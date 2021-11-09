High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 8, 2021
Tuesday, November 9, 2021 | 12:21 AM
High schools
Field hockey
PIAA playoffs
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Local teams only
Class 3A
Central York (19-5-1) at Pine-Richland (17-0), 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Fleetwood (18-5) at Penn-Trafford (16-0), 6 p.m.
Class A
Lancaster Mennonite (16-4) at Shady Side Academy (11-1), 5 p.m.
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
North Allegheny (7-4) at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Woodland Hills (5-6) at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.
Penn Hills (6-4) at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel (5-6) at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.
Peters Township (7-4) at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
New Castle (7-4) at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson (8-3) at Hampton (11-0), 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (8-3) vs. Aliquippa (8-1) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Armstrong (8-3) at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
East Allegheny (5-5) at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.
Freeport (6-4) at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks (6-5) vs. North Catholic (10-0) at Mars, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant (6-4) at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Steel Valley (10-0) vs. South Side (7-3) at Campbell Field, 7 p.m.
New Brighton (5-6) vs. Beaver Falls (7-3) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox (11-0) vs. Mohawk (6-5) at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic (11-1) at Laurel (11-0), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
OLSH (7-3) at Clairton (7-2), 7 p.m.
Springdale (6-4) vs. Rochester (8-2) at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Cornell (8-2) vs. Leechburg (9-2) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin (10-1) vs. Shenango (4-6) at Dormont Stadium, 7 p.m.
PIAA subregional
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Westinghouse vs. Windber at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
University Prep vs. Juniata at Mansion Park, 1 p.m.
District 10 championship
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Butler vs. McDowell at Erie Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class 2A
Butler at West Allegheny, (n)
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson 6, Hempfield 3
South Fayette 8, Mars 1
Class A
Freeport at North Hills, (n)
Hampton 6, Chartiers Valley 4
Quaker Valley 3, Plum 0
Norwin 6, Wheeling Catholic 3
Class B
Bishop Canevin 2, Neshannock 0
Wilmington at Burrell, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Central Catholic at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m
Class A
Blackhawk at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m
Class B
Elizabeth Forward at Trinity, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Warwick at Conestoga, 6:15 p.m.; Dallastown at Hazleton, 4:45 p.m.; Abington at Emmaus, 6:15 p.m.; Council Rock South at La Salle College, 4 p.m.; North Penn at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at State College, 6 p.m.; Parkland vs. Lower Merion at Harriton, 5 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) at Seneca Valley, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Donegal at Bishop Shanahan, 5 p.m.; Palmyra at Northwestern Lehigh, 6 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Fleetwood at Ukrainian Americans Sports Center, 3 p.m.; Danville at North Pocono, 5:30 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan at Hershey, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Bradford, 7 p.m.; Hollidaysburg at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Cathedral Prep at Dollinger Field, Erie, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Midd-West at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame GP at Wyoming Seminary, 6 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic vs. Allentown CC at Catasauqua, 7 p.m.; Oley Valley vs. Lewisburg at Midd-West, 7 p.m.; Grove City at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; Karns City at Somerset, 7 p.m.; North Catholic at Richland, 6 p.m.; Ambridge at Fairview, 6 p.m.
Class A
Holy Cross at Camp Hill, 6 p.m.; Faith Christian vs. Masterman at Palisades, 4:30 p.m.; Tulpehocken vs. East Juniata at Selinsgrove, 5 p.m.; West Branch at Moravian Academy, 7 p.m.; Everett vs. Winchester Thurston at Graham Field, 5 p.m.; St. Joseph’s Catholic vs. Mercer at Slippery Rock, 5:30 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. at McConnellsburg, 6 p.m.; Eden Christian at Brockway, 7 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Carlisle vs. Downingtown East at Downingtown West, 6 p.m.; Nazareth at Delaware Valley, 5 p.m.; Conestoga vs. Central at Germantown Super Site, 3:30 p.m.; Pennridge at Parkland, 7 p.m.; Central Bucks East at Central Dauphin, 5 p.m.; Seneca Valley at McDowell, 6 p.m.; Wilson at Owen J. Roberts, 7 p.m.; Ephrata at Moon, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Greencastle-Antrim at Radnor, 6 p.m.; Northwestern Lehigh at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.; ELCO vs. Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 5 p.m.; Villa Joseph Marie vs. Archbishop Ryan at Conwell-Egan, 3 p.m.; St. Hubert’s at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.; Plum at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.; Red Land at Mars, 5 p.m.; Montour at Bradford, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Montoursville at Wyomissing, 3 p.m.; Holy Redeemer vs. Allentown CC at Catasauqua, 5 p.m.; Archbishop Wood at Springfield Township, 7 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt at Central Columbia, 6 p.m.; Trinity vs. Bedford at Somerset, 5 p.m.; Fort LeBoeuf at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; North Catholic at Karns City, 6 p.m.; Southmoreland vs. Villa Maria at Dollinger Field, Erie, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
South Williamsport vs. Brandywine Heights at Schuylkill Valley, 6 p.m.; Lakeland at Moravian Academy, 5 p.m.; Conwell-Egan vs. Faith Christian at Palisades, 6:30 p.m.; Harrisburg Christian at Southern Columbia, 6 p.m.; Northern Bedford at Steel Valley, Campbell Field, 6 p.m.; West Branch at Brockway, 5 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. vs. Mercer at Slippery Rock HS, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Windber, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
PIAA playoffs
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Wilson at Bishop Shanahan, 7 p.m.; Garnet Valley at Archbishop Carroll, 3:30 p.m.; Cumberland Valley at Delaware Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Downingtown West at Parkland, 6 p.m.; Unionville at Hempfield (District 3), 7 p.m.; Shaler at McDowell, 6 p.m.; Elizabethtown at Council Rock North, 7 p.m.; State College at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Archbishop Wood at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.; Carver Engineering & Science at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.; York Suburban at Cardinal O’Hara, 7 p.m.; Berwick at Bethlehem Catholic, 5 p.m.; Twin Valley at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.; Plum at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Hampton at DuBois, 6:30 p.m.; Armstrong at Conneaut, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Central Cambria at Trinity (District 3), 6 p.m.; Tacony Charter at New Hope-Solebury, 7:30 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic at Conwell Egan, 6 p.m.; Holy Redeemer at Wyalusing, 5:30 p.m.; Corry at North Catholic, 6 p.m.; Keystone at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Harbor Creek, 6 p.m.; Avonworth at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.
Class A
Lititz Christian vs. Sacred Heart Academy at Cardinal O’Hara, 5 p.m.; Canton at Blue Ridge, 5:30 p.m.; Covenant Christian at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.; Oswayo Valley at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Homer-Center at Cochranton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.; California at Clarion, 6:30 p.m. Bye: Marian Catholic
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
