High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 1, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 | 12:26 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Friday’s results

Class A

Aquinas Academy at Ellis School, (n)

Nonsection

Shady Side Academy at Peters Township, (n)

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Baldwin 21, Norwin 10

Canon-McMillan 45, Hempfield 27

Central Catholic 35, Seneca Valley 0

Mt. Lebanon 51, North Allegheny 20

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Bethel Park 26, West Allegheny 10

Moon 28, South Fayette 13

Upper St. Clair 31, Peters Township 3

Big East

Franklin Regional 36, Connellsville 0

Gateway 53, Latrobe 7

Penn-Trafford 27, Woodland Hills 6

Northeast

Fox Chapel 28, Shaler 14

North Hills 14, Kiski Area 10

Pine-Richland 21, Penn Hills 14

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 56, Laurel Highlands 14

McKeesport 41, Ringgold 0

Trinity 20, West Mifflin 19

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 37, Mars 0

Hampton 45, Greensburg Salem 6

Knoch 27, Indiana 26

Plum 23, Highlands 21

Parkway

Aliquippa 35, Beaver 7

Chartiers Valley 28, Blackhawk 13

New Castle 14, Montour 10

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes 9, East Allegheny 7

Freeport 33, Valley 6

North Catholic 56, Burrell 0

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 48, South Park 0

Mt. Pleasant 27, Yough 12

South Allegheny 63, Brownsville 6

Northwestern 6

Ambridge 35, Hopewell 9

Avonworth 35, Keystone Oaks 0

Central Valley 69, Quaker Valley 7

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 41, Summit Academy 22

Serra Catholic 39, Shady Side Academy 7

Steel Valley 40, Ligonier Valley 0

Century

Chartiers-Houston 27, Charleroi 10

Washington 1, Beth-Center 0 (forfeit)

Waynesburg Central 27, Frazier 7

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 39, New Brighton 18

Mohawk 37, Riverside 0

Neshannock 58, Ellwood City 14

Three Rivers

Carlynton 6, Brentwood 0

Sto-Rox 63, South Side 6

Western Beaver 19, Seton LaSalle 13

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 34, Union 22

Fort Cherry 29, Northgate 28

Shenango 26, Burgettstown 6

Eastern

Clairton 28, Bishop Canevin 18

Greensburg Central Catholic 35, Springdale 0

Leechburg 53, Jeannette 7

Riverview 42, Imani Christian 12

Tri-County South

Bentworth 49, Jefferson-Morgan 48

California 1, Avella 0 (forfeit)

Mapletown 15, Monessen 8

West Greene 41, Carmichaels 20

Nonconference

Linsly School, W.Va. 26, McGuffey 21

Southmoreland 41, Derry 0

Independent

Albert Gallatin 1, Southern Garrett (Md.) 0 (forfeit)

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Perry Traditional Academy, ppd.

District 10

Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Laurel at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Rochester at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

District 8

Nonconference

Uniontown at Brashear, ppd.

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Baldwin 21, Norwin 10

Norwin 0 10 0 0 —10

Baldwin 0 0 14 7 —21

N: Xander Smith 3 pass from Luke Levendosky (Joey Castle kick)

N: Castle 26 field goal

B: blocked punt (run failed)

B: Keith Mincin 17 fumble return (Andrew Sharp run)

B: Kam Allen 8 run (Ashton Nort kick)

Passing leaders: N, Luke Levendosky 15-24-185-1TD-1INT.

Canon-McMillan 45, Hempfield 27

Hempfield 7 0 12 8 —27

Canon-McMillan 14 14 0 17 —45

H: Eli Binakowsky 72 run (Justin Novotney kick)

C-M: LaMont Lyons 10 pass from Mike Evans (Anthony Finney kick)

C-M: Ryan Angott 3 run (Finney kick)

C-M: Angott 3 run (Finney kick)

C-M: Finney 85 punt return (Lyons kick)

H: Jake Phillips 22 run

H: Ian Tuffs 17 pass from Phillips

C-M: Mike Evans 6 run (Finney kick)

C-M: Kent McMahon 11 pass from Mike Evans (Finney kick)

H: Tuffs 26 pass from Phillips (Gino Caesar run)

C-M: Finney 25 field goal

Rushing leaders: H, Eli Binakowsky 13-123, TD. C-M, Ryan Angott 22-113, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Jake Phillips 0-0-176-0TD-0INT. C-M, Mike Evans 0-0-163-0TD-0INT.

