High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 11, 2022

Saturday, November 12, 2022 | 12:28 AM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Central Catholic 28, Mt. Lebanon 7

North Allegheny 7, Canon-McMillan 0

Championship

Nov. 19 schedule

North Allegheny (10-1) vs. Central Catholic (7-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Pine-Richland 23, Woodland Hills 12

Upper St. Clair 17, Bethel Park 7

Championship

Nov. 19 schedule

Upper St. Clair (10-2) vs. Pine-Richland (9-3) at Norwin, noon

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Aliquippa 41, Montour 7

Central Valley 36, Laurel Highlands 7

McKeesport 41, Armstrong 21

Thomas Jefferson 21, Latrobe 6

Semifinals

Nov. 18 schedule

Sites TBA

Aliquippa (10-0) vs. McKeesport (11-1), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (10-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-3), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Avonworth 28, Beaver 7

Belle Vernon 55, East Allegheny 7

Freeport 42, West Mifflin 6

Shady Side Academy 31, Elizabeth Forward 17

Semifinals

Nov. 18 schedule

Sites TBA

Belle Vernon (8-2) vs. Freeport (10-1), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (10-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (7-4), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Beaver Falls 52, Ligonier Valley 0

Neshannock 30, Washington 27

Steel Valley 46, McGuffey 13

Sto-Rox 50, Keystone Oaks 0

Semifinals

Nov. 18 schedule

Sites TBA

Steel Valley (10-0) vs. Neshannock (11-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (9-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Bishop Canevin 29, Clairton 6

Rochester 30, Fort Cherry 14

South Side 47, Mapletown 6

Union 30, Laurel 28

Semifinals

Nov. 18 schedule

Sites TBA

Bishop Canevin (11-1) vs. South Side (11-1), 7 p.m.; Union (9-3) vs. Rochester (7-4), 7 p.m.

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

District 6-8-10 regional semifinals

Friday’s result

McDowell 42, Allderdice 15

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Central Catholic 28, Mt. Lebanon 7

Central Catholic 7 14 7 0 —28

Mt. Lebanon 0 7 0 0 —7

CC: Payton Wehner 31 run

M: Johnny McGhee 13 pass from David Shields

CC: Wehner 1 run

CC: Peter Gonzalez 19 pass from Wehner

CC: Gonzalez 12 pass from Wehner

North Allegheny 7, Canon-McMillan 0

Canon-McMillan 0 0 0 0 —0

North Allegheny 0 0 0 7 —7

NA: Logan Kushner 5 run (Peter Notaro kick)

Class 5A

Upper St. Clair 17, Bethel Park 7

Upper St. Clair 0 7 7 3 —17

Bethel Park 0 7 0 0 —7

USC: Aidan Besselman 27 run (Bennett Henderson kick)

BP: Tanner Pfeuffer 1 run (Kaden Wetzel kick)

USC: Cody Marn 64 pass from Ethan Hellmann (Henderson kick)

USC: Henderson 19 field goal

Rushing leaders: USC, Jamaal Brown 22-132.

Passing leaders: USC, Ethan Hellmann 3-5-116-1TD-0INT.

Pine-Richland 23, Woodland Hills 12

Woodland Hills 0 6 0 6 —12

Pine-Richland 6 3 0 14 —23

P-R: Ethan Pillar 5 run (kick failed)

WH: Frankie Keyes 2 run (run failed)

P-R: Grant Argrio 35 field goal

P-R: Ryan Palmieri 3 run (kick failed)

P-R: Palmieri 7 run (Pillar run)

WH: Scoop Smith 12 pass from Cameron Walter (run failed)

Rushing leaders: P-R, Ryan Palmieri 30-150, 2 TDs.

Class 4A

Thomas Jefferson 21, Latrobe 6

Latrobe 0 6 0 0 —6

Thomas Jefferson 0 7 14 0 —21

L: John Wetzel 1 run (kick failed)

TJ: Elias Lippincott 1 run (Andrew Graham kick)

TJ: Aidan Whalen 5 run (Graham kick)

TJ: Lippincott 3 run (Graham kick)

Rushing leaders: TJ, Elias Lippincott 31-133, 2 TDs; Aidan Whalen 22-101, TD.

Aliquippa 41, Montour 7

Montour 0 0 7 0 —7

Aliquippa 20 21 0 0 —41

A: Donovan Walker 28 pass from Quentin Goode (kick failed)

A: safety

A: Nate Lindsey-Gill 75 kickoff return (kick failed)

A: Tiqwai Hayes 63 (kick failed)

A: John Tracy 86 run (Hayes run)

A: Tracy 1 run (run failed)

A: Dorius Moreland 50 pass from Quentin Goode (Malachi Shegog kick)

M: Brock Janeda 28 run (Matthew Marcinko kick)

Rushing leaders: A, John Tracy 10-106, 2 TDs.

