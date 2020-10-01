High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 1, 2020

By:

Thursday, October 1, 2020 | 11:17 PM

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 10, Hempfield 1

Football

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Peters Township 28, Upper St. Clair 21

Class 3A

Northwestern 6

Central Valley 50, Quaker Valley 0

District 8

City League

Westinghouse 8, Allderdice 0 (OT)

Thursday’s summaries

Peters Township 28, Upper St. Clair 21

Upper St. Clair 7 7 0 7 —21

Peters Township 9 6 7 6 —28

USC: Ethan Dahlem 6 run (Danny Martin kick)

PT: safety

PT: Vinny Sirianni 8 run (Andrew Massucci kick)

PT: Massucci 23 field goal

USC: Dahlem 3 run (Martin kick)

PT: Massucci 34 field goal

PT: Michael Peyton 1 run (Massucci kick)

PT: Logan Pfeuffer 17 run (kick failed)

USC: Aidan Besselman 41 pass from Dahlem (Martin kick)

Rushing leaders: PT, Michael Peyton 24-116, TD.

Passing leaders: USC, Ethan Dahlem 9-18-108-1TD-0INT. PT, Logan Pfeuffer 13-22-146-0TD-0INT.

Central Valley 50, Quaker Valley 0

Central Valley 42 8 0 0 —50

Quaker Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

CV: Myles Walker 34 pass from Ameer Dudley (Sarafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Landon Alexander 10 pass from Dudley (Ben Walmsley kick)

CV: Walker 56 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Stephon Hall 62 punt return (Walmsley kick)

CV: Amarian Saunders 27 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Hall 10 run (Walmsley kick)

CV: Antwon Johnson 9 run (Donovan Jones run)

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Bethel Park at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Big East

Connellsville at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Northeast

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Hampton at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Plum, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Aliquippa at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Montour, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Burrell at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Brownsville at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Northwestern 6

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Serra Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Century

Beth-Center at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Brentwood at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

South Side at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Burgettstown at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Northgate, 7 p.m.

OLSH at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Jeannette at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

California at Avella, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Monessen, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Linsly School (W. Va.) at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Derry, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

University Prep at Perry, 7 p.m.

District 10

Class 6A

Erie Cathedral Prep at Butler, 7 p.m.

Independent

Albert Gallatin at University (W. Va.), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Northeast

Pine-Richland at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class A

Eastern

Clairton at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Seton LaSalle at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

District 8

Nonconference

Carrick at Weirton Madonna (W. Va.), 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Individual championship

Class AA

At Allegheny Country Club, Sewickley

Par 70

(Top 12 qualify for states)

Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy, 70; Cole Villa, Leechburg, 75; Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 76; Tom George, Shenango, 76; Navin Rana, Sewickley Academy, 78; Joey Toth, South Park, 79; Luke Melisko, Quaker Valley, 80; Kai Carlson, Northgate, 81; Kyle Rice, Quaker Valley, 82; Ben Ritenour, Greensburg CC, 82; Joey Hudson, Ellwood City, 83; Kyle Clayton, Jefferson Morgan, 83

Alternate

Logan Monzak, Elizabeth Forward, 84*

Did not qualify

Adam Tanabe, Quaker Valley, 84; Jack Gordon, Sewickley Academy, 85; Josh Lytle, South Side, 87; Jack Barth, Mohawk, 87; John Main, Quaker Valley, 88; Chase Hazelbaker, Frazier, 89; Thomas Sykes, Sewickley Academy, 89; Luke Gronbeck, Eden Christian, 89; Matt Lacek, Fort Cherry, 89; Liam Kosior, Neshannock, 90; Andrew Parker, North Catholic, 90; Tristan Shuman, South Side, 90; Will Dugan, Sewickley Academy, 90; Ethan Ellis, North Catholic, 91; Liam Lohr, Carmichaels, 91; Jake Orr, McGuffey, 91; Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 92; Hunter Jurica, Derry, 93; Milo Sesti, Ellwood City, 94; Brendan Cooley, Serra Catholic, 94; Jonathan Wagner, Mt. Pleasant, 94; A.J. Palmer, Elizabeth Forward, 96; Adam Marcellus, New Brighton, 98; Paul Litrenta, Neshannock, 99; Clay Sipple, Southmoreland, 100; Sam Haswell, Laurel, 101; Austin Goehring, Southmoreland, 102; Jake McMullan, Quaker Valley, 105; Justin Lockley, Neshannock, 105; Chris Mullins, Hopewell, 110

*Decided in playoff

Team results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 199, Norwin 203

