High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 15, 2020

Cross country
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Westmoreland County Championship
At WCCC
Individual results
1. Alex Jubert, Norwin, 16:22.2; 2. Quinton Gatons, Greensburg Salem, 16:39.3; 3. Drew Kozuch, Latrobe, 16:52.8; 4. Dante Frescura, Latrobe, 17:10.7; 5. Charles Johnson, Greensburg Salem, 17:17.1; 6. Joseph Hill, 17:22.8; 7. Patrick Driscoll, Penn-Trafford, 17:28.5; 8. Nick Szekely, Greensburg Central Catholic, 17:29.5; 9. John Dodaro, Norwin, 17:38.2; 10. Ethan Kelley, Greensburg Salem, 17:42.3
Team results
1. Greensburg Salem 48; 2. Latrobe 49; 3. Norwin 76; 4.Kiski Area 112
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Westmoreland County Championship
At WCCC
Individual results
1. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic, 19:07.1; 2. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 19:1.6; 3. Natalie DiCriscio, Greensburg Salem, 20:03.2; 4. Clara Herr, Latrobe, 20:22.6; 5. Lizeth Sesmas, Kiski Area, 20:28.2; 6. Amelia Barilla, Penn-Trafford, 20:37.79; 7. Lexie Planinsek, Latrobe, 21;05.0; 8. Lily Schmadel, Hempfield, 21:19.7; 9. Cydney Blahovec, Hempfield, 21:22.7; 10. Lily Murphy, Hempfield, 21:37.0
Team results
1. Hempfield 56; 2. Kiski Area 70; 3. Norwin 83; 4. Latrobe 97
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 5, Mt. Lebanon 0
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 3, Fox Chapel 0
Football
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class A
Tri-County South
Bentworth 41, Avella 31
District 8
City League
Brashear 24, Perry 0
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin 57, Carrick 0
Thursday’s summaries
Albert Gallatin 57, Carrick 0
Carrick 0 0 0 0 —0
Albert Gallatin 21 22 7 7 —57
AG: Tristan Robinson 1 run (Jace Bowers kick)
AG: Bruno Fabrycki 27 pass from Tristan Robinson (Bowers kick)
AG: Caleb Matzus-Chapman 12 run (Bowers kick)
AG: Tony Efford 10 run (Bowers kick)
AG: Dylan Shea 1 run (Maurice Jackson pass from Tristan Robinson)
AG: Caleb Lang 2 run (Bowers kick)
AG: Caleb Lang 10 run (Bowers kick)
AG: Jackson 10 run (Shea kick)
Bentworth 41, Avella 31
Avella 7 6 6 12 —31
Bentworth 3 26 6 6 —41
B: Trevor Richardson field goal
A: Noah Markle 5 run (Robbie West kick)
B: Trent Cavanaugh 41 run (Richardson kick)
B: Caleb Peternel 7 pass from Seth Adams (Richardson kick)
B: Safety
B: Owen Petrisek 25 run (Richardson kick failed)
B: Richardson field goal
A: Markle 26 run (West kick failed)
B: Owen Petrisek 11 run (Richardson kick failed)
A: Tanner Terensky 80 pass from K.J. Rush (West kick failed)
B: Owen Petrisek 3 run (pass failed)
A: Matt Kidwell 36 pass from Rush (run failed)
A: Terensky 13 pass from Cole Jaworowski (run failed)
Passing leaders: A, K.J. Rush 7-20-175-2TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: A, Tanner Terensky 5-144, 2 TDs.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Central Catholic, ppd.
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Big East
Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Greensburg Salem at Mars, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Plum at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Beaver at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at New Castle, ppd.
Class 3A
Allegheny Seven
Burrell at Freeport, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Derry, ppd.
Interstate
Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
South Park at South Alleghemy 7 p.m.
Brownsville at Southmoreland, ppd.
