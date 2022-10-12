High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 11, 2022
Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | 12:14 AM
High schools
Field hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon 5, Norwin 0
North Allegheny 11, Hempfield 0
Golf
WPIAL boys team playoffs
Semifinals
Top three teams advance
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
At Duck Hollow G.C.
Par 72
1. Peters Township 396 (Nick Wetzel 77, Colton Lusk 79, Griffin Hansberry 80, Nick Haught 80). 2. Mars 401. 3. Moon 408. 4. Shaler 423. 5. Penn-Trafford 424. 6. Bethel Park 434. 7. Connellsville 443. 8. South Fayette 450. 9. Laurel Highlands 463
Par 72
1. Central Catholic 375 (Rocco Salvitti 66, Connor Walker 74, Dan Donahue 77, Regan Logan 79, Aidan Burchianti 79). 2. Plum 394. 3. Upper St. Clair 399. 4. North Allegheny 403. 5. Fox Chapel 408. 6. North Catholic 408. 7. Avonworth 423. 8. Blackhawk 425. 9. Indiana 426. 10. Beaver 451
Class 2A
At The Links at Spring Church
Par 70
1 Quaker Valley 386 (Eva Bulger 74, Jackson Bould 76, Ethan Dai 76, Jonah Schollaert 80, Nolan Wagoner 80). 2. Mohawk 427. 3. Derry 429. 4. Neshannock 441. 5. Freeport 447. 6. Keystone Oaks 449. 7. Knoch 459. 8. Deer Lakes 463. 9. South Side 464. 10. Serra Catholic 512
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Cathedral Prep 5, Pine-Richland 1
Baldwin 2, Canon-McMillan 1
Class A
Kiski 3, Freeport 0
North Catholic 7, Blackhawk 0
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 1, Butler 0
North Allegheny at Central Catholic, (n)
Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0
Seneca Valley 9, Shaler 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Allderdice 2
Hempfield at Baldwin, (n)
Norwin 2, Mt. Lebanon 1
Peters Township 4, Upper St. Clair 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Mars 4, Kiski Area 2
North Catholic 3, Highlands 1
Section 2
Central Valley 5, Blackhawk 0
Ambridge 6, Chartiers Valley 4
South Fayette 3, West Allegheny 0
Section 3
Bethel Park 2, Connellsville 0
Laurel Highlands 3, Albert Gallatin 2
Thomas Jefferson 2, Ringgold 0
Section 4
Gateway 5, Latrobe 2
Franklin Regional 6, McKeesport 1
Obama Academy at Penn Hills, (n)
Plum 2, Penn-Trafford 1
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 2, Keystone Oaks 1
South Park 4, South Allegheny 0
West Mifflin 5, Steel Valley 0
Woodland Hills 2, Elizabeth Forward 0
Section 2
Freeport 5, Derry 0
Deer Lakes 6, Greensburg Salem 0
Shady Side Academy 6, Jeannette 0
Section 3
Brownsville 3, McGuffey 1
Belle Vernon 2, Mt. Pleasant 1
Washington 2, Southmoreland 0
Yough 3, Waynesburg 0
Section 4
Beaver 1, Avonworth 0
Quaker Valley 5, Hopewell 0
Riverside 10, Ellwood City 0
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 5, Beaver County Christian 1
Sewickley Academy 3, Neshannock 0
Section 2
Bentworth 12, Beth-Center 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Charleroi 0
California 2, Ligonier Valley 1
Section 3
Burrell 5, Aquinas Academy 0
Trinity Christian 8, St. Joseph 2
Winchester Thurston 7, Riverview 0
Section 4
Serra Catholic 2, Bishop Canevin 0
Seton LaSalle 9, Chartiers-Houston 0
Nonconference
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 2
Burrell 2, Apollo-Ridge 0
Nonsection
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Allderdice, 5:15 p.m.
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.
Hempfield at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
North Catholic at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 6 p.m.
West Mifflin at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Jeannette at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Freedom, 4 p.m.
South Side at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Aquinas Academy at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Brashear at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL team playoffs
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Fox Chapel at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.
Franklin Regional at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Chartiers Valley 3, North Catholic 2
Southmoreland 3, Montour 2
South Park 5, Central Valley 0
Beaver 4, Ellis School 1
Indiana 4, Winchester Thurston 1
Derry 3, Quaker Valley 2
Knoch 5, Ringgold 0
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Chartiers Valley at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
Southmoreland at South Park, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Beaver, 3 p.m.
Derry vs. Knoch at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 3, North Hills 1
Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 0
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 1
Baldwin 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 0
Section 3
Norwin 3, Fox Chapel 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Shaler 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 3, McKeesport 0
Penn Hills at Gateway, (n)
Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Montour 3, Moon 2
Oakland Catholic 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0
Laurel Highlands 3, Elizabeth Forward 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, Ringgold 0
Connellsville 3, Uniontown 0
Section 4
Blackhawk 3, Knoch 0
Ambridge 3, Lincoln Park 0
North Catholic 3, Mars 0
Section 5
Armstrong 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Kiski Area 3, Highlands 0
Latrobe 3, Franklin Regional 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver 3, Beaver Falls 0
Laurel 3, Mohawk 0
Neshannock 3, Riverside 0
Shenango 3, Ellwood City 0
Section 2
Brentwood 3, East Allegheny 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 0
South Park 3, South Allegheny 1
Fort Cherry 3, Steel Valley 0
Section 3
Bentworth 3, Charleroi 0
Brownsville 3, Beth-Center 0
McGuffey 3, Yough 2
Waynesburg 3, Southmoreland 1
Section 4
Central Valley 3, Avonworth 1
Hopewell 3, New Brighton 0
Quaker Valley 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Section 5
Burrell 3, Apollo-Ridge 0
Freeport 3, Derry 0
Ligonier Valley 3, Neighborhood Academy 0
Deer Lakes 3, Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Beaver County Christian, (n)
Carmichaels 3, West Greene 2
Section 2
California 3, Avella 0
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Section 3
Carlynton 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0
Eden Christian at Northgate, (n)
Section 4
Leechburg 3, Riverview 0
Serra Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 0
St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, (n)
Nonsection
Indiana 3, Purchase Line 0
New Castle at Farrell, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver Falls at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Berlin-Brothersvalley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
