High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 14, 2021
Friday, October 15, 2021 | 12:24 AM
High schools
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
North Allegheny 15, Allderdice 0
Class 2A
Fox Chapel at Latrobe, (n)
Oakland Catholic at Upper St. Clair, (n)
Nonsection
Hempfield 3, Winchester Thurston 2
Friday’s schedule
Class A
Ellis School at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 3:15 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Football
Thursday’s result
City League
Brashear 38, Allderdice 22
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.
Big East
Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Kiski Area at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
McKeesport at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Plum, 7 p.m.
Mars at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Chartiers Valley at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Montour at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Derry at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at South Park, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland 1, Brownsville 0 (forfeit)
Northwestern 6
Ambridge at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Acad. at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Century
Charleroi at Washington, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Beth-Center, ppd.
McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Brentwood at South Side, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Burgettstown at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at Avella, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at California, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Hollidaysburg at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Weir (W.Va.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Yough at Valley, 7 p.m.
City League
Westinghouse at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Uniontown at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
University Prep at Farrell, 7 p.m.
District 10
Butler at Cathedral Prep, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Three Rivers
Sto-Rox at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Jeannette at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Riverview, noon
Hockey
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Peters Township 5, Central Catholic 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 2 (OT)
North Allegheny 5, Bethel Park 2
Seneca Valley 2, Pine Richland 1
Class 2A
Latrobe 6, Hempfield 3
Armstrong 8, Shaler 1
Thomas Jefferson 9, West Allegheny 2
Class A
Chartiers Valley 5, Blackhawk 3
Norwin 10, Greensburg Salem 7
Class B
Elizabeth Forward 12, Trinity 1
Carrick 8, Morgantown 2
Ringgold 9, Wilmington 3
Burrell 7, Central Valley 1
Golf
WPIAL Team Championships
At Cedarbrook GC
Thursday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Fox Chapel 376, Central Catholic 377, Peters Township 390, Mt. Lebanon 402, Seneca Valley 402, Mars 404
Class 2A
North Catholic 405, Quaker Valley 409, Derry 428, Sewickley Academy 428, Waynesburg 430, Carmichaels 431
Girls
Class 3A
Fox Chapel 327, Peters Township 332, North Allegheny 339, Franklin Regional 353, South Fayette 356, Seneca Valley 362, Moon 375, Hempfield 396, Butler 401
Class 2A
Greensburg Central Catholic 332, Central Valley 381, Mt. Pleasant 433, Elizabeth Forward 439
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 1
Upper St. Clair 1, Mt. Lebanon 0
Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 1
Class 3A
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 7, Washington 1
Nonsection
Charleroi 13, California 1
Freedom 3, Central Valley 0
Connellsville 8, Greensburg Salem 3
Jeannette 12, Derry 0
Keystone Oaks 6, Chartiers-Houston 0
Carlynton 6, Riverside 3
South Allegheny 7, Southmoreland 2
Friday’s schedule
Class A
Section 3
Winchester Thurston at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Hills 2, Shaler 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 2, Gateway 1
Kiski Area 3, Indiana 1
Hampton 5, Knoch 0
Section 2
Connellsville 2, Laurel Highlands 1
Belle Vernon 2, Greensburg Salem 0
Trinity 4, Ringgold 0
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, (n)
Section 3
Plum 3, Oakland Catholic 2
Penn Hills 4, Woodland Hills 1
Section 4
Central Valley at Blackhawk, ppd.
South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 0,
West Allegheny 2, Montour 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Hopewell, ppd.
Avonworth 0, Quaker Valley 0
Section 2
Freeport 4, Valley 2
Shady Side Academy 6, Highlands 0
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 1, Ligonier Valley 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Jeannette 0
Springdale 11, Riverview 4
Section 2
Bentworth 4, Beth-Center 0
Monessen 8, Charleroi 0
Steel Valley 2, Seton LaSalle 0
Section 3
Mohawk 6, Neshannock 0
Freedom 5, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Riverside 1, South Side 0
Section 4
Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, (n)
Aquinas Academy 1, Eden Christian 0
Winchester Thurston 4, Ellis School 0
Nonsection
North Allegheny 3, Norwin 2
Chartiers-Houston 4, West Mifflin 1
Deer Lakes 2, McGuffey 0
Elizabeth Forward 1, Burrell 0
Moon 3, Fox Chapel 0
Mt. Pleasant 3, Hempfield 1
North Catholic 1, South Park 0
Seneca Valley 5, Penn-Trafford 0
Southmoreland 3, South Allegheny 0
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Baldwin at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s results
Latrobe 3, Mt. Lebanon 2
Fox Chapel 3, North Allegheny 2
Upper St. Clair 3, Shady Side Academy 2
Peters Township 4, Allderdice 1
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Latrobe vs. Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
South Park vs. Knoch at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Beaver at Moon, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Shaler 3, Butler 0
Pine-Richland 3, Fox Chapel 0
North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 3, Baldwin 2
Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 1
Moon 3, Peters Township 0
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 0
Hempfield 3, Gateway 1
Oakland Catholic 3, Norwin 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 1
Indiana 3, Penn Hills 0
Kiski Area 3, McKeesport 0
Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Montour 3, Ringgold 0
South Fayette 3, Trinity 2
West Allegheny 3, West Mifflin 0
Section 3
Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 2
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, (n)
Thomas Jefferson 3, Albert Gallatin 1
Section 4
Hopewell 3, Lincoln Park 2
Section 5
Armstrong 3, Knoch 0
Hampton 3, Burrell 0
Mars 3, Highlands 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom 3, Beaver Falls 0
Laurel 3, New Brighton 0
Neshannock 3, Mohawk 0
Shenango 3, Ellwood City 0
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 3, Carlynton 0
North Catholic 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Brentwood 3, Quaker Valley 1
Section 3
Carmichaels 3, Beth-Center 0
Southmoreland 3, Charleroi 0
Waynesburg 3, Frazier 0
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 3, Bentworth 0
Burgettstown 3, Washington 0
South Park 3, McGuffey 0
Section 5
South Allegheny 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Steel Valley 3, East Allegheny 0
Valley 3, Derry 1
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Western Beaver, (n)
Section 2
Geibel at Fort Cherry, (n)
Jefferson-Morgan at California, (n)
Mapletown at West Greene, (n)
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0
Hillcrest Christian 3, Northgate 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Sto-Rox 0
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, (n)
St. Joseph 3, Springdale 2
Leechburg 3, Trinity Christian 1
Nonsection
Avella 3, Rochester 1
Avonworth 3, Chartiers Valley 1
Eden Christian 3, South Side 0
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
