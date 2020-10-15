High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 15, 2020

By:

Thursday, October 15, 2020 | 11:27 PM

Cross country

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Westmoreland County Championship

At WCCC

Individual results

1. Alex Jubert, Norwin, 16:22.2; 2. Quinton Gatons, Greensburg Salem, 16:39.3; 3. Drew Kozuch, Latrobe, 16:52.8; 4. Dante Frescura, Latrobe, 17:10.7; 5. Charles Johnson, Greensburg Salem, 17:17.1; 6. Joseph Hill, 17:22.8; 7. Patrick Driscoll, Penn-Trafford, 17:28.5; 8. Nick Szekely, Greensburg Central Catholic, 17:29.5; 9. John Dodaro, Norwin, 17:38.2; 10. Ethan Kelley, Greensburg Salem, 17:42.3

Team results

1. Greensburg Salem 48; 2. Latrobe 49; 3. Norwin 76; 4.Kiski Area 112

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Westmoreland County Championship

At WCCC

Individual results

1. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic, 19:07.1; 2. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 19:1.6; 3. Natalie DiCriscio, Greensburg Salem, 20:03.2; 4. Clara Herr, Latrobe, 20:22.6; 5. Lizeth Sesmas, Kiski Area, 20:28.2; 6. Amelia Barilla, Penn-Trafford, 20:37.79; 7. Lexie Planinsek, Latrobe, 21;05.0; 8. Lily Schmadel, Hempfield, 21:19.7; 9. Cydney Blahovec, Hempfield, 21:22.7; 10. Lily Murphy, Hempfield, 21:37.0

Team results

1. Hempfield 56; 2. Kiski Area 70; 3. Norwin 83; 4. Latrobe 97

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 5, Mt. Lebanon 0

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 3, Fox Chapel 0

Football

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Tri-County South

Bentworth 41, Avella 31

District 8

City League

Brashear 24, Perry 0

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin 57, Carrick 0

Thursday’s summaries

Albert Gallatin 57, Carrick 0

Carrick 0 0 0 0 —0

Albert Gallatin 21 22 7 7 —57

AG: Tristan Robinson 1 run (Jace Bowers kick)

AG: Bruno Fabrycki 27 pass from Tristan Robinson (Bowers kick)

AG: Caleb Matzus-Chapman 12 run (Bowers kick)

AG: Tony Efford 10 run (Bowers kick)

AG: Dylan Shea 1 run (Maurice Jackson pass from Tristan Robinson)

AG: Caleb Lang 2 run (Bowers kick)

AG: Caleb Lang 10 run (Bowers kick)

AG: Jackson 10 run (Shea kick)

Bentworth 41, Avella 31

Avella 7 6 6 12 —31

Bentworth 3 26 6 6 —41

B: Trevor Richardson field goal

A: Noah Markle 5 run (Robbie West kick)

B: Trent Cavanaugh 41 run (Richardson kick)

B: Caleb Peternel 7 pass from Seth Adams (Richardson kick)

B: Safety

B: Owen Petrisek 25 run (Richardson kick failed)

B: Richardson field goal

A: Markle 26 run (West kick failed)

B: Owen Petrisek 11 run (Richardson kick failed)

A: Tanner Terensky 80 pass from K.J. Rush (West kick failed)

B: Owen Petrisek 3 run (pass failed)

A: Matt Kidwell 36 pass from Rush (run failed)

A: Terensky 13 pass from Cole Jaworowski (run failed)

Passing leaders: A, K.J. Rush 7-20-175-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: A, Tanner Terensky 5-144, 2 TDs.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Central Catholic, ppd.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Big East

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Greensburg Salem at Mars, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Plum at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Beaver at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at New Castle, ppd.

Class 3A

Allegheny Seven

Burrell at Freeport, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Derry, ppd.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

South Park at South Alleghemy 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Southmoreland, ppd.

Northwestern Six

Avonworth at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Century

Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston, at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Laurel, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

South Side at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big Seven

Fort Cherry at Union, 7 p.m.

Northgate at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

OLSH at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Bishop Canevin at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Monessen at West Greene, ppd. (Monessen forfeits)

Nonconference

Blackhawk at Butler, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Valley at Yough, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Baldwin at Seneca Valley, noon

Class 5A

Big East

Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Parkway

Aliquippa at Montour, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.

Class A

Tri-County South

California at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Team championships

At Cedarbrook Gold Golf Course, Belle Vernon

Par 72

(First place team advances to PIAA championships)

Class 3A

1. Franklin Regional 409 (Michael Wareham 78, Zach Abdallah 82, Nolan Shilling 82, Chuck Tragesser 82, Jeff Anderchak 85, Luke Kimmich 85)

2.Fox Chapel 412 (Aiden Oehrle 79, Eli Yofan 81, Zach Paper 82, Max Johnson 83, Owen Delaney 87, Riley Johnson 91)

3. Peters Township 414 (Ellian Ascencio 77, Andrew Poon 83, Christian Schreiber 83, Austin Malley 84, Logan Shaw 87, Nick Wetzel 88)

4. Shady Side Academy 417 (Wes Warden 80, Adam Laurer 82, Charles Troutman 83, Garrett Fuhrer 84, Will Badeer 88, Charles Karet 100)

5. Central Catholic 420 (Rocco Salvitti 76, Carter Pitcairn 80 , Connor Walker 85, Joe Farrell 88, Christian Harhai 91, Sam Gaffney 94)

6. Norwin 440 (Sal Cerilli 83, Trent Kablach 83, Logan Divald 89, Nathan Graham 92, Ronnie Howard 93, Alex Graham 96)

Class 2A

1. Sewickley Academy 418 (Joey Mucci 76, Tim Fitzgerald 81, Navin Rana 82, Jack Gordon 88, Will Duggan 91, Thomas Sykes 92)

