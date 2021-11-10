High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 9, 2021
Tuesday, November 9, 2021 | 10:47 PM
High schools
Field hockey
PIAA playoffs
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Conestoga 1, Kennett 0
Cumberland Valley 9, Northeast 0
Methacton 3, Hazleton Area 0
Emmaus 4, Souderton 1
Lower Dauphin 4, Great Valley 0
Downingtown West 2, Parkland 1
Wilson 2, Garnet Valley 1
Central York 2, Pine-Richland 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Conestoga vs. Cumberland Valley; Methacton vs. Emmaus; Lower Dauphin vs. Downingtown West; Garnet Valley/Wilson vs. Central York
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Twin Valley 5, Upper Perkiomen 3
Archbishop Carroll 3, Hershey 2
Southern Lehigh 1, Northern 0
Villa Maria 4, Crestwood 0
Gwynedd Mercy 10, Susquehannock 1
Palmyra 4, Selinsgrove 0
Mechanicsburg 2, Merion Mercy 1
Fleetwood 4, Penn-Trafford 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Twin Valley vs. Archbishop Carroll; Southern Lehigh vs. Villa Maria; Gwynedd Mercy vs. Palmyra; Mechanicsburg vs. Fleetwood
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Wyoming Seminary 7, Susquehanna Township 1
Boiling Springs 3, New Hope 0
Greenwood 10, Forbes Road 0
Line Mountain 2, Palmerton 1
Dock Mennonite 2, Archbishop Wood 0
Wyoming Area 3, Bloomsburg 1
Oley Valley 9, Palisades 2
Lancaster Mennonite 1, Shady Side Academy 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Wyoming Seminary vs. Boiling Springs; Greenwood vs. Line Mountain; Dock Mennonite vs. Wyoming Area; Oley Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
North Allegheny (7-4) at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Woodland Hills (5-6) at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.
Penn Hills (6-4) at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel (5-6) at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.
Peters Township (7-4) at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
New Castle (7-4) at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson (8-3) at Hampton (11-0), 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (8-3) vs. Aliquippa (8-1) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Armstrong (8-3) at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
East Allegheny (5-5) at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.
Freeport (6-4) at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks (6-5) vs. North Catholic (10-0) at Mars, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant (6-4) at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Steel Valley (10-0) vs. South Side (7-3) at Campbell Field, 7 p.m.
New Brighton (5-6) vs. Beaver Falls (7-3) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox (11-0) vs. Mohawk (6-5) at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic (11-1) at Laurel (11-0), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
OLSH (7-3) at Clairton (7-2), 7 p.m.
Springdale (6-4) vs. Rochester (8-2) at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Cornell (8-2) vs. Leechburg (9-2) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin (10-1) vs. Shenango (4-6) at Dormont Stadium, 7 p.m.
PIAA subregional
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Westinghouse vs. Windber at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
University Prep vs. Juniata at Mansion Park, 1 p.m.
District 10 championship
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Butler vs. McDowell at Erie Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Central Catholic 4, Cathedral Prep 3
Baldwin 5, Canon-McMillan 3
Class A
North Catholic 5, Blackhawk 2
Class B
Elizabeth Forward 11, Trinity 5
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Conestoga 3, Warwick 0
Dallastown 3, Hazleton 1
Abington 2, Emmaus 1
LaSalle College 1, Council Rock South 0
Central Dauphin 4, North Penn 1
Peters Township 3, State College 1
Lower Merion 2, Parkland 0
Seneca Valley 3, Hempfield (District 3) 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Conestoga vs. Dallastown; Abington vs. LaSalle College; Central Dauphin vs. Peters Township; Lower Merion vs. Seneca Valley
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Bishop Shanahan 2, Donegal 0
Northwestern Lehigh 1,Palmyra 0
Archbishop Wood 2, Fleetwood 0
North Pocono 4, Danville 1
Archbishop Ryan 1, Hershey 0
West Allegheny 10, Bradford 0
Hampton 6, Hollidaysburg 0
Franklin Regional 2, Cathedral Prep 1
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop Shanahan vs. Northwestern Lehigh; Archbishop Wood vs. North Pocono; Archbishop Ryan vs. West Allegheny; Hampton vs. Franklin Regional
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Midd-West 3, Lancaster Mennonite 2
Notre Dame GP 3, Wyoming Seminary 2
Allentown CC 4, Lansdale Catholic 1
Lewisburg 2, Oley Valley 1
Quaker Valley 8, Grove City 0
Somerset 1, Karns City 0
North Catholic 2, Richland 1
Ambridge 2, Fairview 1
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Midd-West vs. Notre Dame GP; Allentown CC vs. Lewisburg; Quaker Valley vs. Somerset; North Catholic vs. Ambridge
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Camp Hill 7, Holy Cross 2
Faith Christian 1, Masterman 0
Tulpehocken 1, East Juniata 0
Moravian Academy 2, West Branch 0
Winchester Thurston 7, Everett 0
Mercer 4,St. Joseph’s Catholic 0
Greensburg C.C. 4, McConnellsburg 2
Eden Christian 3, Brockway 2
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Camp Hill vs. Faith Christian; Tulpehocken vs. Moravian Academy; Winchester Thurston vs. Mercer; Greensburg C.C. vs. Eden Christian
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Downingtown East 3, Carlisle 0
Nazareth 1, Delaware Valley 0
Conestoga 2, Central 0
Pennridge 1, Parkland 0
Central Dauphin 1, Central Bucks East 0
McDowell 2, Seneca Valley 1
Owen J. Roberts 2, Wilson 0
Moon 1, Ephrata 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Downingtown East vs. Nazareth; Conestoga vs. Pennridge; Central Dauphin vs. McDowell; Owen J. Roberts vs. Moon
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Radnor 2, Greencastle-Antrim 1
Northwestern Lehigh 1, Dallas 0
Mifflinburg 2, ELCO 1
Villa Joseph Marie vs. Archbishop Ryan, susp.