Central Catholic 35, Seneca Valley 0

Seneca Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

Central Catholic 28 0 0 7 —35

CC: Morris Turner 38 pass from Payton Wehner (Matthew Schearer kick)

CC: Gannon Carothers 10 run (Schearer kick)

CC: Josh Altsman 33 pass from Wehner (Schearer kick)

CC: Robert Fulton 70 fumble return (Schearer kick)

CC: Antonio Pitts 4 run (Schearer kick)

Passing leaders: SV, Graham Hancox 20-38-269-0TD-0INT.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Bethel Park 26, West Allegheny 10

West Allegheny 0 3 7 0 —10

Bethel Park 0 7 6 13 —26

WA: Brayden Lambert 23 field goal

BP: Max Blanc 1 run (Cody Geddes kick)

BP: Troy Volpatti 62 run (kick failed)

WA: Jashon Spencer 5 run (Lambert kick)

BP: Blanc run (Geddes kick)

BP: Jack Kirchner 9 pass from Blanc (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: WA, Jashon Spencer 20-135, TD. BP, Troy Volpatti 18-148, TD.

Moon 28, South Fayette 13

South Fayette 7 0 6 0 —13

Moon 0 14 7 7 —28

SF: Nate Deanes 2 run (Justin Caputo kick)

M: Dylan Sleva 5 run (Jake Wieland kick)

M: Taite Beachy 2 run (Wieland kick)

M: Beachy 57 pass from Tyler McGowan (Wieland kick)

SF: Logan Yater 4 pass from Landon Lutz (kick failed)

M: McGowan 22 run (Wieland kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Dylan Sleva 22-116, TD.

Passing leaders: SF, Landon Lutz 28-39-339-1TD-0INT. M, Tyler McGowan 9-12-145-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: SF, Nate Deanes 7-168.

Upper St. Clair 31, Peters Township 3

Peters Township 3 0 0 0 —3

Upper St. Clair 3 14 7 7 —31

PT: Andrew Massucci 38 field goal

USC: Bennett Henderson 22 field goal

USC: Ethan Hiester 56 pass from Aidan Besselman (Henderson kick)

USC: Mateo Cepullio 29 pass from Brady Erdos (Henderson kick)

USC: Hiester 22 run (Henderson kick)

USC: Hiester 5 run (Henderson kick)

Passing leaders: PT, Sam Miller 9-25-113-0TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: PT, Jacob Macosko 7-104.

Big East

Franklin Regional 36, Connellsville 0

Franklin Regional 0 13 16 7 —36

Connellsville 0 0 0 0 —0

FR: Tyler Bewszka 7 run (Joseph Bayne kick)

FR: Connor Donnelly 1 run (kick failed)

FR: Zach Bewszka 9 run (Joseph Bayne kick)

FR: safety

FR: Connor Donnelly 16 run (Joseph Bayne kick)

FR: Roman Sarnic 1 pass from Connor Donnelly (Joseph Bayne kick)

Gateway 53, Latrobe 7

Latrobe 0 7 0 0 —7

Gateway 7 27 10 9 —53

Passing leaders: G, Brad Birch 15-27-298-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: G, Patrick Body 4-156, 2 TDs.

Penn-Trafford 27, Woodland Hills 6

Penn-Trafford 3 14 10 0 —27

Woodland Hills 0 6 0 0 —6

P-T: Nathan Schlessinger 39 field goal

WH: Deontae Williams 1 run (run failed)

P-T: Carter Green 23 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Green 24 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 64 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Schlessinger 37 field goal

Rushing leaders: P-T, Carter Green 18-205, 2 TDs; Cade Yacamelli 11-107, TD.