Northwestern Six
Avonworth at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Century
Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston, at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Laurel, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
South Side at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big Seven
Fort Cherry at Union, 7 p.m.
Northgate at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
OLSH at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Bishop Canevin at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Monessen at West Greene, ppd. (Monessen forfeits)
Nonconference
Blackhawk at Butler, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Valley at Yough, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Baldwin at Seneca Valley, noon
Class 5A
Big East
Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Parkway
Aliquippa at Montour, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.
Class A
Tri-County South
California at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Team championships
At Cedarbrook Gold Golf Course, Belle Vernon
Par 72
(First place team advances to PIAA championships)
Class 3A
1. Franklin Regional 409 (Michael Wareham 78, Zach Abdallah 82, Nolan Shilling 82, Chuck Tragesser 82, Jeff Anderchak 85, Luke Kimmich 85)
2.Fox Chapel 412 (Aiden Oehrle 79, Eli Yofan 81, Zach Paper 82, Max Johnson 83, Owen Delaney 87, Riley Johnson 91)
3. Peters Township 414 (Ellian Ascencio 77, Andrew Poon 83, Christian Schreiber 83, Austin Malley 84, Logan Shaw 87, Nick Wetzel 88)
4. Shady Side Academy 417 (Wes Warden 80, Adam Laurer 82, Charles Troutman 83, Garrett Fuhrer 84, Will Badeer 88, Charles Karet 100)
5. Central Catholic 420 (Rocco Salvitti 76, Carter Pitcairn 80 , Connor Walker 85, Joe Farrell 88, Christian Harhai 91, Sam Gaffney 94)
6. Norwin 440 (Sal Cerilli 83, Trent Kablach 83, Logan Divald 89, Nathan Graham 92, Ronnie Howard 93, Alex Graham 96)
Class 2A
1. Sewickley Academy 418 (Joey Mucci 76, Tim Fitzgerald 81, Navin Rana 82, Jack Gordon 88, Will Duggan 91, Thomas Sykes 92)
2. Quaker Valley 436 (Jackson Bould 80, Luke Melisko 84, Kyle Rice 89, Adam Tanabe 89, Eva Bulger 94, John Main 98)
3. Carmichaels 449 (Liam Lohr 85, Mason Lapana 89, Nick Ricco 90, Remmy Lohr 92, Rolin Burghy 93, Chris Barrish 104)
4. Neshannock 452 (Matt Morelli 87, Justin Lockley 88, Paul Litrenta 91, Liam Kosior 92, Sam Ball 94, Steven Schaville 104)
5. Ellwood City 453 (Joey Hudson 85, Milo Sesti 86, Ryan Hampton 92, Geoffrey Bokor 95, Zac Polojac 95, Tyler Baker 99)
6. Derry 459 (Hunter Jurica 80, Ryan Bushey 92, Bryce Baum 94, Antonio Hauser 95, Nick Thomas 98, Ashton Beighley 102)
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Baldwin 3, Bethel Park 1
Mt. Lebanon 2, Upper St. Clair 1
Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 1
Class 4A
Section 3
Allderdice 9, Connellsville 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Knoch 3, Freeport 2
Section 2
Montour 2, Blackhawk 1
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 13, Uniontown 0
Trinity 4, Ringgold 0
Section 4
Gateway 10, Obama Academy 0
Class 2A
Section 1
South Park 1, Avonworth 0
Section 2
Deer Lakes 6, Ligonier Valley 0
Leechburg 11, Valley 0
Shady Side Academy 3, Burrell 2
Class A
Section 4
Brentwood 1, California 0
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 7, Beth-Center 0
Chartiers-Houston 6, McGuffey 1
Oak Glen (W. Va.) 2, South Side 0
Shaler 7, Brashear 1
Penn-Trafford at West Mifflin (n)
3 goals or more: Gavin Cole, Leechburg (6); Austin Arnold, Chartiers-Houston (4); Daniel Sassack, Belle Vernon (4); Chris Snyder, Gateway; Sam Farner, Shady Side Academy
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 4
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Steel Valley, 3 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Bethel Park 2-1, Baldwin 0-0
Section 3
Latrobe 2, Penn-Trafford 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 4, Gateway 3
Hampton 3, Knoch 1
Indiana 1, Kiski Area 1 (2OT)
Section 2
Belle Vernon 10, Greensburg Salem 1
Connellsville 13, Albert Gallatin 0
Ringgold 2, Trinity 1
Section 3
Obama Academy 3, Brashear 0
Penn Hills 8, Woodland Hills 0
Plum 4, Oakland Catholic 0
Section 4
Central Valley 1, Blackhawk 0
South Fayette 2, Chartiers Valley 1
West Allegheny 5, Montour 3
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge 4, Hopewell 3
Avonworth 2, Quaker Valley 0
Beaver at Ellwood City, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 6, Ligonier Valley 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Jeannette 0
Section 2
Charleroi 9, Monessen 0
Steel Valley 2, Seton LaSalle 0
Bentworth at Beth-Center, ppd.
