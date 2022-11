High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 8, 2022

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Downingtown West 1, Souderton 0

Wilson 4, Cardinal O’Hara 0

Honesdale 5, Spring-Ford 4

Emmaus 4, Methacton 1

Lower Dauphin 3, Central Bucks West 1

Great Valley 2, Easton 0

Conestoga 3, Penn Manor 1

Manheim Township 2, Pine-Richland 1

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Downingtown West vs. Wilson (19-2-1); Honesdale (17-3) vs. Emmaus (24-0); Lower Dauphin (19-3-1) vs. Great Valley (20-3); Conestoga (20-2) vs. Manheim Township (18-5)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Villa Maria Academy 6, Manheim Central 0

Hershey 3, Radnor 0

Crestwood 3, West Chester East 1

Mechanicsburg 5, Archbishop Carroll 1

Northern 1, Pocono Mt. East 0

Gwynedd Mercy 17, Benjamin Rush 0

Palmyra 3, Merion Mercy Academy 1

Twin Valley 2, Penn-Trafford 1

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Maria Academy (17-6) vs. Hershey (17-3-1); Crestwood (14-7) vs. Mechanicsburg (17-4-1); Northern (19-3-1) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (17-4-1); Palmyra (18-2-2) vs. Twin Valley (14-9)

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Wyoming Area 1, Bishop McDevitt 0

West Perry 5, Northwestern Lehigh 0

Lewisburg 4, Berks Catholic 3

Oley Valley 8, Dock Mennonite 0

New Hope 3, Greenwood 2 (OT)

Central Columbia 5, Wilson Area 0

Boiling Springs 3, Bloomsburg 0

Newport 8, Ellis School 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Wyoming Area (20-2) vs. West Perry (18-5); Lewisburg (15-5) vs. Oley Valley (18-2-1); New Hope (20-2) vs. Central Columbia (18-4); Boiling Springs (23-0) vs. Newport (17-5)

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (5-5) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (6-4) at Mt. Lebanon (5-5), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Bethel Park (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (9-2) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-3) vs. Woodland Hills (6-5) at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Montour (7-4) vs. Aliquippa (9-0) at Freedom, 7 p.m.; McKeesport (10-1) at Armstrong (10-1), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (8-2) at Central Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (7-4) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

East Allegheny (8-3) at Belle Vernon (7-2), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (6-5) at Freeport (9-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver (8-3) at Avonworth (9-1), 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (6-4) at Elizabeth Forward (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

McGuffey (8-3) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.; Washington (7-4) at Neshannock (10-1), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (8-3) vs. Beaver Falls (9-1) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (9-2) at Sto-Rox (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (10-1) vs. Clairton (6-5) at Dormont Stadium, 7 p.m.; Mapletown (11-0) vs. South Side (10-1) at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Laurel (9-1) vs. Union (8-3) at Shenango, 7 p.m.; Rochester (6-4) vs. Fort Cherry (8-3) at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep 4, Seneca Valley 3 (OT)

Peters Township 4, North Allegheny 1

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 5, Meadville 0

Class A

Kiski 4, Plum 0

North Catholic 2, West Allegheny 0

Varsity D2

Elizabeth Forward 9, Trinity 3

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Lower Merion 4, Chambersburg 0

Pennridge 4, Abington Heights 1

Parkland 1, CB East 0 (SO)

Father Judge 1, WC Henderson 0 (SO)

Spring-Ford 2, Central Dauphin 1

Seneca Valley 7, State College 3

Conestoga 1, Landisville Hempfield 0

Warwick 2, Pine-Richland 1 (SO)

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Merion (22-1) vs. Pennridge (17-7); Parkland vs. Father Judge; Spring-Ford (15-4-4) vs. Seneca Valley (19-1-1); Conestoga (18-4) vs. Warwick (12-7-2)

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Springfield Township 6, Lower Dauphin 0

Selinsgrove 3, Southern Lehigh 2

Cocalico 3, Tunkhannock 2

Phoenixville 3, Archbishop Ryan 2 (SO)

Hershey 2, Furness 0

Ambridge 7, Bradford 0

Moon 3, Palmyra 2

Cathedral Prep 2, Plum 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Springfield Township (19-3) vs. Selinsgrove; Cocalico (18-4) vs. Phoenixville (19-2-1); Hershey (19-3) vs. Ambridge (15-7-1); Moon (21-0-1) vs. Cathedral Prep (17-1-1)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Fleetwood 5, Danville 0

Northwestern Lehigh 4, Masterman 0

Lewisburg 5, Dunmore 0

Conwell-Egan 4, Allentown CC 2

Harbor Creek 2, Deer Lakes 1 (SO)

Lancaster Catholic 6, Juniata 0

Bedford 5, Beaver 0

Mercyhurst Prep 4, Quaker Valley 3 (SO)

Saturday’s schedule

Fleetwood (20-0-1) vs. Northwestern Lehigh; Lewisburg (19-1-1) vs. Conwell-Egan; Harbor Creek (15-5-1) vs. Lancaster Catholic (15-5-2); Bedford (14-7) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (17-3-1)

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Tulpehocken 6, Northumberland Christian 1

Faith Christian 14, Tacony 0

Holy Cross 2, East Juniata 1

Moravian Academy 1, Dock Mennonite 0 (SO)

