High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 18, 2020

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 | 8:31 PM

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Emmaus vs. Central Dauphin at Whitehall HS, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Archbishop Carroll vs. Palmyra at Whitehall HS, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Wyoming Seminary vs. Greenwood at Whitehall HS, 10 a.m.

Football

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Central York (9-0) vs. McDowell (7-0) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 1 p.m.

Souderton (7-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (4-0) at Cardinal O’Hara, noon

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (6-2) vs. Upper Dublin (6-1) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Governor Mifflin (8-0) vs. Pine-Richland (9-0) at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Oil City (10-0) at Thomas Jefferson (8-1), 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore (9-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (9-0), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Central Valley (10-0) vs. Bedford (10-0) at Mansion Park in Altoona, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Danville (8-1) at Wyomissing (8-0), 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Wilmington (10-0) at Beaver Falls (10-0) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (4-1) vs. Southern Columbia (10-0) at Selinsgrove, 1 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Jeannette (9-1) at Reynolds (9-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (7-2) at Steelton-Highspire (8-0), 1 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAA

Pine-Richland vs. Upper St. Clair at Ice Castle, 9 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Peters Township vs. Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class AA nonsection

Mars vs. Baldwin, ppd.

Class A Northwest

McDowell vs. Blackhawk at Bradys Run, 6:45 p.m.

Class B South

Connellsville vs. Morgantown, ppd.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Neshaminy vs. Seneca Valley (16-1-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Northern vs. Mars (20-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Lewisburg vs. Deer Lakes (17-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Faith Christian vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (17-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Pennridge vs. North Allegheny (13-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Villa Joseph Marie vs. Mars (18-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Bloomsburg vs. North Catholic (15-2-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Unionville (14-0) vs. North Allegheny (17-0) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Bethlehem Catholic (16-0) vs. Franklin Regional (18-2) at Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Trinity (District 3) (16-0) vs. Philipsburg-Osceola (20-0) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class A

Marian Catholic (14-2) vs. Clarion (23-0) at Cumberland Valley, 10:30 a.m.

