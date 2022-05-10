High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 9, 2022
By:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | 1:50 AM
High schools
Baseball
WPIAL
Monday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 10, Kiski Area 3
Section 2
Plum 1, Fox Chapel 0
Mars 7, Hampton 4
Penn Hills 6, Woodland Hills 5
Class 4A
Section 2
Quaker Valley 10, Ambridge 7
Beaver 12, Central Valley 0
New Castle 6, Blackhawk 5
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 6, Belle Vernon 4
Laurel Highlands 2, Uniontown 0
West Mifflin 8, Ringgold 2
Class 3A
Section 3
Derry 5, Ligonier Valley 2
Section 4
Yough 6, Charleroi 3
Class 2A
Section 1
Carmichaels 7, Beth-Center 1
Section 2
South Side 7, Aliquippa 0
Laurel 4, Neshannock 3
Shenango 2, Riverside 1
Section 3
Northgate 12, Jeannette 9
Section 4
Seton LaSalle 10, Brentwood 0
Burgettstown 12, Fort Cherry 0
Chartiers-Houston 12, Carlynton 0
Class A
Section 3
Leechburg 7, Riverview 4
Nonsection
Allderdice at Carrick, ppd.
Avonworth 4, Sewickley Academy 0
Bentworth 10, Mapletown 0
Bethel Park 3, Seneca Valley 0
Connellsville 10, Greensburg Salem 6
Eden Christian 14, Bishop Canevin 0
Ellwood City 14, Western Beaver 0
Frazier 6, Monessen 4
Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 1
Indiana 14, Homer-Center 4
Knoch 14, Shady Side Academy 0
Mohawk 6, Rochester 5
Moon 4, Montour 3
Mt. Lebanon 1, Chartiers Valley 0
North Hills 9, McKeesport 6
Norwin at North Allegheny, ppd.
Obama Academy 11, St. Joseph 0
Peters Township 7, Upper St. Clair 1
Pine-Richland 6, Penn-Trafford 5
South Allegheny 10, East Allegheny 8
South Fayette 8, Canon-McMillan 1
Southmoreland 13, Springdale 3
Thomas Jefferson 8, Keystone Oaks 1
West Allegheny 3, Hopewell 1
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Plum at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Central Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
New Castle at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Derry at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Laurel at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Shenango at Riverside, 4 p.m.
South Side at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Riverview at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Avella at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Burrell at Valley, 4 p.m.
California at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Connellsvile at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Washington, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at South Park, 7 p.m.
Northgate at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Montour, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Shaler at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Freeport, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Springdale at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Trinity at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 13, Winchester Thurston 4
Girls
Class 3A
Section 2
Butler 15, Shaler 4
Pine-Richland 13, North Allegheny 10
Shady Side Academy 16, Sewickley Academy 5
Class 2A
Section 1
Plum 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Nonsection
Blackhawk 13, North Hills 3
Mt. Lebanon 17, Fox Chapel 7
Winchester Thurston 13, Freeport 11
Softball
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Norwin 9, Butler 1
Hempfield 3, North Allegheny 1
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana 16, Woodland Hills 0
Section 3
Fox Chapel 14, Oakland Catholic 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 1, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 2
Laurel Highlands 7, Uniontown 6
Yough 4, Belle Vernon 2
Section 3
Beaver 3, Montour 0
Blackhawk 24, Ambridge 5
Montour 12, Central Valley 1
New Castle 11, Hopewell 7
Class 3A
Section 2
Beaver Falls 18, Quaker Valley 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 9, Apollo-Ridge 3
Section 3
Carmichaels 8, Bentworth 5
Charleroi 22, Washington 3
Section 4
New Brighton 9, Freedom 6
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 20, Cornell 10
Rochester 24, Cornell 6
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Avella 0
Section 3
Ellis School 18, Riverview 1
Springdale 14, Northgate 0
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 15, Northern Garrett (Md.), 2
Bentworth at Brownsville, ppd.
Bethel Park 7, West Mifflin 5
Bishop Canevin 16, Carlynton 4
Brentwood at Burgettstown, (n)
Burrell at Shaler, ppd.
Butler at Armstrong, ppd.
Chartiers Valley 8, Thomas Jefferson 4
Deer Lakes 12, Highlands 3
Eden Christian 9, St. Joseph 5
Freedom at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Hampton 9, Moon 8
Jefferson-Morgan 4, Fort Cherry 1
Kiski Area 16, Gateway 0
Laurel 12, Western Beaver 1
Mapletown 12, Beth-Center 2
Mars 6, Knoch 2
McKeesport 2, Baldwin 0
Mohawk at Beaver, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant 7, Connellsville 6
Neshannock 13, Ellwood City 3
Northgate at Carlynton, ppd.
Plum 12, North Catholic 8
Seneca Valley 19, Mt. Lebanon 9
Serra Catholic 5, South Allegheny 4
Seton LaSalle 4, Avonworth 2
Shaler 10, Mercer 1
South Fayette 6, Central Valley 4
Southmoreland 6, Leechburg 0
South Side 2, Chartiers-Houston 0
Waynesburg 10, California 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Montour at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Seton LaSalle at Apollo-Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Ellis School at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Brashear at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Derry at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Butler, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Montour at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Armstrong, 4 p.m.
North Hills at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Trinity at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL team championships
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Shady Side Academy 3, Franklin Regional 2
Fox Chapel 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Finals
Wednesday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy vs. Fox Chapel at Washington & Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Quaker Valley 5, Central Valley 0
North Catholic 4, Mars 1
Finals
Wednesday’s schedule
Quaker Valley vs. North Catholic at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Track and field
WPIAL team championships
Finals
Wednesday’s schedule
Boys
Class 3A
At West Mifflin
Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
At Peters Township
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. South Park, 3 p.m.
Girls
Class 3A
At West Mifflin
Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. South Fayette, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
At Peters Township
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Armstrong 0
Class 2A
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Trinity 3, Steel Valley 0
Nonsection
Bishop Guilfoyle 3, Derry 0
Baldwin 3, Central Catholic 1
Fox Chapel 3, Deer Lakes 0
Meadville 3, Butler 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, South Fayette 0
Peters Township 3, North Hills 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Keystone Oaks 0
City League
Obama Academy 3, Brashear 2
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Baldwin at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Montour, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
Gateway at Plum, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Penn-Trafford notebook: P-T’s Yacamelli, Hershberger named finalists for scholar-athlete award
• Penn Hills rugby club working on building program
• High school scores, summaries and schedule for May 7, 2022
• WPIAL Hall of Fame inductee Burke blazed trail for women’s sports in Western Pennsylvania
• Westmoreland High School Athletes of the Week: Hempfield’s Liz Tapper, Yough’s James Shoman