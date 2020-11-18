High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 18, 2020
Wednesday, November 18, 2020 | 8:31 PM
Field hockey
PIAA playoffs
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Class 3A
Emmaus vs. Central Dauphin at Whitehall HS, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Archbishop Carroll vs. Palmyra at Whitehall HS, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Wyoming Seminary vs. Greenwood at Whitehall HS, 10 a.m.
Football
PIAA playoffs
Semifinals
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Central York (9-0) vs. McDowell (7-0) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 1 p.m.
Souderton (7-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (4-0) at Cardinal O’Hara, noon
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Cathedral Prep (6-2) vs. Upper Dublin (6-1) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Governor Mifflin (8-0) vs. Pine-Richland (9-0) at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Friday’s schedule
Oil City (10-0) at Thomas Jefferson (8-1), 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore (9-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (9-0), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s schedule
Central Valley (10-0) vs. Bedford (10-0) at Mansion Park in Altoona, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Danville (8-1) at Wyomissing (8-0), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Wilmington (10-0) at Beaver Falls (10-0) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop McDevitt (4-1) vs. Southern Columbia (10-0) at Selinsgrove, 1 p.m.
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Jeannette (9-1) at Reynolds (9-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (7-2) at Steelton-Highspire (8-0), 1 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
Class AAA
Pine-Richland vs. Upper St. Clair at Ice Castle, 9 p.m.
Seneca Valley vs. Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.
Peters Township vs. Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Class AA nonsection
Mars vs. Baldwin, ppd.
Class A Northwest
McDowell vs. Blackhawk at Bradys Run, 6:45 p.m.
Class B South
Connellsville vs. Morgantown, ppd.
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Championship
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Neshaminy vs. Seneca Valley (16-1-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s schedule
Northern vs. Mars (20-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Saturday’s schedule
Lewisburg vs. Deer Lakes (17-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1:30 p.m.
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Faith Christian vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (17-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1:30 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Championship
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Pennridge vs. North Allegheny (13-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s schedule
Villa Joseph Marie vs. Mars (18-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Saturday’s schedule
Bloomsburg vs. North Catholic (15-2-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Class 4A
Unionville (14-0) vs. North Allegheny (17-0) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Bethlehem Catholic (16-0) vs. Franklin Regional (18-2) at Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Trinity (District 3) (16-0) vs. Philipsburg-Osceola (20-0) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class A
Marian Catholic (14-2) vs. Clarion (23-0) at Cumberland Valley, 10:30 a.m.
