High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 1, 2020
By:
Thursday, October 1, 2020 | 11:17 PM
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 10, Hempfield 1
Football
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Peters Township 28, Upper St. Clair 21
Class 3A
Northwestern 6
Central Valley 50, Quaker Valley 0
District 8
City League
Westinghouse 8, Allderdice 0 (OT)
Thursday’s summaries
Peters Township 28, Upper St. Clair 21
Upper St. Clair 7 7 0 7 —21
Peters Township 9 6 7 6 —28
USC: Ethan Dahlem 6 run (Danny Martin kick)
PT: safety
PT: Vinny Sirianni 8 run (Andrew Massucci kick)
PT: Massucci 23 field goal
USC: Dahlem 3 run (Martin kick)
PT: Massucci 34 field goal
PT: Michael Peyton 1 run (Massucci kick)
PT: Logan Pfeuffer 17 run (kick failed)
USC: Aidan Besselman 41 pass from Dahlem (Martin kick)
Rushing leaders: PT, Michael Peyton 24-116, TD.
Passing leaders: USC, Ethan Dahlem 9-18-108-1TD-0INT. PT, Logan Pfeuffer 13-22-146-0TD-0INT.
Central Valley 50, Quaker Valley 0
Central Valley 42 8 0 0 —50
Quaker Valley 0 0 0 0 —0
CV: Myles Walker 34 pass from Ameer Dudley (Sarafino DeSantis kick)
CV: Landon Alexander 10 pass from Dudley (Ben Walmsley kick)
CV: Walker 56 run (DeSantis kick)
CV: Stephon Hall 62 punt return (Walmsley kick)
CV: Amarian Saunders 27 run (DeSantis kick)
CV: Hall 10 run (Walmsley kick)
CV: Antwon Johnson 9 run (Donovan Jones run)
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Bethel Park at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Moon at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Big East
Connellsville at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Northeast
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Hampton at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Plum, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Mars at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Aliquippa at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Montour, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Burrell at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Brownsville at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Northwestern 6
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Serra Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Century
Beth-Center at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Riverside, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Brentwood at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
South Side at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Burgettstown at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Northgate, 7 p.m.
OLSH at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Jeannette at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
California at Avella, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Monessen, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Linsly School (W. Va.) at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Derry, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
University Prep at Perry, 7 p.m.
District 10
Class 6A
Erie Cathedral Prep at Butler, 7 p.m.
Independent
Albert Gallatin at University (W. Va.), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Northeast
Pine-Richland at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Class A
Eastern
Clairton at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Seton LaSalle at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
District 8
Nonconference
Carrick at Weirton Madonna (W. Va.), 7 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Individual championship
Class AA
At Allegheny Country Club, Sewickley
Par 70
(Top 12 qualify for states)
Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy, 70; Cole Villa, Leechburg, 75; Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 76; Tom George, Shenango, 76; Navin Rana, Sewickley Academy, 78; Joey Toth, South Park, 79; Luke Melisko, Quaker Valley, 80; Kai Carlson, Northgate, 81; Kyle Rice, Quaker Valley, 82; Ben Ritenour, Greensburg CC, 82; Joey Hudson, Ellwood City, 83; Kyle Clayton, Jefferson Morgan, 83
Alternate
Logan Monzak, Elizabeth Forward, 84*
