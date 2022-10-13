High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 12, 2022

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | 11:27 PM

High schools

Cross country

Wednesday’s results

WCCA Championships

Boys

Individual: 1. Samuel Plazio, Kiski Area, 16:41.6; 2. Antonio Tuttoilmondo, Hempfield, 16:49.9; 3. August Lawrence, Latrobe, 16:58.1; 4. Aaron Tressler, Greensburg Salem, 17:08.4; 5. Owen DeMatt, Hempfield, 17:10.1; 6. Jacob McGhee, Penn-Trafford, 17:19.9; 7. Andres Breauchy, Norwin, 17:20.1; 8. Noah Wilson, Norwin, 17:21.8; 9. Ryan Ewing, Hempfield, 17:26.0; 10. Justin Gross, Kiski Area, 17:33.2; 11. Thomas Gaydos, Norwin, 17:33.9; 12. Oliver Hinson, Norwin, 17:37.3; 13. Nick Szekely, Greensburg Central Catholic, 17:42.3; 14. Jonathan Stetchock, Hempfield, 17:42.7; 15. Luke Snider, Hempfield, 17:43.6

Team: 1. Hempfield 45; 2. Norwin 53; 3. Kiski Area 54; 4. Latrobe 127; 5. Franklin Regional 133

Girls

Individual: 1. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 18:18.6; 2. Amelia Barilla, Penn-Trafford, 18:33.6; 3. Emerson Skatell, Latrobe, 18:50.5; 4. Annie Czajkowski, Norwin, 19:05.8; 5. Cydney Blahovec, Hempfield, 19:56.2; 6. Paityn Blakley, Franklin Regional, 20:11.7; 7. Sydney Heinack, Kiski Area, 20:12.0; 8. Audra Fedor, Norwin, 20:17.5; 9. Julia Snider, Hempfield, 20:24.6; 10. Jane Huss, Derry, 20:30.3; 11. Rosemary Gaydos, Norwin, 20:30.3; 12. Noelle Dougherty, Hempfield, 20:35.9; 13. Carley Berk, Latrobe, 20:41.6; 14. Alicia Weimer, Hempfield, 20:44.7; 15. Kadi Bauer, Burrell, 20:47.0

Team: 1. Norwin 56; 2. Hempfield 59; 3. Latrobe 104; 4. Kiski Area 114; 5. Greensburg Salem 150

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

Section 2A

Penn-Trafford 6, Upper St. Clair 1

Section 1A

Shady Side Academy 3, Winchester Thurston 2

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

North Allegheny at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Peters Township at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.

Latrobe at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

Hampton at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Avonworth at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Varsity D2

Morgantown at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.

Burrell at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Trinity at Carrick, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Allderdice at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Mars, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.

South Park at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Derry at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Washington at Yough, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beaver at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at South Side, 5 p.m.

Freedom at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Neshannock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

California at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.

Riverview at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Springdale, 4 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 1, Butler 1

North Allegheny 6, Allderdice 0

Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 1

Seneca Valley 8, Shaler 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 1, Bethel Park 1

Baldwin 6, Hempfield 0

Mt. Lebanon 2, Norwin 0

Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 6, Armstrong 1

Mars 8, Kiski Area 0

Oakland Catholic 6 at Obama Academy 0,

Section 2

Connellsville 2, Albert Gallatin 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 1

Ringgold 3, Laurel Highlands 2

Section 3

Gateway 8, Greensburg Salem 0

Latrobe 2, Penn-Trafford 0

Plum 2, Franklin Regional 0

Section 4

Montour 4, Chartiers Valley 0

Moon 8, Blackhawk 0

South Fayette 4, Trinity 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 4, Ambridge 0

North Catholic 2, Central Valley 0

Quaker Valley 0, Beaver 0

Section 2

Knoch 3, Freeport 2

Deer Lakes 1, Valley 0

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 0, East Allegheny 0

Mt. Pleasant 6, Southmoreland 0

Yough 4, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Shady Side Academy 8, Brownsville 0

South Park 10, Keystone Oaks 0

McGuffey 1, West Mifflin 0

Class A

Section 1

Springdale 6, Jeannette 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Serra Catholic 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Steel Valley 0

Section 2

Beth-Center 3, Monessen 1

Chartiers-Houston 2, Bentworth 0

Section 3

Freedom 8, Eden Christian 0

Mohawk 2, South Side 0

Section 4

Aquinas Academy 6, Ellis School 1

Bishop Canevin 6, Carlynton 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Nonsection

Penn Hills 2, Brashear 0

Riverview 6, Highlands 2

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at Butler, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Charleroi at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at Ellis School, 5:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Valley at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Side, 7 p.m.

Yough at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Mt. Lebanon 5, Fox Chapel 0

Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 2

North Allegheny 5, Franklin Regional 0

Shady Side Academy 4, Pine-Richland 1

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Sewickley Academy 5, Chartiers Valley 0

South Park 5, Southmoreland 0

Beaver 4, Indiana 1

Knoch 5, Derry 0

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0

Class 3A

Section 4

Mars 3, Knoch 0

Class 2A

Section 5

Apollo-Ridge 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Union 3, Aliquippa 0

Western Beaver 3, Rochester 0

Nonsection

Leechburg 3, Valley 0

Beaver Falls at Lincoln Park, (n)

Berlin-Brothersvalley at Greensburg Central Catholic, (n)

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.

Shaler at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway at McKeesport, 6:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Plum, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Trinity at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:10 p.m.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Armstrong at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Highlands, 7:45 p.m.

Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Laurel, 6 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Fort Cherry at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at South Park, 7:15 p.m.

South Allegheny at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Charleroi at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Central Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 5

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Neighborhood Academy, 6 p.m.

Valley at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7 p.m.

West Greene at California, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beth-Center at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.