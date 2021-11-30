High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 29, 2021

By:

Monday, November 29, 2021 | 11:54 PM

High schools

Football

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (14-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-2) at Ridley, 7 p.m.; State College (8-5) vs. Mt. Lebanon (13-0) at Altoona’s Mansion Park, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (10-1) vs. Strath Haven (13-1) at Ridley, 7 p.m.; Exeter Township (10-3) vs. Penn-Trafford (11-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan (11-3) vs. Bishop McDevitt (11-1) at Coatesville, 7 p.m.; Jersey Shore (14-0) vs. Aliquippa (11-1) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (13-1) vs. Wyomissing (14-0) at Pennridge, 7 p.m.; Central (14-0) at Central Valley (13-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Northern Lehigh (11-3) vs. Southern Columbia (13-1) at Lehighton, 7 p.m.; Farrell (11-0) vs. Serra Catholic (14-1) at Slippery Rock University, 7 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (9-4) vs. Canton (13-0) at Altoona’s Mansion Park, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (13-1) vs. Redbank Valley (12-1) at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Upper St. Clair 4, Cathedral Prep 0

Pine-Richland 8, Canon McMillan 3

Baldwin 5, Central Catholic 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, Peters Township 2 (OT)

Class 2A

Franklin Regional 8, Montour 1

South Fayette 4, Indiana 0

Meadville 4, Hempfield 3 (OT)

Latrobe 3, Armstrong 2 (SO)

Shaler 8, Butler 3

Mars 4, West Allegheny 3

Class A

Fox Chapel 12, Wheeling Park 2

Norwin 9, Hampton 3

Kiski Area 5, Plum 2

Class B

Morgantown 4, Neshannock 2

Tuesday’s schedule

Class A

Quaker Valley at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m

Chartiers Valley at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:35 p.m

Class B

Bishop Canevin at Connellsville, The Ice Mine, 8:40 p.m

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.