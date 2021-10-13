High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 12, 2021

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 12:09 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Hempfield 10, Allderdice 0

Class 2A

Latrobe at Oakland Catholic, (n)

Penn-Trafford 2, Fox Chapel 0

Class A

Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Norwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Class A

Shady Side Academy at Ellis School, 3:30 p.m.

Football

Thursday’s schedule

District 8

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.

Big East

Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Kiski Area at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

McKeesport at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Plum, 7 p.m.

Mars at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Chartiers Valley at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Montour at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Derry at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at South Park, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Northwestern 6

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Century

Charleroi at Washington, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Brentwood at South Side, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Burgettstown at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at Avella, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at California, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Hollidaysburg at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Weir (W.Va.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Yough at Valley, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Westinghouse at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Uniontown at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

University Prep at Farrell, 7 p.m.

District 10

Butler at Cathedral Prep, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Three Rivers

Sto-Rox at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Jeannette at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Riverview, noon

Golf

WPIAL Team Championships

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

At Beaver Valley GC

Qualifiers: Central Catholic, 365; Seneca Valley, 389; Mt. Lebanon, 401

Did not qualify: Upper St. Clair, 409; Shady Side Academy, 412; Belle Vernon, 417; Moon, 423; Blackhawk, 436; Bethel Park, 445; West Allegheny, 445

At The Links at Spring Church

Qualifiers: Fox Chapel, 387; Mars, 397; Peters Township, 398

Did not qualify: Franklin Regional, 401; Penn-Trafford, 402; Hempfield, 432; Uniontown, 448; Laurel Highlands, 450; Montour, 451

Class 2A

At Indian Run GC

Qualifiers: Quaker Valley, 385; Carmichaels, 402; Waynesburg, 417

Did not qualify: Neshannock, 433; Northgate/Avonworth, 444; South Side, 450; McGuffey, 455; Riverside, 459; Hopewell, 495

At Meadowink GC

Qualifiers: Derry, 396; North Catholic, 416; Sewickley Academy, 418

Did not qualify: Greensburg Central Catholic, 438; Keystone Oaks, 460; Elizabeth Forward, 464; Bishop Canevin, 478; Burrell, 496; Riverview, 528; Valley, 549

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 1

Pine-Richland 7, Canon-McMillan 1

Class A

Quaker Valley 5, McDowell 4

Westmont Hilltop 3, Wheeling Park 1

Fox Chapel 10, North Catholic 2

Class B

Neshannock 8, Connellsville 2

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 0

Peters Township 7, Upper St. Clair 1

Section 3

Allderdice 9, Hempfield 1

Class 3A

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 7, Uniontown 0

Class A

Nonsection

Riverside 5, Chartiers-Houston 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Mars, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Highlands, 8 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Plum at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Derry, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 8 p.m.

North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at South Side, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 6, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley 2, Butler 1

Pine-Richland 6, Shaler 0

Section 3

Fox Chapel 2, Allderdice 0

Latrobe 3, Hempfield 0

Norwin 1, Penn-Trafford 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Knoch 0

Hampton 6, Armstrong 2

Kiski Area 4, Gateway 2

Section 2

Connellsville 9, Albert Gallatin 0

Belle Vernon 15, Uniontown 1

Laurel Highlands 2, Ringgold 0

Trinity 4, Greensburg Salem 2

Section 3

Woodland Hills 4, Brashear 0

Oakland Catholic 3, Thomas Jefferson 2

Plum 10, Penn Hills 0

Section 4

Mars 3, Blackhawk 0

Montour 4, Chartiers Valley 0

South Fayette 1, Central Valley 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 6, Ambridge 0

North Catholic 2, Quaker Valley 0

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 3, Deer Lakes 1

Freeport 5, Highlands 2

Section 3

Yough 11, Brownsville 0

Southmoreland 2, Mt. Pleasant 0

McGuffey 2, Waynesburg 1

Section 4

West Mifflin 1, East Allegheny 0

Elizabeth Forward 5, South Allegheny 1

South Park 8, Keystone Oaks 0

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Apollo-Ridge 0

Serra Catholic 9, Ligonier Valley 0

Springdale 9, Jeannette 0

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 1, Bentworth 0

Monessen 6, Beth-Center 1

Seton LaSalle 8, Charleroi 2

Section 3

Freedom 7, Mohawk 0

South Side 3, Neshannock 1

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 7, Carlynton 0

Eden Christian 1, Ellis School 0

Bishop Canevin 2, Sewickley Academy 1

Nonsection

Steel Valley 1, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Obama Academy at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Latrobe 4, Oakland Catholic 1

Mt. Lebanon 4, Moon 1

Fox Chapel 5, Pine-Richland 0

North Allegheny 4, Franklin Regional 1

Upper St. Clair 5, Seneca Valley 0

Shady Side Academy 4, Bethel Park 1

Allderdice 3, Norwin 2

Peters Township 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon at Latrobe, 3 p.m.; Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Knoch vs. Central Valley at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.; Ellis School at South Park, 3 p.m.; Montour at Beaver, 3 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 3, North Hills 0

Pine-Richland 3, Seneca Valley 0

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Section 2

Moon 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 2

Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 0

Section 3

Gateway at Connellsville, (n)

Latrobe 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 2

Plum 3, McKeesport 0

Greensburg Salem 3, Penn Hills 0

Indiana 3, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

South Fayette 3, Ringgold 0

Trinity 3, West Mifflin 0

West Allegheny 3, Chartiers Valley 1

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0

Elizabeth Forward 3, Yough 0

Uniontown 3, Laurel Highlands 1

Section 4

Beaver 3, Ambridge 0

Central Valley 3, Lincoln Park 1

Hopewell at New Castle, (n)

Section 5

Freeport 3, Hampton 2

Armstrong 3, Highlands 0

Knoch at Burrell, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock 3, Beaver Falls 0

Ellwood City 3, Freedom 0

Laurel 3, Shenango 0

New Brighton 3, Mohawk 2

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Brentwood 0

Quaker Valley 3, Keystone Oaks 0

North Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Section 3

Charleroi 3, Carmichaels 1

Southmoreland 3, Brownsville 0

Waynesburg 3, Beth-Center 0

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

McGuffey at Bentworth, (n)

South Park 3, Washington 0

Section 5

Derry 3, Steel Valley 2

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, (n)

Ligonier Valley 3, Valley 2

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, South Side 0

Rochester 3, Aliquippa 0

Union 3, Western Beaver 0

Section 2

California 3, Geibel 0

Mapletown 3, Fort Cherry 0

West Greene 3, Avella 2

Section 3

Eden Christian 3, Cornell 0

Bishop Canevin 3, Northgate 0

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Apollo-Ridge 1

Trinity Christian 3, Riverview 1

Nonsection

Montour 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Jefferson-Morgan at Burgettstown, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 3

Hempfield at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

West Allegheny at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Washington at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Fort Cherry at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Cornell at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Springdale at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

