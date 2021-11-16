High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 | 11:43 PM

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Conestoga vs. Emmaus at Central Bucks West, 6 p.m.; Central York vs. Lower Dauphin at Landis Field, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Twin Valley vs. Southern Lehigh at Exeter Township, 5:30 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy vs. Mechanicsburg at Exeter Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Wyoming Seminary vs. Line Mountain at Whitehall, 4 p.m.; Oley Valley vs. Wyoming Area at Whitehall, 6 p.m.

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (11-0) vs. Central Catholic (9-2) at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Moon (11-0) vs. Penn Hills (8-3) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford (9-2) vs. Pine-Richland (7-4) at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Aliquippa (9-1) vs. McKeesport (9-2) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon (9-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-2) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Central Valley (11-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (9-2) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

North Catholic (11-0) vs. Avonworth (9-2) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (8-3) at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox (12-0) vs. Serra Catholic (12-1) at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Cornell (9-2) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-1) at Montour, 7 p.m.

OLSH (8-3) vs. Rochester (9-2) at North Hills, 7 p.m.

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s schedule

McDowell at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Farrell at Westinghouse, 1 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Baldwin 3, Cathedral Prep 1

Mt. Lebanon 3, Seneca Valley 1

Class 2A

Franklin Regional 7, South Fayette 2

Meadville 7, West Allegheny 4

Penn-Trafford 7, Shaler 4

Thomas Jefferson 11, Mars 1

Butler 6, Montour 1

Class A

Wheeling Central Catholic 7, Chartiers Valley 6 (OT)

North Catholic 3, North Hills 2

Class B

Neshannock 7, Wilmington 0

Carrick at Avonworth 2

Ringgold 9, Burrell 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Central Catholic at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Canon McMillan, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Class A

McDowell at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Conestoga vs. LaSalle College at Spring Ford, 7 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Bishop Shanahan vs. Archbishop Wood at Methacton, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Hampton at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Midd-West vs. Lewisburg at Danville, 7 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. North Catholic at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class A

Faith Christian vs. Moravian Academy at Palisades, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston vs. Eden Christian at Shaler, 8 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Downingtown East vs. Conestoga at Spring Ford, 5 p.m.; Central Dauphin vs. Moon at Mansion Park, Altoona, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Radnor vs. Archbishop Ryan at Methacton, 5 p.m.; Plum vs. Mars at Shaler, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Allentown CC vs. Central Columbia at North Schuylkill, 6 p.m.; Avonworth vs. North Catholic at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Class A

South Williamsport vs. Southern Columbia at Danville, 5 p.m.; Steel Valley vs. Greensburg C.C. at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Bishop Shanahan vs. Parkland at Exeter Township, 7 p.m.; Shaler vs. North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Spring Grove vs. Bethlehem Catholic at Exeter Township, 5 p.m.; Freeport vs. Hampton at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Trinity (District 3) vs. Allentown CC at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.; North Catholic vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at Keystone, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Sacred Heart Academy vs. Canton at Hazleton, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin vs. Clarion at Slippery Rock HS, 7 p.m.