Northeast

Fox Chapel 28, Shaler 14

Shaler 0 7 7 0 —14

Fox Chapel 0 14 7 7 —28

FC: Colin Kwiatkowski 31 pass from Collin Dietz (Harlan Sheehan kick)

FC: Zidane Thomas 22 run (Sheehan kick)

S: Joey DeSabato 14 pass from Keegan Smetanka (Jack Keenan kick)

FC: Thomas 77 run (Sheehan kick)

S: DeSabato 12 pass from Smetanka (Keenan kick)

FC: Thomas 39 run (Sheehan kick)

Rushing leaders: FC, Zidane Thomas 13-186, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: S, Keegan Smetanka 26-45-236-2TD-2INT. FC, Collin Dietz 14-24-137-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Joey DeSabato 6-104, 2 TDs.

North Hills 14, Kiski Area 10

Kiski Area 0 0 3 7 —10

North Hills 0 7 0 7 —14

NH: Robert Dickerson 32 pass from John Green (Damon Mickail kick)

KA: Cody Dykes 23 field goal

KA: C.J. Hepler 4 run (Dykes kick)

NH: John Green 1 run (Mickail kick)

Passing leaders: KA, Logan Johnson 11-20-157-0TD-2INT. NH, John Green 10-23-173-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: KA, Matt Hilty 5-103.

Pine-Richland 21, Penn Hills 14

Penn Hills 0 14 0 0 —14

Pine-Richland 7 7 7 0 —21

P-R: Brooks Eastburn 15 run (Joey Perry kick)

PH: Julian Dugger 6 run (Charlie Rosemeyer kick)

P-R: Eastburn 16 run (Perry kick)

PH: Jaden Dugger 15 pass from Julian Dugger (Rosemeyer kick)

P-R: Jeremiah Hasley 4 pass from Cole Boyd (Perry kick)

Rushing leaders: P-R, Brooks Eastburn 24-200, 2 TDs.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 56, Laurel Highlands 14

Laurel Highlands 0 7 7 0 —14

Belle Vernon 7 14 21 14 —56

BV: Devin Whitlock 67 punt return (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Whitlock 5 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

LH: Keondre DeShields 78 pass from Rodney Gallagher (Harry Radcliffe kick)

BV: Jake Gedekoh 2 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Gedekoh 26 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

LH: Jayden Pratt 23 pass from Gallagher (Radcliffe kick)

BV: Gedekoh 10 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Gedekoh 7 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Gedekoh 3 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Whitlock 27 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Jake Gedekoh 23-247, 5 TDs; Devin Whitlock 10-154, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: LH, Rodney Gallagher 17-28-219-2TD-2INT.

McKeesport 41, Ringgold 0

Ringgold 0 0 0 0 —0

McKeesport 7 21 7 6 —41

M: Jahmil Perryman 10 run (Milton Campos kick)

M: Caleb Reist 7 run (Campos kick)

M: Perryman 57 run (Campos kick)

M: Perryman 22 pass from Jake Miller (Campos kick)

M: Dennis Jackson 31 pass from Miller (Campos kick)

M: Resean Skinner 3 run

Greater Allegheny

Hampton 45, Greensburg Salem 6

Greensburg Salem 0 0 6 0 —6

Hampton 17 14 14 0 —45

H: Brock Borgo 43 run (Matt DeMatteo kick)

H: DeMatteo 31 field goal

H: Borgo 22 run (DeMatteo kick)

H: Borgo 5 run (DeMatteo kick)

H: Jayden Resch 1 run (DeMatteo run)

GS: Cody Rubrecht 23 pass from Hayden Teska (kick failed)

H: Joey Mayer 39 run (DeMatteo kick)

H: Jake Premick 7 run (DeMatteo kick)

Rushing leaders: H, Brock Borgo 10-130, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: GS, Hayden Teska 12-29-161-1TD-1INT.

Knoch 27, Indiana 26

Indiana 0 12 6 8 —26

Knoch 7 14 6 0 —27

K: Gavin McGowan 24 fumble return (Brendan Tristani kick)

I: Devin Flint 6 run

K: Keagan Fraser 26 run (Tristani kick)

I: Zach Herrington 26 run

K: McGowan 30 run (Tristani kick)

I: Flint 3 run

K: Keagan Fraser 13 run

I: Flint 58 run (Herrington run)

Rushing leaders: I, Zach Herrington 20-147; Devin Flint 15-144. K, Keagan Fraser 24-130.

