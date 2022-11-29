High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 28, 2022
Tuesday, November 29, 2022 | 12:31 AM
High schools
Football
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Garnet Valley (13-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-1) at Northeast Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.; State College (13-0) vs. Harrisburg (10-2) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 1 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (10-2) vs. Upper Dublin (14-0) at Wissahickon, Amber, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-3) vs. Cocalico (10-4) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Bishop McDevitt (11-1) vs. Crestwood (13-1) at Exeter Township, Reading, 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (12-0) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-5) at Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (10-2) vs. Martinsburg Central (12-2) at Central Cambria, Ebensburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Neumann Goretti (9-3) vs. Wyomissing (13-0) at Germantown Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (11-3) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (10-4) at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Steelton-Highspire (12-1) vs. Canton (12-1) at Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Port Allegany (12-1) vs. Union (11-3) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Seneca Valley 4, Pine-Richland 1
Peters Township 4, Mt Lebanon 1
Class 2A
Meadville 4, Franklin Regional 3 (SO)
Penn-Trafford 5, Mars 2
South Fayette 6, Hempfield 3
Class A
Norwin 5, Westmont Hilltop 2
North Hills 3, North Catholic 1
Greensburg Salem 5, Kiski Area 2
Fox Chapel at Wheeling Catholic, ppd.
Beaver at Montour, (n)
Varsity D2
Elizabeth Forward at Wilmington, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Bethel Park at Cathedral Prep, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.
North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Class A
Wheeling Park at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 8:00 p.m.
Varsity D2
Neshannock at Trinity , Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m.
Carrick at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 8:50 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
