High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 23, 2020
Monday, November 23, 2020 | 11:17 PM
Football
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
St. Joseph Prep (5-0) vs. Central York (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Cathedral Prep (7-2) vs. Pine-Richland (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Jersey Shore (10-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (9-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s schedule
Wyomissing (9-0) vs. Central Valley (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Saturday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (11-0) vs. Wilmington (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Jeannette (10-1) vs. Steelton-Highspire (9-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 7, Cathedral Prep 2
North Allegheny 6, Butler 1
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Class 2A
Meadville 4, South Fayette 3 (OT)
Thomas Jefferson 2, Latrobe 1
Class A
Chartiers Valley 10, Norwin 0
Westmont Hilltop at Kiski, ppd.
Class B
Ringgold 7, Carrick 2
Wilmington 3, Bishop Canevin 2 (SO)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Hampton at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Shaler, ppd.
Class A
Beaver at Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Center, 7 p.m.; Wheeling Park at McDowell, ppd.; Kiski at Wheeling Central Catholic, ppd.
Class B
Elizabeth Forward at Trinity at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.
To report scores, email PTRsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