Mechanicsburg 3, St. Hubert’s 2
Plum 3, Hollidaysburg 1
Mars 2, Red Land 0
Montour 10, Bradford 2
Wednesday’s schedule
Villa Joseph Marie vs. Archbishop Ryan at Conwell-Egan, completion of suspended game, 3:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Radnor vs. Northwestern Lehigh; Mifflinburg vs. Villa Joseph Marie/Archbishop Ryan winner; Mechanicsburg vs. Plum; Mars vs. Montour
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Wyomissing 3, Montoursville 1
Allentown CC 6, Holy Redeemer 0
Archbishop Wood 2, Springfield Township 0
Central Columbia 2, Bishop McDevitt 0
Trinity 3, Bedford 2
Avonworth 4, Fort LeBoeuf 0
North Catholic 2, Karns City 1
Villa Maria 4, Southmoreland 3
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Wyomissing vs. Allentown CC; Archbishop Wood vs. Central Columbia; Trinity vs. Avonworth; North Catholic vs. Villa Maria
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s results
South Williamsport 3, Brandywine Heights 0
Moravian Academy 6, Lakeland 1
Faith Christian 1, Conwell-Egan 0
Southern Columbia 5, Harrisburg Christian 1
Steel Valley 6, Northern Bedford 1
West Branch 2, Brockway 1
Greensburg C.C. 3, Mercer 2
Freedom 4, Windber 2
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
South Williamsport vs. Moravian Academy; Faith Christian vs. Southern Columbia; Steel Valley vs. West Branch; Greensburg C.C. vs. Freedom
Volleyball
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Bishop Shanahan 3, Wilson 0
Garnet Valley 3, Archbishop Carroll 0
Cumberland Valley 3, Delaware Valley 0
Parkland 3, Downingtown West 1
Hempfield (District 3) 3, Unionville 0
Shaler 3, McDowell 0
Elizabethtown 3, Council Rock North 2
North Allegheny 3, State College 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop Shanahan vs. Garnet Valley; Cumberland Valley vs. Parkland; Hempfield (District 3) vs. Shaler; Elizabethtown vs. North Allegheny
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Spring Grove 3, Archbishop Wood 0
Pope John Paul II 3, Carver Engineering & Science 0
York Suburban 3, Cardinal O’Hara 0
Bethlehem Catholic 3, Berwick 0
Twin Valley 3, Hollidaysburg 1
Freeport 3, Plum 0
Hampton 3, DuBois 0
Armstrong 3, Conneaut 1
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Spring Grove vs. Pope John Paul II; York Suburban vs. Bethlehem Catholic; Twin Valley vs. Freeport; Hampton vs. Armstrong
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Trinity (District 3) 3, Central Cambria 0
New Hope-Solebury 3, Tacony Charter 0
Allentown Central Catholic 3, Conwell Egan 0
Holy Redeemer 3, Wyalusing 0
North Catholic 3, Corry 0
Bedford 3, Keystone 0
Harbor Creek 3, Seton LaSalle 1
Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Avonworth 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Trinity (District 3) vs. New Hope-Solebury; Allentown Central Catholic vs. Holy Redeemer; North Catholic vs. Bedford winner; Harbor Creek vs. Philipsburg-Osceola
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Sacred Heart Academy 3, Lititz Christian 0
Canton 3, Blue Ridge 0
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Covenant Christian 1
Bishop Canevin 3, Oswayo Valley 0
Cochranton 3, Homer-Center 2
Greensburg C.C. 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 2
Clarion 3, California 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Sacred Heart Academy vs. Marian Catholic; Canton vs. Berlin Brothersvalley; Bishop Canevin vs. Cochranton; Greensburg C.C. vs. Clarion
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