Central Valley 36, Laurel Highlands 7

Laurel Highlands 0 0 0 7 —7

Central Valley 7 7 15 7 —36

CV: Bret Fitzsimmons 7 run (Serafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Deniro Simpson 65 blocked field goal (DeSantis kick)

CV: Fitzsimmons 52 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Fitzsimmons 7 run (Jayvin Thompson run)

CV: Jayvin Thompson 6 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

LH: Rodney Gallagher 7 run (Ian Fike kick)

Rushing leaders: LH, Rodney Gallagher 22-102, TD. CV, Bret Fitzsimmons 27-167, 3 TDs.

McKeesport 41, Armstrong 21

McKeesport 14 14 13 0 —41

Armstrong 7 7 0 7 —21

A: Isaiah Brown 35 pass from Cadin Olsen (Hunter Reed kick)

M: Larry Gibson 6 run (Milton Campos kick)

M: Jahmil Perryman 21 run (Campos kick)

M: Perryman 1 run (Campos kick)

M: Perryman 20 run (Campos kick)

A: Brown 6 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

M: Bobbie Boyd 55 punt return (Campos kick)

M: Perryman 31 run (kick failed)

A: Brown 29 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Jahmil Perryman 31-252, 4 TDs; Bobbie Boyd 11-112.

Passing leaders: A, Cadin Olsen 16-39-212-3TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: A, Isaiah Brown 6-114, 3 TDs.

Class 3A

Avonworth 28, Beaver 7

Beaver 0 0 0 7 —7

Avonworth 7 7 14 0 —28

A: Luke Hilyard 1 run (Mike Osekowski kick)

A: Brandon Biagiarelli 3 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Biagiarelli 12 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Biagiarelli 1 run (Osekowski kick)

B: Liam Gibson 75 run (Evan Baker kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Luke Hilyard 23-158, TD; Brandon Biagiarelli 17-143, 3 TDs.

Belle Vernon 55, East Allegheny 7

East Allegheny 7 0 0 0 —7

Belle Vernon 14 28 7 6 —55

EA: Michael Cahill 5 run (Matt Armenio kick)

BV: Quinton Martin 25 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Jake Gedekoh 4 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Martin 2 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Martin 1 run (kick failed)

BV: Gedekoh 10 run (Gedekoh run)

BV: Steve Macheska blocked punt (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Tanner Steeber 15 run (kick failed)

BV: Kole Doppelheuer 34 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Quinton Martin 18-201, 3 TDs.

Freeport 42, West Mifflin 6

West Mifflin 6 0 0 0 —6

Freeport 0 14 14 14 —42

WM: DelRon White 25 (kick failed)

F: Ben Lane 9 run (Isaac Wetzel kick)

F: Lane 32 run (Wetzel kick)

F: Zach Clark 6 run (Wetzel kick)

F: Lane 14 run (Wetzel kick)

F: Lane 61 run (Wetzel kick)

F: Clark 23 run (Wetzel kick)

Rushing leaders: WM, DelRon White 16-116, TD. F, Ben Lane 15-171, 4 TDs.

Shady Side Academy 31, Elizabeth Forward 17

Shady Side Academy 0 14 7 10 —31

Elizabeth Forward 0 10 0 7 —17

EF: Logan Beedle 18 field goal

SSA: Naiziim Daniels 80 kickoff return (Simon Passarello-Carnavale kick)

EF: Isaiah Turner 47 pass from Zion White (Beedle kick)

SSA: Joey Bellinotti 11 pass from Eddie DeBruce (Simonf Passarello-Carnavale kick)

SSA: Grady Bryan 3 fumble recovery (Simon Passarello-Carnavale )

SSA: Simon Passarello-Carnavale 28 field goal

SSA: Darrin Haynes 20 run (Simon Passarello-Carnavale kick)

EF: Jace Brown 9 run (Beedle kick)

Class 2A

Beaver Falls 52, Ligonier Valley 0

Ligonier Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

Beaver Falls 22 16 8 6 —52

BF: Trey Singleton 79 pass from Jaren Brickner (Brickner run)

BF: Trey Singleton 4 run (Brickner run)

BF: Trey Singleton 75 punt return (run failed)

BF: Da’Sean Anderson 1 run (Trey Singleton run)

BF: Datalian Beauford 18 pass from Brickner (Brickner run)

BF: Drey Hall 1 run (Di’Nari Harris run)

BF: Christian Dawkins 4 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: BF, Datalian Beauford 8-106.

