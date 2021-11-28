TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 27, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, November 27, 2021 | 11:16 PM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s results

Class 5A

Penn-Trafford 24, Moon 21

Class 4A

Aliquippa 28, Belle Vernon 13

Class 3A

Central Valley 52, North Catholic 15

PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

Saturday’s result

State College 16, Harrisburg 13

Semifinals

Dec. 3/4 schedule

Garnet Valley (14-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-2); State College (8-5) vs. Mt. Lebanon (13-0)

Class 5A

Saturday’s result

Imhotep Charter 42, Cathedral Prep 6

Semifinals

Dec. 3/4 schedule

Imhotep Charter (10-1) vs. Strath Haven (13-1); Exeter Township (10-3) vs. Penn-Trafford (11-2)

Class 4A

Saturday’s result

Jersey Shore 30, Meadville 6

Semifinals

Dec. 3/4 schedule

Bishop Shanahan (11-3) vs. Bishop McDevitt (11-1); Jersey Shore (14-0) vs. Aliquippa (11-1)

Class 3A

Saturday’s result

Wyomissing 35, Scranton Prep 14

Semifinals

Dec. 3/4 schedule

Neumann Goretti (13-1) vs. Wyomissing (14-0); Central Valley (13-0) vs. Central (14-0)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Dec. 3/4 schedule

Northern Lehigh (11-3) vs. Southern Columbia (13-1); Farrell (11-0) vs. Serra Catholic (14-1)

Class A

Saturday’s result

Canton 20, Old Forge 14

Semifinals

Dec. 3/4 schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (9-4) vs. Canton (13-0); Bishop Canevin (13-1) vs. Redbank Valley (12-1)

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

