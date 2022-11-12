TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 11, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, November 12, 2022 | 12:28 AM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Central Catholic 28, Mt. Lebanon 7

North Allegheny 7, Canon-McMillan 0

Championship

Nov. 19 schedule

North Allegheny (10-1) vs. Central Catholic (7-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Pine-Richland 23, Woodland Hills 12

Upper St. Clair 17, Bethel Park 7

Championship

Nov. 19 schedule

Upper St. Clair (10-2) vs. Pine-Richland (9-3) at Norwin, noon

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Aliquippa 41, Montour 7

Central Valley 36, Laurel Highlands 7

McKeesport 41, Armstrong 21

Thomas Jefferson 21, Latrobe 6

Semifinals

Nov. 18 schedule

Sites TBA

Aliquippa (10-0) vs. McKeesport (11-1), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (10-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-3), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Avonworth 28, Beaver 7

Belle Vernon 55, East Allegheny 7

Freeport 42, West Mifflin 6

Shady Side Academy 31, Elizabeth Forward 17

Semifinals

Nov. 18 schedule

Sites TBA

Belle Vernon (8-2) vs. Freeport (10-1), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (10-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (7-4), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Beaver Falls 52, Ligonier Valley 0

Neshannock 30, Washington 27

Steel Valley 46, McGuffey 13

Sto-Rox 50, Keystone Oaks 0

Semifinals

Nov. 18 schedule

Sites TBA

Steel Valley (10-0) vs. Neshannock (11-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (9-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Bishop Canevin 29, Clairton 6

Rochester 30, Fort Cherry 14

South Side 47, Mapletown 6

Union 30, Laurel 28

Semifinals

Nov. 18 schedule

Sites TBA

Bishop Canevin (11-1) vs. South Side (11-1), 7 p.m.; Union (9-3) vs. Rochester (7-4), 7 p.m.

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

District 6-8-10 regional semifinals

Friday’s result

McDowell 42, Allderdice 15

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Central Catholic 28, Mt. Lebanon 7

Central Catholic 7 14 7 0 —28

Mt. Lebanon 0 7 0 0 —7

CC: Payton Wehner 31 run

M: Johnny McGhee 13 pass from David Shields

CC: Wehner 1 run

CC: Peter Gonzalez 19 pass from Wehner

CC: Gonzalez 12 pass from Wehner

North Allegheny 7, Canon-McMillan 0

Canon-McMillan 0 0 0 0 —0

North Allegheny 0 0 0 7 —7

NA: Logan Kushner 5 run (Peter Notaro kick)

Class 5A

Upper St. Clair 17, Bethel Park 7

Upper St. Clair 0 7 7 3 —17

Bethel Park 0 7 0 0 —7

USC: Aidan Besselman 27 run (Bennett Henderson kick)

BP: Tanner Pfeuffer 1 run (Kaden Wetzel kick)

USC: Cody Marn 64 pass from Ethan Hellmann (Henderson kick)

USC: Henderson 19 field goal

Rushing leaders: USC, Jamaal Brown 22-132.

Passing leaders: USC, Ethan Hellmann 3-5-116-1TD-0INT.

Pine-Richland 23, Woodland Hills 12

Woodland Hills 0 6 0 6 —12

Pine-Richland 6 3 0 14 —23

P-R: Ethan Pillar 5 run (kick failed)

WH: Frankie Keyes 2 run (run failed)

P-R: Grant Argrio 35 field goal

P-R: Ryan Palmieri 3 run (kick failed)

P-R: Palmieri 7 run (Pillar run)

WH: Scoop Smith 12 pass from Cameron Walter (run failed)

Rushing leaders: P-R, Ryan Palmieri 30-150, 2 TDs.

Class 4A

Thomas Jefferson 21, Latrobe 6

Latrobe 0 6 0 0 —6

Thomas Jefferson 0 7 14 0 —21

L: John Wetzel 1 run (kick failed)

TJ: Elias Lippincott 1 run (Andrew Graham kick)

TJ: Aidan Whalen 5 run (Graham kick)

TJ: Lippincott 3 run (Graham kick)

Rushing leaders: TJ, Elias Lippincott 31-133, 2 TDs; Aidan Whalen 22-101, TD.

Aliquippa 41, Montour 7

Montour 0 0 7 0 —7

Aliquippa 20 21 0 0 —41

A: Donovan Walker 28 pass from Quentin Goode (kick failed)

A: safety

A: Nate Lindsey-Gill 75 kickoff return (kick failed)

A: Tiqwai Hayes 63 (kick failed)

A: John Tracy 86 run (Hayes run)

A: Tracy 1 run (run failed)

A: Dorius Moreland 50 pass from Quentin Goode (Malachi Shegog kick)

M: Brock Janeda 28 run (Matthew Marcinko kick)

Rushing leaders: A, John Tracy 10-106, 2 TDs.

