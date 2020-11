High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 13, 2020

Friday, November 13, 2020 | 10:42 PM

Field Hockey

PIAA playoffs

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Honesdale at Emmaus, 1 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll at Villa Marie Academy, 1 p.m.; Southern Lehigh d. Crestwood, forfeit; Selinsgrove at Penn-Trafford, 1 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

New Hope Solebury at Wyoming Seminary, 1 p.m.; Northwestern Lehigh at Bloomsburg, 1 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic vs. Greenwood at Lower Dauphin, 2 p.m.; Forbes Road at Shady Side Academy, noon

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Championships

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (8-0) vs. Peters Township (8-0) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Aliquippa (9-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (7-1) at North Allegheny, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s result

Central Valley 35, Elizabeth Forward 0

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Beaver Falls (9-0) vs. Sto-Rox (8-1) at North Hills, 5 p.m.

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

Clairton (8-0) vs. Jeannette (8-1) at North Hills, 11 a.m.

Friday’s summary

Central Valley 35, Elizabeth Forward 0

Elizabeth Forward 0 0 0 0 —0

Central Valley 7 21 7 0 —35

CV: Stephon Hall 13 run (Sarafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Landon Alexander 10 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Alexander 41 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Alexander 31 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Ameer Dudley 3 run (DeSantis kick)

District 8

City League playoffs

Saturday’s schedule

Consolation

Brashear (1-4) vs. University Prep (2-3) at George Cupples Stadium, South Side, noon

Championship

Westinghouse (6-0) vs. Allderdice (4-1) at George Cupples Stadium, South Side, 3:30 p.m.

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Souderton 31, Pennridge 17

Saturday’s schedule

McDowell d. Central Catholic, forfeit; Central York (8-0) at Delaware Valley (6-1), 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov. 20-21 schedule

Times, sites TBA

St. Joseph Prep (4-0) vs. Souderton; McDowell (5-0) vs. Delaware Valley/Central York

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Upper Dublin 29, West Chester Rustin 8

Cathedral Prep d. Wyoming Valley West, forfeit

Governor Mifflin d. Warwick, forfeit

Semifinals

Nov. 20-21 schedule

Times, sites TBA

Upper Dublin (5-1) vs. Cathedral Prep (4-2); Pine-Richland/Peters Township vs. Governor Mifflin (6-0)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Lampeter-Strasburg 20, ELCO 3

Jersey Shore 26, Crestwood 14

Saturday’s schedule

Upper Moreland (4-1) vs. Oil City (8-0) at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov. 20-21 schedule

Times, sites TBA

Lampeter-Strasburg (8-0) vs. Jersey Shore (8-0); Aliquippa/Thomas Jefferson vs. Oil City/Upper Moreland

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Wyomissing 47, Lakeland 0

Bedford 34, Hickory 17

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll (1-2) at Danville (6-1), 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov. 20-21 schedule

Times, sites TBA

Wyomissing (7-0) vs. Archbishop Carroll/Danville; Bedford (9-0) vs. Central Valley (9-0)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Bishop McDevitt 26, Camp Hill 14

Wilmington 56, Chestnut Ridge 29

Saturday’s schedule

Richland (7-1) vs. Southern Columbia (8-0) at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov. 20-21 schedule

Times, sites TBA

Bishop McDevitt (3-1) vs. Southern Columbia/Richland; Beaver Falls/Sto-Rox vs. Wilmington (9-0)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Steelton-Highspire 39, Old Forge 36

Bishop Guillfoyle 48, Homer Center 13

Saturday’s schedule

Reynolds (7-0) vs. Redbank Valley (6-0) at Brockway, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov. 20-21 schedule

Times, sites TBA

Steelton-Highspire (7-0) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (6-2); Reynolds/Redbank Valley vs. Clairton/Jeannette

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

La Salle College at Emmaus, 3 p.m.; Williamsport vs. Cumberland Valley at Eagle View Middle School, 4 p.m.; State College at Seneca Valley, noon

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Selinsgrove at Northern, 1 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan at Upper Moreland, 4 p.m.; Hollidaysburg at Mars, 4 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. DuBois at Dollinger Field, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Devon Prep at Oley Valley, 2 p.m.; Lewisburg vs. Notre Dame Green Pond at Liberty, 5 p.m.; Karns City at Deer Lakes, noon; Westmont Hilltop vs. Fairview at Richland, 1 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Faith Christian vs. Moravian Academy at Palisades, 7 p.m.; Mountain View at Tulpehocken, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Rockwood at Norwin, 2 p.m.; Belleville Mennonite at Brockway, noon

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Williamsport at Parkland, 2 p.m.; Cumberland Valley vs. Archbishop Carroll at Eagle View Middle School, 1 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. McDowell at Hampton, noon

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Joseph Marie at Northwestern Lehigh, 11 a.m.; Selinsgrove at Berwick, 1 p.m.; Hollidaysburg vs. Mechanicsburg at North Side Elementary, 1 p.m.; Warren at Mars, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bloomsburg vs. Wyomissing at Flannery Field, 1 p.m.; Allentown CC vs. Archbishop Wood at Emmaus, 5:30 p.m.; North Catholic vs. Clearfield at Mars, noon; Villa Maria vs. Bedford at Dollinger Field, 2:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Moravian Academy at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.; Conwell-Egan vs. Fairfield at Gettysburg Middle School, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic vs. West Branch at Norwin, noon; Cambridge Springs at Redbank Valley, noon

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll at Unionville, 1 p.m.; Delaware Valley at Parkland, 1 p.m.; State College at Hempfield (District 3), noon; McDowell at North Allegheny, noon

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Berwick at York Suburban, 1 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic at Pope John Paul, 3 p.m.; Bellefonte at Franklin Regional, noon; DuBois d. Conneaut, forfeit

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Holy Redeemer at Trinity, 1 p.m.; St. Basil at Pine Grove, 1 p.m.; Redbank Valley at North Catholic, noon; Philipsburg-Osceola at Maplewood, 1 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sacred Heart Academy at Mount Calvary, 1 p.m.; Canton at Marion Catholic, 2 p.m.; Saegertown at Bishop Canevin, noon; West Shamokin at Clarion Area, 2 p.m.

