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.
Girls
North Allegheny, Canon-McMillan, Norwin, South Fayette at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Boys
Greensburg CC, Shenango, South Park, Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.
Girls
Winchester Thurston, Knoch, Derry, Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday’s results
Class 2A
Section 2
Latrobe 3, Derry 1
Nonsection
Montour 3, North Hills 1
North Catholic 3, Central Catholic 1
Obama Academy 3, Penn Hills 1
Bishop Canevin 3, South Park 1
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Penn Hills at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Mars at Derry, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 7 p.m.
Trinity at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
