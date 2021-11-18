High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 17, 2021

By:

Thursday, November 18, 2021 | 12:06 AM

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Emmaus vs. Lower Dauphin at Whitehall, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Twin Valley vs. Gwynedd Mercy at Whitehall, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Wyoming Seminary vs. Oley Valley at Whitehall, 10 a.m.

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (11-0) vs. Central Catholic (9-2) at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Moon (11-0) vs. Penn Hills (8-3) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford (9-2) vs. Pine-Richland (7-4) at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Aliquippa (9-1) vs. McKeesport (9-2) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon (9-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-2) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Central Valley (11-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (9-2) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

North Catholic (11-0) vs. Avonworth (9-2) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (8-3) at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox (12-0) vs. Serra Catholic (12-1) at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Cornell (9-2) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-1) at Montour, 7 p.m.

OLSH (8-3) vs. Rochester (9-2) at North Hills, 7 p.m.

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s schedule

McDowell at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Farrell at Westinghouse, 1 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

North Allegheny at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.

Pine Richland at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Butler at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.

Class A

Wheeling Catholic at Beaver, Brady’s Run Park Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center 7:10 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.

Wheeling Park at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Hampton at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Neshannock at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.

Avonworth at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.

Trinity at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Park Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Conestoga vs. Seneca Valley at Hershey, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood vs. Hampton at Hershey, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Lewisburg vs. Quaker Valley at Hershey, 1:30 p.m.

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

Faith Christian vs. Winchester Thurston at Hershey, 1:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Conestoga vs. Moon at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Radnor vs. Mars at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Allentown CC vs. Avonworth at Hershey, 11 a.m.

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

Southern Columbia vs. Greensburg C.C. at Hershey, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Parkland vs. North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Spring Grove vs. Hampton at Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Trinity (District 3) vs. North Catholic at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class A

Sacred Heart Academy vs. Clarion at Cumberland Valley, 10:30 a.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.