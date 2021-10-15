High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 14, 2021

Friday, October 15, 2021 | 12:24 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 15, Allderdice 0

Class 2A

Fox Chapel at Latrobe, (n)

Oakland Catholic at Upper St. Clair, (n)

Nonsection

Hempfield 3, Winchester Thurston 2

Friday’s schedule

Class A

Ellis School at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 3:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Football

Thursday’s result

City League

Brashear 38, Allderdice 22

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.

Big East

Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Kiski Area at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

McKeesport at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Plum, 7 p.m.

Mars at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Chartiers Valley at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Montour at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Derry at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at South Park, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland 1, Brownsville 0 (forfeit)

Northwestern 6

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Acad. at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Century

Charleroi at Washington, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, ppd.

McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Brentwood at South Side, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Burgettstown at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at Avella, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at California, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Hollidaysburg at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Weir (W.Va.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Yough at Valley, 7 p.m.

City League

Westinghouse at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Uniontown at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

University Prep at Farrell, 7 p.m.

District 10

Butler at Cathedral Prep, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Three Rivers

Sto-Rox at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Jeannette at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Riverview, noon

Hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 5, Central Catholic 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 2 (OT)

North Allegheny 5, Bethel Park 2

Seneca Valley 2, Pine Richland 1

Class 2A

Latrobe 6, Hempfield 3

Armstrong 8, Shaler 1

Thomas Jefferson 9, West Allegheny 2

Class A

Chartiers Valley 5, Blackhawk 3

Norwin 10, Greensburg Salem 7

Class B

Elizabeth Forward 12, Trinity 1

Carrick 8, Morgantown 2

Ringgold 9, Wilmington 3

Burrell 7, Central Valley 1

Golf

WPIAL Team Championships

At Cedarbrook GC

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Fox Chapel 376, Central Catholic 377, Peters Township 390, Mt. Lebanon 402, Seneca Valley 402, Mars 404

Class 2A

North Catholic 405, Quaker Valley 409, Derry 428, Sewickley Academy 428, Waynesburg 430, Carmichaels 431

Girls

Class 3A

Fox Chapel 327, Peters Township 332, North Allegheny 339, Franklin Regional 353, South Fayette 356, Seneca Valley 362, Moon 375, Hempfield 396, Butler 401

Class 2A

Greensburg Central Catholic 332, Central Valley 381, Mt. Pleasant 433, Elizabeth Forward 439

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 1

Upper St. Clair 1, Mt. Lebanon 0

Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 1

Class 3A

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 7, Washington 1

Nonsection

Charleroi 13, California 1

Freedom 3, Central Valley 0

Connellsville 8, Greensburg Salem 3

Jeannette 12, Derry 0

Keystone Oaks 6, Chartiers-Houston 0

Carlynton 6, Riverside 3

South Allegheny 7, Southmoreland 2

Friday’s schedule

Class A

Section 3

Winchester Thurston at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills 2, Shaler 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 2, Gateway 1

Kiski Area 3, Indiana 1

Hampton 5, Knoch 0

Section 2

Connellsville 2, Laurel Highlands 1

Belle Vernon 2, Greensburg Salem 0

Trinity 4, Ringgold 0

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, (n)

Section 3

Plum 3, Oakland Catholic 2

Penn Hills 4, Woodland Hills 1

Section 4

Central Valley at Blackhawk, ppd.

South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 0,

West Allegheny 2, Montour 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Hopewell, ppd.

Avonworth 0, Quaker Valley 0

Section 2

Freeport 4, Valley 2

Shady Side Academy 6, Highlands 0

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 1, Ligonier Valley 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Jeannette 0

Springdale 11, Riverview 4

Section 2

Bentworth 4, Beth-Center 0

Monessen 8, Charleroi 0

Steel Valley 2, Seton LaSalle 0

Section 3

Mohawk 6, Neshannock 0

Freedom 5, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Riverside 1, South Side 0

Section 4

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, (n)

Aquinas Academy 1, Eden Christian 0

Winchester Thurston 4, Ellis School 0

Nonsection

North Allegheny 3, Norwin 2

Chartiers-Houston 4, West Mifflin 1

Deer Lakes 2, McGuffey 0

Elizabeth Forward 1, Burrell 0

Moon 3, Fox Chapel 0

Mt. Pleasant 3, Hempfield 1

North Catholic 1, South Park 0

Seneca Valley 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Southmoreland 3, South Allegheny 0

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Baldwin at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Latrobe 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Fox Chapel 3, North Allegheny 2

Upper St. Clair 3, Shady Side Academy 2

Peters Township 4, Allderdice 1

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Latrobe vs. Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

South Park vs. Knoch at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Beaver at Moon, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Shaler 3, Butler 0

Pine-Richland 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 3, Baldwin 2

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Moon 3, Peters Township 0

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 0

Hempfield 3, Gateway 1

Oakland Catholic 3, Norwin 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 1

Indiana 3, Penn Hills 0

Kiski Area 3, McKeesport 0

Plum 3, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Montour 3, Ringgold 0

South Fayette 3, Trinity 2

West Allegheny 3, West Mifflin 0

Section 3

Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 2

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, (n)

Thomas Jefferson 3, Albert Gallatin 1

Section 4

Hopewell 3, Lincoln Park 2

Section 5

Armstrong 3, Knoch 0

Hampton 3, Burrell 0

Mars 3, Highlands 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom 3, Beaver Falls 0

Laurel 3, New Brighton 0

Neshannock 3, Mohawk 0

Shenango 3, Ellwood City 0

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 3, Carlynton 0

North Catholic 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Brentwood 3, Quaker Valley 1

Section 3

Carmichaels 3, Beth-Center 0

Southmoreland 3, Charleroi 0

Waynesburg 3, Frazier 0

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 3, Bentworth 0

Burgettstown 3, Washington 0

South Park 3, McGuffey 0

Section 5

South Allegheny 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Steel Valley 3, East Allegheny 0

Valley 3, Derry 1

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Western Beaver, (n)

Section 2

Geibel at Fort Cherry, (n)

Jefferson-Morgan at California, (n)

Mapletown at West Greene, (n)

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0

Hillcrest Christian 3, Northgate 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Sto-Rox 0

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, (n)

St. Joseph 3, Springdale 2

Leechburg 3, Trinity Christian 1

Nonsection

Avella 3, Rochester 1

Avonworth 3, Chartiers Valley 1

Eden Christian 3, South Side 0

