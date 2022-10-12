High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 11, 2022

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | 12:14 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon 5, Norwin 0

North Allegheny 11, Hempfield 0

Golf

WPIAL boys team playoffs

Semifinals

Top three teams advance

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

At Duck Hollow G.C.

Par 72

1. Peters Township 396 (Nick Wetzel 77, Colton Lusk 79, Griffin Hansberry 80, Nick Haught 80). 2. Mars 401. 3. Moon 408. 4. Shaler 423. 5. Penn-Trafford 424. 6. Bethel Park 434. 7. Connellsville 443. 8. South Fayette 450. 9. Laurel Highlands 463

At Beaver Valley G.C.

Par 72

1. Central Catholic 375 (Rocco Salvitti 66, Connor Walker 74, Dan Donahue 77, Regan Logan 79, Aidan Burchianti 79). 2. Plum 394. 3. Upper St. Clair 399. 4. North Allegheny 403. 5. Fox Chapel 408. 6. North Catholic 408. 7. Avonworth 423. 8. Blackhawk 425. 9. Indiana 426. 10. Beaver 451

Class 2A

At The Links at Spring Church

Par 70

1 Quaker Valley 386 (Eva Bulger 74, Jackson Bould 76, Ethan Dai 76, Jonah Schollaert 80, Nolan Wagoner 80). 2. Mohawk 427. 3. Derry 429. 4. Neshannock 441. 5. Freeport 447. 6. Keystone Oaks 449. 7. Knoch 459. 8. Deer Lakes 463. 9. South Side 464. 10. Serra Catholic 512

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep 5, Pine-Richland 1

Baldwin 2, Canon-McMillan 1

Class A

Kiski 3, Freeport 0

North Catholic 7, Blackhawk 0

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 1, Butler 0

North Allegheny at Central Catholic, (n)

Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley 9, Shaler 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Allderdice 2

Hempfield at Baldwin, (n)

Norwin 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Peters Township 4, Upper St. Clair 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 9, Armstrong 0

Mars 4, Kiski Area 2

North Catholic 3, Highlands 1

Section 2

Central Valley 5, Blackhawk 0

Ambridge 6, Chartiers Valley 4

Moon 3, Montour 0

South Fayette 3, West Allegheny 0

Section 3

Bethel Park 2, Connellsville 0

Laurel Highlands 3, Albert Gallatin 2

Thomas Jefferson 2, Ringgold 0

Trinity 5, Uniontown 0

Section 4

Gateway 5, Latrobe 2

Franklin Regional 6, McKeesport 1

Obama Academy at Penn Hills, (n)

Plum 2, Penn-Trafford 1

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 2, Keystone Oaks 1

South Park 4, South Allegheny 0

West Mifflin 5, Steel Valley 0

Woodland Hills 2, Elizabeth Forward 0

Section 2

Freeport 5, Derry 0

Deer Lakes 6, Greensburg Salem 0

Shady Side Academy 6, Jeannette 0

Knoch 3, Leechburg 0

Section 3

Brownsville 3, McGuffey 1

Belle Vernon 2, Mt. Pleasant 1

Washington 2, Southmoreland 0

Yough 3, Waynesburg 0

Section 4

Beaver 1, Avonworth 0

Quaker Valley 5, Hopewell 0

Riverside 10, Ellwood City 0

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 5, Beaver County Christian 1

Sewickley Academy 3, Neshannock 0

Section 2

Bentworth 12, Beth-Center 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Charleroi 0

California 2, Ligonier Valley 1

Section 3

Burrell 5, Aquinas Academy 0

Trinity Christian 8, St. Joseph 2

Winchester Thurston 7, Riverview 0

Section 4

Serra Catholic 2, Bishop Canevin 0

Seton LaSalle 9, Chartiers-Houston 0

Nonconference

Brashear 4, Mohawk 0

Altoona 4, Indiana 1

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 2

Burrell 2, Apollo-Ridge 0

Nonsection

Bentworth 5, Uniontown 2

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Allderdice, 5:15 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

Hempfield at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 6 p.m.

West Mifflin at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Freedom, 4 p.m.

South Side at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Aquinas Academy at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Brashear at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Fox Chapel at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.

Franklin Regional at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Sewickley Academy bye

Chartiers Valley 3, North Catholic 2

Southmoreland 3, Montour 2

South Park 5, Central Valley 0

Beaver 4, Ellis School 1

Indiana 4, Winchester Thurston 1

Derry 3, Quaker Valley 2

Knoch 5, Ringgold 0

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Southmoreland at South Park, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Beaver, 3 p.m.

Derry vs. Knoch at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 3, North Hills 1

Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Baldwin 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 0

Section 3

Norwin 3, Fox Chapel 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Shaler 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 3, McKeesport 0

Penn Hills at Gateway, (n)

Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Montour 3, Moon 2

Oakland Catholic 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0

Laurel Highlands 3, Elizabeth Forward 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Ringgold 0

Connellsville 3, Uniontown 0

Section 4

Blackhawk 3, Knoch 0

Ambridge 3, Lincoln Park 0

North Catholic 3, Mars 0

Section 5

Armstrong 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Kiski Area 3, Highlands 0

Latrobe 3, Franklin Regional 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 3, Beaver Falls 0

Laurel 3, Mohawk 0

Neshannock 3, Riverside 0

Shenango 3, Ellwood City 0

Section 2

Brentwood 3, East Allegheny 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 0

South Park 3, South Allegheny 1

Fort Cherry 3, Steel Valley 0

Section 3

Bentworth 3, Charleroi 0

Brownsville 3, Beth-Center 0

McGuffey 3, Yough 2

Waynesburg 3, Southmoreland 1

Section 4

Central Valley 3, Avonworth 1

Hopewell 3, New Brighton 0

Quaker Valley 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Freedom 3, Sto-Rox 0

Section 5

Burrell 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Freeport 3, Derry 0

Ligonier Valley 3, Neighborhood Academy 0

Deer Lakes 3, Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Beaver County Christian, (n)

Rochester at Aliquippa, (n)

Carmichaels 3, West Greene 2

Section 2

California 3, Avella 0

Frazier 3, Geibel 0

Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Section 3

Carlynton 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0

Eden Christian at Northgate, (n)

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Riverview 0

Serra Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 0

St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, (n)

Nonsection

Indiana 3, Purchase Line 0

New Castle at Farrell, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Union at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver Falls at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Berlin-Brothersvalley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

