High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 14, 2020

By:

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 | 10:56 PM

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 13, Woodland Hills 1

Class A

Shady Side Academy 4, Ellis School 1

3 goals or more: Allyson Doran, Penn-Trafford; Emma Little, Penn-Trafford

Football

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Tri-County South

Avella at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Perry, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Carrick at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 2, Pine-Richland 0

North Allegheny 7, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley 2, Butler 0

Section 3

Central Catholic 1, Allderdice 0

Norwin 4, Penn-Trafford 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Knoch 5, Highlands 0

Mars 2, Hampton 1

Section 2

Blackhawk 4, Beaver 0

Chartiers Valley 8, Central Valley 4

Moon 2, Montour 0

West Allegheny 1, South Fayette 0

Section 3

Greensburg Salem 2, Albert Gallatin 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 1

Section 4

Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 0

Penn Hills 1, Woodland Hills 1 (2OT)

Plum 4, Gateway 0

West Mifflin 7, Obama Academy 4

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 6, South Allegheny 0

Elizabeth Forward 3, South Park 2

Keystone Oaks 2, Steel Valley 1

Section 2

Burrell 14, Valley 0

Deer Lakes 2, Shady Side Academy 0

Section 3

Charleroi 14, Brownsville 1

Waynesburg 4, McGuffey 2

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, ppd.

Section 4

Ambridge 5, Hopewell 0

Freedom 12, New Brighton 3

Mohawk 14, Ellwood City 1

North Catholic 3, Quaker Valley 2 (OT)

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 1, Riverside 1 (2OT)

Neshannock 2, South Side 1

OLSH 0, Sewickley Academy 0 (2OT)

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Jeannette 4

Serra Catholic 10, Geibel 0

Winchester Thurston 9, Trinity Christian 1

Section 3

Eden Christian 6, Carlynton 0

Section 4

Bentworth 3, Beth-Center 0

Brentwood 3, Seton LaSalle 2

Monessen 10, California 1

Nonsection

Conemaugh Township at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Yough at McKeesport, ppd.

3 goals or more: Eben McIntyre, Charleroi (7); Nick Almeter, Serra Catholic (4)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Connellsville at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Trinity at Ringgold, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Obama Academy at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 4

California at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Beth-Center at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Brashear at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Oak Glen (W. Va.), 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Upper St. Clair 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Class 2A

Section 3

Waynesburg 3, McGuffey 0

Class A

Section 3

OLSH 9, Neshannock 0

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 5, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

Keystone Oaks at Carrick, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Hampton at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Ringgold, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Brashear at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 8 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

South Side at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.

Shaler at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 7 p.m.

Yough at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Allegheny at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Latrobe, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Beaver 5, Burrell 0

Knoch 5, North Catholic 0

Sewickley Academy 5, Valley 0

South Park 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Knoch vs. South Park at Butler, 3 p.m.; Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Wednesday’s summary

WPIAL playoffs

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

South Park 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Singles: Nicole Kempton (SP) def. Mary Smithnosky, 6-0, 6-0; Haley Spitznagel (SP) d. Hannah Brown, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; Alyson Fisher (SP) d. Sophia Smithnosky, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Doubles: Layla Gillis/Jess Joos (SP) d. Ashley Marne/Olivia Stone, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; Katie Hutter/Haylie Brunson (MP) d. Ava Rangano/Larissa Mannheimer, 6-1, 6-2

Records: SP: 11-1; MP: 11-1

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

Section 3

Norwin 3, Latrobe 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 3

Frazier 3, Brownsville 0

Section 5

East Allegheny at Valley (n)

Class A

Section 1

Union 3, Aliquippa 0

Section 2

California 3, Mapletown 2

West Greene 3, Geibel 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Butler, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Ringgold at Montour, 7 p.m.

Trinity at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Beaver at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Hampton at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Mars, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Laurel at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Washington, 7 p.m.

South Park at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Ligonier Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

Union at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at OLSH, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Hillcrest Christian at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

OLSH at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.