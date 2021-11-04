High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 3, 2021
Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | 9:24 PM
High schools
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m
Bethel Park at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m
North Allegheny at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m
Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-World, 9 p.m
Peters Township at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m
Class 2A
Indiana at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 6:30 p.m
Latrobe at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 8:20 p.m
Class A
McDowell at Beaver, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m
Plum at Blackhawk, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m
Hampton at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:10 p.m
Class B
Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m
Connellsville at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (17-0-1) vs. Peters Township (16-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 5:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
West Allegheny (21-0) vs. Hampton (17-1) at Highmark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation finals
Wednesday’s result
Franklin Regional 2, Plum 1 (SO)
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
North Catholic (12-7) vs. Quaker Valley (17-2) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Consolation finals
Wednesday’s result
Ambridge 6, Charleroi 1
Class A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (15-3) vs. Winchester Thurston (18-0-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.
Consolation finals
Thursday’s schedule
Eden Christian (17-3-1) vs. Riverside (9-10) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (15-3-2) vs. Moon (14-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Mars (15-0-1) vs. Plum (19-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 1:15 p.m.
Consolation finals
Thursday’s schedule
Montour (14-7) vs. South Fayette (13-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
North Catholic (17-1) vs. Avonworth (15-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Consolation finals
Thursday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy (12-2-1) vs. Southmoreland (14-2-2) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (14-1) vs. Steel Valley (16-3) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Consolation finals
Wednesday’s result
Freedom 6, Springdale 0
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
North Allegheny (15-1) vs. Shaler (16-2) at Robert Morris, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Freeport (14-2) vs. Hampton (17-2) at Robert Morris, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
North Catholic (17-0) vs. Avonworth (16-2) at Robert Morris, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation final
Thursday’s schedule
Seton LaSalle (13-7) vs. Laurel (16-3) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (24-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) at Robert Morris, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation final
Thursday’s schedule
Leechburg (13-2) vs. California (12-7) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
