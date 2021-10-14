High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 13, 2021

By:

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 11:59 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 1, Norwin 0

Pine-Richland 6, Mt. Lebanon 0

Class A

Shady Side Academy 5, Ellis School 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Allderdice at North Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Fox Chapel at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Hempfield at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Peters Township at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 6:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, 7:00 p.m.

North Allegheny at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9:00 p.m.

Pine Richland at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice COmplex, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Latrobe at Hempfield, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Armstrong at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena, 9:00 p.m.

Norwin at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Park Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Norwin at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Class B

Trinity at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.

Carrick at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.

Wilmington at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m.

Burrell at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Park Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 2, Pine-Richland 1

North Allegheny 11, North Hills 1

Seneca Valley 1, Butler 0

Section 3

Allderdice 0, Central Catholic 0

Latrobe 6, Hempfield 2

Norwin 1, Penn-Trafford 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 12, Armstrong 0

Mars 5, Freeport 1

Kiski Area 7, Highlands 0

Indiana 3, Knoch 0

Section 2

Blackhawk 2, Beaver 1

Central Valley 4, Chartiers Valley 2

Moon 4, Montour 1

West Allegheny 4, South Fayette 2

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 2, Belle Vernon 0

Trinity 8, Ringgold 1

Section 4

Franklin Regional 10, Greensburg Salem 1

West Mifflin 2, Obama Academy 1

Plum 5, Gateway 1

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 9, South Allegheny 0

South Park 2, Elizabeth Forward 1

Keystone Oaks 6, Steel Valley 2

Section 2

Deer Lakes 2, Shady Side Academy 1

Leechburg 5, Derry 0

Section 3

Charleroi 11, Brownsville 0

McGuffey 0, Waynesburg 0

Mt. Pleasant 8, Southmoreland 0

Section 4

Ellwood City at Mohawk, (n)

Ambridge 7, Hopewell 1

Quaker Valley 7, North Catholic 0

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at South Side, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1, Sewickley Academy 1

Section 3

Eden Christian 3, Carlynton 1

Springdale 4, Riverview 2

Winchester Thurston 4, Aquinas Academy 0

Section 4

Bentworth 8, Beth-Center 0

Brentwood 5, Seton LaSalle 0

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Ligonier Valley 3

Trinity Christian 2, Yough 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Washington at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

California at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 5 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park 9, Baldwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 1, Upper St. Clair 0

Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 0

Class 3A

Section 2

Belle Vernon 5, Albert Gallatin 2

Section 3

Woodland Hills 2, Obama Academy 0

Class A

Section 1

Ligonier Valley 8, Jeannette 2

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Shady Side Academy at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Neshannock at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Riverside at South Side, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Butler at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at South Park, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon at Latrobe, 3 p.m.; Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Knoch 5, Central Valley 0

South Park d. Ellis School

Beaver 3, Montour 2

Sewickley Academy 5, Quaker Valley 0

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

South Park vs. Knoch at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Beaver at Moon, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 3, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 2

West Allegheny 3, Ringgold 1

Section 4

Central Valley 3, Blackhawk 1

Class 2A

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, Washington 0

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, East Allegheny 0

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver at Rochester, (n)

Union 3, Beaver County Christian 1

Section 2

Fort Cherry at Geibel, ppd

California 3, Jefferson Morgan 1

Section 3

Cornell at Sto-Rox, (n)

Section 4

St. Joseph 3, Springdale 2

Nonsection

Lincoln Park 3, Beaver Falls 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:15 p.m.

Hempfield at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

McKeesport at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Plum at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Trinity, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Lincoln Park at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Armstrong at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

Burrell at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at Highlands, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Brentwood, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Southmoreland, 6 p.m.

Frazier at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown at Washington, 7 p.m.

South Park at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Section 5

South Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Avonworth at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.