McConnellsburg 4, Mt. Calvary 3

Charleroi 3, Karns City 0

Winchester Thurston 9, United 0

Eden Christian 2, Seneca 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Tulpehocken (21-1) vs. Faith Christian (18-3); Holy Cross vs. Moravian Academy; McConnellsburg vs. Charleroi (18-3); Winchester Thurston (17-2-1) vs. Eden Christian (17-3-1)

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Neshaminy 3, Penn Manor 0

Conestoga 5, Wyoming Valley West 0

CB West 2, Parkland 1

Pennridge 7, Central 0

Owen J. Roberts 1, Manheim Township 0

Peters Township 2, McDowell 0

Central Dauphin 2, CB East 0

North Allegheny 3, Warwick 1

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Neshaminy (21-0-2) vs. Conestoga (19-2-2); CB West (13-10) vs. Pennridge (21-2); Owen J. Roberts (18-6) vs. Peters Township (15-3-2); Central Dauphin (19-2-1) vs. North Allegheny (21-1)

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Upper Perkiomen 3, Northern 1

Valley View 1, Shikellamy 0

Archbishop Wood 2, Bishop Shanahan 1

Greencastle-Antrim 3, Pottsville 1

Lower Dauphin 9, Science Leadership 0

Mars 5, Bradford 0

Plum 8, Warren 0

Moon 2, Latrobe 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Upper Perkiomen (21-1) vs. Valley View; Archbishop Wood vs. Greencastle-Antrim (20-2-1); Lower Dauphin (19-3-1) vs. Mars (18-1); Plum (18-2) vs. Moon (21-0)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Wyomissing 2, Lewisburg 1

Northwestern Lehigh 2, Holy Redeemer 1

Central Columbia 7, Susquenita 0

District 3 Trinity 3, Lansdale Catholic 2 (SO)

Fort LeBoeuf 3, North Catholic 2 (OT)

Mt. Pleasant 2, Bedford 0

General McLane 5, Avonworth 1

Clearfield 7, Central 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Wyomissing (20-1) vs. Northwestern Lehigh; Central Columbia (22-0) vs. District 3 Trinity (17-3); Fort LeBoeuf (15-1-2) vs. Mt. Pleasant (20-2); General McLane (14-5-1) vs. Clearfield (18-2)

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Camp Hill 1, Pine Grove 0 (OT)

Southern Columbia 5, Montrose 2

Moravian Academy 4, Dock Mennonite o

South Williamsport 9, Harrisburg Christian 0

Freedom 10, Rockwood 0

Karns City 4, Penns Valley 0

Greensburg CC 3, Windber 2 (OT)

Springdale 2, Mercyhurst Prep 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Camp Hill (14-7-1) vs. Southern Columbia (15-6-1); Moravian Academy vs. South Williamsport (18-4); Freedom (18-4) vs. Karns City (18-4); Greensburg C.C. (14-4) vs. Springdale (17-4)

Volleyball

Girls

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Garnet Valley 3, Central York 0

Lower Merion 3, Delaware Valley 0

Wilson 3, Central 0

Parkland 3, Plymouth Whitemarsh 0

Landisville Hempfield 3, Downingtown West 2

North Allegheny 3, State College 0

Unionville 3, Ephrata 1

Pine-Richland 3, McDowell 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (23-1) vs. Lower Merion (20-4); Wilson (21-4) vs. Parkland (23-0); Landisville Hempfield (18-1) vs. North Allegheny (19-1); Unionville (22-1) vs. McDowell (14-4)/Pine-Richland (16-2)

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Cardinal O’Hara 3, Northern Lebanon 2

Bethlehem Catholic 3, Berwick 1

John Paul II 3, Carver 0

Twin Valley 3, Archbishop Wood 0

Hollidaysburg 3, Greencastle-Antrim 0

North Catholic 3, Latrobe 0

Conneaut 3, South Fayette 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, DuBois 2

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Cardinal O’Hara (9-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (17-5); Pope John Paul II (22-0) vs. Twin Valley (18-3); Hollidaysburg (15-2) vs. North Catholic (17-2); Conneaut (15-3) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-2)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Notre Dame GP 3, Conwell-Egan 0

North Penn Liberty 3, Lake-Lehman 0

York Catholic 3, Parkway Center City 0

Tyrone 3, Somerset 2

Freeport 3, Corry 0

Quaker Valley 3, Kane 2

Phillipsburg-Osceola 3, Avonworth 1

Shenango 3, North East 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Notre Dame GP (16-4) vs. North Penn Liberty (20-1); York Catholic (21-1) vs. Tyrone (13-6); Freeport (20-2) vs. Quaker Valley (18-4); Phillipsburg-Osceola (18-1) vs. Shenango (17-2)

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Lititz Christian 3, Blue Ridge 1

Sacred Heart Academy 3, Marian Catholic 0

Mt. Calvary Christian 3, Galeton 0

West Branch 3, Shade 0

Conemaugh Township 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Oswayo Valley 3, Serra Catholic 2

Homer-Center 3, Frazier 0

Maplewood 3 Elk County Catholic 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lititz Christian (21-5) vs. Sacred Heart Academy (18-7); Mt. Calvary Christian (19-4) vs. West Branch (20-0); Conemaugh Township (22-1) vs. Oswayo Valley (23-0); Homer-Center (15-4) vs. Maplewood (20-3)

