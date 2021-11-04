High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 3, 2021

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | 9:24 PM

High schools

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m

Bethel Park at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m

North Allegheny at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-World, 9 p.m

Peters Township at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m

Class 2A

Indiana at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 6:30 p.m

Latrobe at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 8:20 p.m

Class A

McDowell at Beaver, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m

Plum at Blackhawk, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m

Hampton at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:10 p.m

Class B

Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m

Connellsville at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (17-0-1) vs. Peters Township (16-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 5:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

West Allegheny (21-0) vs. Hampton (17-1) at Highmark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation finals

Wednesday’s result

Franklin Regional 2, Plum 1 (SO)

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

North Catholic (12-7) vs. Quaker Valley (17-2) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Consolation finals

Wednesday’s result

Ambridge 6, Charleroi 1

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (15-3) vs. Winchester Thurston (18-0-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Consolation finals

Thursday’s schedule

Eden Christian (17-3-1) vs. Riverside (9-10) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (15-3-2) vs. Moon (14-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Mars (15-0-1) vs. Plum (19-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 1:15 p.m.

Consolation finals

Thursday’s schedule

Montour (14-7) vs. South Fayette (13-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (17-1) vs. Avonworth (15-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Consolation finals

Thursday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy (12-2-1) vs. Southmoreland (14-2-2) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-1) vs. Steel Valley (16-3) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Consolation finals

Wednesday’s result

Freedom 6, Springdale 0

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Allegheny (15-1) vs. Shaler (16-2) at Robert Morris, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Freeport (14-2) vs. Hampton (17-2) at Robert Morris, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (17-0) vs. Avonworth (16-2) at Robert Morris, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation final

Thursday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (13-7) vs. Laurel (16-3) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (24-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) at Robert Morris, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation final

Thursday’s schedule

Leechburg (13-2) vs. California (12-7) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

