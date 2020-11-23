High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 23, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Monday, November 23, 2020 | 11:17 PM

Football

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph Prep (5-0) vs. Central York (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (7-2) vs. Pine-Richland (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Jersey Shore (10-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (9-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Wyomissing (9-0) vs. Central Valley (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (11-0) vs. Wilmington (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Jeannette (10-1) vs. Steelton-Highspire (9-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 7, Cathedral Prep 2

North Allegheny 6, Butler 1

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Class 2A

Meadville 4, South Fayette 3 (OT)

Thomas Jefferson 2, Latrobe 1

Class A

Chartiers Valley 10, Norwin 0

Westmont Hilltop at Kiski, ppd.

Class B

Ringgold 7, Carrick 2

Wilmington 3, Bishop Canevin 2 (SO)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Hampton at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Shaler, ppd.

Class A

Beaver at Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Center, 7 p.m.; Wheeling Park at McDowell, ppd.; Kiski at Wheeling Central Catholic, ppd.

Class B

Elizabeth Forward at Trinity at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.

To report scores, email PTRsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 21, 2020
Hampton bowlers aiming high with deeper rosters
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 20, 2020
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 18, 2020
Individual schools must decide if athletes wear masks for competition, PIAA says

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me