Plum 23, Highlands 21

Plum 14 0 6 3 —23

Highlands 0 13 8 0 —21

P: Eryck Moore 13 run (Angelo Baleno kick)

P: Moore 23 run (Baleno kick)

H: Luke Bombalski 13 run (kick failed)

H: Bombalski 1 run (Bombalski kick)

H: Chandler Thimons 10 run (Brock White pass)

P: David Westrick 55 pass from Sean Franzi (kick failed)

P: Baleno 38 field goal

Rushing leaders: H, Luke Bombalski 26-168, 2 TDs; Chandler Thimons 15-117, TD.

Passing leaders: P, Sean Franzi 8-16-120-1TD-0INT.

Parkway

Aliquippa 35, Beaver 7

Beaver 0 0 7 0 —7

Aliquippa 14 14 7 0 —35

A: Tiqwai Hayes 14 run (Donovan Walker pass from Quentin Goode)

A: John Tracy 2 run

A: Cyair Clark 5 pass from Goode

A: Clark 85 pass from Goode

A: Hayes 6 run

B: Wyatt Ringer 4 run

Chartiers Valley 28, Blackhawk 13

Chartiers Valley 0 7 14 7 —28

Blackhawk 0 7 0 6 —13

CV: Lamont Payne 3 pass from Anthony Mackey (Joseph Krug kick)

B: Lorenzo Jenkins 6 pass from Alex Pritchard (Devon Thomas kick)

CV: Payne 12 pass from Abe Ibrahim (Krug kick)

CV: Payne 56 pass from Mackey (Krug kick)

B: Tyler Dietterich 2 run

CV: Mackey 13 run (Krug kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Anthony Mackey 15-106, TD. B, Tyler Dietterich 19-130, TD.

Passing leaders: CV, Anthony Mackey 12-22-176-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: CV, Lamont Payne 4-100, 3 TDs.

New Castle 14, Montour 10

Montour 0 7 0 3 —10

New Castle 0 0 7 7 —14

M: Alonzo Labrie 84 blocked field goal return (Paul Dotson kick)

NC: Christopher Hood 6 run (Angel Pollas kick)

M: Dotson 38 field goal

NC: Austin Kelly 18 pass from Hood (Pollas kick)

Rushing leaders: NC, Christopher Hood 18-111.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Freeport 33, Valley 6

Freeport 7 0 26 0 —33

Valley 0 0 0 6 —6

F: Vinnie Clark 28 pass from Ben Lane (Vinnie Clark kick)

F: Lane 14 run (Vinnie Clark kick)

F: Zach Clark 47 interception return (kick failed)

F: Vinnie Clark 48 interception return (kick failed)

F: Zach Clark 20 run (Vinnie Clark kick)

V: Jayden Richter 17 fumble recovery (run failed)

North Catholic 56, Burrell 0

North Catholic 14 21 14 7 —56

Burrell 0 0 0 0 —0

NC: Jack Fennell 30 run (Ethan Marsico kick)

NC: Joey Prentice 44 run (Marsico kick)

NC: Robbie Kress 70 fumble recovery (Marsico kick)

NC: Kyle Tipinski 14 run (Marsico kick)

NC: Tyler Maziarz 36 pass from Joey Prentice (Marsico kick)

NC: Chase Arrington 25 run (Marsico kick)

NC: Tipinski 2 run (Marsico kick)

NC: Gavin Kamody 7 run (Marsico kick)

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 48, South Park 0

South Park 0 0 0 0 —0

Elizabeth Forward 21 27 0 0 —48

EF: Charlie Nigut 45 pass from Zion White (Ethan Callaghan kick)

EF: Zach Boyd 22 pass from White (kick failed)

EF: Johnny Dinapoli 18 run (Boyd run)

EF: Kyle Flournoy 14 run (Callaghan kick)

EF: Boyd 75 fumble return (kick failed)

EF: Flournoy 10 run (Callaghan kick)

EF: Nigut 17 run (Callaghan kick)

Mt. Pleasant 27, Yough 12

Mt. Pleasant 7 6 7 7 —27

Yough 6 6 0 0 —12

M: Aaron Alakson 3 run (Jarrett Garn kick)

Y: Kaden Bizzozero 1 pass from Tristan Waldier (kick failed)

M: Alakson 20 run (kick failed)

Y: Levi GeBaldo 8 pass from Waldier (pass failed)

M: Alakson 73 run (Jarrett Garn kick)

M: Brant Garn 22 pass from Tyler Reese (Brant Garn kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Aaron Alakson 8-153, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: Y, Tristan Waldier 14-30-139-2TD-2INT.

