High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 14, 2020
By:
Wednesday, October 14, 2020 | 10:56 PM
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 13, Woodland Hills 1
Class A
Shady Side Academy 4, Ellis School 1
3 goals or more: Allyson Doran, Penn-Trafford; Emma Little, Penn-Trafford
Football
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Tri-County South
Avella at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Perry, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Carrick at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 2, Pine-Richland 0
North Allegheny 7, North Hills 0
Seneca Valley 2, Butler 0
Section 3
Central Catholic 1, Allderdice 0
Norwin 4, Penn-Trafford 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Knoch 5, Highlands 0
Mars 2, Hampton 1
Section 2
Blackhawk 4, Beaver 0
Chartiers Valley 8, Central Valley 4
Moon 2, Montour 0
West Allegheny 1, South Fayette 0
Section 3
Greensburg Salem 2, Albert Gallatin 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 1
Section 4
Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 0
Penn Hills 1, Woodland Hills 1 (2OT)
Plum 4, Gateway 0
West Mifflin 7, Obama Academy 4
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 6, South Allegheny 0
Elizabeth Forward 3, South Park 2
Keystone Oaks 2, Steel Valley 1
Section 2
Burrell 14, Valley 0
Deer Lakes 2, Shady Side Academy 0
Section 3
Charleroi 14, Brownsville 1
Waynesburg 4, McGuffey 2
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, ppd.
Section 4
Ambridge 5, Hopewell 0
Freedom 12, New Brighton 3
Mohawk 14, Ellwood City 1
North Catholic 3, Quaker Valley 2 (OT)
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 1, Riverside 1 (2OT)
Neshannock 2, South Side 1
OLSH 0, Sewickley Academy 0 (2OT)
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Jeannette 4
Serra Catholic 10, Geibel 0
Winchester Thurston 9, Trinity Christian 1
Section 3
Eden Christian 6, Carlynton 0
Section 4
Bentworth 3, Beth-Center 0
Brentwood 3, Seton LaSalle 2
Monessen 10, California 1
Nonsection
Conemaugh Township at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Yough at McKeesport, ppd.
3 goals or more: Eben McIntyre, Charleroi (7); Nick Almeter, Serra Catholic (4)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Connellsville at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Trinity at Ringgold, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Obama Academy at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
South Park at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.
Class A
Section 4
California at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Beth-Center at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Brashear at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Oak Glen (W. Va.), 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 0
Upper St. Clair 2, Mt. Lebanon 1
Class 2A
Section 3
Waynesburg 3, McGuffey 0
Class A
Section 3
OLSH 9, Neshannock 0
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 5, Carlynton 0
Nonsection
Keystone Oaks at Carrick, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Hampton at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Ringgold, 8 p.m.
Section 3
Brashear at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Ambridge, 8 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Mohawk at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
South Side at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.
Shaler at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 7 p.m.
Yough at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
North Allegheny at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Latrobe, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Beaver 5, Burrell 0
Knoch 5, North Catholic 0
Sewickley Academy 5, Valley 0
South Park 4, Mt. Pleasant 1
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Knoch vs. South Park at Butler, 3 p.m.; Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
Wednesday’s summary
WPIAL playoffs
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
South Park 4, Mt. Pleasant 1
Singles: Nicole Kempton (SP) def. Mary Smithnosky, 6-0, 6-0; Haley Spitznagel (SP) d. Hannah Brown, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; Alyson Fisher (SP) d. Sophia Smithnosky, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Doubles: Layla Gillis/Jess Joos (SP) d. Ashley Marne/Olivia Stone, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; Katie Hutter/Haylie Brunson (MP) d. Ava Rangano/Larissa Mannheimer, 6-1, 6-2
Records: SP: 11-1; MP: 11-1
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0
Section 3
Norwin 3, Latrobe 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0
Class 2A
Section 3
Frazier 3, Brownsville 0
Section 5
East Allegheny at Valley (n)
Class A
Section 1
Union 3, Aliquippa 0
Section 2
California 3, Mapletown 2
West Greene 3, Geibel 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Butler, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Ringgold at Montour, 7 p.m.
Trinity at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Beaver at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Hampton at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Mars, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Laurel at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at Washington, 7 p.m.
South Park at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Ligonier Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.
Union at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at OLSH, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Hillcrest Christian at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
OLSH at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