Passing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 4-8-129-2TD-0INT.

Neshannock 30, Washington 27

Washington 0 7 6 14 —27

Neshannock 14 2 0 14 —30

W: Ruben Gordon 89 pass from Davoun Fuse (Davoun Fuse run)

N: Matthew Ioanilli 2 run (Carter DeVivo kick)

N: Ioanilli 5 run (DeVivo kick)

W: Eddie Lewis 2 run (Nick Blanchette kick)

N: safety

W: Davoun Fuse 1 run (kick failed)

N: Jackson Billyk 56 run (DeVivo kick)

N: Ioanilli 3 run (DeVivo kick)

W: Davoun Fuse 12 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: N, Braden Huff 19-126.

Steel Valley 46, McGuffey 13

McGuffey 6 0 0 7 —13

Steel Valley 13 14 13 6 —46

M: Kyle Brookman 6 run (kick failed)

SV: Cruce Brookins 63 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Brookins 2 run (run failed)

SV: Brookins 27 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Brookins 3 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Brookins 17 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Donald Barksdale 10 run (kick failed)

SV: Brookins 44 run (run failed)

M: Tristan McAdoo 52 pass from Philip McCuen (Dylan Stewart kick)

Rushing leaders: SV, Cruce Brookins 17-332, 6 TDs.

Passing leaders: M, Philip McCuen 4-8-135-1TD-3INT.

Class A

Union 30, Laurel 28

Union 6 12 6 6 —30

Laurel 14 0 7 7 —28

L: Landon Smith 23 run (Zane Boughter kick)

U: Braylon Thomas 36 run (pass failed)

L: Landon Smith 5 run (Boughter kick)

U: Mike Gunn 33 pass from Braylon Thomas (run failed)

U: Braylon Thomas 3 run (run failed)

U: Mark Stanley 4 run (run failed)

L: Landon Smith 20 run (Boughter kick)

U: Mark Stanley interception return (run failed)

L: Landon Smith 6 run (Boughter kick from D’Marien Jewell)

Rushing leaders: L, Landon Smith 34-268, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: U, Braylon Thomas 10-18-211-1TD-1INT.

Bishop Canevin 29, Clairton 6

Clairton 0 0 6 0 —6

Bishop Canevin 7 0 7 15 —29

BC: Marquis Carter 50 run (Geno DeFrank kick)

C: Capone Jones 6 run (run failed)

BC: Jason Cross 10 run (DeFrank kick)

BC: Xavier Nelson 48 punt return (DeFrank kick)

BC: Nelson 26 pass from Cross (Nelson run)

Rushing leaders: BC, Marquis Carter 26-256, TD.

Rochester 30, Fort Cherry 14

Fort Cherry 7 0 0 7 —14

Rochester 8 8 0 14 —30

FC: Matt Sieg

R: Antonio Laure 3 run

R: Laure 15 run

R: Laure 30 run

FC: Shane Cornali 18 pass from Sieg

R: Laure 3 run

Rushing leaders: FC, Matt Sieg 24-231, TD.

South Side 47, Mapletown 6

South Side 12 8 20 7 —47

Mapletown 0 0 0 6 —6

SSB: Ryan Navarra 1 run (kick failed)

SSB: Parker Statler 35 run (run failed)

SSB: Navarra 35 run (Clayton Langham pass from Brody Almashy)

SSB: Navarra 7 blocked punt (run failed)

SSB: Navarra 50 run (Matja Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Statler 25 run (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Pavlovich 23 run (Pavlovich kick)

M: Brock Evans 1 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: SSB, Ryan Navarra 12-135, 3 TDs.