Central Valley 36, Laurel Highlands 7

Laurel Highlands 0 0 0 7 —7

Central Valley 7 7 15 7 —36

CV: Bret Fitzsimmons 7 run (Serafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Deniro Simpson 65 blocked field goal (DeSantis kick)

CV: Fitzsimmons 52 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Fitzsimmons 7 run (Jayvin Thompson run)

CV: Jayvin Thompson 6 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

LH: Rodney Gallagher 7 run (Ian Fike kick)

Rushing leaders: LH, Rodney Gallagher 22-102, TD. CV, Bret Fitzsimmons 27-167, 3 TDs.

McKeesport 41, Armstrong 21

McKeesport 14 14 13 0 —41

Armstrong 7 7 0 7 —21

A: Isaiah Brown 35 pass from Cadin Olsen (Hunter Reed kick)

M: Larry Gibson 6 run (Milton Campos kick)

M: Jahmil Perryman 21 run (Campos kick)

M: Perryman 1 run (Campos kick)

M: Perryman 20 run (Campos kick)

A: Brown 6 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

M: Bobbie Boyd 55 punt return (Campos kick)

M: Perryman 31 run (kick failed)

A: Brown 29 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Jahmil Perryman 31-252, 4 TDs; Bobbie Boyd 11-112.

Passing leaders: A, Cadin Olsen 16-39-212-3TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: A, Isaiah Brown 6-114, 3 TDs.

Class 3A

Avonworth 28, Beaver 7

Beaver 0 0 0 7 —7

Avonworth 7 7 14 0 —28

A: Luke Hilyard 1 run (Mike Osekowski kick)

A: Brandon Biagiarelli 3 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Biagiarelli 12 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Biagiarelli 1 run (Osekowski kick)

B: Liam Gibson 75 run (Evan Baker kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Luke Hilyard 23-158, TD; Brandon Biagiarelli 17-143, 3 TDs.

Belle Vernon 55, East Allegheny 7

East Allegheny 7 0 0 0 —7

Belle Vernon 14 28 7 6 —55

EA: Michael Cahill 5 run (Matt Armenio kick)

BV: Quinton Martin 25 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Jake Gedekoh 4 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Martin 2 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Martin 1 run (kick failed)

BV: Gedekoh 10 run (Gedekoh run)

BV: Steve Macheska blocked punt (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Tanner Steeber 15 run (kick failed)

BV: Kole Doppelheuer 34 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Quinton Martin 18-201, 3 TDs.

Freeport 42, West Mifflin 6

West Mifflin 6 0 0 0 —6

Freeport 0 14 14 14 —42

WM: DelRon White 25 (kick failed)

F: Ben Lane 9 run (Isaac Wetzel kick)

F: Lane 32 run (Wetzel kick)

F: Zach Clark 6 run (Wetzel kick)

F: Lane 14 run (Wetzel kick)

F: Lane 61 run (Wetzel kick)

F: Clark 23 run (Wetzel kick)

Rushing leaders: WM, DelRon White 16-116, TD. F, Ben Lane 15-171, 4 TDs.

Shady Side Academy 31, Elizabeth Forward 17

Shady Side Academy 0 14 7 10 —31

Elizabeth Forward 0 10 0 7 —17

EF: Logan Beedle 18 field goal

SSA: Naiziim Daniels 80 kickoff return (Simon Passarello-Carnavale kick)

EF: Isaiah Turner 47 pass from Zion White (Beedle kick)

SSA: Joey Bellinotti 11 pass from Eddie DeBruce (Simonf Passarello-Carnavale kick)

SSA: Grady Bryan 3 fumble recovery (Simon Passarello-Carnavale )

SSA: Simon Passarello-Carnavale 28 field goal

SSA: Darrin Haynes 20 run (Simon Passarello-Carnavale kick)

EF: Jace Brown 9 run (Beedle kick)

Class 2A

Beaver Falls 52, Ligonier Valley 0

Ligonier Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

Beaver Falls 22 16 8 6 —52

BF: Trey Singleton 79 pass from Jaren Brickner (Brickner run)

BF: Trey Singleton 4 run (Brickner run)

BF: Trey Singleton 75 punt return (run failed)

BF: Da’Sean Anderson 1 run (Trey Singleton run)

BF: Datalian Beauford 18 pass from Brickner (Brickner run)

BF: Drey Hall 1 run (Di’Nari Harris run)

BF: Christian Dawkins 4 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: BF, Datalian Beauford 8-106.

