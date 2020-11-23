High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 23, 2020

Monday, November 23, 2020 | 11:17 PM

Football

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph Prep (5-0) vs. Central York (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (7-2) vs. Pine-Richland (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Jersey Shore (10-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (9-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Wyomissing (9-0) vs. Central Valley (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (11-0) vs. Wilmington (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Jeannette (10-1) vs. Steelton-Highspire (9-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 7, Cathedral Prep 2

North Allegheny 6, Butler 1

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Class 2A

Meadville 4, South Fayette 3 (OT)

Thomas Jefferson 2, Latrobe 1

Class A

Chartiers Valley 10, Norwin 0

Westmont Hilltop at Kiski, ppd.

Class B

Ringgold 7, Carrick 2

Wilmington 3, Bishop Canevin 2 (SO)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Hampton at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Shaler, ppd.

Class A

Beaver at Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Center, 7 p.m.; Wheeling Park at McDowell, ppd.; Kiski at Wheeling Central Catholic, ppd.

Class B

Elizabeth Forward at Trinity at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.

