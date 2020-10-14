High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 14, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, October 14, 2020 | 10:56 PM

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 13, Woodland Hills 1

Class A

Shady Side Academy 4, Ellis School 1

3 goals or more: Allyson Doran, Penn-Trafford; Emma Little, Penn-Trafford

Football

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Tri-County South

Avella at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Perry, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Carrick at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 2, Pine-Richland 0

North Allegheny 7, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley 2, Butler 0

Section 3

Central Catholic 1, Allderdice 0

Norwin 4, Penn-Trafford 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Knoch 5, Highlands 0

Mars 2, Hampton 1

Section 2

Blackhawk 4, Beaver 0

Chartiers Valley 8, Central Valley 4

Moon 2, Montour 0

West Allegheny 1, South Fayette 0

Section 3

Greensburg Salem 2, Albert Gallatin 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 1

Section 4

Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 0

Penn Hills 1, Woodland Hills 1 (2OT)

Plum 4, Gateway 0

West Mifflin 7, Obama Academy 4

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 6, South Allegheny 0

Elizabeth Forward 3, South Park 2

Keystone Oaks 2, Steel Valley 1

Section 2

Burrell 14, Valley 0

Deer Lakes 2, Shady Side Academy 0

Section 3

Charleroi 14, Brownsville 1

Waynesburg 4, McGuffey 2

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, ppd.

Section 4

Ambridge 5, Hopewell 0

Freedom 12, New Brighton 3

Mohawk 14, Ellwood City 1

North Catholic 3, Quaker Valley 2 (OT)

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 1, Riverside 1 (2OT)

Neshannock 2, South Side 1

OLSH 0, Sewickley Academy 0 (2OT)

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Jeannette 4

Serra Catholic 10, Geibel 0

Winchester Thurston 9, Trinity Christian 1

Section 3

Eden Christian 6, Carlynton 0

Section 4

Bentworth 3, Beth-Center 0

Brentwood 3, Seton LaSalle 2

Monessen 10, California 1

Nonsection

Conemaugh Township at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Yough at McKeesport, ppd.

3 goals or more: Eben McIntyre, Charleroi (7); Nick Almeter, Serra Catholic (4)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Connellsville at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Trinity at Ringgold, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Obama Academy at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 4

California at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Beth-Center at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Brashear at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Oak Glen (W. Va.), 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Upper St. Clair 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Class 2A

Section 3

Waynesburg 3, McGuffey 0

Class A

Section 3

OLSH 9, Neshannock 0

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 5, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

Keystone Oaks at Carrick, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Hampton at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Ringgold, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Brashear at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 8 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

South Side at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.

Shaler at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 7 p.m.

Yough at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Allegheny at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Latrobe, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Beaver 5, Burrell 0

Knoch 5, North Catholic 0

Sewickley Academy 5, Valley 0

South Park 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Knoch vs. South Park at Butler, 3 p.m.; Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Wednesday’s summary

WPIAL playoffs

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

South Park 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Singles: Nicole Kempton (SP) def. Mary Smithnosky, 6-0, 6-0; Haley Spitznagel (SP) d. Hannah Brown, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; Alyson Fisher (SP) d. Sophia Smithnosky, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Doubles: Layla Gillis/Jess Joos (SP) d. Ashley Marne/Olivia Stone, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; Katie Hutter/Haylie Brunson (MP) d. Ava Rangano/Larissa Mannheimer, 6-1, 6-2

Records: SP: 11-1; MP: 11-1

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

Section 3

Norwin 3, Latrobe 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 3

Frazier 3, Brownsville 0

Section 5

East Allegheny at Valley (n)

Class A

Section 1

Union 3, Aliquippa 0

Section 2

California 3, Mapletown 2

West Greene 3, Geibel 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Butler, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Ringgold at Montour, 7 p.m.

Trinity at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Beaver at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Hampton at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Mars, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Laurel at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Washington, 7 p.m.

South Park at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Ligonier Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

Union at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at OLSH, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Hillcrest Christian at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

OLSH at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Other

Greensburg Salem names alumnus Frank Sundry athletic director
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 13, 2020
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 12, 2020
Penn-Trafford volleyball beginning to rise
After 31 years, Shady Side Academy athletic director Gene Deal transitioning to new role

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me