Passing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 4-8-129-2TD-0INT.

Neshannock 30, Washington 27

Washington 0 7 6 14 —27

Neshannock 14 2 0 14 —30

W: Ruben Gordon 89 pass from Davoun Fuse (Davoun Fuse run)

N: Matthew Ioanilli 2 run (Carter DeVivo kick)

N: Ioanilli 5 run (DeVivo kick)

W: Eddie Lewis 2 run (Nick Blanchette kick)

N: safety

W: Davoun Fuse 1 run (kick failed)

N: Jackson Billyk 56 run (DeVivo kick)

N: Ioanilli 3 run (DeVivo kick)

W: Davoun Fuse 12 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: N, Braden Huff 19-126.

Steel Valley 46, McGuffey 13

McGuffey 6 0 0 7 —13

Steel Valley 13 14 13 6 —46

M: Kyle Brookman 6 run (kick failed)

SV: Cruce Brookins 63 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Brookins 2 run (run failed)

SV: Brookins 27 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Brookins 3 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Brookins 17 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Donald Barksdale 10 run (kick failed)

SV: Brookins 44 run (run failed)

M: Tristan McAdoo 52 pass from Philip McCuen (Dylan Stewart kick)

Rushing leaders: SV, Cruce Brookins 17-332, 6 TDs.

Passing leaders: M, Philip McCuen 4-8-135-1TD-3INT.

Class A

Union 30, Laurel 28

Union 6 12 6 6 —30

Laurel 14 0 7 7 —28

L: Landon Smith 23 run (Zane Boughter kick)

U: Braylon Thomas 36 run (pass failed)

L: Landon Smith 5 run (Boughter kick)

U: Mike Gunn 33 pass from Braylon Thomas (run failed)

U: Braylon Thomas 3 run (run failed)

U: Mark Stanley 4 run (run failed)

L: Landon Smith 20 run (Boughter kick)

U: Mark Stanley interception return (run failed)

L: Landon Smith 6 run (Boughter kick from D’Marien Jewell)

Rushing leaders: L, Landon Smith 34-268, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: U, Braylon Thomas 10-18-211-1TD-1INT.

Bishop Canevin 29, Clairton 6

Clairton 0 0 6 0 —6

Bishop Canevin 7 0 7 15 —29

BC: Marquis Carter 50 run (Geno DeFrank kick)

C: Capone Jones 6 run (run failed)

BC: Jason Cross 10 run (DeFrank kick)

BC: Xavier Nelson 48 punt return (DeFrank kick)

BC: Nelson 26 pass from Cross (Nelson run)

Rushing leaders: BC, Marquis Carter 26-256, TD.

Rochester 30, Fort Cherry 14

Fort Cherry 7 0 0 7 —14

Rochester 8 8 0 14 —30

FC: Matt Sieg

R: Antonio Laure 3 run

R: Laure 15 run

R: Laure 30 run

FC: Shane Cornali 18 pass from Sieg

R: Laure 3 run

Rushing leaders: FC, Matt Sieg 24-231, TD.

South Side 47, Mapletown 6

South Side 12 8 20 7 —47

Mapletown 0 0 0 6 —6

SSB: Ryan Navarra 1 run (kick failed)

SSB: Parker Statler 35 run (run failed)

SSB: Navarra 35 run (Clayton Langham pass from Brody Almashy)

SSB: Navarra 7 blocked punt (run failed)

SSB: Navarra 50 run (Matja Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Statler 25 run (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Pavlovich 23 run (Pavlovich kick)

M: Brock Evans 1 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: SSB, Ryan Navarra 12-135, 3 TDs.

