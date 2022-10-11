High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 10, 2022
Monday, October 10, 2022
High schools
Field hockey
Monday’s result
Section 2A
Penn-Trafford 3, Fox Chapel 0
Golf
WPIAL boys team playoffs
Class 2A
Semifinals
Pleasant Valley G.C.
Belle Vernon 399, Sewickley Academy 411, South Park 418*, Greensburg Central Catholic 418, Waynesburg 420, Carmichaels 425, Uniontown 447, Fort Cherry 451, McGuffey 467, Hopewell 499.
*South Park advanced to WPIAL championship in playoff
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Central Catholic 1, Mt. Lebanon 0
Class 2A
South Fayette 5, Butler 1
Class A
Chartiers Valley 7, Beaver 1
Montour 3, West Allegheny 2 (OT)
North Hills 4, Quaker Valley 3 (OT)
Varsity D2
Neshannock 6, Wilmington 1
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Pine-Richland at Cathedral Prep, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.
Class A
Freeport at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at North Catholic UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 2A
Section 4
Class A
Section 1
Freedom 4, South Side 0
Section 4
Nonsection
Serra Catholic 3, California 2
Jeannette 6, Ligonier Valley 1
Springdale at Steel Valley, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
South Allegheny at South Park, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Freeport at Derry, 6:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Avonworth at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Neshannock, 6 p.m.
South Side at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at California, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Trinity Christian at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Indiana at Altoona , 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 1, Allderdice 0
Butler 8, Shaler 0
North Allegheny 2, Fox Chapel 0
Seneca Valley 4, North Hills 0
Section 2
Norwin 6, Baldwin 0
Upper St. Clair 1, Bethel Park 0
Canon-McMillan 9, Hempfield 0
Peters Township 4, Mt. Lebanon 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Mars 9, Indiana 0
Oakland Catholic 1, Kiski Area 0
Armstrong 7, Obama Academy 1
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson 9, Albert Gallatin 0
Ringgold 2, Belle Vernon 1
Elizabeth Forward 3, Laurel Highlands 0
Section 3
Latrobe 2, Franklin Regional 0
Plum 8, Penn Hills 1
Penn-Trafford 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 4
Montour 2, Trinity 0
Moon 4, South Fayette 0
West Allegheny 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver 9, Ambridge 0
Central Valley 1, Quaker Valley 0
North Catholic 8, Hopewell 2
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 3, Deer Lakes 1
Freeport 3, Valley 0
Knoch 5, Highlands 0
Section 3
Southmoreland 12, East Allegheny 0
Mt. Pleasant 5, Yough 0
Woodland Hills 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Section 4
Keystone Oaks 1, McGuffey 0
Shady Side Academy 10, West Mifflin 2
South Park 11, Brownsville 1
Class A
Section 1
Riverview 12, Jeannette 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Serra Catholic 0
Springdale 4, Steel Valley 0
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 10, Monessen 0
South Allegheny 2, Beth-Center 0
Charleroi 4, Waynesburg 2
Section 3
Mohawk at Eden Christian, (n)
Riverside 4, Sewickley Academy 0
Section 4
Aquinas Academy 3, Bishop Canevin 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7, Ellis School 2
Winchester Thurston at Carlynton, ppd.
Nonsection
Avonworth 5, Freedom 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Uniontown at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL team playoffs
Class 3A
Monday’s results
Mt. Lebanon 5, Oakland Catholic 0
Fox Chapel 5, Moon 0
Bethel Park 4, Penn-Trafford 1
Upper St. Clair 5, Butler 0
North Allegheny 5, Kiski Area 0
Franklin Regional 3, Allderdice 2
Pine-Richland 3, Latrobe 2
Shady Side Academy 4, Peters Township 1
Monday’s summary
Pine-Richland 3, Latrobe 2
Singles: Avery Massaro (L) d. Kendall Kirkland, 6-3, 6-1. Lily Hynds (PR) d. Taylor Shanefelter, 6-4, 6-0. Rachel Smith (PR) d. Josie Marts, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Samy Ravichandran/Kiana Strahotin (PR) d. Bridget McHugh/Brooke Coll, 6-0, 6-0
Kira Floreck/Ava Shanefelter (L) d. Kaitlyn Speidelsbach/Deeya Nayyar, 6-3, 6-2
Class 2A
Tuesday’s schedule
Sewickley Academy bye
North Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.
Southmoreland vs. Montour at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
Central Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.
Ellis School at Beaver, 3 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Derry at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.
Ringgold vs. Knoch at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
South Fayette 3, West Allegheny 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver 3, Mohawk 0
Section 4
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Freedom 0
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 3, South Side 0
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 3, Trinity 2
Beaver Falls at Lincoln Park, (n)
Bethel Park 3, Hempfield 1
Chartiers Valley at Fort Cherry, (n)
Frazier 3, Southmoreland 0
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Beth-Center 2
Mapletown 3, Charleroi 0
Mt. Lebanon 3, Bishop Canevin 1
North Allegheny 3, Oakland Catholic 0
Northgate at Burgettstown, (n)
Kiski Area 3, Plum 1
Quaker Valley 3, Carlynton 0
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
McKeesport at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Moon at Montour, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
Knoch at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Section 5
Greensburg Salem at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Highlands, 7:45 p.m.
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Mohawk, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
South Park at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Charleroi, 6 p.m.
Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Avonworth at Central Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Hopewell at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.
Derry at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at California, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Riverview at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Indiana at Purchase LIne, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.
