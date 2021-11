High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 19, 2021

By:

Friday, November 19, 2021 | 10:23 PM

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Emmaus vs. Lower Dauphin at Whitehall, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Twin Valley vs. Gwynedd Mercy at Whitehall, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Wyoming Seminary vs. Oley Valley at Whitehall, 10 a.m.

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (11-0) vs. Central Catholic (9-2) at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Moon 14, Penn Hills 9

Penn-Trafford 24, Pine-Richland 6

Finals

Nov. 27 schedule

Moon (12-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (10-2) at Heinz Field, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Aliquippa 27, McKeesport 21

Belle Vernon 21, Thomas Jefferson 7

Finals

Nov. 27 schedule

Aliquippa (10-1) vs. Belle Vernon (10-0) at Heinz Field, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Central Valley 51, Elizabeth Forward 0

North Catholic 7, Avonworth 0

Finals

Nov. 27 schedule

Central Valley (12-0) vs. North Catholic (12-0) at Heinz Field, noon

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Beaver Falls 21, Steel Valley 8

Serra Catholic 13, Sto-Rox 12

Finals

Nov. 26 schedule

Beaver Falls (9-3) vs. Serra Catholic (13-1) at Heinz Field, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Bishop Canevin 24, Cornell 7

OLSH 14, Rochester 13

Finals

Nov. 26 schedule

Bishop Canevin (12-1) vs. OLSH (9-3) at Heinz Field, 2 p.m.

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s result

McDowell 27, Allderdice 13

Class 2A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Farrell at Westinghouse, 1 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 5A

Moon 14, Penn Hills 9

Penn Hills 0 3 6 0 —9

Moon 0 7 7 0 —14

M: Dylan Sleva 7 run (Jake Wieland kick)

PH: Charlie Rosemeyer 43 field goal

M: Jeremiah Dean 59 run (Wieland kick)

PH: Jaimere Brown 1 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Jeremiah Dean 8-101.

Penn-Trafford 24, Pine-Richland 6

Pine-Richland 0 0 0 6 —6

Penn-Trafford 0 3 7 14 —24

P-T: Nathan Schlessinger 30 field goal

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 33 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Yacamelli 1 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-R: Andrew Mellis 52 pass from Ryan Palmieri (run failed)

P-T: Yacamelli 17 run (Schlessinger kick)

Rushing leaders: P-T, Cade Yacamelli 19-207, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: P-R, Ryan Palmieri 20-31-168-1TD-1INT.

Class 4A

Belle Vernon 21, Thomas Jefferson 7

Thomas Jefferson 0 0 0 7 —7

Belle Vernon 14 0 0 7 —21

BV: Devin Whitlock 22 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Whitlock 79 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Quinton Martin 19 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

TJ: Joe Lekse 1 run (Andrew Graham kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Devin Whitlock 20-146.

Passing leaders: TJ, Joe Lekse 11-24-104-0TD-1INT.

Aliquippa 27, McKeesport 21 (OT)

McKeesport 7 7 7 0 0 — 21

Aliquippa 0 14 0 7 6 — 27

M: Bobbie Boyd 47 run (Milton Campos kick)

M: Caleb Reist 34 run (Campos kick)

A: John Tracy 1 run (Emmanuel Gyadu-Mantey kick)

A: Tiqwai Hayes 25 run (Gyadu-Mantey kick)

M: Boyd 65 interception return (Campos kick)

A: Hayes 2 run (Gyadu-Mantey kick)

A: Jayce Williams 9 pass from Quentin Goode

Rushing leaders: M, Bobbie Boyd 20-129, TD. A, Tiqwai Hayes 39-218, 2 TDs.

Class 3A

Central Valley 51, Elizabeth Forward 0

Elizabeth Forward 0 0 0 0 —0

Central Valley 3 28 13 7 —51

CV: Sarafino DeSantis 31 field goal

CV: Matt Merritt 6 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Merritt 47 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Merritt 87 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Landon Alexander 2 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Alexander 79 run (kick failed)

CV: Jack Bible 59 interception return (kick)

CV: Bret Fitzsimmons 10 run (DeSantis kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Landon Alexander 22-206; Matt Merritt 7-162.

North Catholic 7, Avonworth 0

Avonworth 0 0 0 0 —0

North Catholic 0 0 7 0 —7

NC: Joey Prentice 1 run (Ethan Marsico kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Ian Syam 15-111.

Passing leaders: NC, Joey Prentice 16-31-193-0TD-1INT.