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Downingtown West vs. Wilson (19-2-1) at Methacton, 3:30 p.m.; Honesdale (17-3) vs. Emmaus (24-0) at East Stroudsburg South, 4:30 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (19-3-1) vs. Great Valley (20-3) at Exeter, 11 a.m. ; Conestoga (20-2) vs. Manheim Township (18-5) at Exeter, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Maria Academy (17-6) vs. Hershey (17-3-1) at Governor Mifflin, 11 a.m.; Crestwood (14-7) vs. Mechanicsburg (17-4-1) at Governor Mifflin, 1 p.m.; Northern (19-3-1) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (17-4-1) at Penn Manor, 11 a.m.; Palmyra (18-2-2) vs. Twin Valley (14-9) at Penn Manor, 1 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Wyoming Area (20-2) vs. West Perry (18-5) at Central Columbia, noon; Lewisburg (15-5) vs. Oley Valley (18-2-1) at Lower Dauphin Middle School, 1 p.m.; New Hope (20-2) vs. Central Columbia (18-4) at East Stroudsburg South, 2:30 p.m.; Boiling Springs (23-0) vs. Newport (17-5) at Lower Dauphin Middle School, 11 a.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Merion (21-1) vs. Pennridge (17-7) at CB East, 1 p.m.; Parkland vs. Father Judge at Upper Perkiomen, 11 a.m.; Spring-Ford (15-4-4) vs. Seneca Valley (19-1-1) at Eagle View Middle School, 2 p.m.; Conestoga (18-4) vs. Warwick (12-7-2) at Spring-Ford, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Springfield Township (19-3) vs. Selinsgrove at Northeastern, 3 p.m.; Cocalico (18-4) vs. Phoenixville (19-2-1) at Upper Perkiomen, 1 p.m.; Hershey (19-3) vs. Ambridge (15-7-1) at Westmont Hilltop, 2 p.m.; Moon (21-0-1) vs. Cathedral Prep (17-1-1) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Fleetwood (20-0-1) vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Emmaus, 3 p.m.; Lewisburg (19-1-1) vs. Conwell-Egan at Northeastern, 1 p.m.; Harbor Creek (15-5-1) vs. Lancaster Catholic (15-5-2) at Somerset, 3 p.m.; Bedford (14-7) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (17-3-1) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Tulpehocken (21-1) vs. Faith Christian (18-3) at Northern Lehigh, 4 p.m.; Holy Cross vs. Moravian Academy at North Schuylkill, 1 p.m.; McConnellsburg vs. Charleroi (18-3) at Somerset, 1 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (17-2-1) vs. Eden Christian (17-3-1) at Norwin, 2 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Neshaminy (21-0-2) vs. Conestoga (19-2-2) at Spring-Ford, noon; CB West (13-10) vs. Pennridge (21-2) at CB East, 11 a.m.; Owen J. Roberts (18-6) vs. Peters Township (15-3-2) at Eagle View Middle School, noon; Central Dauphin (19-2-1) vs. North Allegheny (21-1) at Westmont Hilltop, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Upper Perkiomen (21-1) vs. Valley View at Northern Lehigh, 2 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Greencastle-Antrim (20-2-1) at Northeastern, 11 a.m.; Lower Dauphin (19-3-1) vs. Mars (18-1) at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.; Plum (18-2) vs. Moon (21-0) at Peters Township, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Wyomissing (20-1) vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Emmaus, 1 p.m.; Central Columbia (22-0) vs. District 3 Trinity (17-3) at Tulpehocken, 2 p.m.; Fort LeBoeuf (15-1-2) vs. Mt. Pleasant (20-2) at North Allegheny, noon; General McLane (14-5-1) vs. Clearfield (18-2) at Clarion University, 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Camp Hill (14-7-1) vs. Southern Columbia (15-6-1) at Tulpehocken, noon; Moravian Academy vs. South Williamsport (18-4) at North Schuylkill, 3 p.m.; Freedom (18-4) vs. Karns City (18-4) at Beaver, noon; Greensburg C.C. (14-4) vs. Springdale (17-4) at Norwin, noon

Volleyball

Girls

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (23-1) vs. Lower Merion (20-4) at Spring-Ford, noon; Wilson (21-4) vs. Parkland (23-0) at Spring-Ford, 2 p.m.; Landisville Hempfield (18-1) vs. North Allegheny (19-1) at Altoona, noon; Unionville (22-1) vs. Pine-Richland (17-2) at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Cardinal O’Hara (9-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (17-5) at Exeter, noon; Pope John Paul II (22-0) vs. Twin Valley (18-3) at Exeter, 2 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (15-2) vs. North Catholic (17-2) at Derry, 1 p.m.; Conneaut (15-3) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-2) at Slippery Rock High School, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Notre Dame GP (16-4) vs. North Penn Liberty (20-1) at Berwick, 1 p.m.; York Catholic (21-1) vs. Tyrone (13-6) at Greencastle-Antrim, 2 p.m.; Freeport (20-2) vs. Quaker Valley (18-4) at North Allegheny, noon; Phillipsburg-Osceola (18-1) vs. Shenango (17-2) at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lititz Christian (21-5) vs. Sacred Heart Academy (18-7) at Exeter, 10 a.m.; Mt. Calvary Christian (19-4) vs. West Branch (20-0) at Greencastle-Antrim, noon; Conemaugh Township (22-1) vs. Oswayo Valley (23-0) at St. Mary’s, noon; Homer-Center (15-4) vs. Maplewood (20-3) at Slippery Rock High School, noon

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 10, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 8, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 7, 2022
Sewickley Herald notebook: DiSantis hits milestone for Sewickley Academy soccer
Penn Hills youth football team comes together, plays for championship

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter