High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 12, 2021
By:
Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 12:09 AM
High schools
Field hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Hempfield 10, Allderdice 0
Class 2A
Latrobe at Oakland Catholic, (n)
Penn-Trafford 2, Fox Chapel 0
Class A
Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Norwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Class A
Shady Side Academy at Ellis School, 3:30 p.m.
Football
Thursday’s schedule
District 8
City League
Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.
Big East
Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Kiski Area at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
McKeesport at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Plum, 7 p.m.
Mars at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Chartiers Valley at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Montour at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Derry at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at South Park, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Northwestern 6
Ambridge at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Century
Charleroi at Washington, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Brentwood at South Side, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Burgettstown at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at Avella, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at California, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Hollidaysburg at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Weir (W.Va.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Yough at Valley, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Westinghouse at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Uniontown at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
University Prep at Farrell, 7 p.m.
District 10
Butler at Cathedral Prep, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Three Rivers
Sto-Rox at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Jeannette at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Riverview, noon
Golf
WPIAL Team Championships
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
At Beaver Valley GC
Qualifiers: Central Catholic, 365; Seneca Valley, 389; Mt. Lebanon, 401
Did not qualify: Upper St. Clair, 409; Shady Side Academy, 412; Belle Vernon, 417; Moon, 423; Blackhawk, 436; Bethel Park, 445; West Allegheny, 445
At The Links at Spring Church
Qualifiers: Fox Chapel, 387; Mars, 397; Peters Township, 398
Did not qualify: Franklin Regional, 401; Penn-Trafford, 402; Hempfield, 432; Uniontown, 448; Laurel Highlands, 450; Montour, 451
Class 2A
At Indian Run GC
Qualifiers: Quaker Valley, 385; Carmichaels, 402; Waynesburg, 417
Did not qualify: Neshannock, 433; Northgate/Avonworth, 444; South Side, 450; McGuffey, 455; Riverside, 459; Hopewell, 495
At Meadowink GC
Qualifiers: Derry, 396; North Catholic, 416; Sewickley Academy, 418
Did not qualify: Greensburg Central Catholic, 438; Keystone Oaks, 460; Elizabeth Forward, 464; Bishop Canevin, 478; Burrell, 496; Riverview, 528; Valley, 549
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 1
Pine-Richland 7, Canon-McMillan 1
Class A
Quaker Valley 5, McDowell 4
Westmont Hilltop 3, Wheeling Park 1
Fox Chapel 10, North Catholic 2
Class B
Neshannock 8, Connellsville 2
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 0
Peters Township 7, Upper St. Clair 1
Section 3
Allderdice 9, Hempfield 1
Class 3A
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 7, Uniontown 0
Class A
Nonsection
Riverside 5, Chartiers-Houston 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Mars, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Highlands, 8 p.m.
Knoch at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Plum at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Derry, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Ambridge, 8 p.m.
North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Neshannock at South Side, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 6, North Hills 0
Seneca Valley 2, Butler 1
Pine-Richland 6, Shaler 0
Section 3
Fox Chapel 2, Allderdice 0
Latrobe 3, Hempfield 0
Norwin 1, Penn-Trafford 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Knoch 0
Hampton 6, Armstrong 2
Kiski Area 4, Gateway 2
Section 2
Connellsville 9, Albert Gallatin 0
Belle Vernon 15, Uniontown 1
Laurel Highlands 2, Ringgold 0
Trinity 4, Greensburg Salem 2
Section 3
Woodland Hills 4, Brashear 0
Oakland Catholic 3, Thomas Jefferson 2
Plum 10, Penn Hills 0
Section 4
Mars 3, Blackhawk 0
Montour 4, Chartiers Valley 0
South Fayette 1, Central Valley 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver 6, Ambridge 0
North Catholic 2, Quaker Valley 0
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 3, Deer Lakes 1
Freeport 5, Highlands 2
Section 3
Yough 11, Brownsville 0
Southmoreland 2, Mt. Pleasant 0
McGuffey 2, Waynesburg 1
Section 4
West Mifflin 1, East Allegheny 0
Elizabeth Forward 5, South Allegheny 1
South Park 8, Keystone Oaks 0
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Apollo-Ridge 0
Serra Catholic 9, Ligonier Valley 0
Springdale 9, Jeannette 0
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 1, Bentworth 0
Monessen 6, Beth-Center 1
Seton LaSalle 8, Charleroi 2
Section 3
Freedom 7, Mohawk 0
South Side 3, Neshannock 1
Section 4
Winchester Thurston 7, Carlynton 0
Eden Christian 1, Ellis School 0
Bishop Canevin 2, Sewickley Academy 1
Nonsection
Steel Valley 1, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Obama Academy at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Latrobe 4, Oakland Catholic 1
Mt. Lebanon 4, Moon 1
Fox Chapel 5, Pine-Richland 0
North Allegheny 4, Franklin Regional 1
Upper St. Clair 5, Seneca Valley 0
Shady Side Academy 4, Bethel Park 1
Allderdice 3, Norwin 2
Peters Township 5, Penn-Trafford 0
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon at Latrobe, 3 p.m.; Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Peters Township, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Knoch vs. Central Valley at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.; Ellis School at South Park, 3 p.m.; Montour at Beaver, 3 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 3, North Hills 0
Pine-Richland 3, Seneca Valley 0
Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0
Section 2
Moon 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 2
Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 0
Section 3
Gateway at Connellsville, (n)
Latrobe 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 2
Plum 3, McKeesport 0
Greensburg Salem 3, Penn Hills 0
Indiana 3, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
South Fayette 3, Ringgold 0
Trinity 3, West Mifflin 0
West Allegheny 3, Chartiers Valley 1
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0
Elizabeth Forward 3, Yough 0
Uniontown 3, Laurel Highlands 1
Section 4
Beaver 3, Ambridge 0
Central Valley 3, Lincoln Park 1
Hopewell at New Castle, (n)
Section 5
Freeport 3, Hampton 2
Armstrong 3, Highlands 0
Knoch at Burrell, (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock 3, Beaver Falls 0
Ellwood City 3, Freedom 0
Laurel 3, Shenango 0
New Brighton 3, Mohawk 2
Section 2
Avonworth 3, Brentwood 0
Quaker Valley 3, Keystone Oaks 0
North Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 0
Section 3
Charleroi 3, Carmichaels 1
Southmoreland 3, Brownsville 0
Waynesburg 3, Beth-Center 0
Section 4
Serra Catholic 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
McGuffey at Bentworth, (n)
South Park 3, Washington 0
Section 5
Derry 3, Steel Valley 2
East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, (n)
Ligonier Valley 3, Valley 2
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, South Side 0
Rochester 3, Aliquippa 0
Union 3, Western Beaver 0
Section 2
California 3, Geibel 0
Mapletown 3, Fort Cherry 0
West Greene 3, Avella 2
Section 3
Eden Christian 3, Cornell 0
Bishop Canevin 3, Northgate 0
Section 4
Leechburg 3, Apollo-Ridge 1
Trinity Christian 3, Riverview 1
Nonsection
Montour 3, Canon-McMillan 0
Jefferson-Morgan at Burgettstown, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 3
Hempfield at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
West Allegheny at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
Washington at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Fort Cherry at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Cornell at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Springdale at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
