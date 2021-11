High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 | 9:32 PM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Championship

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Moon (12-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (10-2) at Heinz Field, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Aliquippa (10-1) vs. Belle Vernon (10-0) at Heinz Field, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Central Valley (12-0) vs. North Catholic (12-0) at Heinz Field, noon

Class 2A

Friday’s result

Serra Catholic 35, Beaver Falls 12

Class A

Friday’s result

Bishop Canevin 42, OLSH 7

PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

Friday’s results

Garnett Valley 54, Coatesville 15

St. Joseph’s Prep 24, Freedom 21

Mt. Lebanon 47, McDowell 14

Saturday’s schedule

State College (7-5) at Harrisburg (12-1), 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s results

Strath Haven 34, West Chester Rustin 33 (2OT)

Exeter Township 31, Governor Mifflin 28

Saturday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (11-1) vs. Imhotep Charter (9-1) at Bald Eagle, 3 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s results

Bishop Shanahan 35, Valley View 25

Bishop McDevitt 7, Lampeter-Strasburg 0

Saturday’s schedule

Jersey Shore (13-0) vs. Meadville (9-3) at Clarion University, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s results

Neumann-Goretti 28, Danville 0

Central 35, Grove City 6

Saturday’s schedule

Wyomissing (13-0) vs. Scranton Prep (11-0) at Governor Mifflin, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s results

Northern Lehigh 48, West Catholic 24

Southern Columbia 62, Richland 20

Farrell 30, Karns City 12

Class A

Friday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 24, Juniata Valley 21

Redbank Valley 21, Northern Bedford 14

Saturday’s schedule

Canton (12-0) vs. Old Forge (13-0) at Danville, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s summary

Mt. Lebanon 47, Erie McDowell 14

Erie McDowell 7 0 0 7 —14

Mt. Lebanon 0 21 19 7 —47

EM: Christian Santiago 27 run (Alex Sontheimer kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 27 run (Noah Bhuta kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 13 run (Bhuta kick)

M: Alex Tecza 9 run (Bhuta kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 80 run (Bhuta kick)

M: Brendan Anderson 36 pass from Joey Daniels (kick failed)

M: Tecza 8 run (pass failed)

M: Charlie Pellegrino 19 pass from Alex Gevauden (Ben McAuley kick)

EM: Artis Simmons 11 run (Sontheimer kick)

Rushing leaders: EM, Artis Simmons 14-100, TD. M, Eli Heidenreich 8-165, 3 TDs; Alex Tecza 20-105, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: M, Joey Daniels 7-13-175-0TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Eli Heidenreich 4-110.

