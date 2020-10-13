High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 13, 2020

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 | 11:05 PM

Field hockey

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Class 3A

Peters Township 9, Allderdice 0

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Team semifinals

(Top three teams advance to the championship round)

Class 2A

At Beaver Valley Golf Course, Patterson Heights

Quaker Valley 406, Neshannock 421, Ellwood City 432

Did not qualify

North Catholic 434, South Side 443, Shenango 455, Hopewell 492, Riverview 526, Serra Catholic WD

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Baldwin 1, Mt. Lebanon 1 (2OT)

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 0

Upper St. Clair 2, Peters Township 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong 4, Freeport 3

Class 2A

Section 4

Freedom 1, Ellwood City 0 (forfeit)

Class A

Section 2

Winchester Thurston 11, Geibel 0

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

West Mifflin at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Valley, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

OLSH at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.

South Side at Neshannock, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

California at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Conemaugh Township at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.

Yough at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 4, Seneca Valley 0

Pine-Richland 8, Shaler 1

North Hills at North Allegheny, ppd.

Section 2

Moon 5, Baldwin 0

Section 3

Fox Chapel 5, Allderdice 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Knoch 0

Hampton 10, Armstrong 1

Kiski Area 4, Gateway 1

Section 2

Connellsville 15, Albert Gallatin 0

Ringgold 5, Laurel Highlands 0

Trinity 12, Greensburg Salem 2

Section 3

Brashear 2, Woodland Hills 1

Plum 3, Penn Hills 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Oakland Catholic 2

Section 4

Mars 7, Blackhawk 0

Montour 4, Chartiers Valley 0

South Fayette 2, Central Valley 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 1, Beaver 1 (2OT)

Avonworth 3, Hopewell 0

North Catholic 2, Quaker Valley 1

Section 2

Burrell 2, Valley 0

Freeport 4, Highlands 1

Shady Side Academy 9, Deer Lakes 3

Section 3

Brownsville 4, Yough 1

Southmoreland 5, Mt. Pleasant 2

Section 4

East Allegheny 2, West Mifflin 2 (2OT)

Elizabeth Forward 3, South Allegheny 1

South Park 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Apollo-Ridge 2

Springdale 1, Jeannette 0 (forfeit)

Section 2

Beth-Center 4, Monessen 2

Chartiers-Houston 1, Bentworth 0

Seton LaSalle 9, Charleroi 7

Section 3

Freedom 5, Mohawk 1

South Side 9, Neshannock 0

Section 4

Aquinas Academy 6, Carlynton 0

Bishop Canevin 3, Sewickley Academy 0

Ellis School 2, Eden Christian 1

3 goals or more: Mary Kate Lape, Connellsville (5); Paige Kuisis, Seton LaSalle (4); Alyssa Clutter, Trinity; Carley Klaas, Hampton; Courtney Lowe, Trinity; Jocelyn Gratchic, Connellsville; Maura Heberle, South Side; Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Neshannock at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Keystone Oaks at Carrick, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Fox Chapel 3, Mars 2

Latrobe 5, West Allegheny 0

Mt. Lebanon 5, Moon 0

North Allegheny 4, Franklin Regional 1

Peters Township 5, Baldwin 0

Pine-Richland 4, Oakland Catholic 1

Shady Side Academy 5, Norwin 0

Upper St. Clair 5, Hempfield 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Allegheny at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Latrobe, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Knoch vs. North Catholic at Butler, 3 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at South Park, 3 p.m.; Burrell at Beaver, 3 p.m.; Valley at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s summary

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

First round

North Allegheny 4, Franklin Regional 1

Singles: Hannah Yan (FR) d. Jenny Zhu, 6-3, 6-1; Emily Wincko (NA) d. Ellen Liu, 6-1, 6-0; Claire Zheng (NA) d. Hannah Zheng, 6-4, 7-6(1)

Doubles: Abby Swirsding/Clare Shao (NA) d. Sarah Gardner/Abby Krieger, 6-1, 6-1; Rebecca Kolano/Siya Jain (NA) d. Aastha Ladani/Divya Hegde, 6-0, 6-1

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 3, North Hills 2

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland (n)

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Peters Township 1

Moon 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair (n)

Section 3

Connellsville at Gateway (n)

Hempfield at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 2

Greensburg Salem 3, Penn Hills 1

Plum 3, McKeesport 0

Indiana at Woodland Hills (n)

Section 2

South Fayette 3, Ringgold 0

Trinity 3, West Mifflin 0

West Allegheny 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown (n)

Yough at Elizabeth Forward (n)

Section 4

Beaver 3, Ambridge 0

Central Valley 3, Lincoln Park 2

New Castle 3, Hopewell 0

Section 5

Freeport 3, Hampton 2

Knoch 3, Burrell 0

Armstrong at Highlands (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City 3, Freedom 0

Laurel 3, Shenango 1

Mohawk 3, New Brighton 2

Beaver Falls at Neshannock (n)

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Brentwood 0

North Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Quaker Valley 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Section 3

Carmichaels 3, Charleroi 0

Southmoreland 3, Brownsville 0

Waynesburg 3, Beth-Center 0

Section 4

Bentworth 3, McGuffey 1

South Park 3, Washington 0

Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, East Allegheny 0

Ligonier Valley 3, Valley 0

Derry at Steel Valley, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, South Side 2

Western Beaver 3, Union 2

Rochester at Aliquippa (n)

Section 2

California 3, Geibel 0

Fort Cherry 3, Mapletown 1

West Greene 3, Avella 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Northgate 0

Eden Christian 3, Cornell 0

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Springdale 0

Leechburg 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Riverview at Trinity Christian (n)

Nonsection

Carlynton 3, OLSH 2

Montour 3, Mars 1

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Brownsville at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Section 5

East Allegheny at Valley, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown at California, 7 p.m.

