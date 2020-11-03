High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 3, 2020
Tuesday, November 3, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Central Catholic (5-2) vs. North Allegheny (6-0) at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford (6-1) at Pine-Richland (7-0), 7 p.m.; Peters Township (7-0) at Gateway (5-0), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (6-1) at Aliquippa (8-0), 7 p.m.; Plum (8-0) at Thomas Jefferson (6-1), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Keystone Oaks (5-2) at Central Valley (8-0), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-0) vs. North Catholic (8-0) at Mars, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Apollo-Ridge (6-0) vs. Beaver Falls (8-0) at Geneva, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (5-0) at Sto-Rox (7-1), 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Shenango (7-1) vs. Clairton (7-0) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Jeannette (7-1) at Rochester (7-1), 7 p.m.
District 8
City League playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
No. 2 Allderdice (3-1) vs. No. 3 University Prep (2-2) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, noon
No. 1 Westinghouse (5-0) vs. No. 4 Brashear (1-3) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
PIHL
Class 3A
Seneca Valley 5, Central Catholic 1
Class 2A
Nonsection
Hempfield 8, Meadville 3
Class A
Northwest
Blackhawk 4, McDowell 2
Northeast
Freeport 7, Kiski Area 4
North Catholic 6, Fox Chapel 4
Wheeling
Wheeling Central Catholic at Wheeling Park, (n)
Nonsection
North Hills at Westmont Hilltop, ppd
Class B
North
Neshannock 13, Central Valley 0
South
Carrick 6, Connellsville 0
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Fox Chapel (11-3) at Peters Township (12-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Norwin (11-0-2) at Seneca Valley (12-1-1), 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Thurday’s schedule
Mars (17-0) vs. Franklin Regional (16-2) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy (14-2) vs. Deer Lakes (14-1) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Springdale (12-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-1) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (10-1-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (13-1) at Graham Field, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
North Allegheny (10-2) vs. Butler (11-1) at Gateway, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Montour (10-6) at Mars (10-3), 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (11-3) at Plum (15-0), 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Yough (11-4) at Avonworth (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (11-2-1) at Shady Side Academy (12-0), 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (15-0) vs. OLSH (12-2) at Gateway, 5:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Moon (13-0) at North Allegheny (13-0), 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (12-0) at Shaler (11-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Franklin Regional (14-2) at Beaver (14-0), 7 p.m.; Montour (13-1) at Plum (16-0), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Waynesburg (13-1) at North Catholic (13-0), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (10-2) at Ellwood City (16-0), 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
OLSH (10-2) at Bishop Canevin (12-0), 7 p.m.; Beaver County Christian (10-1) at Greensburg Central Catholic (13-0), 7 p.m.
