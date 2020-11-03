High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 3, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, November 3, 2020 | 11:41 PM

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Central Catholic (5-2) vs. North Allegheny (6-0) at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (6-1) at Pine-Richland (7-0), 7 p.m.; Peters Township (7-0) at Gateway (5-0), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (6-1) at Aliquippa (8-0), 7 p.m.; Plum (8-0) at Thomas Jefferson (6-1), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Keystone Oaks (5-2) at Central Valley (8-0), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-0) vs. North Catholic (8-0) at Mars, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Apollo-Ridge (6-0) vs. Beaver Falls (8-0) at Geneva, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (5-0) at Sto-Rox (7-1), 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Shenango (7-1) vs. Clairton (7-0) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Jeannette (7-1) at Rochester (7-1), 7 p.m.

District 8

City League playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

No. 2 Allderdice (3-1) vs. No. 3 University Prep (2-2) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, noon

No. 1 Westinghouse (5-0) vs. No. 4 Brashear (1-3) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class 3A

Seneca Valley 5, Central Catholic 1

Class 2A

Nonsection

Hempfield 8, Meadville 3

Class A

Northwest

Blackhawk 4, McDowell 2

Northeast

Freeport 7, Kiski Area 4

North Catholic 6, Fox Chapel 4

Wheeling

Wheeling Central Catholic at Wheeling Park, (n)

Nonsection

North Hills at Westmont Hilltop, ppd

Class B

North

Neshannock 13, Central Valley 0

South

Carrick 6, Connellsville 0

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (11-3) at Peters Township (12-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Norwin (11-0-2) at Seneca Valley (12-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Thurday’s schedule

Mars (17-0) vs. Franklin Regional (16-2) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy (14-2) vs. Deer Lakes (14-1) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Springdale (12-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-1) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (10-1-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (13-1) at Graham Field, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

North Allegheny (10-2) vs. Butler (11-1) at Gateway, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Montour (10-6) at Mars (10-3), 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (11-3) at Plum (15-0), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Yough (11-4) at Avonworth (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (11-2-1) at Shady Side Academy (12-0), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (15-0) vs. OLSH (12-2) at Gateway, 5:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Moon (13-0) at North Allegheny (13-0), 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (12-0) at Shaler (11-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (14-2) at Beaver (14-0), 7 p.m.; Montour (13-1) at Plum (16-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Waynesburg (13-1) at North Catholic (13-0), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (10-2) at Ellwood City (16-0), 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

OLSH (10-2) at Bishop Canevin (12-0), 7 p.m.; Beaver County Christian (10-1) at Greensburg Central Catholic (13-0), 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

