High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 28, 2022

High schools

Football

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (13-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-1) at Northeast Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.; State College (13-0) vs. Harrisburg (10-2) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (10-2) vs. Upper Dublin (14-0) at Wissahickon, Amber, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-3) vs. Cocalico (10-4) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (11-1) vs. Crestwood (13-1) at Exeter Township, Reading, 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (12-0) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-5) at Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (10-2) vs. Martinsburg Central (12-2) at Central Cambria, Ebensburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (9-3) vs. Wyomissing (13-0) at Germantown Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (11-3) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (10-4) at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Steelton-Highspire (12-1) vs. Canton (12-1) at Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Port Allegany (12-1) vs. Union (11-3) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Seneca Valley 4, Pine-Richland 1

Peters Township 4, Mt Lebanon 1

Class 2A

Meadville 4, Franklin Regional 3 (SO)

Penn-Trafford 5, Mars 2

Armstrong 9, Butler 1

South Fayette 6, Hempfield 3

Class A

Norwin 5, Westmont Hilltop 2

North Hills 3, North Catholic 1

Greensburg Salem 5, Kiski Area 2

Fox Chapel at Wheeling Catholic, ppd.

Beaver at Montour, (n)

Varsity D2

Elizabeth Forward at Wilmington, (n)

Ringgold at Burrell, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Bethel Park at Cathedral Prep, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Class A

Wheeling Park at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 8:00 p.m.

Varsity D2

Neshannock at Trinity , Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Carrick at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 8:50 p.m.

