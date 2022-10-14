High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 13, 2022
Friday, October 14, 2022 | 1:19 AM
High schools
Field hockey
Thursday’s result
Section 3A
Pine-Richland 5, Mt. Lebanon 0
North Allegheny 14, Allderdice 0
Football
Thursday’s result
City League
Westinghouse 52, Brashear 0
Friday’s schedule
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Moon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Big East
Hempfield at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Northeast
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big Seven
Latrobe at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Highlands at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 6
East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Western Hills
Hopewell at South Park, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Yough, 7 p.m.
Derry at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Century
Charleroi at Washington, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
South Side at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Black Hills
Avella at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Frazier at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at California, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin at Weir, W.Va., 7 p.m.
Avonworth at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Gateway at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Meyersdale at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Norwin, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at University Prep, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Carrick at Wheeling C.C., W.Va., 7 p.m.
District 10
Erie Cathedral Prep at Butler, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 3A
Allegheny 6
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 2 p.m.
Class A
Black Hills
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 1 p.m.
Golf
WPIAL team championships
At Cedarbrook G.C.
Boys
Class 3A
1. Central Catholic 389 (Rocco Savitti 71, Connor Walker 77, Dan Donahue 79, Regan Logan 81, Aidan Burchianti 81, Henry McCrady 87), 2 Peters Township 391, 3. Mars 408, 4. Upper St. Clair 411, 5. Moon 418, 6. Plum 418.
Class 2A
1. Sewickley Academy 411* (Nick Straka 80, Severin Harmon 80, Joey Mucci 82, Leon Jiao 83, Karan Kad 86, Nolan Donnelly 95), 2. Belle Vernon 411, 3. Quaker Valley 412, 4. Derry 431, 5. Mohawk 438, 6. South Park 453.
*Won in playoff
Girls
Class 3A
1. Peters Township 328 (Brooke Vowcheck 78, Elle Benson 81, Sophia Severns 82, Amelia Severns 87, Gabby Catalonga 99) 2. North Allegheny 330, 3. Moon 349, 4. Franklin Regional 357, 5. South Fayette 383, 6. Penn-Trafford 396, 7. Fox Chapel 399, 8. Butler 419.
Class 2A
1 Greensburg Central Catholic 366 (Izzy Aigner 75, Erica Rodriguez 94, Haley Gill 96, Alayna Stawovy 101, Macee Magill 106 2. Mt. Pleasant 386, 3. Central Valley 390, 4. Shady Side Academy 396.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Upper St. Clair 7, Bethel Park 5
Central Catholic 3, North Allegheny 2 (OT)
Seneca Valley 4, Peters Township 3
Class 2A
South Fayette 6, Thomas Jefferson 3
Latrobe 5, Hempfield 1
Class A
Fox Chapel 8, Hampton 4
Greensburg Salem 11, Westmont Hilltop 1
Avonworth 9, Beaver 3
Varsity D2
Ringgold 6, Morgantown 1
Burrell 8, Central Valley 2
Connellsville 7, Elizabeth Forward 6
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 5, North Hills 0
Fox Chapel 4, Central Catholic 0
Pine-Richland 2, Shaler 1
Section 2
Allderdice 1, Mt. Lebanon 0
Canon-McMillan 2, Baldwin 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Norwin 2
Peters Township 8, Hempfield 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 5, North Catholic 0
Mars 4, Highlands 0
Kiski Area 2, Indiana 0
Section 2
Ambridge 4, Central Valley 2
Moon 3, West Allegheny 0
South Fayette 1, Chartiers Valley 1
Section 3
Connellsville 4, Albert Gallatin 0
Ringgold 3, Bethel Park 2
Thomas Jefferson 13, Uniontown 1
Trinity 4, Laurel Highlands 1
Section 4
Franklin Regional 5, Latrobe 1
Gateway 7, Obama Academy 3
Plum 5, Penn Hills 0
Penn-Trafford 5, McKeesport 0
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 2, Woodland Hills 1
Elizabeth Forward 6, South Allegheny 0
South Park 3, West Mifflin 0
Keystone Oaks 5, Steel Valley 0
Section 2
Deer Lakes 3, Freeport 1
Knoch 11, Derry 0
Shady Side Academy 9, Greensburg Salem 1
Section 3
McGuffey 2, Belle Vernon 1
Brownsville 5, Southmoreland 0
Yough 3, Washington 1
Mt. Pleasant 3, Waynesburg 0
Section 4
Beaver 4, Riverside 1
Quaker Valley 12, Ellwood City 0
Hopewell 2, Mohawk 0
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at South Side, (n)
Sewickley Academy 2, Freedom 1
Neshannock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, (n)
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 5, Beth-Center 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 9, California 1
Section 3
Winchester Thurston 4, Burrell 0
Trinity Christian 10, Riverview 0
Springdale 6, St. Joseph 0
Friday’s schedule
Class A
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 3, North Hills 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 7, Obama Academy 0
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson 12, Uniontown 0
Class A
Section 2
Charleroi 6, South Allegheny 1
Nonsection
Carrick at Ellis School, ppd.
Deer Lakes 4, Keystone Oaks 1
Freedom at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Hopewell 5, Riverside 1
Riverview 6, Valley 4
Waynesburg 7, Brownsville 1
West Allegheny 4, South Side 0
Yough 9, McKeesport 0
Friday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth at North Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Brashear at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL team playoffs
Monday’s schedule
Semifinals
Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon vs. Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.
North Allegheny vs. Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Sewickley Academy vs. South Park at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Beaver vs. Knoch at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Butler 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0
Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Peters Township 3, Upper St. Clair 0
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Fox Chapel 0
Shaler 3, Norwin 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway 3, McKeesport 0
West Mifflin at Plum, (n)
Woodland Hills 3, Penn Hills 2
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Moon, (n)
Trinity 3, South Fayette 2
Oakland Catholic 3, West Allegheny 0
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 3, Connellsville 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, Laurel Highlands 0
Albert Gallatin 3, Ringgold 0
Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 1
Section 4
Knoch 3, Ambridge 0
Mars 3, New Castle 0
North Catholic 3, Lincoln Park 0
Section 5
Latrobe 3, Armstrong 2
Indiana 3, Highlands 0
Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 3, Ellwood City 0
Mohawk 3, Riverside 2
Beaver 3, Neshannock 0
Shenango 3, Beaver Falls 0
Section 2
Fort Cherry 3, Keystone Oaks 2
South Park 3, Seton LaSalle 2
Brentwood 3, South Allegheny 1
Steel Valley 3, East Allegheny 1
Section 3
Brownsville 3, Bentworth 0
Yough 3, Charleroi 1
Southmoreland 3, Washington 0
McGuffey 3, Waynesburg 2
Section 4
Hopewell 3, Freedom 0
Avonworth 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Central Valley 3, Sto-Rox 0
Central Valley 3, Sto-Rox 0
Section 5
Derry 3, Deer Lakes 2
Freeport at Neighborhood Academy, (n)
Burrell 3, Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Burgettstown, (n)
Union 3, South Side 1
Section 2
Frazier 3, Carmichaels 1
Avella 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
West Greene 3, California 1
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Eden Christian 3, Hillcrest Christian 0
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Riverview 0
Serra Catholic 3, Springdale 0
Trinity Christian 3, St. Joseph 1
Nonsection
Carlynton 3, Beth-Center 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Franklin Regional 1
Hampton 3, Montour 1