Did not qualify
Adam Tanabe, Quaker Valley, 84; Jack Gordon, Sewickley Academy, 85; Josh Lytle, South Side, 87; Jack Barth, Mohawk, 87; John Main, Quaker Valley, 88; Chase Hazelbaker, Frazier, 89; Thomas Sykes, Sewickley Academy, 89; Luke Gronbeck, Eden Christian, 89; Matt Lacek, Fort Cherry, 89; Liam Kosior, Neshannock, 90; Andrew Parker, North Catholic, 90; Tristan Shuman, South Side, 90; Will Dugan, Sewickley Academy, 90; Ethan Ellis, North Catholic, 91; Liam Lohr, Carmichaels, 91; Jake Orr, McGuffey, 91; Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 92; Hunter Jurica, Derry, 93; Milo Sesti, Ellwood City, 94; Brendan Cooley, Serra Catholic, 94; Jonathan Wagner, Mt. Pleasant, 94; A.J. Palmer, Elizabeth Forward, 96; Adam Marcellus, New Brighton, 98; Paul Litrenta, Neshannock, 99; Clay Sipple, Southmoreland, 100; Sam Haswell, Laurel, 101; Austin Goehring, Southmoreland, 102; Jake McMullan, Quaker Valley, 105; Justin Lockley, Neshannock, 105; Chris Mullins, Hopewell, 110
*Decided in playoff
Team results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana 199, Norwin 203
Medalist: Harrison Martineau (I), 36
Section 3
Butler 183, North Hills 212
Medalists: Colin Patterson (B), 35; Hunter Swidzinski (B), 35; Tyler Figlioli (B), 35; Tyler Manfred (NH), 35
Thursday’s summary
Indiana 199, Norwin 203
Indiana 199: Harrison Martineau 36, Alex Holuta 39, Trevor Todd 41, Zach Eisenhower 41, Danny Williams 42
Norwin: Logan Divald 38, Sal Cerilli 38, Trent Kablack 39, Nate Graham 43, Ronnie Howard 45
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Individual championship
Class AA
At Allegheny Country Club, Sewickley
Par 73
(Top six qualify for states)
Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 77; Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg CC, 79; Ella Zambruno, Greensburg CC, 82; Angelika Dewicki, Greensburg CC, 90; Izabela Aigner, Greensburg CC, 92; Claire Konieczny, Geibel Catholic, 95
Alternate
Remmey Lohr, Carmichaels, 98
Did not qualify
Faith Chapman, McGuffey, 99; Meagan Lewonas, Elizabeth Forward, 106; Dinah Bailey, Ambridge, 112; Kennedy Norton, Central Valley, 118; Molly McCommons, Ellwood City, 123
Team results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Indiana 189, Kiski Area 235
Medalist: Hannah Reilly (I), 45
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Baldwin 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Peters Township 2, Bethel Park 0
Canon-McMillan 4, Upper St. Clair 4 (OT)
Section 3
Allderdice 5, Connellsville 1
Class 3A
Section 3
Ringgold 2, Albert Gallatin 0
Section 4
Kiski Area 4, Woodland Hills 0
Class 2A
Section 1
South Park 2, Avonworth 1
Section 2
Burrell 1, Leechburg 0
Section 4
Ellwood City at Freedom, ppd.
Class A
Section 4
Brentwood 2, Bentworth 1
Nonsection
East Allegheny 4, Carrick 1
Fox Chapel 2, Shady Side Academy 0
Highlands 12, Valley 0
Jeannette 7, South Allegheny 1
Ligonier Valley at North Star (n)
Bishop Canevin at Brentwood, ppd.
McKeesport at Yough, ppd.
Neshannock at Sharpsville, ppd.
Southmoreland at Derry, ppd.
Woodland Hills at Shaler, ppd.
3 goals or more: Gabe Norris, Highlands (5)
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Brashear at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Trinity Christian at Geibel, 4 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 7, Shaler 0
North Allegheny 4, Seneca Valley 2
Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0
Section 2
Moon 4, Baldwin 0
Section 3
Fox Chapel 1, Penn-Trafford 0
Norwin 5, Latrobe 1
Allderdice at Hempfield (n)
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 0, Kiski Area 0 (2OT)
Hampton 2, Indiana 0
Section 2
Belle Vernon 7, Laurel Highlands 0
Connellsville 7, Trinity 0
Ringgold 4, Albert Gallatin 1
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 9, Obama Academy 0
Penn Hills 9, Brashear 1
Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills (n)
Section 4
Mars 5, Chartiers Valley 0
Montour 4, South Fayette 2
West Allegheny 3, Blackhawk 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver 1, Hopewell 0
North Catholic 4, Ambridge 0
Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, ppd.
