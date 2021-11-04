TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 3, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | 9:24 PM

High schools

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m

Bethel Park at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m

North Allegheny at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-World, 9 p.m

Peters Township at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m

Class 2A

Indiana at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 6:30 p.m

Latrobe at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 8:20 p.m

Class A

McDowell at Beaver, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m

Plum at Blackhawk, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m

Hampton at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:10 p.m

Class B

Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m

Connellsville at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (17-0-1) vs. Peters Township (16-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 5:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

West Allegheny (21-0) vs. Hampton (17-1) at Highmark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation finals

Wednesday’s result

Franklin Regional 2, Plum 1 (SO)

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

North Catholic (12-7) vs. Quaker Valley (17-2) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Consolation finals

Wednesday’s result

Ambridge 6, Charleroi 1

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (15-3) vs. Winchester Thurston (18-0-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Consolation finals

Thursday’s schedule

Eden Christian (17-3-1) vs. Riverside (9-10) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (15-3-2) vs. Moon (14-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Mars (15-0-1) vs. Plum (19-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 1:15 p.m.

Consolation finals

Thursday’s schedule

Montour (14-7) vs. South Fayette (13-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (17-1) vs. Avonworth (15-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Consolation finals

Thursday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy (12-2-1) vs. Southmoreland (14-2-2) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-1) vs. Steel Valley (16-3) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Consolation finals

Wednesday’s result

Freedom 6, Springdale 0

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Allegheny (15-1) vs. Shaler (16-2) at Robert Morris, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Freeport (14-2) vs. Hampton (17-2) at Robert Morris, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (17-0) vs. Avonworth (16-2) at Robert Morris, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation final

Thursday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (13-7) vs. Laurel (16-3) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (24-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) at Robert Morris, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation final

Thursday’s schedule

Leechburg (13-2) vs. California (12-7) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

Franklin Regional’s DiFalco to play in All-American game
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 2, 2021
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 1, 2021
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 30, 2021
Penn-Trafford notebook: Warriors return to WPIAL field hockey final

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me