High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 29, 2022
Tuesday, November 29, 2022 | 11:12 PM
High schools
Football
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Garnet Valley (13-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-1) at Northeast Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.; State College (13-0) vs. Harrisburg (10-2) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 1 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (10-2) vs. Upper Dublin (14-0) at Wissahickon, Amber, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-3) vs. Cocalico (10-4) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Bishop McDevitt (11-1) vs. Crestwood (13-1) at Exeter Township, Reading, 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (12-0) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-5) at Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (10-2) vs. Martinsburg Central (12-2) at Central Cambria, Ebensburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Neumann Goretti (9-3) vs. Wyomissing (13-0) at Germantown Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (11-3) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (10-4) at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Steelton-Highspire (12-1) vs. Canton (12-1) at Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Port Allegany (12-1) vs. Union (11-3) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Cathedral Prep 7, Bethel Park 5
Canon-McMillan 3, North Allegheny 2 (SO)
Class A
McDowell 8, Wheeling Park 0
Varsity D2
Neshannock 16, Trinity 3
Carrick at Connellsville, (n)