Medalist: Harrison Martineau (I), 36

Section 3

Butler 183, North Hills 212

Medalists: Colin Patterson (B), 35; Hunter Swidzinski (B), 35; Tyler Figlioli (B), 35; Tyler Manfred (NH), 35

Thursday’s summary

Indiana 199, Norwin 203

Indiana 199: Harrison Martineau 36, Alex Holuta 39, Trevor Todd 41, Zach Eisenhower 41, Danny Williams 42

Norwin: Logan Divald 38, Sal Cerilli 38, Trent Kablack 39, Nate Graham 43, Ronnie Howard 45

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Individual championship

Class AA

At Allegheny Country Club, Sewickley

Par 73

(Top six qualify for states)

Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 77; Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg CC, 79; Ella Zambruno, Greensburg CC, 82; Angelika Dewicki, Greensburg CC, 90; Izabela Aigner, Greensburg CC, 92; Claire Konieczny, Geibel Catholic, 95

Alternate

Remmey Lohr, Carmichaels, 98

Did not qualify

Faith Chapman, McGuffey, 99; Meagan Lewonas, Elizabeth Forward, 106; Dinah Bailey, Ambridge, 112; Kennedy Norton, Central Valley, 118; Molly McCommons, Ellwood City, 123

Team results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Indiana 189, Kiski Area 235

Medalist: Hannah Reilly (I), 45

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Peters Township 2, Bethel Park 0

Canon-McMillan 4, Upper St. Clair 4 (OT)

Section 3

Allderdice 5, Connellsville 1

Class 3A

Section 3

Ringgold 2, Albert Gallatin 0

Section 4

Kiski Area 4, Woodland Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park 2, Avonworth 1

Section 2

Burrell 1, Leechburg 0

Section 4

Ellwood City at Freedom, ppd.

Class A

Section 4

Brentwood 2, Bentworth 1

Nonsection

East Allegheny 4, Carrick 1

Fox Chapel 2, Shady Side Academy 0

Highlands 12, Valley 0

Jeannette 7, South Allegheny 1

Ligonier Valley at North Star (n)

Bishop Canevin at Brentwood, ppd.

McKeesport at Yough, ppd.

Neshannock at Sharpsville, ppd.

Southmoreland at Derry, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Shaler, ppd.

3 goals or more: Gabe Norris, Highlands (5)

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Brashear at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Trinity Christian at Geibel, 4 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 7, Shaler 0

North Allegheny 4, Seneca Valley 2

Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0

Section 2

Moon 4, Baldwin 0

Section 3

Fox Chapel 1, Penn-Trafford 0

Norwin 5, Latrobe 1

Allderdice at Hempfield (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 0, Kiski Area 0 (2OT)

Hampton 2, Indiana 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 7, Laurel Highlands 0

Connellsville 7, Trinity 0

Ringgold 4, Albert Gallatin 1

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 9, Obama Academy 0

Penn Hills 9, Brashear 1

Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills (n)

Section 4

Mars 5, Chartiers Valley 0

Montour 4, South Fayette 2

West Allegheny 3, Blackhawk 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 1, Hopewell 0

North Catholic 4, Ambridge 0

Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, ppd.

Section 2

Deer Lakes 1, Valley 0

Highlands at Burrell, ppd.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 4, Waynesburg 0

Southmoreland 2, Brownsville 1

Yough 6, McGuffey 1

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward 5, Keystone Oaks 0

South Allegheny 6, East Allegheny 1

South Park 5, West Mifflin 0

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Springdale 1

Serra Catholic 5, Jeannette 0

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 5, Charleroi 4

Seton LaSalle 8, Monessen 0

Steel Valley 5, Bentworth 0

Section 3

OLSH 7, Neshannock 0

South Side 3, Mohawk 1

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 3, Winchester Thurston 0

Eden Christian 2, Sewickley Academy 1

Ellis School 1, Aquinas Academy 0

Nonsection

Avonworth 10, Carrick 0

Freeport 2, Knoch 2 (2OT)

Ligonier Valley 6, Uniontown 3

Riverside 3, Quaker Valley 0

Carlynton at Beth-Center (n)

3 goals or more: Jessica Molitoris, Montour (4); Mary Kate Lape, Connellsville (4); Mikaela Small, Seton LaSalle (4); Paige Kuisis, Seton LaSalle (4); Alyssa Wright, Chartiers-Houston; Ava Romah, Moon; Bella Carroto, Charleroi; Jaime Dermotta, Serra Catholic; Kelsey Salopek, Steel Valley; MacKenzie Leeder, Mt. Pleasant; McKenzie Pritts, Yough; Morgan Einodshofer, Belle Vernon

