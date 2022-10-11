High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 10, 2022

By:

Monday, October 10, 2022 | 11:44 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Monday’s result

Section 2A

Penn-Trafford 3, Fox Chapel 0

Golf

WPIAL boys team playoffs

Class 2A

Semifinals

Pleasant Valley G.C.

Belle Vernon 399, Sewickley Academy 411, South Park 418*, Greensburg Central Catholic 418, Waynesburg 420, Carmichaels 425, Uniontown 447, Fort Cherry 451, McGuffey 467, Hopewell 499.

*South Park advanced to WPIAL championship in playoff

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Central Catholic 1, Mt. Lebanon 0

Class 2A

Mars 7, Meadville 2

South Fayette 5, Butler 1

Class A

Chartiers Valley 7, Beaver 1

Montour 3, West Allegheny 2 (OT)

Norwin 11, Plum 0

North Hills 4, Quaker Valley 3 (OT)

Avonworth 4, Moon 3

Varsity D2

Neshannock 6, Wilmington 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Pine-Richland at Cathedral Prep, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.

Class A

Freeport at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at North Catholic UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Section 4

Hopewell 1, Riverside 0

Class A

Section 1

Freedom 4, South Side 0

Section 4

Carlynton 6, Brentwood 2

Nonsection

Serra Catholic 3, California 2

Freedom at Avonworth, ppd.

Jeannette 6, Ligonier Valley 1

Springdale at Steel Valley, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

South Allegheny at South Park, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freeport at Derry, 6:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Knoch at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Neshannock, 6 p.m.

South Side at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at California, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Brashear at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Altoona , 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 1, Allderdice 0

Butler 8, Shaler 0

North Allegheny 2, Fox Chapel 0

Seneca Valley 4, North Hills 0

Section 2

Norwin 6, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair 1, Bethel Park 0

Canon-McMillan 9, Hempfield 0

Peters Township 4, Mt. Lebanon 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Mars 9, Indiana 0

Oakland Catholic 1, Kiski Area 0

Armstrong 7, Obama Academy 1

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson 9, Albert Gallatin 0

Ringgold 2, Belle Vernon 1

Elizabeth Forward 3, Laurel Highlands 0

Section 3

Latrobe 2, Franklin Regional 0

Plum 8, Penn Hills 1

Penn-Trafford 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 4

Montour 2, Trinity 0

Moon 4, South Fayette 0

West Allegheny 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 9, Ambridge 0

Central Valley 1, Quaker Valley 0

North Catholic 8, Hopewell 2

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 3, Deer Lakes 1

Freeport 3, Valley 0

Knoch 5, Highlands 0

Section 3

Southmoreland 12, East Allegheny 0

Mt. Pleasant 5, Yough 0

Woodland Hills 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 1, McGuffey 0

Shady Side Academy 10, West Mifflin 2

South Park 11, Brownsville 1

Class A

Section 1

Riverview 12, Jeannette 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Serra Catholic 0

Springdale 4, Steel Valley 0

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 10, Monessen 0

South Allegheny 2, Beth-Center 0

Charleroi 4, Waynesburg 2

Section 3

Mohawk at Eden Christian, (n)

Riverside 4, Sewickley Academy 0

Section 4

Aquinas Academy 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7, Ellis School 2

Winchester Thurston at Carlynton, ppd.

Nonsection

Avonworth 5, Freedom 0

Hampton 4, Gateway 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Uniontown at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team playoffs

Class 3A

Monday’s results

Mt. Lebanon 5, Oakland Catholic 0

Fox Chapel 5, Moon 0

Bethel Park 4, Penn-Trafford 1

Upper St. Clair 5, Butler 0

North Allegheny 5, Kiski Area 0

Franklin Regional 3, Allderdice 2

Pine-Richland 3, Latrobe 2

Shady Side Academy 4, Peters Township 1

Monday’s summary

Pine-Richland 3, Latrobe 2

Singles: Avery Massaro (L) d. Kendall Kirkland, 6-3, 6-1. Lily Hynds (PR) d. Taylor Shanefelter, 6-4, 6-0. Rachel Smith (PR) d. Josie Marts, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Samy Ravichandran/Kiana Strahotin (PR) d. Bridget McHugh/Brooke Coll, 6-0, 6-0

Kira Floreck/Ava Shanefelter (L) d. Kaitlyn Speidelsbach/Deeya Nayyar, 6-3, 6-2

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy bye

North Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

Southmoreland vs. Montour at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Central Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.

Ellis School at Beaver, 3 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Derry at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Knoch at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

South Fayette 3, West Allegheny 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 3, Mohawk 0

Section 4

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Freedom 0

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 3, South Side 0

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 3, Trinity 2

Beaver Falls at Lincoln Park, (n)

Bethel Park 3, Hempfield 1

Chartiers Valley at Fort Cherry, (n)

Frazier 3, Southmoreland 0

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Beth-Center 2

Mapletown 3, Charleroi 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, Bishop Canevin 1

North Allegheny 3, Oakland Catholic 0

Northgate at Burgettstown, (n)

Kiski Area 3, Plum 1

Quaker Valley 3, Carlynton 0

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

McKeesport at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Moon at Montour, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Knoch at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Section 5

Greensburg Salem at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Highlands, 7:45 p.m.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Mohawk, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

South Park at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at Central Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Hopewell at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.

Derry at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at California, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Riverview at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Indiana at Purchase LIne, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.