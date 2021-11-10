High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 9, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 | 10:47 PM

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Conestoga 1, Kennett 0

Cumberland Valley 9, Northeast 0

Methacton 3, Hazleton Area 0

Emmaus 4, Souderton 1

Lower Dauphin 4, Great Valley 0

Downingtown West 2, Parkland 1

Wilson 2, Garnet Valley 1

Central York 2, Pine-Richland 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Conestoga vs. Cumberland Valley; Methacton vs. Emmaus; Lower Dauphin vs. Downingtown West; Garnet Valley/Wilson vs. Central York

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Twin Valley 5, Upper Perkiomen 3

Archbishop Carroll 3, Hershey 2

Southern Lehigh 1, Northern 0

Villa Maria 4, Crestwood 0

Gwynedd Mercy 10, Susquehannock 1

Palmyra 4, Selinsgrove 0

Mechanicsburg 2, Merion Mercy 1

Fleetwood 4, Penn-Trafford 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Twin Valley vs. Archbishop Carroll; Southern Lehigh vs. Villa Maria; Gwynedd Mercy vs. Palmyra; Mechanicsburg vs. Fleetwood

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Wyoming Seminary 7, Susquehanna Township 1

Boiling Springs 3, New Hope 0

Greenwood 10, Forbes Road 0

Line Mountain 2, Palmerton 1

Dock Mennonite 2, Archbishop Wood 0

Wyoming Area 3, Bloomsburg 1

Oley Valley 9, Palisades 2

Lancaster Mennonite 1, Shady Side Academy 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Wyoming Seminary vs. Boiling Springs; Greenwood vs. Line Mountain; Dock Mennonite vs. Wyoming Area; Oley Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

North Allegheny (7-4) at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (5-6) at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Penn Hills (6-4) at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel (5-6) at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.

Peters Township (7-4) at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

New Castle (7-4) at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (8-3) at Hampton (11-0), 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (8-3) vs. Aliquippa (8-1) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Armstrong (8-3) at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

East Allegheny (5-5) at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.

Freeport (6-4) at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks (6-5) vs. North Catholic (10-0) at Mars, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant (6-4) at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Steel Valley (10-0) vs. South Side (7-3) at Campbell Field, 7 p.m.

New Brighton (5-6) vs. Beaver Falls (7-3) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox (11-0) vs. Mohawk (6-5) at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic (11-1) at Laurel (11-0), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (7-3) at Clairton (7-2), 7 p.m.

Springdale (6-4) vs. Rochester (8-2) at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Cornell (8-2) vs. Leechburg (9-2) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (10-1) vs. Shenango (4-6) at Dormont Stadium, 7 p.m.

PIAA subregional

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Westinghouse vs. Windber at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

University Prep vs. Juniata at Mansion Park, 1 p.m.

District 10 championship

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Butler vs. McDowell at Erie Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Central Catholic 4, Cathedral Prep 3

Baldwin 5, Canon-McMillan 3

Class A

North Catholic 5, Blackhawk 2

Class B

Elizabeth Forward 11, Trinity 5

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Conestoga 3, Warwick 0

Dallastown 3, Hazleton 1

Abington 2, Emmaus 1

LaSalle College 1, Council Rock South 0

Central Dauphin 4, North Penn 1

Peters Township 3, State College 1

Lower Merion 2, Parkland 0

Seneca Valley 3, Hempfield (District 3) 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Conestoga vs. Dallastown; Abington vs. LaSalle College; Central Dauphin vs. Peters Township; Lower Merion vs. Seneca Valley

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Bishop Shanahan 2, Donegal 0

Northwestern Lehigh 1,Palmyra 0

Archbishop Wood 2, Fleetwood 0

North Pocono 4, Danville 1

Archbishop Ryan 1, Hershey 0

West Allegheny 10, Bradford 0

Hampton 6, Hollidaysburg 0

Franklin Regional 2, Cathedral Prep 1

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. Northwestern Lehigh; Archbishop Wood vs. North Pocono; Archbishop Ryan vs. West Allegheny; Hampton vs. Franklin Regional

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Midd-West 3, Lancaster Mennonite 2

Notre Dame GP 3, Wyoming Seminary 2

Allentown CC 4, Lansdale Catholic 1

Lewisburg 2, Oley Valley 1

Quaker Valley 8, Grove City 0

Somerset 1, Karns City 0

North Catholic 2, Richland 1

Ambridge 2, Fairview 1

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Midd-West vs. Notre Dame GP; Allentown CC vs. Lewisburg; Quaker Valley vs. Somerset; North Catholic vs. Ambridge