Northwestern 6

Ambridge 35, Hopewell 9

Ambridge 14 14 7 0 —35

Hopewell 0 0 9 0 —9

A: Adam Fernandez 60 punt return

A: D’Saun Harmon 14 pass from Deavon Ivory

A: Sedrick Seymour 5 pass from Ivory

A: Ben Cokrlic 6 run

A: Fernandez 81 kickoff return

H: Lawrence Kasanzale 33 field goal

A: Connor Antoszeski 4 run

Rushing leaders: A, Sedrick Seymour 19-138.

Passing leaders: A, Deavon Ivory 5-7-107-2TD-0INT. H, Thomas Pipkins III 11-18-124-0TD-0INT.

Avonworth 35, Keystone Oaks 0

Keystone Oaks 0 0 0 0 —0

Avonworth 7 21 7 0 —35

A: Andrew Kuban 70 fumble recovery (Mike Osekowski kick)

A: Tyler Schleis 23 pass from Nate Harper (Osekowski kick)

A: Schleis 25 pass from Harper (Osekowski kick)

A: Harper 9 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Ian Syam 3 run (Osekowski kick)

Rushing leaders: KO, Kevin Drew 22-130.

Passing leaders: A, Nate Harper 11-18-138-2TD-1INT.

Central Valley 69, Quaker Valley 7

Quaker Valley 0 7 0 0 —7

Central Valley 28 28 7 6 —69

CV: Jack Bible 31 pass from Antwon Johnson (Sarafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Landon Alexander 44 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Alexander 80 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Jayvin Thompson 9 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

CV: Deniro Simpson 15 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

CV: Bret Fitzsimmons 50 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Rylan Jeter 30 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

CV: Bret Fitzsimmons 12 run (DeSantis kick)

QV: Jakub Pickett 13 pass from Connery Bulger (Grant Williams kick)

CV: Brady Hudson 57 pass from Steven Rutherford (DeSantis kick)

CV: Rutherford 4 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: CV, Antwon Johnson 7-8-139-4TD-0INT.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 41, Summit Academy 22

Summit Academy 0 0 6 16 —22

Apollo-Ridge 14 21 0 6 —41

A-R: Nick Curci 16 run (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Curci 48 pass from Karter Schrock (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Karter Schrock 1 run (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Gage Johnston 28 pass from Karter Schrock (Gavin Cole kick)

A-R: Karter Schrock 14 run (Gavin Cole kick)

SA: Kylee Davenport 4 run (run failed)

SA: Raquiane Cosby 69 run (Abdul-Hakeem Abuhurairah pass from Davenport)

A-R: Logan Bianco 5 run (run failed)

SA: Dayvonn Alston 75 kickoff return (Abuhurairah pass from Davenport)

Rushing leaders: A-R, Nick Curci 10-117.

Serra Catholic 39, Shady Side Academy 7

Shady Side Academy 0 7 0 0 —7

Serra Catholic 7 6 12 14 —39

SC: Machai Dutreiulle 3 run (Ben Delrosso kick)

SC: Terrell Booth 45 pass from Max Rocco (kick failed)

SSA: Chris Sullivan 62 run (Ericson Kimball kick)

SC: Dutreiulle 6 run (pass failed)

SC: Booth 22 pass from Rocco (kick failed)

SC: Dutreiulle 10 run (Delrosso kick)

SC: DaiQuan Chatfield 27 pass from Rocco (Delrosso kick)

Rushing leaders: SC, Machai Dutreiulle 19-197, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: SSA, Max Wickland 9-28-136-0TD-3INT. SC, Max Rocco 15-34-311-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: SC, Amire Spencer 7-131; Terrell Booth 4-105, 2 TDs.