Section 2
Deer Lakes 1, Valley 0
Highlands at Burrell, ppd.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 4, Waynesburg 0
Southmoreland 2, Brownsville 1
Yough 6, McGuffey 1
Section 4
Elizabeth Forward 5, Keystone Oaks 0
South Allegheny 6, East Allegheny 1
South Park 5, West Mifflin 0
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Springdale 1
Serra Catholic 5, Jeannette 0
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 5, Charleroi 4
Seton LaSalle 8, Monessen 0
Steel Valley 5, Bentworth 0
Section 3
OLSH 7, Neshannock 0
South Side 3, Mohawk 1
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 3, Winchester Thurston 0
Eden Christian 2, Sewickley Academy 1
Ellis School 1, Aquinas Academy 0
Nonsection
Avonworth 10, Carrick 0
Freeport 2, Knoch 2 (2OT)
Ligonier Valley 6, Uniontown 3
Riverside 3, Quaker Valley 0
Carlynton at Beth-Center (n)
3 goals or more: Jessica Molitoris, Montour (4); Mary Kate Lape, Connellsville (4); Mikaela Small, Seton LaSalle (4); Paige Kuisis, Seton LaSalle (4); Alyssa Wright, Chartiers-Houston; Ava Romah, Moon; Bella Carroto, Charleroi; Jaime Dermotta, Serra Catholic; Kelsey Salopek, Steel Valley; MacKenzie Leeder, Mt. Pleasant; McKenzie Pritts, Yough; Morgan Einodshofer, Belle Vernon
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Doubles sectionals
Class 3A
Section 1
At Latrobe
Championship
Jenna Bell/Addison Kemerer, Latrobe d. Carolina Walters/Maya Jain, Latrobe, 6-3, 6-2
Section 2
At North Allegheny
Championship
Elizabeth Stokes/Katelyn Terchick, Pine-Richland d. Maria Lounder/Amanda Koren, Moon, 6-4, 6-2
Consolation
Isabella Gaydosh/Emily Ivory, Mars d. Jenny Zhu/Emily Wincko, North Allegheny, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4
Section 3
At Shady Side Academy
Championship
Carissa Shepard/Katie Voigt, Fox Chapel d. Isabella Liu-Lopez/Amanda Santora, Oakland Catholic, 6-3, 7-5
Consolation
Elana Sobol/Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Renee Long/Mya Leyzarvich, Shady Side Academy, 6-0, 7-6 (0)
Section 4
At Bethel Park
Championship
Kat Wang/Maura Bruce, Peters Township d. Maggie Stief/Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 6-1
Consolation
Lauren Masteller/Lily Bosch, Mt. Lebanon d. Gia Winseck/Danni Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 6-3, 6-1
Class 2A
Section 1
At Valley
Championship
Mary Smithnosky/Hannah Brown, Mt. Pleasant d. Eden Richey/Rachel Schrock, Valley, 6-4, 6-0
Consolation
Caroline Dynka/Amber Bigler, Burrell d. Alycia Derr/Elle Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2
Section 4
At Blackhawk
Championship
Anna Blum/Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver d. Fiona Rubino/Isabel Rubino, Beaver, 6-0, 6-0
Consolation
Maura Thomas-Wright/Rachel Hardek, Central Valley d. Molly McCommons/Madylin McCommons, forfeit
Section 5
At Quaker Valley
Championship
Victoria Keller/Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Madilyn Rimbey/Peja Cruise, Montour, 6-2, 6-3
Consolation
Sana Singh/Emma DiSantis, Sewickley Academy d. Henley Staley/Mackenzie Frederick, Montour, 6-0, 6-2
Team results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 4, Penn-Trafford 1
Nonsection
Plum 5, Highlands 0
Thursday’s summary
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 4, Penn-Trafford 1
Singles: Hannah Yan (FR) d. Sarah Yamrick, 6-0, 6-0; Ellen Liu (FR) d. Marissa Setzenfand, 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Zheng (FR) d. Lena Yuhas, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Areej Mohsin/Chelsea Williams (FR) d. Kaia Conte/Lauren Burkley, 6-4, 4-6, 12-10; Gianna Purpura/Stephanie McBarron (PT) d. Casey Pollitt/Chloe Kruck, 7-6(4), 6-0
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0
Butler at Fox Chapel (n)
North Hills at Pine-Richland (n)
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 0
Moon 3, Baldwin 0
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township (n)
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Norwin 2
Oakland Catholic 3, Penn-Trafford 0
Hempfield at Connellsville (n)
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Indiana 1
Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 2
Plum 3, Penn Hills 0
McKeesport at Woodland Hills (n)
Section 2
Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 0
South Fayette 3, West Mifflin 0
West Allegheny 3, Ringgold 1
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 0
Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward (n)
Thomas Jefferson at Yough (n)
Section 4
Beaver 3, Central Valley 0
Blackhawk 3, Ambridge 1
Lincoln Park at New Castle (n)
Section 5
Hampton 3, Highlands 0
Mars 3, Freeport 2
Armstrong at Burrell (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City 3, Laurel 0
Neshannock 3, New Brighton 0
Shenango 3, Beaver Falls 0
Mohawk at Freedom (n)
Section 2
Avonworth 3, Carlynton 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Brentwood 1
Quaker Valley at North Catholic (n)
Section 3
Waynesburg 3, Southmoreland 0
Brownsville at Frazier (n)
Charleroi at Beth-Center (n)
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 3, Washington 0
South Park 3, Bentworth 0
Serra Catholic at Burgettstown (n)
Section 5
Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 0
Steel Valley 3, Valley 1
Deer Lakes at South Allegheny (n)
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Rochester 0
Union at Aliquippa (n)
Section 2
California 3, West Greene 2
Mapletown 3, Geibel 0
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan (n)
Section 3
Cornell at Sto-Rox (n)
Section 4
Leechburg 3, Springdale 0
Apollo-Ridge at St. Joseph (n)
Trinity Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Nonsection
McGuffey 3, Carmichaels 0
Western Beaver 3, Northgate 0
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
