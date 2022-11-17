TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 16, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, November 16, 2022 | 9:46 PM

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Wilson 2, Emmaus 1

Lower Dauphin 3, Conestoga 2 (OT)

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Wilson (21-2-1) vs. Lower Dauphin (21-3-1) at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Mechanicsburg 1, Villa Maria Academy 0

Palmyra 3, Gwynedd Mercy 1

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Mechanicsburg (19-4-1) vs. Palmyra (20-2-2) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Wyoming Area 3, Oley Valley 2

Boiling Springs 1, Central Columbia 0 (OT)

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Wyoming Area (22-2) vs.Boiling Springs (25-0) at Cumberland Valley, 11 a.m.

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Allegheny (10-1) vs. Central Catholic (7-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (10-2) vs. Pine-Richland (9-3) at Norwin, noon

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Aliquippa (10-0) vs. McKeesport (11-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Central Valley (10-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-3) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (8-2) vs. Freeport (10-1) at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (10-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (7-4) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Steel Valley (10-0) vs. Neshannock (11-1) at Montour, 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (9-2) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (11-1) vs. South Side (11-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Union (9-3) vs. Rochester (7-4) at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

North Allegheny at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Mt Lebanon at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex – Galaxy, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

South Fayette at Bishop McCort,1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.

Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.

Class A

Wheeling Park at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Plum at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.

McDowell at Chartiers Valley, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Indiana at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.

Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m.

Burrell at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Carrick, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Lower Merion 1, Parkland 0

Seneca Valley 2, Conestoga 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Merion (23-1) vs.Seneca Valley (22-1-1) at Eagle View Middle School, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Springfield Township 2, Phoenixville 1

Hershey 2, Cathedral Prep 0

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Springfield Township (21-3) vs.Hershey (21-3) at Eagle View Middle School, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Northwestern Lehigh 2, Lewisburg 1 (SO)

Lancaster Catholic 3, Mercyhurst Prep 1

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Northwestern Lehigh (25-1) vs. Lancaster Catholic (17-5-2) at Eagle View MIddle School, 1 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Moravian Academy 2, Faith Christian 1 (OT)

Winchester Thurston 2, McConnellsburg 0

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Moravian Academy vs. Winchester Thurston (19-2-1) at Eagle View Middle School, 1 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Pennridge 2, Neshaminy 0

Central Dauphin 2, Owen J. Roberts 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Pennridge (23-2) vs. Central Dauphin (21-2-1) at Eagle View Middle School, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Upper Perkiomen 3, Greencastle-Antrim 0

Moon 2, Mars 0

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Upper Perkiomen (23-1) vs. Moon (23-0) at Eagle View Middle School, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Central Columbia 7, Wyomissing 1

General McLane 3, Mt. Pleasant 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Central Columbia (24-0) vs. General McLane (16-5-1) at Eagle View Middle School, 10 a.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Southern Columbia 2, South Williamsport 1 (OT)

Freedom 3, Greensburg C.C. 0

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (17-6-1) vs. Freedom (20-4) at Eagle View Middle School, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (25-1) vs.North Allegheny (21-1) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Pope John Paul II (24-0) vs. North Catholic (19-2) at Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s result

Freeport 3, Phillipsburg-Osceola 2

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

York Catholic (23-1) vs. Freeport (22-2) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s result

West Branch 3, Sacred Heart Academy 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Maplewood (22-3) vs. West Branch (22-0) at Cumberland Valley, 10:30 a.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