Class 2A

Beaver Falls 21, Steel Valley 8

Beaver Falls 7 7 7 0 —21

Steel Valley 0 0 0 8 —8

BF: Jaren Brickner 1 run (Tyler Cain kick)

BF: Quinton Adamson 1 run (Cain kick)

BF: Brickner 1 run (Cain kick)

SV: Cruce Brookins 1 run (Quaron Pierce run)

Serra Catholic 13, Sto-Rox 12

Serra Catholic 7 0 0 6 —13

Sto-Rox 0 6 0 6 —12

SC: Pharoh Fisher 3 run (Caden Bauer kick)

S-R: Zay Davis 32 pass from Josh Jenkins (kick failed)

S-R: Jaymar Pearson 5 run (pass failed)

SC: Terrell Booth 43 pass from Max Rocco (pass failed)

Passing leaders: S-R, Josh Jenkins 17-27-282-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: S-R, Drevon Miller-Ross 5-139.

Class A

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 14, Rochester 13

Rochester 0 7 6 0 —13

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7 7 0 0 —14

OLSH: Nehemiah Azeem 5 run (Billy Fryer kick)

R: J.D. Azulay 1 run (Sal Laure kick)

OLSH: Dereon Greer 26 pass from Azeem (Fryer kick)

R: Denny Robinson 2 run (kick failed)

Bishop Canevin 24, Cornell 7

Bishop Canevin 0 7 14 3 —24

Cornell 7 0 0 0 —7

C: Micah Dickerson 9 pass from Sincere Kimbrough (M.J. Smith kick)

BC: Lesae Lacks 17 pass from Kole Olszewksi (Geno DeFrank kick)

BC: Lesae Lacks 60 pass from Olszewksi (DeFrank kick)

BC: Jaiden Torres 2 run (DeFrank kick)

BC: DeFrank 27 field goal

Passing leaders: BC, Kole Olszewksi 9-13-144-2TD-0INT.

PIAA

Class 6A

First round

Erie McDowell 27, Allderdice 13

Erie McDowell 0 3 21 3 —27

Allderdice 0 7 0 6 —13

EM: Alex Sontheimer 21 field goal

A: Noah Johnston 10 run (Molly Virtue kick)

EM: Artis Simmons 20 run (Sontheimer kick)

EM: Simmons 60 run (Sontheimer kick)

EM: Matthew McGregor 20 pass from Ben Moore (Sontheimer kick)

EM: Sontheimer 44 field goal

A: Cornell Weems 30 pass from Azerick Jetter (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: EM, Artis Simmons 28-221, 2 TDs.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Class 4A

Friday’s result

Conestoga 1, Seneca Valley 0

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood vs. Hampton at Hershey, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s result

Quaker Valley 1, Lewisburg 0 (SO)

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

Faith Christian vs. Winchester Thurston at Hershey, 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

Quaker Valley 1, Lewisburg 0 (5-4 PK)

Goalkeepers: QV: Zach Buhr (3 saves); L: Tony Burns (11 saves)

Records: QV: 23-2; L: 20-2-1

Conestoga 1, Seneca Valley 0

Goals: C: Jayce Tharnish

Assists: C: Brady Costin

Goalkeepers: C: Charlie Smith (5 saves); SV: Ryan Krumenacker (4 saves)

Records: C: 26-0 SV: 21-1-1

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Class 4A

Friday’s result

Moon 2, Conestoga 0

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Radnor vs. Mars at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s result

Allentown CC 2, Avonworth 1

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

Southern Columbia vs. Greensburg C.C. at Hershey, 11 a.m.

Friday’s summaries

Allentown Central Catholic 2, Avonworth 1

Goals: A: Ava Wert; ACC: Madalyn Szoke, Sammy Roth

Assists: A: Minah Syam

Goalkeepers: A: Maggie Pappas (4 saves); ACC: Armani Brickhouse (3 saves)

Records: A: 19-4-1; ACC: 17-3-3

Moon 2, Conestoga 0

Goals: M: Sydney Felton, Kayla Leseck

Assists: M:Elizabeth Hoff

Goalkeepers: C: Margaret Steege (2 saves), M: Serayah Leech (5 saves)

Records: M: 20-1-1; C: 18-5-2

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Parkland vs. North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Spring Grove vs. Hampton at Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Trinity (District 3) vs. North Catholic at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class A

Sacred Heart Academy vs. Clarion at Cumberland Valley, 10:30 a.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.