Steel Valley 40, Ligonier Valley 0

Ligonier Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

Steel Valley 6 21 6 7 —40

SV: Cruce Brookins 4 run (kick failed)

SV: Nijhay Burt 1 run (Dylan Karstetter kick)

SV: Nijhay Burt 1 run (Karstetter kick)

SV: Nijhay Burt 45 run (Karstetter kick)

SV: Nijhay Burt 65 run (pass failed)

SV: Nijhay Burt 8 run (Karstetter kick)

Rushing leaders: LV, Nick Beitel 21-117. SV, Nijhay Burt 27-277, 5 TDs.

Century

Chartiers-Houston 27, Charleroi 10

Charleroi 0 3 7 0 —10

Chartiers-Houston 0 13 14 0 —27

C-H: Lane Camden 2 run (kick failed)

C: 24 run (kick failed)

C-H: Camden 22 run (Anthony Romano kick)

C-H: Jordan Irson 6 run (Romano kick)

C: Mason Megela 2 run (kick)

C-H: Camden 3 run (Romano kick)

Rushing leaders: C-H, Lane Camden 11-104, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: C-H, Terry Fetsko 8-15-145-0TD-0INT.

Waynesburg Central 27, Frazier 7

Frazier 7 0 0 0 —7

Waynesburg Central 7 14 0 6 —27

F: Brayden Boggs 1 run (Tristan Scott kick)

W: Breydon Woods 55 run (Chase Henkins kick)

W: Jacob Stephenson 5 run (Henkins kick)

W: Woods 2 run (Henkins kick)

W: Jacob Stephenson 4 run (Henkins kick failed)

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 39, New Brighton 18

Beaver Falls 6 20 13 0 —39

New Brighton 6 6 6 0 —18

BF: Mekhi Clark 10 pass from Jaren Brickner (kick failed)

N: Keandre Williams 11 pass from Gary Pugh (kick failed)

BF: Brickner 2 run (Brickner run)

N: DaShawn Harmon 7 run (run failed)

BF: Isaiah Aeschbacher 69 run (pass failed)

BF: Clark 12 pass from Brickner (kick failed)

BF: Trey Singleton 43 pass from Brickner (Tyler Cain kick)

N: Keandre Williams 63 pass from Pugh (kick failed)

BF: Brickner 1 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 16-27-256-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: BF, Trey Singleton 4-102, TD.

Mohawk 37, Riverside 0

Riverside 0 0 0 0 —0

Mohawk 0 15 14 8 —37

M: Marc Conti 55 run (Josh Wilkins kick)

M: Conti 5 pass from John Voss

M: Conti 57 pass from Voss (Wilkins kick)

M: Conti 29 pass from Voss (Wilkins kick)

M: Justin Boston 85 run (Blake Logan run)

Passing leaders: M, John Voss 10-25-193-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Marc Conti 5-109.

Neshannock 58, Ellwood City 14

Neshannock 16 23 0 19 —58

Ellwood City 0 0 8 6 —14

N: safety

N: Jonny Huff 6 run (Carter DeVivo kick)

N: Ronnie DeMase 7 pass from Jonny Huff (DeVivo kick)

N: DeVivo 13 pass from Jonny Huff (DeVivo kick)

N: safety

N: Jonny Huff 16 run (DeVivo kick)

N: Jonny Huff 5 run (DeVivo kick)

EC: Elijah Palmer-McCane 2 run (pass)

EC: Nick Magnifico 1 run (kick failed)

N: Matthew Ioanilli 5 run (kick)

N: Jackson Billyk 41 run (pass failed)

N: Peyton Weaver fumble return (kick failed)

Three Rivers

Carlynton 6, Brentwood 0

Carlynton 0 6 0 0 —6

Brentwood 0 0 0 0 —0

C: Dean Devonte 7 run

Rushing leaders: C, Shawn Curry 22-109.

Passing leaders: B, Jase Keib 9-18-142-0TD-0INT.

