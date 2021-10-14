High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 13, 2021
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Peters Township 1, Norwin 0
Pine-Richland 6, Mt. Lebanon 0
Class A
Shady Side Academy 5, Ellis School 1
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Allderdice at North Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Fox Chapel at Latrobe, 8 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Hempfield at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Peters Township at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 6:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, 7:00 p.m.
North Allegheny at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9:00 p.m.
Pine Richland at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice COmplex, 9:10 p.m.
Class 2A
Latrobe at Hempfield, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Armstrong at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena, 9:00 p.m.
Norwin at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Class A
Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Park Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Norwin at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Class B
Trinity at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.
Carrick at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.
Wilmington at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m.
Burrell at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Park Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 2, Pine-Richland 1
North Allegheny 11, North Hills 1
Seneca Valley 1, Butler 0
Section 3
Allderdice 0, Central Catholic 0
Latrobe 6, Hempfield 2
Norwin 1, Penn-Trafford 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 12, Armstrong 0
Mars 5, Freeport 1
Kiski Area 7, Highlands 0
Indiana 3, Knoch 0
Section 2
Blackhawk 2, Beaver 1
Central Valley 4, Chartiers Valley 2
Moon 4, Montour 1
West Allegheny 4, South Fayette 2
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 2, Belle Vernon 0
Trinity 8, Ringgold 1
Section 4
Franklin Regional 10, Greensburg Salem 1
West Mifflin 2, Obama Academy 1
Plum 5, Gateway 1
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 9, South Allegheny 0
South Park 2, Elizabeth Forward 1
Keystone Oaks 6, Steel Valley 2
Section 2
Deer Lakes 2, Shady Side Academy 1
Leechburg 5, Derry 0
Section 3
Charleroi 11, Brownsville 0
McGuffey 0, Waynesburg 0
Mt. Pleasant 8, Southmoreland 0
Section 4
Ellwood City at Mohawk, (n)
Ambridge 7, Hopewell 1
Quaker Valley 7, North Catholic 0
Class A
Section 1
Neshannock at South Side, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1, Sewickley Academy 1
Section 3
Eden Christian 3, Carlynton 1
Springdale 4, Riverview 2
Winchester Thurston 4, Aquinas Academy 0
Section 4
Bentworth 8, Beth-Center 0
Brentwood 5, Seton LaSalle 0
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Ligonier Valley 3
Trinity Christian 2, Yough 1
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Washington at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
California at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 5 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Bethel Park 9, Baldwin 0
Mt. Lebanon 1, Upper St. Clair 0
Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 0
Class 3A
Section 2
Belle Vernon 5, Albert Gallatin 2
Section 3
Woodland Hills 2, Obama Academy 0
Class A
Section 1
Ligonier Valley 8, Jeannette 2
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Shady Side Academy at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Neshannock at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Riverside at South Side, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Butler at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at South Park, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon at Latrobe, 3 p.m.; Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Peters Township, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Knoch 5, Central Valley 0
South Park d. Ellis School
Beaver 3, Montour 2
Sewickley Academy 5, Quaker Valley 0
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
South Park vs. Knoch at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Beaver at Moon, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 3, Hempfield 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 2
West Allegheny 3, Ringgold 1
Section 4
Central Valley 3, Blackhawk 1
Class 2A
Section 4
Serra Catholic 3, Washington 0
Section 5
Deer Lakes 3, East Allegheny 0
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver at Rochester, (n)
Union 3, Beaver County Christian 1
Section 2
Fort Cherry at Geibel, ppd
California 3, Jefferson Morgan 1
Section 3
Cornell at Sto-Rox, (n)
Section 4
St. Joseph 3, Springdale 2
Nonsection
Lincoln Park 3, Beaver Falls 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:15 p.m.
Hempfield at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
McKeesport at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Plum at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Trinity, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Lincoln Park at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Armstrong at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.
Burrell at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
Mars at Highlands, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
North Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Brentwood, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Southmoreland, 6 p.m.
Frazier at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
Burgettstown at Washington, 7 p.m.
South Park at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Section 5
South Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Hillcrest Christian at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Avella at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Avonworth at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.