2. Quaker Valley 436 (Jackson Bould 80, Luke Melisko 84, Kyle Rice 89, Adam Tanabe 89, Eva Bulger 94, John Main 98)

3. Carmichaels 449 (Liam Lohr 85, Mason Lapana 89, Nick Ricco 90, Remmy Lohr 92, Rolin Burghy 93, Chris Barrish 104)

4. Neshannock 452 (Matt Morelli 87, Justin Lockley 88, Paul Litrenta 91, Liam Kosior 92, Sam Ball 94, Steven Schaville 104)

5. Ellwood City 453 (Joey Hudson 85, Milo Sesti 86, Ryan Hampton 92, Geoffrey Bokor 95, Zac Polojac 95, Tyler Baker 99)

6. Derry 459 (Hunter Jurica 80, Ryan Bushey 92, Bryce Baum 94, Antonio Hauser 95, Nick Thomas 98, Ashton Beighley 102)

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Bethel Park 1

Mt. Lebanon 2, Upper St. Clair 1

Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 1

Class 4A

Section 3

Allderdice 9, Connellsville 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Knoch 3, Freeport 2

Section 2

Montour 2, Blackhawk 1

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 13, Uniontown 0

Trinity 4, Ringgold 0

Section 4

Gateway 10, Obama Academy 0

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park 1, Avonworth 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 6, Ligonier Valley 0

Leechburg 11, Valley 0

Shady Side Academy 3, Burrell 2

Class A

Section 4

Brentwood 1, California 0

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 7, Beth-Center 0

Chartiers-Houston 6, McGuffey 1

Oak Glen (W. Va.) 2, South Side 0

Shaler 7, Brashear 1

Penn-Trafford at West Mifflin (n)

3 goals or more: Gavin Cole, Leechburg (6); Austin Arnold, Chartiers-Houston (4); Daniel Sassack, Belle Vernon (4); Chris Snyder, Gateway; Sam Farner, Shady Side Academy

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 4

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Steel Valley, 3 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Bethel Park 2-1, Baldwin 0-0

Section 3

Latrobe 2, Penn-Trafford 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 4, Gateway 3

Hampton 3, Knoch 1

Indiana 1, Kiski Area 1 (2OT)

Section 2

Belle Vernon 10, Greensburg Salem 1

Connellsville 13, Albert Gallatin 0

Ringgold 2, Trinity 1

Section 3

Obama Academy 3, Brashear 0

Penn Hills 8, Woodland Hills 0

Plum 4, Oakland Catholic 0

Section 4

Central Valley 1, Blackhawk 0

South Fayette 2, Chartiers Valley 1

West Allegheny 5, Montour 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 4, Hopewell 3

Avonworth 2, Quaker Valley 0

Beaver at Ellwood City, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 6, Ligonier Valley 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Jeannette 0

Section 2

Charleroi 9, Monessen 0

Steel Valley 2, Seton LaSalle 0

Bentworth at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 3

Mohawk 8, Neshannock 0

South Side 3, Riverside 2

Section 4

Eden Christian 1, Aquinas Academy 0

Ellis School 5, Winchester Thurston 0

Nonsection

Beaver 2, Freedom 1

East Allegheny 5, Carrick 0

Freeport 5, Armstrong 1

North Hills 8, Springdale 0

Shaler 3, Deer Lakes 1

South Park 1, Thomas Jefferson 1 (2OT)

Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Yough at Serra Catholic, ppd.

3 goals or more: Izzy Laurita, Belle Vernon; Morgan Einodshofer, Belle Vernon; Olivia Yoder, North Hills

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Norwin at Allderdice, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Latrobe 4, Shady Side Academy 1

Peters Township 3, North Allegheny 2

Pine-Richland 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Upper St. Clair 4, Fox Chapel 1

Semfinals

Monday’s schedule

Latrobe at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Knoch vs. South Park at Butler, 3 p.m.; Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Shaler 3, Butler 0

North Hills at North Allegheny (n)

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel (n)

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Moon 3, Peters Township 0

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin (n)

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 3, Norwin 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Kiski Area at McKeesport (n)

Penn Hills at Indiana (n)

Woodland Hills at Plum (n)

Section 2

Montour 3, Ringgold 0

South Fayette 3, Trinity 0

West Allegheny 3, West Mifflin 1

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Albert Gallatin 0

Section 4

Beaver 3, New Castle 0

Central Valley 3, Blackhawk 1

Hopewell 3, Lincoln Park 0

Section 5

Armstrong 3, Knoch 1

Hampton 3, Burrell 0

Mars 3, Highlands 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom 3, Beaver Falls 0

Laurel 3, New Brighton 0

Neshannock 3, Mohawk 0

Shenango at Ellwood City (n)

Section 2

North Catholic 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Quaker Valley 3, Brentwood 1

Seton LaSalle 3, Carlynton 0

Section 3

Carmichaels 3, Beth-Center 0

Waynesburg 3, Frazier 2

Section 4

Burgettstown 3, Washington 2

South Park 3, McGuffey 0

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston (n)

Section 5

South Allegheny 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Steel Valley 3, East Allegheny 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Union 1

Aliquippa at Western Beaver (n)

Section 2

California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1

Fort Cherry 3, Geibel 0

Mapletown 3, West Greene 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Cornell (n)

Sto-Rox at OLSH (n)

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Trinity Christian 0

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview (n)

St. Joseph at Springdale (n)

Nonsection

Hillcrest Christian at Apollo-Ridge (n)

OLSH at Sto-Rox (n)

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Beaver County Christian at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.