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Camp Hill 7, Holy Cross 2

Faith Christian 1, Masterman 0

Tulpehocken 1, East Juniata 0

Moravian Academy 2, West Branch 0

Winchester Thurston 7, Everett 0

Mercer 4,St. Joseph’s Catholic 0

Greensburg C.C. 4, McConnellsburg 2

Eden Christian 3, Brockway 2

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Camp Hill vs. Faith Christian; Tulpehocken vs. Moravian Academy; Winchester Thurston vs. Mercer; Greensburg C.C. vs. Eden Christian

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Downingtown East 3, Carlisle 0

Nazareth 1, Delaware Valley 0

Conestoga 2, Central 0

Pennridge 1, Parkland 0

Central Dauphin 1, Central Bucks East 0

McDowell 2, Seneca Valley 1

Owen J. Roberts 2, Wilson 0

Moon 1, Ephrata 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Downingtown East vs. Nazareth; Conestoga vs. Pennridge; Central Dauphin vs. McDowell; Owen J. Roberts vs. Moon

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Radnor 2, Greencastle-Antrim 1

Northwestern Lehigh 1, Dallas 0

Mifflinburg 2, ELCO 1

Villa Joseph Marie vs. Archbishop Ryan, susp.

Mechanicsburg 3, St. Hubert’s 2

Plum 3, Hollidaysburg 1

Mars 2, Red Land 0

Montour 10, Bradford 2

Wednesday’s schedule

Villa Joseph Marie vs. Archbishop Ryan at Conwell-Egan, completion of suspended game, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Radnor vs. Northwestern Lehigh; Mifflinburg vs. Villa Joseph Marie/Archbishop Ryan winner; Mechanicsburg vs. Plum; Mars vs. Montour

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Wyomissing 3, Montoursville 1

Allentown CC 6, Holy Redeemer 0

Archbishop Wood 2, Springfield Township 0

Central Columbia 2, Bishop McDevitt 0

Trinity 3, Bedford 2

Avonworth 4, Fort LeBoeuf 0

North Catholic 2, Karns City 1

Villa Maria 4, Southmoreland 3

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Wyomissing vs. Allentown CC; Archbishop Wood vs. Central Columbia; Trinity vs. Avonworth; North Catholic vs. Villa Maria

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

South Williamsport 3, Brandywine Heights 0

Moravian Academy 6, Lakeland 1

Faith Christian 1, Conwell-Egan 0

Southern Columbia 5, Harrisburg Christian 1

Steel Valley 6, Northern Bedford 1

West Branch 2, Brockway 1

Greensburg C.C. 3, Mercer 2

Freedom 4, Windber 2

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

South Williamsport vs. Moravian Academy; Faith Christian vs. Southern Columbia; Steel Valley vs. West Branch; Greensburg C.C. vs. Freedom

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Bishop Shanahan 3, Wilson 0

Garnet Valley 3, Archbishop Carroll 0

Cumberland Valley 3, Delaware Valley 0

Parkland 3, Downingtown West 1

Hempfield (District 3) 3, Unionville 0

Shaler 3, McDowell 0

Elizabethtown 3, Council Rock North 2

North Allegheny 3, State College 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. Garnet Valley; Cumberland Valley vs. Parkland; Hempfield (District 3) vs. Shaler; Elizabethtown vs. North Allegheny

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Spring Grove 3, Archbishop Wood 0

Pope John Paul II 3, Carver Engineering & Science 0

York Suburban 3, Cardinal O’Hara 0

Bethlehem Catholic 3, Berwick 0

Twin Valley 3, Hollidaysburg 1

Freeport 3, Plum 0

Hampton 3, DuBois 0

Armstrong 3, Conneaut 1

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Spring Grove vs. Pope John Paul II; York Suburban vs. Bethlehem Catholic; Twin Valley vs. Freeport; Hampton vs. Armstrong

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Trinity (District 3) 3, Central Cambria 0

New Hope-Solebury 3, Tacony Charter 0

Allentown Central Catholic 3, Conwell Egan 0

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyalusing 0

North Catholic 3, Corry 0

Bedford 3, Keystone 0

Harbor Creek 3, Seton LaSalle 1

Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Avonworth 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Trinity (District 3) vs. New Hope-Solebury; Allentown Central Catholic vs. Holy Redeemer; North Catholic vs. Bedford winner; Harbor Creek vs. Philipsburg-Osceola

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Sacred Heart Academy 3, Lititz Christian 0

Canton 3, Blue Ridge 0

Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Covenant Christian 1

Bishop Canevin 3, Oswayo Valley 0

Cochranton 3, Homer-Center 2

Greensburg C.C. 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 2

Clarion 3, California 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Sacred Heart Academy vs. Marian Catholic; Canton vs. Berlin Brothersvalley; Bishop Canevin vs. Cochranton; Greensburg C.C. vs. Clarion

