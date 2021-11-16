High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 15, 2021
Monday, November 15, 2021
High schools
Field hockey
PIAA playoffs
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Conestoga vs. Emmaus at Central Bucks West, 6 p.m.; Central York vs. Lower Dauphin at Landis Field, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Twin Valley vs. Southern Lehigh at Exeter Township, 5:30 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy vs. Mechanicsburg at Exeter Township, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Wyoming Seminary vs. Line Mountain at Whitehall, 4 p.m.; Oley Valley vs. Wyoming Area at Whitehall, 6 p.m.
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Finals
Saturday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon (11-0) vs. Central Catholic (9-2) at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Moon (11-0) vs. Penn Hills (8-3) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford (9-2) vs. Pine-Richland (7-4) at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Aliquippa (9-1) vs. McKeesport (9-2) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon (9-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-2) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Central Valley (11-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (9-2) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
North Catholic (11-0) vs. Avonworth (9-2) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (8-3) at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox (12-0) vs. Serra Catholic (12-1) at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Cornell (9-2) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-1) at Montour, 7 p.m.
OLSH (8-3) vs. Rochester (9-2) at North Hills, 7 p.m.
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Friday’s schedule
McDowell at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Farrell at Westinghouse, 1 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Baldwin 3, Cathedral Prep 1
Mt. Lebanon 3, Seneca Valley 1
Class 2A
Franklin Regional 7, South Fayette 2
Meadville 7, West Allegheny 4
Penn-Trafford 7, Shaler 4
Thomas Jefferson 11, Mars 1
Butler 6, Montour 1
Class A
Wheeling Central Catholic 7, Chartiers Valley 6 (OT)
North Catholic 3, North Hills 2
Class B
Neshannock 7, Wilmington 0
Carrick at Avonworth 2
Ringgold 9, Burrell 1
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Central Catholic at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Canon McMillan, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.
Class A
McDowell at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Conestoga vs. LaSalle College at Spring Ford, 7 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Bishop Shanahan vs. Archbishop Wood at Methacton, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Hampton at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Midd-West vs. Lewisburg at Danville, 7 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. North Catholic at North Hills, 8 p.m.
Class A
Faith Christian vs. Moravian Academy at Palisades, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston vs. Eden Christian at Shaler, 8 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Downingtown East vs. Conestoga at Spring Ford, 5 p.m.; Central Dauphin vs. Moon at Mansion Park, Altoona, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Radnor vs. Archbishop Ryan at Methacton, 5 p.m.; Plum vs. Mars at Shaler, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Allentown CC vs. Central Columbia at North Schuylkill, 6 p.m.; Avonworth vs. North Catholic at North Hills, 6 p.m.
Class A
South Williamsport vs. Southern Columbia at Danville, 5 p.m.; Steel Valley vs. Greensburg C.C. at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Bishop Shanahan vs. Parkland at Exeter Township, 7 p.m.; Shaler vs. North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Spring Grove vs. Bethlehem Catholic at Exeter Township, 5 p.m.; Freeport vs. Hampton at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Trinity (District 3) vs. Allentown CC at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.; North Catholic vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at Keystone, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Sacred Heart Academy vs. Canton at Hazleton, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin vs. Clarion at Slippery Rock HS, 7 p.m.
