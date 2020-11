High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 2, 2020

Monday, November 2, 2020 | 10:52 PM

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Monday’s result

Penn-Trafford 2, Fox Chapel 1

Class A

Championship

Monday’s result

Shady Side Academy 2, Ellis School 1

Monday’s summaries

WPIAL championships

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 2, Fox Chapel 1

Goals: Allyson Doran (PT), 2; Lily Zaltman (FC)

Assists: Ava Hershberger (PT)

Goalkeepers: Mira Tramontina (FC), 7 saves; Gwen Hershberger (PT), 0 saves

Records: PT: 15-0; FC: 7-6-1

Class A

Shady Side Academy 2, Ellis School 1

Goals: Annabel Kuhn (SSA), Jenny Woodings (SSA), Tegan Poerio (E)

Goalkeepers: Thea Conomikes (SSA), 2 saves; Celina Whitmer (E), 3 saves

Records: SSA (11-1), E (9-2)

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Central Catholic (5-2) vs. North Allegheny (6-0) at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (6-1) at Pine-Richland (7-0), 7 p.m.; Peters Township (7-0) at Gateway (5-0), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (6-1) at Aliquippa (8-0), 7 p.m.; Plum (8-0) at Thomas Jefferson (6-1), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Keystone Oaks (5-2) at Central Valley (8-0), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-0) vs. North Catholic (8-0) at Mars, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Apollo-Ridge (6-0) vs. Beaver Falls (8-0) at Geneva, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (5-0) at Sto-Rox (7-1), 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Shenango (7-1) vs. Clairton (7-0) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Jeannette (7-1) at Rochester (7-1), 7 p.m.

District 8

City League playoffs

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

No. 2 Allderdice (3-1) vs. No. 3 University Prep (2-2) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

No. 1 Westinghouse (5-0) vs. No. 4 Brashear (1-3) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class 3A

North Allegheny 5, Central Catholic 1

Bethel Park 3, Butler 0

Class 2A

Northeast

Hampton at Plum (n)

Southwest

Baldwin 2, South Fayette 1

Nonsection

Franklin Regional 6, Montour 5 (OT)

Latrobe 3, Shaler 2

Class A

Southeast

Indiana 8, Greensburg Salem 0

Nonsection

Norwin 7, South Park 3

Chartiers Valley 7, Sewickley Academy 2

Class B

North

Bishop Canevin 4, Avonworth 3

South

Ringgold 9, Elizabeth Forward 3

Nonsection

Neshannock 9, Trinity 0

3 goals or more: Kenneth Cadwallader, Ringgold

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class 3A

Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Nonsection

Hempfield at Meadville, Meaville Area Recreation Complex, 7:45 p.m.

Class A

Northwest

Blackhawk at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 8 p.m.

Northeast

Freeport at Kiski Area, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling

Wheeling Central Catholic at Wheeling Park, Wheeling Park Ice Rink, 9 p.m.

Nonsection

North Hills at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Area, Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Class B

North

Central Valley at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, New Castle, 7 p.m.

South

Carrick at Connellsville, Ice Mine, Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (11-3) at Peters Township (12-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Norwin (11-0-2) at Seneca Valley (12-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Franklin Regional 2, West Allegheny 1 (OT)

Mars 3, South Fayette 1

Championship

Thurday’s schedule

Mars (17-0) vs. Franklin Regional (16-2) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Deer Lakes 7, Mt. Pleasant 1

Shady Side Academy 4, Elizabeth Forward 0

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy (14-2) vs. Deer Lakes (14-1) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Springdale (12-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-1) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (10-1-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (13-1) at Graham Field, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Butler 1, Moon 0 (2OT)

North Allegheny 3, Peters Township 0

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

North Allegheny (10-2) vs. Butler (11-1) at Gateway, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Montour (10-6) at Mars (10-3), 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (11-3) at Plum (15-0), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Yough (11-4) at Avonworth (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (11-2-1) at Shady Side Academy (12-0), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, South Side 4

OLSH 1, Steel Valley 0 (OT)

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (15-0) vs. OLSH (12-2) at Gateway, 5:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Moon (13-0) at North Allegheny (13-0), 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (12-0) at Shaler (11-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Beaver 3, Mars 0

Franklin Regional 3, South Fayette 2

Montour 3, Laurel Highlands 2

Plum 3, Armstrong 2

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (14-2) at Beaver (14-0), 7 p.m.; Montour (13-1) at Plum (16-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Avonworth 3, South Park 0

Ellwood City 3, Serra Catholic 0

North Catholic 3, Shenango 0

Waynesburg 3, Frazier 0

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Waynesburg (13-1) at North Catholic (13-0), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (10-2) at Ellwood City (16-0), 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

OLSH (10-2) at Bishop Canevin (12-0), 7 p.m.; Beaver County Christian (10-1) at Greensburg Central Catholic (13-0), 7 p.m.

