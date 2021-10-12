High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 11, 2021

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | 12:15 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon 1, Norwin 0

North Allegheny 3, Hempfield 2

Peters Township 11, Allderdice 0

Class A

Shady Side Academy 3, Aquinas Academy 2

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 14, Upper St. Clair 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Latrobe at Oakland Catholic, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Class A

Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Central Catholic 4, Mt. Lebanon 1

Class 2A

Franklin Regional 6, Penn Trafford 4

Meadville 7, Mars 1

South Fayette 3, Montour 2 (SO)

Class A

Kiski 4, Beaver 2

Wheeling Catholic 6, Hampton 4

Moon 6, North Hills 2

Class B

Bishop Canevin 5, Avonworth 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Bethel Park at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7:00 p.m

Pine-Richland at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9:00 p.m

Class A

Quaker Valley at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:35 p.m

Wheeling Park at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 8:00 p.m

Fox Chapel at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m

Class B

Connellsville at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 6, Shaler 1

Seneca Valley 5, North Allegheny 0

Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0

Section 2

Brashear 2, Baldwin 0

Section 3

Central Catholic 2, Connellsville 0

Hempfield at Allderdice, ppd.

Norwin 2, Latrobe 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 3, Freeport 0

Hampton 7, Knoch 1

Highlands 6, Armstrong 2

Kiski Area 3, Mars 2

Section 2

South Fayette 4, Beaver 0

Montour 2, Central Valley 1

Moon 4, Blackhawk 1

West Allegheny 7, Chartiers Valley 0

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 9, Albert Gallatin 1

Thomas Jefferson 7, Ringgold 0

Trinity 1, Washington 0

Belle Vernon 7, Uniontown 1

Section 4

Franklin Regional 6, Penn Hills 0

Gateway 5, Greensburg Salem 4

Plum 5, West Mifflin 0

Obama Academy 3, Woodland Hills 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 2, East Allegheny 1

Elizabeth Forward 10, South Allegheny 0

South Park 1, Keystone Oaks 0

Section 2

Burrell 2, Ligonier Valley 1

Deer Lakes 6, Derry 0

Shady Side Academy 2, Leechburg 1

Section 3

Brownsville 3, Southmoreland 2

McGuffey 3, Yough 1

Mt. Pleasant 1, Waynesburg 1

Section 4

Ambridge 11, Ellwood City 1

Freedom 1, Hopewell 1

North Catholic 8, Mohawk 1

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, (n)

Sewickley Academy 8, South Side 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Geibel 0

Trinity Christian 5, Jeannette 2

Serra Catholic 0, St. Joseph 0

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 5, Bishop Canevin 0

Winchester Thurston 3, Eden Christian 2

Springdale 1, Carlynton 0

Section 4

Seton LaSalle 6, Beth-Center 0

Chartiers-Houston 4, California 3

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Baldwin at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 8 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Allderdice, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers-Houston at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 6, Shaler 1

Section 2

Moon 4, Baldwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 2, Canon-McMillan 0

Bethel Park 1, Upper St. Clair 0

Class 3A

Franklin Regional 6, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Connellsville 6, Uniontown 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Burrel 2, Valley 0

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 2, Yough 1

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg C.C. 4, Serra Catholic 1

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 5, Monessen 0

Section 4

Aquinas Academy 4, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

Bentworth 2, South Allegheny 1

West Mifflin 0, McKeesport 0

Brashear at Carrick, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 8 p.m.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brashear at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Mars, 7 p.m.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Highlands at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.

Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Yough, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

East Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 3:30 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.

South Side at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

Ellis School at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Indiana at Dubois, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Oakland Catholic at Latrobe, 3 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Franklin Regional at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Bethel Park at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s results

Central Valley 5, Winchester Thurston 0

Ellis School 3, Valley 0 (forfeit)

South Park 5, Neshannock 0

Beaver 5, North Catholic 0

Montour 3, Southmoreland 2

Quaker Valley 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Sewickley Academy 5, Ringgold 0

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Knoch vs. Central Valley at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.; Ellis School at South Park, 3 p.m.; Montour at Beaver, 3 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Connellsville 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom 3, New Brighton 1

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, Bentworth 0

South Park 3, McGuffey 0

Class A

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Springdale 0

Nonsection

Avonworth 3, North Hills 0

Beaver at Ellwood City, ppd.

Bishop Canevin 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Burgettstown at Northgate, (n)

Central Valley 3, Quaker Valley 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, ppd.

Freedom at Carlynton, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Berlin-Brothersvalley, (n)

St. Joseph 3, Highlands 2

Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Frazier 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Mapletown 3, West Greene 1

Lincoln Park 3, Mohawk 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Montour 0

North Catholic 3, Hopewell 0

Norwin 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Allegheny 3, Oakland Catholic 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, (n)

Purchase Line at Indiana, (n)

Plum 3, Knoch 2

Charleroi 3, Ringgold 1

Shaler 3, Moon 0

Union at Hickory, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Plum, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Ringgold at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:10 a.m.

Section 4

Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Hampton at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.

Highlands at Armstrong, 7:15 p.m.

Knoch at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Washington at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Derry at Steel Valley, 4:45 p.m.

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at South Side, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Fort Cherry at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Cornell at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Trinity Christian, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at Montour, 6 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.