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Downingtown West vs. Wilson (19-2-1) at Methacton, 3:30 p.m.; Honesdale (17-3) vs. Emmaus (24-0) at East Stroudsburg South, 4:30 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (19-3-1) vs. Great Valley (20-3) at Exeter, 11 a.m. ; Conestoga (20-2) vs. Manheim Township (18-5) at Exeter, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Maria Academy (17-6) vs. Hershey (17-3-1) at Governor Mifflin, 11 a.m.; Crestwood (14-7) vs. Mechanicsburg (17-4-1) at Governor Mifflin, 1 p.m.; Northern (19-3-1) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (17-4-1) at Penn Manor, 11 a.m.; Palmyra (18-2-2) vs. Twin Valley (14-9) at Penn Manor, 1 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Wyoming Area (20-2) vs. West Perry (18-5) at Central Columbia, noon; Lewisburg (15-5) vs. Oley Valley (18-2-1) at Lower Dauphin Middle School, 1 p.m.; New Hope (20-2) vs. Central Columbia (18-4) at East Stroudsburg South, 2:30 p.m.; Boiling Springs (23-0) vs. Newport (17-5) at Lower Dauphin Middle School, 11 a.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Merion (21-1) vs. Pennridge (17-7) at CB East, 1 p.m.; Parkland vs. Father Judge at Upper Perkiomen, 11 a.m.; Spring-Ford (15-4-4) vs. Seneca Valley (19-1-1) at Eagle View Middle School, 2 p.m.; Conestoga (18-4) vs. Warwick (12-7-2) at Spring-Ford, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Springfield Township (19-3) vs. Selinsgrove at Northeastern, 3 p.m.; Cocalico (18-4) vs. Phoenixville (19-2-1) at Upper Perkiomen, 1 p.m.; Hershey (19-3) vs. Ambridge (15-7-1) at Westmont Hilltop, 2 p.m.; Moon (21-0-1) vs. Cathedral Prep (17-1-1) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Fleetwood (20-0-1) vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Emmaus, 3 p.m.; Lewisburg (19-1-1) vs. Conwell-Egan at Northeastern, 1 p.m.; Harbor Creek (15-5-1) vs. Lancaster Catholic (15-5-2) at Somerset, 3 p.m.; Bedford (14-7) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (17-3-1) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Tulpehocken (21-1) vs. Faith Christian (18-3) at Northern Lehigh, 4 p.m.; Holy Cross vs. Moravian Academy at North Schuylkill, 1 p.m.; McConnellsburg vs. Charleroi (18-3) at Somerset, 1 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (17-2-1) vs. Eden Christian (17-3-1) at Norwin, 2 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Neshaminy (21-0-2) vs. Conestoga (19-2-2) at Spring-Ford, noon; CB West (13-10) vs. Pennridge (21-2) at CB East, 11 a.m.; Owen J. Roberts (18-6) vs. Peters Township (15-3-2) at Eagle View Middle School, noon; Central Dauphin (19-2-1) vs. North Allegheny (21-1) at Westmont Hilltop, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Upper Perkiomen (21-1) vs. Valley View at Northern Lehigh, 2 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Greencastle-Antrim (20-2-1) at Northeastern, 11 a.m.; Lower Dauphin (19-3-1) vs. Mars (18-1) at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.; Plum (18-2) vs. Moon (21-0) at Peters Township, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Wyomissing (20-1) vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Emmaus, 1 p.m.; Central Columbia (22-0) vs. District 3 Trinity (17-3) at Tulpehocken, 2 p.m.; Fort LeBoeuf (15-1-2) vs. Mt. Pleasant (20-2) at North Allegheny, noon; General McLane (14-5-1) vs. Clearfield (18-2) at Clarion University, 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Camp Hill (14-7-1) vs. Southern Columbia (15-6-1) at Tulpehocken, noon; Moravian Academy vs. South Williamsport (18-4) at North Schuylkill, 3 p.m.; Freedom (18-4) vs. Karns City (18-4) at Beaver, noon; Greensburg C.C. (14-4) vs. Springdale (17-4) at Norwin, noon

Volleyball

Girls

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (23-1) vs. Lower Merion (20-4) at Spring-Ford, noon; Wilson (21-4) vs. Parkland (23-0) at Spring-Ford, 2 p.m.; Landisville Hempfield (18-1) vs. North Allegheny (19-1) at Altoona, noon; Unionville (22-1) vs. Pine-Richland (17-2) at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Cardinal O’Hara (9-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (17-5) at Exeter, noon; Pope John Paul II (22-0) vs. Twin Valley (18-3) at Exeter, 2 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (15-2) vs. North Catholic (17-2) at Derry, 1 p.m.; Conneaut (15-3) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-2) at Slippery Rock High School, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Notre Dame GP (16-4) vs. North Penn Liberty (20-1) at Berwick, 1 p.m.; York Catholic (21-1) vs. Tyrone (13-6) at Greencastle-Antrim, 2 p.m.; Freeport (20-2) vs. Quaker Valley (18-4) at North Allegheny, noon; Phillipsburg-Osceola (18-1) vs. Shenango (17-2) at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lititz Christian (21-5) vs. Sacred Heart Academy (18-7) at Exeter, 10 a.m.; Mt. Calvary Christian (19-4) vs. West Branch (20-0) at Greencastle-Antrim, noon; Conemaugh Township (22-1) vs. Oswayo Valley (23-0) at St. Mary’s, noon; Homer-Center (15-4) vs. Maplewood (20-3) at Slippery Rock High School, noon

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.