Sto-Rox 63, South Side 6

Sto-Rox 28 22 13 0 —63

South Side 0 0 6 0 —6

S-R: Jaymont Green-Miller 84 pass from Josh Jenkins (run)

S-R: Jaymar Pearson 15 run

S-R: Pearson 14 run (pass)

S-R: Drevon Miller-Ross 25 run

S-R: Diego Ellis 66 punt return (kick)

S-R: Green-Miller 31 pass from Jenkins (run)

S-R: Ellis 33 pass from Jenkins (kick)

S-R: Austin Jones 2 run (kick)

SSB: Brody Almashy 77 run

S-R: 92 kickoff return

Passing leaders: S-R, Josh Jenkins 7-9-173-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: S-R, Jaymont Green-Miller 3-115, 2 TDs.

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 34, Union 22

Union 6 0 16 0 —22

Cornell 0 7 6 21 —34

U: Tyler Staub 10 punt return (kick failed)

C: E.J. Dawson 15 pass from Sincere Kimbrough (Cagney Smith kick)

U: Mike Gunn 1 run (pass)

C: Raequan Troutman 50 run (kick failed)

U: Braylon Thomas 13 pass from Staub (Staub run)

C: Troutman 15 run (kick failed)

C: Dawson 1 run (Troutman run)

C: Troutman 16 run (Cagney Smith kick)

Rushing leaders: C, Raequan Troutman 14-172, 3 TDs.

Fort Cherry 29, Northgate 28 (OT)

FC: Nathan Heirendt 1 run

FC: Maddox Truschel 6 run (Truschel run)

FC: Truschel 12 run (Dylan Rogers pass from Truschel)

FC: Anthony D’Alessandro 14 pass from Truschel (Shane Cornali kick)

Rushing leaders: FC, Maddox Truschel 27-150, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: FC, Maddox Truschel 12-20-177-1TD-2INT.

Shenango 28, Burgettstown 6

Shenango 0 0 21 7 —28

Burgettstown 0 6 0 0 —6

B: Caleb Russell 1 run (kick failed)

S: CJ Miller 2 run (Trever Valenti kick)

S: Miller 21 run (Valenti kick)

S: Aaron Martin 9 run (Valenti kick)

S: Miller 12 run (Valenti kick)

Rushing leaders: S, CJ Miller 22-103, 3 TDs.

Eastern

Clairton 28, Bishop Canevin 18

Bishop Canevin 0 0 12 6 —18

Clairton 9 13 0 6 —28

C: fumble recovery (Christian Wade kick)

C: safety

C: Wade 5 run (kick failed)

C: Kanye’ Hawkins 25 fumble return (Wade kick)

BC: Jaiden Torres fumble recovery (kick failed)

BC: Xavier Nelson 21 pass from Jason Cross (kick failed)

BC: Kole Olszewksi 2 run (run failed)

C: Capone Jones 22 run (kick failed)

Greensburg Central Catholic 35, Springdale 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 0 13 14 8 —35

Springdale 0 0 0 0 —0

GCC: Amari Mack 9 pass from Tyree Turner (Ryan Reitler kick)

GCC: Mack 5 run (kick failed)

GCC: Danny Dlugos 58 run (Ryan Reitler kick)

GCC: Ryan Kimmel 45 fumble return (Ryan Reitler kick)

GCC: Taishaun Jamison 13 pass from Turner (Jamison pass from Turner)

Rushing leaders: GCC, Danny Dlugos 8-110, TD.

Leechburg 53, Jeannette 7

Leechburg 7 14 19 13 —53

Jeannette 7 0 0 0 —7

L: Jayden Floyd 6 pass from Thomas Burke (Ryan Shaw kick)

J: Payton Molter 5 pass from Tyler Horn (Mitchell Steele kick)

L: Logan Kline 82 pass from Thomas Burke (Shaw kick)

L: Eli Rich 2 run

L: Braylan Lovelace 80 run (Shaw kick)

L: Thomas Burke 4 run (kick failed)

L: Kline 31 pass from Thomas Burke (kick failed)

L: Lovelace 41 run (Shaw kick)

L: Lovelace 26 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: L, Braylan Lovelace 17-238, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: L, Thomas Burke 7-10-201-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: L, Logan Kline 2-113, 2 TDs.

