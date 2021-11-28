High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 27, 2021
High schools
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Championship
Saturday’s results
Class 5A
Penn-Trafford 24, Moon 21
Class 4A
Aliquippa 28, Belle Vernon 13
Class 3A
Central Valley 52, North Catholic 15
PIAA playoffs
Quarterfinals
Class 6A
Saturday’s result
State College 16, Harrisburg 13
Semifinals
Dec. 3/4 schedule
Garnet Valley (14-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-2); State College (8-5) vs. Mt. Lebanon (13-0)
Class 5A
Saturday’s result
Imhotep Charter 42, Cathedral Prep 6
Semifinals
Dec. 3/4 schedule
Imhotep Charter (10-1) vs. Strath Haven (13-1); Exeter Township (10-3) vs. Penn-Trafford (11-2)
Class 4A
Saturday’s result
Jersey Shore 30, Meadville 6
Semifinals
Dec. 3/4 schedule
Bishop Shanahan (11-3) vs. Bishop McDevitt (11-1); Jersey Shore (14-0) vs. Aliquippa (11-1)
Class 3A
Saturday’s result
Wyomissing 35, Scranton Prep 14
Semifinals
Dec. 3/4 schedule
Neumann Goretti (13-1) vs. Wyomissing (14-0); Central Valley (13-0) vs. Central (14-0)
Class 2A
Semifinals
Dec. 3/4 schedule
Northern Lehigh (11-3) vs. Southern Columbia (13-1); Farrell (11-0) vs. Serra Catholic (14-1)
Class A
Saturday’s result
Canton 20, Old Forge 14
Semifinals
Dec. 3/4 schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (9-4) vs. Canton (13-0); Bishop Canevin (13-1) vs. Redbank Valley (12-1)
