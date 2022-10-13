High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 12, 2022
By:
Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | 11:27 PM
High schools
Cross country
Wednesday’s results
WCCA Championships
Boys
Individual: 1. Samuel Plazio, Kiski Area, 16:41.6; 2. Antonio Tuttoilmondo, Hempfield, 16:49.9; 3. August Lawrence, Latrobe, 16:58.1; 4. Aaron Tressler, Greensburg Salem, 17:08.4; 5. Owen DeMatt, Hempfield, 17:10.1; 6. Jacob McGhee, Penn-Trafford, 17:19.9; 7. Andres Breauchy, Norwin, 17:20.1; 8. Noah Wilson, Norwin, 17:21.8; 9. Ryan Ewing, Hempfield, 17:26.0; 10. Justin Gross, Kiski Area, 17:33.2; 11. Thomas Gaydos, Norwin, 17:33.9; 12. Oliver Hinson, Norwin, 17:37.3; 13. Nick Szekely, Greensburg Central Catholic, 17:42.3; 14. Jonathan Stetchock, Hempfield, 17:42.7; 15. Luke Snider, Hempfield, 17:43.6
Team: 1. Hempfield 45; 2. Norwin 53; 3. Kiski Area 54; 4. Latrobe 127; 5. Franklin Regional 133
Girls
Individual: 1. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 18:18.6; 2. Amelia Barilla, Penn-Trafford, 18:33.6; 3. Emerson Skatell, Latrobe, 18:50.5; 4. Annie Czajkowski, Norwin, 19:05.8; 5. Cydney Blahovec, Hempfield, 19:56.2; 6. Paityn Blakley, Franklin Regional, 20:11.7; 7. Sydney Heinack, Kiski Area, 20:12.0; 8. Audra Fedor, Norwin, 20:17.5; 9. Julia Snider, Hempfield, 20:24.6; 10. Jane Huss, Derry, 20:30.3; 11. Rosemary Gaydos, Norwin, 20:30.3; 12. Noelle Dougherty, Hempfield, 20:35.9; 13. Carley Berk, Latrobe, 20:41.6; 14. Alicia Weimer, Hempfield, 20:44.7; 15. Kadi Bauer, Burrell, 20:47.0
Team: 1. Norwin 56; 2. Hempfield 59; 3. Latrobe 104; 4. Kiski Area 114; 5. Greensburg Salem 150
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
Section 2A
Penn-Trafford 6, Upper St. Clair 1
Section 1A
Shady Side Academy 3, Winchester Thurston 2
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.
North Allegheny at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Peters Township at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class 2A
South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.
Latrobe at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Class A
Hampton at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Avonworth at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
Varsity D2
Morgantown at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.
Burrell at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Trinity at Carrick, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Allderdice at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.
South Park at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Derry at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Washington at Yough, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at South Side, 5 p.m.
Freedom at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Neshannock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
California at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.
Riverview at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Springdale, 4 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 1, Butler 1
North Allegheny 6, Allderdice 0
Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 1
Seneca Valley 8, Shaler 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 1, Bethel Park 1
Baldwin 6, Hempfield 0
Mt. Lebanon 2, Norwin 0
Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 6, Armstrong 1
Mars 8, Kiski Area 0
Oakland Catholic 6 at Obama Academy 0,
Section 2
Connellsville 2, Albert Gallatin 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 1
Ringgold 3, Laurel Highlands 2
Section 3
Gateway 8, Greensburg Salem 0
Latrobe 2, Penn-Trafford 0
Plum 2, Franklin Regional 0
Section 4
Montour 4, Chartiers Valley 0
South Fayette 4, Trinity 0
Class 2A
Section 1
North Catholic 2, Central Valley 0
Quaker Valley 0, Beaver 0
Section 2
Deer Lakes 1, Valley 0
Section 3
Ligonier Valley 0, East Allegheny 0
Mt. Pleasant 6, Southmoreland 0
Yough 4, Woodland Hills 0
Section 4
Shady Side Academy 8, Brownsville 0
South Park 10, Keystone Oaks 0
McGuffey 1, West Mifflin 0
Class A
Section 1
Springdale 6, Jeannette 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Serra Catholic 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Steel Valley 0
Section 2
Beth-Center 3, Monessen 1
Chartiers-Houston 2, Bentworth 0
Section 3
Freedom 8, Eden Christian 0
Mohawk 2, South Side 0
Section 4
Aquinas Academy 6, Ellis School 1
Bishop Canevin 6, Carlynton 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
Nonsection
Penn Hills 2, Brashear 0
Riverview 6, Highlands 2
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Hills at Butler, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Charleroi at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Carrick at Ellis School, 5:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
Valley at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Side, 7 p.m.
Yough at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL team playoffs
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Mt. Lebanon 5, Fox Chapel 0
Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 2
North Allegheny 5, Franklin Regional 0
Shady Side Academy 4, Pine-Richland 1
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Sewickley Academy 5, Chartiers Valley 0
South Park 5, Southmoreland 0
Beaver 4, Indiana 1
Knoch 5, Derry 0
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0
Class 3A
Section 4
Mars 3, Knoch 0
Class 2A
Section 5
Apollo-Ridge 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 3, Rochester 0
Nonsection
Leechburg 3, Valley 0
Beaver Falls at Lincoln Park, (n)
Berlin-Brothersvalley at Greensburg Central Catholic, (n)
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.
Shaler at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway at McKeesport, 6:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Plum, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Trinity at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:10 p.m.
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
North Catholic at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Armstrong at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Highlands, 7:45 p.m.
Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Laurel, 6 p.m.
Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Fort Cherry at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at South Park, 7:15 p.m.
South Allegheny at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Charleroi at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Central Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 5
Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Neighborhood Academy, 6 p.m.
Valley at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carmichaels at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Geibel at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7 p.m.
West Greene at California, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Hillcrest Christian at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beth-Center at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Narrow vote keeps alive potential overhaul of PIAA competitive-balance rule
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 11, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 10, 2022
• Westmoreland high school notebook: Jurica, Derry set for WPIAL team golf semifinals
• Gateway runners tune up for WPIALs at Section 4 championships