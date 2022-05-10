High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 9, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | 1:50 AM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL

Monday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 10, Kiski Area 3

Section 2

Plum 1, Fox Chapel 0

Mars 7, Hampton 4

Penn Hills 6, Woodland Hills 5

Class 4A

Section 2

Quaker Valley 10, Ambridge 7

Beaver 12, Central Valley 0

New Castle 6, Blackhawk 5

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 6, Belle Vernon 4

Laurel Highlands 2, Uniontown 0

West Mifflin 8, Ringgold 2

Class 3A

Section 3

Derry 5, Ligonier Valley 2

Section 4

Yough 6, Charleroi 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels 7, Beth-Center 1

Section 2

South Side 7, Aliquippa 0

Laurel 4, Neshannock 3

Shenango 2, Riverside 1

Section 3

Northgate 12, Jeannette 9

Section 4

Seton LaSalle 10, Brentwood 0

Burgettstown 12, Fort Cherry 0

Chartiers-Houston 12, Carlynton 0

Class A

Section 3

Leechburg 7, Riverview 4

Nonsection

Allderdice at Carrick, ppd.

Avonworth 4, Sewickley Academy 0

Bentworth 10, Mapletown 0

Bethel Park 3, Seneca Valley 0

Connellsville 10, Greensburg Salem 6

Eden Christian 14, Bishop Canevin 0

Ellwood City 14, Western Beaver 0

Frazier 6, Monessen 4

Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 1

Indiana 14, Homer-Center 4

Knoch 14, Shady Side Academy 0

Mohawk 6, Rochester 5

Moon 4, Montour 3

Mt. Lebanon 1, Chartiers Valley 0

North Hills 9, McKeesport 6

Norwin at North Allegheny, ppd.

Obama Academy 11, St. Joseph 0

Peters Township 7, Upper St. Clair 1

Pine-Richland 6, Penn-Trafford 5

South Allegheny 10, East Allegheny 8

South Fayette 8, Canon-McMillan 1

Southmoreland 13, Springdale 3

Thomas Jefferson 8, Keystone Oaks 1

West Allegheny 3, Hopewell 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Central Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

New Castle at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Derry at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Laurel at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Shenango at Riverside, 4 p.m.

South Side at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Riverview at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Avella at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Burrell at Valley, 4 p.m.

California at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Connellsvile at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Washington, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at South Park, 7 p.m.

Northgate at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Montour, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Shaler at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Freeport, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Springdale at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Trinity at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 13, Winchester Thurston 4

Girls

Class 3A

Section 2

Butler 15, Shaler 4

Pine-Richland 13, North Allegheny 10

Shady Side Academy 16, Sewickley Academy 5

Class 2A

Section 1

Plum 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Nonsection

Blackhawk 13, North Hills 3

Mt. Lebanon 17, Fox Chapel 7

Winchester Thurston 13, Freeport 11

Softball

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Norwin 9, Butler 1

Hempfield 3, North Allegheny 1

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana 16, Woodland Hills 0

Section 3

Fox Chapel 14, Oakland Catholic 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 1, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 7, Uniontown 6

Yough 4, Belle Vernon 2

Section 3

Beaver 3, Montour 0

Blackhawk 24, Ambridge 5

Montour 12, Central Valley 1

New Castle 11, Hopewell 7

Class 3A

Section 2

Beaver Falls 18, Quaker Valley 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 9, Apollo-Ridge 3

Section 3

Carmichaels 8, Bentworth 5

Charleroi 22, Washington 3

Section 4

New Brighton 9, Freedom 6

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 20, Cornell 10

Rochester 24, Cornell 6

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Avella 0

Section 3

Ellis School 18, Riverview 1

Springdale 14, Northgate 0

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 15, Northern Garrett (Md.), 2

Bentworth at Brownsville, ppd.

Bethel Park 7, West Mifflin 5

Bishop Canevin 16, Carlynton 4

Brentwood at Burgettstown, (n)

Burrell at Shaler, ppd.

Butler at Armstrong, ppd.

Chartiers Valley 8, Thomas Jefferson 4

Deer Lakes 12, Highlands 3

Eden Christian 9, St. Joseph 5

Freedom at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Hampton 9, Moon 8

Jefferson-Morgan 4, Fort Cherry 1

Kiski Area 16, Gateway 0

Laurel 12, Western Beaver 1

Mapletown 12, Beth-Center 2

Mars 6, Knoch 2

McKeesport 2, Baldwin 0

Mohawk at Beaver, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant 7, Connellsville 6

Neshannock 13, Ellwood City 3

Northgate at Carlynton, ppd.

Plum 12, North Catholic 8

Seneca Valley 19, Mt. Lebanon 9

Serra Catholic 5, South Allegheny 4

Seton LaSalle 4, Avonworth 2

Shaler 10, Mercer 1

South Fayette 6, Central Valley 4

Southmoreland 6, Leechburg 0

South Side 2, Chartiers-Houston 0

Waynesburg 10, California 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Montour at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at Apollo-Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Ellis School at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Brashear at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Derry at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Butler, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Montour at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Armstrong, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Trinity at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL team championships

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Shady Side Academy 3, Franklin Regional 2

Fox Chapel 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Finals

Wednesday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy vs. Fox Chapel at Washington & Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Quaker Valley 5, Central Valley 0

North Catholic 4, Mars 1

Finals

Wednesday’s schedule

Quaker Valley vs. North Catholic at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Track and field

WPIAL team championships

Finals

Wednesday’s schedule

Boys

Class 3A

At West Mifflin

Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

At Peters Township

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. South Park, 3 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

At West Mifflin

Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. South Fayette, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

At Peters Township

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Armstrong 0

Class 2A

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Trinity 3, Steel Valley 0

Nonsection

Bishop Guilfoyle 3, Derry 0

Baldwin 3, Central Catholic 1

Fox Chapel 3, Deer Lakes 0

Meadville 3, Butler 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, South Fayette 0

Peters Township 3, North Hills 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Keystone Oaks 0

City League

Obama Academy 3, Brashear 2

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Baldwin at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Montour, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Gateway at Plum, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.