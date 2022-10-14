TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 13, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, October 14, 2022 | 1:19 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Thursday’s result

Section 3A

Pine-Richland 5, Mt. Lebanon 0

North Allegheny 14, Allderdice 0

Football

Thursday’s result

City League

Westinghouse 52, Brashear 0

Friday’s schedule

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Moon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Big East

Hempfield at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Northeast

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Latrobe at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Highlands at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Western Hills

Hopewell at South Park, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Yough, 7 p.m.

Derry at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Century

Charleroi at Washington, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Union, 7 p.m.

South Side at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Avella at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Frazier at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at California, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin at Weir, W.Va., 7 p.m.

Avonworth at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Gateway at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Meyersdale at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Norwin, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at University Prep, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Carrick at Wheeling C.C., W.Va., 7 p.m.

District 10

Erie Cathedral Prep at Butler, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 2 p.m.

Class A

Black Hills

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 1 p.m.

Golf

WPIAL team championships

At Cedarbrook G.C.

Boys

Class 3A

1. Central Catholic 389 (Rocco Savitti 71, Connor Walker 77, Dan Donahue 79, Regan Logan 81, Aidan Burchianti 81, Henry McCrady 87), 2 Peters Township 391, 3. Mars 408, 4. Upper St. Clair 411, 5. Moon 418, 6. Plum 418.

Class 2A

1. Sewickley Academy 411* (Nick Straka 80, Severin Harmon 80, Joey Mucci 82, Leon Jiao 83, Karan Kad 86, Nolan Donnelly 95), 2. Belle Vernon 411, 3. Quaker Valley 412, 4. Derry 431, 5. Mohawk 438, 6. South Park 453.

*Won in playoff

Girls

Class 3A

1. Peters Township 328 (Brooke Vowcheck 78, Elle Benson 81, Sophia Severns 82, Amelia Severns 87, Gabby Catalonga 99) 2. North Allegheny 330, 3. Moon 349, 4. Franklin Regional 357, 5. South Fayette 383, 6. Penn-Trafford 396, 7. Fox Chapel 399, 8. Butler 419.

Class 2A

1 Greensburg Central Catholic 366 (Izzy Aigner 75, Erica Rodriguez 94, Haley Gill 96, Alayna Stawovy 101, Macee Magill 106 2. Mt. Pleasant 386, 3. Central Valley 390, 4. Shady Side Academy 396.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Upper St. Clair 7, Bethel Park 5

Central Catholic 3, North Allegheny 2 (OT)

Seneca Valley 4, Peters Township 3

Class 2A

South Fayette 6, Thomas Jefferson 3

Latrobe 5, Hempfield 1

Class A

Fox Chapel 8, Hampton 4

Greensburg Salem 11, Westmont Hilltop 1

Avonworth 9, Beaver 3

Varsity D2

Ringgold 6, Morgantown 1

Burrell 8, Central Valley 2

Carrick 10, Trinity 4

Connellsville 7, Elizabeth Forward 6

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 5, North Hills 0

Fox Chapel 4, Central Catholic 0

Pine-Richland 2, Shaler 1

Section 2

Allderdice 1, Mt. Lebanon 0

Canon-McMillan 2, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Norwin 2

Peters Township 8, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 5, North Catholic 0

Mars 4, Highlands 0

Kiski Area 2, Indiana 0

Section 2

Ambridge 4, Central Valley 2

Blackhawk at Montour, (n)

Moon 3, West Allegheny 0

South Fayette 1, Chartiers Valley 1

Section 3

Connellsville 4, Albert Gallatin 0

Ringgold 3, Bethel Park 2

Thomas Jefferson 13, Uniontown 1

Trinity 4, Laurel Highlands 1

Section 4

Franklin Regional 5, Latrobe 1

Gateway 7, Obama Academy 3

Plum 5, Penn Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 5, McKeesport 0

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 2, Woodland Hills 1

Elizabeth Forward 6, South Allegheny 0

South Park 3, West Mifflin 0

Keystone Oaks 5, Steel Valley 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Freeport 1

Knoch 11, Derry 0

Shady Side Academy 9, Greensburg Salem 1

Section 3

McGuffey 2, Belle Vernon 1

Brownsville 5, Southmoreland 0

Yough 3, Washington 1

Mt. Pleasant 3, Waynesburg 0

Section 4

Beaver 4, Riverside 1

Quaker Valley 12, Ellwood City 0

Hopewell 2, Mohawk 0

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at South Side, (n)

Sewickley Academy 2, Freedom 1

Neshannock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, (n)

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 5, Beth-Center 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 9, California 1

Section 3

Winchester Thurston 4, Burrell 0

Trinity Christian 10, Riverview 0

Springdale 6, St. Joseph 0

Friday’s schedule

Class A

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 3, North Hills 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 7, Obama Academy 0

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson 12, Uniontown 0

Class A

Section 2

Charleroi 6, South Allegheny 1

Nonsection

Carrick at Ellis School, ppd.

Deer Lakes 4, Keystone Oaks 1

Freedom at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Hopewell 5, Riverside 1

Riverview 6, Valley 4

Waynesburg 7, Brownsville 1

West Allegheny 4, South Side 0

Yough 9, McKeesport 0

Friday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at North Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Brashear at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team playoffs

Monday’s schedule

Semifinals

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon vs. Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.

North Allegheny vs. Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Sewickley Academy vs. South Park at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Beaver vs. Knoch at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Butler 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0

Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Peters Township 3, Upper St. Clair 0

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler 3, Norwin 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway 3, McKeesport 0

West Mifflin at Plum, (n)

Woodland Hills 3, Penn Hills 2

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Moon, (n)

Trinity 3, South Fayette 2

Oakland Catholic 3, West Allegheny 0

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 3, Connellsville 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Laurel Highlands 0

Albert Gallatin 3, Ringgold 0

Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 1

Section 4

Knoch 3, Ambridge 0

Mars 3, New Castle 0

North Catholic 3, Lincoln Park 0

Section 5

Latrobe 3, Armstrong 2

Indiana 3, Highlands 0

Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 3, Ellwood City 0

Mohawk 3, Riverside 2

Beaver 3, Neshannock 0

Shenango 3, Beaver Falls 0

Section 2

Fort Cherry 3, Keystone Oaks 2

South Park 3, Seton LaSalle 2

Brentwood 3, South Allegheny 1

Steel Valley 3, East Allegheny 1

Section 3

Brownsville 3, Bentworth 0

Yough 3, Charleroi 1

Southmoreland 3, Washington 0

McGuffey 3, Waynesburg 2

Section 4

Hopewell 3, Freedom 0

Avonworth 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Central Valley 3, Sto-Rox 0

Section 5

Derry 3, Deer Lakes 2

Freeport at Neighborhood Academy, (n)

Burrell 3, Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Burgettstown, (n)

Union 3, South Side 1

Section 2

Frazier 3, Carmichaels 1

Mapletown 3, Geibel 0

Avella 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

West Greene 3, California 1

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Eden Christian 3, Hillcrest Christian 0

Cornell 3, Northgate 0

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Riverview 0

Serra Catholic 3, Springdale 0

Trinity Christian 3, St. Joseph 1

Nonsection

Carlynton 3, Beth-Center 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Franklin Regional 1

Hampton 3, Montour 1

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