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Doubles sectionals

Class 3A

Section 1

At Latrobe

Championship

Jenna Bell/Addison Kemerer, Latrobe d. Carolina Walters/Maya Jain, Latrobe, 6-3, 6-2

Section 2

At North Allegheny

Championship

Elizabeth Stokes/Katelyn Terchick, Pine-Richland d. Maria Lounder/Amanda Koren, Moon, 6-4, 6-2

Consolation

Isabella Gaydosh/Emily Ivory, Mars d. Jenny Zhu/Emily Wincko, North Allegheny, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4

Section 3

At Shady Side Academy

Championship

Carissa Shepard/Katie Voigt, Fox Chapel d. Isabella Liu-Lopez/Amanda Santora, Oakland Catholic, 6-3, 7-5

Consolation

Elana Sobol/Rachel Nath, Shady Side Academy d. Renee Long/Mya Leyzarvich, Shady Side Academy, 6-0, 7-6 (0)

Section 4

At Bethel Park

Championship

Kat Wang/Maura Bruce, Peters Township d. Maggie Stief/Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 6-1

Consolation

Lauren Masteller/Lily Bosch, Mt. Lebanon d. Gia Winseck/Danni Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 6-3, 6-1

Class 2A

Section 1

At Valley

Championship

Mary Smithnosky/Hannah Brown, Mt. Pleasant d. Eden Richey/Rachel Schrock, Valley, 6-4, 6-0

Consolation

Caroline Dynka/Amber Bigler, Burrell d. Alycia Derr/Elle Pawlikowsky, Southmoreland, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2

Section 4

At Blackhawk

Championship

Anna Blum/Chloe DeSanzo, Beaver d. Fiona Rubino/Isabel Rubino, Beaver, 6-0, 6-0

Consolation

Maura Thomas-Wright/Rachel Hardek, Central Valley d. Molly McCommons/Madylin McCommons, forfeit

Section 5

At Quaker Valley

Championship

Victoria Keller/Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Madilyn Rimbey/Peja Cruise, Montour, 6-2, 6-3

Consolation

Sana Singh/Emma DiSantis, Sewickley Academy d. Henley Staley/Mackenzie Frederick, Montour, 6-0, 6-2

Team results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 4, Penn-Trafford 1

Nonsection

Plum 5, Highlands 0

Thursday’s summary

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 4, Penn-Trafford 1

Singles: Hannah Yan (FR) d. Sarah Yamrick, 6-0, 6-0; Ellen Liu (FR) d. Marissa Setzenfand, 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Zheng (FR) d. Lena Yuhas, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Areej Mohsin/Chelsea Williams (FR) d. Kaia Conte/Lauren Burkley, 6-4, 4-6, 12-10; Gianna Purpura/Stephanie McBarron (PT) d. Casey Pollitt/Chloe Kruck, 7-6(4), 6-0

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0

Butler at Fox Chapel (n)

North Hills at Pine-Richland (n)

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Moon 3, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township (n)

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Norwin 2

Oakland Catholic 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Hempfield at Connellsville (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Indiana 1

Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Plum 3, Penn Hills 0

McKeesport at Woodland Hills (n)

Section 2

Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 0

South Fayette 3, West Mifflin 0

West Allegheny 3, Ringgold 1

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 0

Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward (n)

Thomas Jefferson at Yough (n)

Section 4

Beaver 3, Central Valley 0

Blackhawk 3, Ambridge 1

Lincoln Park at New Castle (n)

Section 5

Hampton 3, Highlands 0

Mars 3, Freeport 2

Armstrong at Burrell (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City 3, Laurel 0

Neshannock 3, New Brighton 0

Shenango 3, Beaver Falls 0

Mohawk at Freedom (n)

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Carlynton 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Brentwood 1

Quaker Valley at North Catholic (n)

Section 3

Waynesburg 3, Southmoreland 0

Brownsville at Frazier (n)

Charleroi at Beth-Center (n)

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 3, Washington 0

South Park 3, Bentworth 0

Serra Catholic at Burgettstown (n)

Section 5

Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 0

Steel Valley 3, Valley 1

Deer Lakes at South Allegheny (n)

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Rochester 0

Union at Aliquippa (n)

Section 2

California 3, West Greene 2

Mapletown 3, Geibel 0

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan (n)

Section 3

Cornell at Sto-Rox (n)

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Springdale 0

Apollo-Ridge at St. Joseph (n)

Trinity Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Nonsection

McGuffey 3, Carmichaels 0

Western Beaver 3, Northgate 0

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.