High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 30, 2021

By:

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | 10:59 PM

High schools

Football

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (14-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-2) at Ridley, 7 p.m.; State College (8-5) vs. Mt. Lebanon (13-0) at Altoona’s Mansion Park, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (10-1) vs. Strath Haven (13-1) at Ridley, 7 p.m.; Exeter Township (10-3) vs. Penn-Trafford (11-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan (11-3) vs. Bishop McDevitt (11-1) at Coatesville, 7 p.m.; Jersey Shore (14-0) vs. Aliquippa (11-1) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (13-1) vs. Wyomissing (14-0) at Pennridge, 7 p.m.; Central (14-0) at Central Valley (13-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Northern Lehigh (11-3) vs. Southern Columbia (13-1) at Lehighton, 7 p.m.; Farrell (11-0) vs. Serra Catholic (14-1) at Slippery Rock University, 7 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (9-4) vs. Canton (13-0) at Altoona’s Mansion Park, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (13-1) vs. Redbank Valley (12-1) at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class A

McDowell 9, Chartiers Valley 2

Class B

Bishop Canevin 8, Connellsville 1

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.