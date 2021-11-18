High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 17, 2021
Thursday, November 18, 2021 | 12:06 AM
High schools
Field hockey
PIAA playoffs
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Class 3A
Emmaus vs. Lower Dauphin at Whitehall, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Twin Valley vs. Gwynedd Mercy at Whitehall, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Wyoming Seminary vs. Oley Valley at Whitehall, 10 a.m.
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Finals
Saturday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon (11-0) vs. Central Catholic (9-2) at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Moon (11-0) vs. Penn Hills (8-3) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford (9-2) vs. Pine-Richland (7-4) at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Aliquippa (9-1) vs. McKeesport (9-2) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon (9-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-2) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Central Valley (11-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (9-2) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
North Catholic (11-0) vs. Avonworth (9-2) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (8-3) at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox (12-0) vs. Serra Catholic (12-1) at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Cornell (9-2) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-1) at Montour, 7 p.m.
OLSH (8-3) vs. Rochester (9-2) at North Hills, 7 p.m.
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Friday’s schedule
McDowell at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Farrell at Westinghouse, 1 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
North Allegheny at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.
Pine Richland at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Butler at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.
Class A
Wheeling Catholic at Beaver, Brady’s Run Park Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center 7:10 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.
Wheeling Park at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Hampton at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
Neshannock at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.
Avonworth at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.
Trinity at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Park Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Championship
Class 4A
Friday’s schedule
Conestoga vs. Seneca Valley at Hershey, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood vs. Hampton at Hershey, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Lewisburg vs. Quaker Valley at Hershey, 1:30 p.m.
Class A
Saturday’s schedule
Faith Christian vs. Winchester Thurston at Hershey, 1:30 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Championship
Class 4A
Friday’s schedule
Conestoga vs. Moon at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Radnor vs. Mars at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Allentown CC vs. Avonworth at Hershey, 11 a.m.
Class A
Saturday’s schedule
Southern Columbia vs. Greensburg C.C. at Hershey, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Class 4A
Parkland vs. North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Spring Grove vs. Hampton at Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Trinity (District 3) vs. North Catholic at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class A
Sacred Heart Academy vs. Clarion at Cumberland Valley, 10:30 a.m.
