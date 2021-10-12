High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 11, 2021
Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | 12:15 AM
High schools
Field hockey
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon 1, Norwin 0
North Allegheny 3, Hempfield 2
Peters Township 11, Allderdice 0
Class A
Shady Side Academy 3, Aquinas Academy 2
Nonsection
Pine-Richland 14, Upper St. Clair 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Latrobe at Oakland Catholic, 4 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Class A
Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Central Catholic 4, Mt. Lebanon 1
Class 2A
Franklin Regional 6, Penn Trafford 4
Meadville 7, Mars 1
South Fayette 3, Montour 2 (SO)
Class A
Kiski 4, Beaver 2
Wheeling Catholic 6, Hampton 4
Moon 6, North Hills 2
Class B
Bishop Canevin 5, Avonworth 1
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Bethel Park at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7:00 p.m
Pine-Richland at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9:00 p.m
Class A
Quaker Valley at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:35 p.m
Wheeling Park at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 8:00 p.m
Fox Chapel at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m
Class B
Connellsville at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 6, Shaler 1
Seneca Valley 5, North Allegheny 0
Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0
Section 2
Brashear 2, Baldwin 0
Section 3
Central Catholic 2, Connellsville 0
Hempfield at Allderdice, ppd.
Norwin 2, Latrobe 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana 3, Freeport 0
Hampton 7, Knoch 1
Highlands 6, Armstrong 2
Kiski Area 3, Mars 2
Section 2
South Fayette 4, Beaver 0
Montour 2, Central Valley 1
Moon 4, Blackhawk 1
West Allegheny 7, Chartiers Valley 0
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 9, Albert Gallatin 1
Thomas Jefferson 7, Ringgold 0
Trinity 1, Washington 0
Belle Vernon 7, Uniontown 1
Section 4
Franklin Regional 6, Penn Hills 0
Gateway 5, Greensburg Salem 4
Plum 5, West Mifflin 0
Obama Academy 3, Woodland Hills 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth 2, East Allegheny 1
Elizabeth Forward 10, South Allegheny 0
South Park 1, Keystone Oaks 0
Section 2
Burrell 2, Ligonier Valley 1
Deer Lakes 6, Derry 0
Shady Side Academy 2, Leechburg 1
Section 3
Brownsville 3, Southmoreland 2
McGuffey 3, Yough 1
Mt. Pleasant 1, Waynesburg 1
Section 4
Ambridge 11, Ellwood City 1
Freedom 1, Hopewell 1
North Catholic 8, Mohawk 1
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, (n)
Sewickley Academy 8, South Side 0
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Geibel 0
Trinity Christian 5, Jeannette 2
Serra Catholic 0, St. Joseph 0
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 5, Bishop Canevin 0
Winchester Thurston 3, Eden Christian 2
Springdale 1, Carlynton 0
Section 4
Seton LaSalle 6, Beth-Center 0
Chartiers-Houston 4, California 3
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Baldwin at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 8 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Allderdice, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Chartiers-Houston at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 6, Shaler 1
Section 2
Moon 4, Baldwin 0
Mt. Lebanon 2, Canon-McMillan 0
Bethel Park 1, Upper St. Clair 0
Class 3A
Franklin Regional 6, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Connellsville 6, Uniontown 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Burrel 2, Valley 0
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 2, Yough 1
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg C.C. 4, Serra Catholic 1
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 5, Monessen 0
Section 4
Aquinas Academy 4, Carlynton 0
Nonsection
Bentworth 2, South Allegheny 1
West Mifflin 0, McKeesport 0
Brashear at Carrick, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 8 p.m.
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Latrobe, 8 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brashear at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Mars, 7 p.m.
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Highlands at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.
Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Yough, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
East Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 3:30 p.m.
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.
South Side at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.
Ellis School at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Indiana at Dubois, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Oakland Catholic at Latrobe, 3 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Franklin Regional at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Bethel Park at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s results
Central Valley 5, Winchester Thurston 0
Ellis School 3, Valley 0 (forfeit)
South Park 5, Neshannock 0
Beaver 5, North Catholic 0
Montour 3, Southmoreland 2
Quaker Valley 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Sewickley Academy 5, Ringgold 0
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Knoch vs. Central Valley at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.; Ellis School at South Park, 3 p.m.; Montour at Beaver, 3 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Connellsville 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom 3, New Brighton 1
Section 4
Serra Catholic 3, Bentworth 0
South Park 3, McGuffey 0
Class A
Section 4
Leechburg 3, Springdale 0
Nonsection
Avonworth 3, North Hills 0
Beaver at Ellwood City, ppd.
Bishop Canevin 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Burgettstown at Northgate, (n)
Central Valley 3, Quaker Valley 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, ppd.
Freedom at Carlynton, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Berlin-Brothersvalley, (n)
St. Joseph 3, Highlands 2
Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Frazier 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Mapletown 3, West Greene 1
Lincoln Park 3, Mohawk 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Montour 0
North Catholic 3, Hopewell 0
Norwin 3, Fox Chapel 0
North Allegheny 3, Oakland Catholic 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, (n)
Purchase Line at Indiana, (n)
Plum 3, Knoch 2
Charleroi 3, Ringgold 1
Shaler 3, Moon 0
Union at Hickory, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Plum, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Ringgold at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:10 a.m.
Section 4
Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Hampton at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.
Highlands at Armstrong, 7:15 p.m.
Knoch at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Brownsville, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Washington at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Derry at Steel Valley, 4:45 p.m.
East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at South Side, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Fort Cherry at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Avella, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Cornell at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Riverview at Trinity Christian, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan at Montour, 6 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