Section 3
Mohawk 8, Neshannock 0
South Side 3, Riverside 2
Section 4
Eden Christian 1, Aquinas Academy 0
Ellis School 5, Winchester Thurston 0
Nonsection
Beaver 2, Freedom 1
East Allegheny 5, Carrick 0
Freeport 5, Armstrong 1
North Hills 8, Springdale 0
Shaler 3, Deer Lakes 1
South Park 1, Thomas Jefferson 1 (2OT)
Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, ppd.
Yough at Serra Catholic, ppd.
3 goals or more: Izzy Laurita, Belle Vernon; Morgan Einodshofer, Belle Vernon; Olivia Yoder, North Hills
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 3
Norwin at Allderdice, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s results
Latrobe 4, Shady Side Academy 1
Peters Township 3, North Allegheny 2
Pine-Richland 3, Mt. Lebanon 2
Upper St. Clair 4, Fox Chapel 1
Semfinals
Monday’s schedule
Latrobe at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Knoch vs. South Park at Butler, 3 p.m.; Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Shaler 3, Butler 0
North Hills at North Allegheny (n)
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel (n)
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Moon 3, Peters Township 0
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin (n)
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 3, Norwin 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Kiski Area at McKeesport (n)
Penn Hills at Indiana (n)
Woodland Hills at Plum (n)
Section 2
Montour 3, Ringgold 0
South Fayette 3, Trinity 0
West Allegheny 3, West Mifflin 1
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 3, Elizabeth Forward 0
Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, Albert Gallatin 0
Section 4
Beaver 3, New Castle 0
Central Valley 3, Blackhawk 1
Hopewell 3, Lincoln Park 0
Section 5
Armstrong 3, Knoch 1
Hampton 3, Burrell 0
Mars 3, Highlands 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom 3, Beaver Falls 0
Laurel 3, New Brighton 0
Neshannock 3, Mohawk 0
Shenango at Ellwood City (n)
Section 2
North Catholic 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Quaker Valley 3, Brentwood 1
Seton LaSalle 3, Carlynton 0
Section 3
Carmichaels 3, Beth-Center 0
Waynesburg 3, Frazier 2
Section 4
Burgettstown 3, Washington 2
South Park 3, McGuffey 0
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston (n)
Section 5
South Allegheny 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Steel Valley 3, East Allegheny 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Union 1
Aliquippa at Western Beaver (n)
Section 2
California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1
Fort Cherry 3, Geibel 0
Mapletown 3, West Greene 0
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Cornell (n)
Sto-Rox at OLSH (n)
Section 4
Leechburg 3, Trinity Christian 0
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview (n)
St. Joseph at Springdale (n)
Nonsection
Hillcrest Christian at Apollo-Ridge (n)
OLSH at Sto-Rox (n)
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Beaver County Christian at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.