Riverview 42, Imani Christian 12

Imani Christian 6 0 6 0 —12

Riverview 6 8 8 20 —42

IC: 20 pass (run failed)

R: Toby Green 3 pass from Ben Hower (Landon Johnson kick failed)

R: Dean Cecere 2 run (pass failed)

R: Dean Cecere 50 run (Dean Cecere run)

IC: 25 pass (pass failed)

R: Jack Loughren 12 pass from Hower (Johnson run)

R: Johnson 1 run (Toby Green run)

R: Jordan Hart-Brown 0 fumble recovery (run failed)

Rushing leaders: R, Ben Hower 16-220, 2 TDs.

Tri-County South

Mapletown 15, Monessen 8

Monessen 8 0 0 0 —8

Mapletown 7 8 0 0 —15

M: Brock Evans 7 pass from Max Vanata (Landan Stevenson kick)

M: Daevon Burke 80 run (Anthony Crews run)

M: Stevenson 26 run (Clay Menear pass from Brock Evans)

Rushing leaders: M, Daevon Burke 10-116, TD. M, Landan Stevenson 29-112, TD.

Nonconference

Linsly School, W.Va. 26, McGuffey 21

McGuffey 14 7 0 0 —21

Linsly School, W.Va. 0 7 7 12 —26

M: Eric Donnelly 4 run (Ethan Dietrich kick)

M: Dietrich 11 pass from Logan Carlisle (Dietrich kick)

M: Donnelly 1 run (Dietrich kick)

LS: Adam Dolata 1 run (Mateo Dimitrioski kick)

LS: Luca DiLorenzo 40 run (Dimitrioski kick)

LS: Aidan John Sanders 4 run (kick failed)

LS: Malte Feil 25 pass from DiLorenzo (run failed)

Passing leaders: LS, Luca DiLorenzo 13-18-137-1TD-1INT.

Southmoreland 41, Derry 0

Derry 0 0 0 0 —0

Southmoreland 14 7 14 6 —41

S: Noah Phillips 1 run (Jake Kaylor kick)

S: Jeffrey Johnson 15 run (Kaylor kick)

S: Trey Whetsel 75 fumble return (Kaylor kick)

S: Isaac Trout 13 pass from Anthony Govern (Kaylor kick)

S: Govern 22 run (Kaylor kick)

S: Lilly Wasmund 1 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: S, Anthony Govern 8-15-138-1TD-2INT.

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 4A

Section 3

Allderdice 7, Hempfield 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 5, Steel Valley 0

Nonsection

Hempfield at Shaler, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 10 a.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Brashear at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Latrobe, 1 p.m.

Central Catholic at Norwin, 2 p.m.

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 12 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 12 p.m.

Hampton at Freeport, 10 a.m.

Indiana at Mars, 12 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at West Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 12 p.m.

Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Thomas Jefferson, 12 p.m.

Section 4

Penn Hills at Gateway, 12:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at West Mifflin, 11:30 a.m.

Plum at Obama Academy, 12 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 2 p.m.

South Allegheny at South Park, 12:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ligonier Valley at Leechburg, 2 p.m.

Burrell at Derry, 7 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Brownsville, 11 a.m.

Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Charleroi, 12 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Mohawk, 12 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 11:30 a.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Riverside, 10 a.m.

Sewickley Academy at Neshannock, 1 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Geibel, 12 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 2 p.m.

Trinity Christian at St. Joseph, 12 p.m.

Section 3

Winchester Thurston at Carlynton, 10 a.m.

Section 4

California at Beth-Center, 10 a.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 10 a.m.

Nonsection

Brentwood at Eden Christian, 10 a.m.

Uniontown at Carrick, 12 p.m.

Girls

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Oakland Catholic, 10 a.m.

Archbishop Alter (Ohio) at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

Baldwin at North Hills, 2:30 p.m.

Brashear at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Burrell at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Canon-McMillan, 11:30 a.m.

Deer Lakes at Elizabeth Forward, 10 a.m.

Freedom at Central Valley, 10 a.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at North Star, 10 a.m.

Norwin at Plum, 2:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 11 a.m.

Riverside at Avonworth, 10 a.m.

South Park at Bethel Park, 10 a.m.

South Side at Chartiers-Houston, 3 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 1:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Hampton, 12 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Class 2A

Section 4

Central Valley 5, Riverside 0

Nonsection

Sewickley Academy 3, Peters Township 1

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Berlin-Brothersvalley, 6:30 p.m.

