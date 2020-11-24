High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 24, 2020
Tuesday, November 24, 2020 | 11:01 PM
Football
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
St. Joseph Prep (5-0) vs. Central York (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Cathedral Prep (7-2) vs. Pine-Richland (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Jersey Shore (10-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (9-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s schedule
Wyomissing (9-0) vs. Central Valley (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Saturday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (11-0) vs. Wilmington (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Jeannette (10-1) vs. Steelton-Highspire (9-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Peters Township 8, Seneca Valley 2
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 8, Hampton 2
Franklin Regional at Shaler, ppd.
Class A
Fox Chapel 8, Beaver 2
Wheeling Park at McDowell, ppd.
Kiski at Wheeling Central Catholic, ppd.
Class B
Elizabeth Forward 7, Trinity 0
