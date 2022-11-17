High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 16, 2022
By:
Wednesday, November 16, 2022 | 9:46 PM
High schools
Field hockey
PIAA playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Wilson 2, Emmaus 1
Lower Dauphin 3, Conestoga 2 (OT)
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Wilson (21-2-1) vs. Lower Dauphin (21-3-1) at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Mechanicsburg 1, Villa Maria Academy 0
Palmyra 3, Gwynedd Mercy 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Mechanicsburg (19-4-1) vs. Palmyra (20-2-2) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Wyoming Area 3, Oley Valley 2
Boiling Springs 1, Central Columbia 0 (OT)
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Wyoming Area (22-2) vs.Boiling Springs (25-0) at Cumberland Valley, 11 a.m.
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
North Allegheny (10-1) vs. Central Catholic (7-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Upper St. Clair (10-2) vs. Pine-Richland (9-3) at Norwin, noon
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Aliquippa (10-0) vs. McKeesport (11-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Central Valley (10-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-3) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (8-2) vs. Freeport (10-1) at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (10-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (7-4) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Steel Valley (10-0) vs. Neshannock (11-1) at Montour, 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (9-2) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (11-1) vs. South Side (11-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Union (9-3) vs. Rochester (7-4) at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
North Allegheny at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Mt Lebanon at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex – Galaxy, 9:10 p.m.
Class 2A
South Fayette at Bishop McCort,1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.
Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.
Class A
Wheeling Park at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Plum at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.
McDowell at Chartiers Valley, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Indiana at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.
Varsity D2
Deer Lakes at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.
Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m.
Burrell at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Carrick, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Lower Merion 1, Parkland 0
Seneca Valley 2, Conestoga 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Lower Merion (23-1) vs.Seneca Valley (22-1-1) at Eagle View Middle School, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Springfield Township 2, Phoenixville 1
Hershey 2, Cathedral Prep 0
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Springfield Township (21-3) vs.Hershey (21-3) at Eagle View Middle School, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Northwestern Lehigh 2, Lewisburg 1 (SO)
Lancaster Catholic 3, Mercyhurst Prep 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Northwestern Lehigh (25-1) vs. Lancaster Catholic (17-5-2) at Eagle View MIddle School, 1 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Moravian Academy 2, Faith Christian 1 (OT)
Winchester Thurston 2, McConnellsburg 0
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Moravian Academy vs. Winchester Thurston (19-2-1) at Eagle View Middle School, 1 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Pennridge 2, Neshaminy 0
Central Dauphin 2, Owen J. Roberts 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Pennridge (23-2) vs. Central Dauphin (21-2-1) at Eagle View Middle School, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Upper Perkiomen 3, Greencastle-Antrim 0
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Upper Perkiomen (23-1) vs. Moon (23-0) at Eagle View Middle School, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Central Columbia 7, Wyomissing 1
General McLane 3, Mt. Pleasant 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Central Columbia (24-0) vs. General McLane (16-5-1) at Eagle View Middle School, 10 a.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Southern Columbia 2, South Williamsport 1 (OT)
Freedom 3, Greensburg C.C. 0
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (17-6-1) vs. Freedom (20-4) at Eagle View Middle School, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Garnet Valley (25-1) vs.North Allegheny (21-1) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Pope John Paul II (24-0) vs. North Catholic (19-2) at Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s result
Freeport 3, Phillipsburg-Osceola 2
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
York Catholic (23-1) vs. Freeport (22-2) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s result
West Branch 3, Sacred Heart Academy 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Maplewood (22-3) vs. West Branch (22-0) at Cumberland Valley, 10:30 a.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
