High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 12, 2020

By:

Monday, October 12, 2020 | 11:10 PM

Field hockey

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Peters Township 4, Norwin 1

Pine-Richland 16, Allderdice 0

Class 2A

Latrobe 8, Oakland Catholic 2

3 goals or more: Lauren Jones, Latrobe (5); Cassidy King, Peters Township; Grace Merlack, Pine-Richland; Rylie Wollerton, Pine-Richland

Golf

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Team semifinals

(Top three teams advance to the championship round)

Class 3A

At Champion Lakes Golf Club, Bolivar

Central Catholic 384, Franklin Regional 385, Peters Township 401

Did not qualify

Penn-Trafford 414, Indiana 437, West Allegheny 439, Uniontown 448, Baldwin 453, Montour 459

At River Forest Country Club, Freeport

Shady Side Academy 381, Fox Chapel 388, Norwin 396

Did not qualify

Pine-Richland 408, Seneca Valley 410, Upper St. Clair 413, Mt. Lebanon 426, Belle Vernon 442, Moon 453

Class AA

At Duck Hollow Golf Course, Uniontown

Sewickley Academy 408, Derry 418, Carmichaels 419

Did not qualify

Greensburg Central Catholic 421, Northgate 453, South Park 456, Waynesburg 459, Fort Cherry 472, Burrell 486, Keystone Oaks 502

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 5, Shaler 0

Pine-Richland 4, North Hills 1

Seneca Valley 2, North Allegheny 1

Section 2

Baldwin 7, Brashear 1

Section 3

Central Catholic 7, Connellsville 0

Latrobe 1, Norwin 1 (2OT)

Allderdice at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport 3, Highlands 0

Hampton 1, Indiana 0

Mars 1, Knoch 0

Section 2

Moon 2, Blackhawk 0

South Fayette 2, Beaver 1

Montour at Central Valley (n)

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, ppd.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 4, Albert Gallatin 3

Thomas Jefferson 2, Ringgold 1 (OT)

Trinity 9, Greensburg Salem 1

Section 4

Franklin Regional 12, Penn Hills 0

Kiski Area 5, Gateway 2

Obama Academy 5, Woodland Hills 2

Plum 4, West Mifflin 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 1, East Allegheny 0

Elizabeth Forward 12, South Allegheny 0

Keystone Oaks 2, South Park 1

Section 2

Burrell 6, Ligonier Valley 0

Shady Side Academy 1, Valley 0

Deer Lakes at Derry, ppd.

Section 3

McGuffey 6, Yough 1

Mt. Pleasant 3, Waynesburg 0

Southmoreland 6, Brownsville 4

Section 4

Ambridge 8, Ellwood City 0

Freedom 1, Hopewell 1 (2OT)

North Catholic 6, Mohawk 0

Quaker Valley 1, New Brighton 0 (forfeit)

Class A

Section 1

OLSH 2, Beaver County Christian 1

Sewickley Academy at South Side, ppd.

Section 2

Trinity Christian 4, Jeannette 0

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

St. Joseph at Geibel, ppd.

Winchester Thurston at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 1, Bishop Canevin 0

Springdale 6, Carlynton 1

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 11, California 0

Seton LaSalle 1, Beth-Center 0

Nonsection

Armstrong 7, Redbank Valley 0

Belle Vernon 5, Uniontown 0

Bentworth 4, Washington 1

Leechburg 4, West Shamokin 0

Steel Valley 1, McKeesport 0

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

3 goals or more: Daniel Sassack, Belle Vernon (4); Elijah Cincinnati, Trinity (4); Anthony DiFalco, Franklin Regional; Austin Arnold, Chartiers-Houston; Blake Cooper, Franklin Regional; Gregg Sprenkel, Trinity Christian; Jake Guerrini, Burrell; Matt Bucha, Chartiers-Houston; Will Lawrence, Springdale; Zachary Stewart, Baldwin

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Winchester Thurston at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park 2, Upper St. Clair 1

Mt. Lebanon 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Moon at Baldwin (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 2, Gateway 1

Section 2

Greensburg Salem 6, Albert Gallatin 1

Section 3

Penn Hills 6, Obama Academy 1

Section 4

Blackhawk 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Class A

Section 1

Riverview at Jeannette, ppd.

Section 3

OLSH 4, Freedom 2

Nonsection

Allderdice 6, Brashear 0

Belle Vernon 13, Uniontown 0

Central Valley 2, Quaker Valley 1

McKeesport 6, Carrick 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, West Mifflin 0

Valley 2, Riverside 1

3 goals or more: Kylie Smith, Greensburg Salem (4); Isabella Laurita, Belle Vernon; Jillian Butchki, Belle Vernon;

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Allderdice, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Plum at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Beaver, 6 p.m.

Avonworth at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at South Side, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Baldwin at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; North Allegheny at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; West Allegheny at Latrobe, 3 p.m.; Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Pine-Richland, 3 p.m.; Mars at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Hempfield at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Monday’s results

Beaver 5, McGuffey 0

Burrell 3, Quaker Valley 2

Mt. Pleasant 5, Indiana 0

North Catholic 3, Central Valley 2

South Park 4, Ellwood City 1

Sewickley Academy 5, Ringgold 0

Valley 3, Montour 2

Bye: Knoch

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Knoch vs. North Catholic at Butler, 3 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at South Park, 3 p.m.; Burrell at Beaver, 3 p.m.; Valley at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 0

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 2

Ringgold 3, West Allegheny 1

Trinity 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton 3, Freedom 0

Section 3

Frazier 3, Beth-Center 0

Waynesburg 3, Southmoreland 0

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Section 4

Springdale at Apollo-Ridge (n)

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin 3, South Park 0

Hampton 3, Fox Chapel 1

Montour 3, Avonworth 0

North Catholic 3, Hopewell 0

Shaler 3, Moon 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Baldwin 1

Berlin Brothersvalley at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)

Hillcrest Christian 3, St. Joseph 1

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Plum at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Armstrong at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Washington at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Derry at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Valley, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at South Side, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Union, 7 p.m.

Section 2

California at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Montour at Mars, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at OLSH, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.