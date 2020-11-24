High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 24, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, November 24, 2020 | 11:01 PM

Football

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph Prep (5-0) vs. Central York (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (7-2) vs. Pine-Richland (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Jersey Shore (10-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (9-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Wyomissing (9-0) vs. Central Valley (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (11-0) vs. Wilmington (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Jeannette (10-1) vs. Steelton-Highspire (9-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 8, Seneca Valley 2

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 8, Hampton 2

Franklin Regional at Shaler, ppd.

Class A

Fox Chapel 8, Beaver 2

Wheeling Park at McDowell, ppd.

Kiski at Wheeling Central Catholic, ppd.

Class B

Elizabeth Forward 7, Trinity 0

To report scores, email PTRsports@triblive.com.

