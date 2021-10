High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 15, 2021

By:

Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 12:54 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Friday’s results

Class A

Ellis School at Aquinas Academy, (n)

Nonsection

North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, (n)

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic 35, Hempfield 0

Mt. Lebanon 35, Norwin 7

North Allegheny 36, Canon-McMillan 14

Seneca Valley 49, Baldwin 12

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Bethel Park 38, Peters Township 8

Moon 16, Upper St. Clair 13

West Allegheny 28, South Fayette 0

Big East

Franklin Regional 41, Latrobe 40

Gateway 40, Woodland Hills 21

Penn-Trafford 45, Connellsville 6

Northeast

Kiski Area 42, Shaler 27

North Hills 13, Pine-Richland 7

Penn Hills 28, Fox Chapel 7

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 49, Trinity 0

McKeesport 42, Laurel Highlands 7

Thomas Jefferson 42, Ringgold 6

Greater Allegheny

Greensburg Salem 19, Mars 12

Hampton 42, Indiana 6

Highlands 41, Armstrong 27

Plum 39, Knoch 0

Parkway

Aliquippa 49, Montour 0

Beaver 35, Chartiers Valley 28 (OT)

New Castle 22, Blackhawk 21

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

East Allegheny 68, Derry 0

Freeport 42, Burrell 9

North Catholic 35, Deer Lakes 0

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 35, Mt. Pleasant 0

South Allegheny 26, South Park 7

Southmoreland 1, Brownsville 0 (forfeit)

Northwestern 6

Avonworth 50, Hopewell 0

Central Valley 44, Ambridge 0

Keystone Oaks 56, Quaker Valley 20

Class 2A

Allegheny

Ligonier Valley 43, Summit Academy 14

Serra Catholic 62, Apollo-Ridge 20

Steel Valley 46, Shady Side Academy 0

Century

Chartiers-Houston 13, McGuffey 7

Frazier at Beth-Center, ppd.

Washington 55, Charleroi 0

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 41, Freedom 8

Laurel 54, Mohawk 9

Neshannock 40, New Brighton 27

Riverside 19, Ellwood City 0

Three Rivers

Seton LaSalle 21, Carlynton 6

South Side 42, Brentwood 6

Class A

Big 7

Burgettstown 17, Northgate 14

Cornell 14, Rochester 7

Fort Cherry 26, Union 14

Eastern

Clairton 20, Greensburg Central Catholic 13

Springdale 49, Imani Christian 20

Tri-County South

Avella 30, Bentworth 21

Carmichaels 35, California 20

Mapletown 43, Jefferson-Morgan 12

West Greene 28, Monessen 14

Nonconference

Hollidaysburg 33, West Mifflin 20

Valley 23, Yough 6

Weir (W.Va.) at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

City League

Westinghouse 51, Perry Traditional Academy 0

Nonconference

Uniontown 42, Carrick 13

University Prep at Farrell, ppd.

District 10

Cathedral Prep 58, Butler 7

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Three Rivers

Sto-Rox at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Jeannette at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Riverview, noon

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon 35, Norwin 7

Mt. Lebanon 0 7 7 21 —35

Norwin 0 7 0 0 —7

N: Dominic Barca 9 run (Joey Castle kick)

M: Alex Tecza 5 run (Noah Bhuta kick)

M: Tecza 34 run (Bhuta kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 77 pass from Joey Daniels (Bhuta kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 25 pass from Daniels (Bhuta kick)

M: Owen Halter fumble recovery (Bhuta kick)

North Allegheny 36, Canon-McMillan 14

North Allegheny 0 15 7 14 —36

Canon-McMillan 7 7 0 0 —14

C-M: Ryan Angott 9 run (Anthony Finney kick)

C-M: Finney 57 pass from Mike Evans (Finney kick)

NA: Dwayne Taylor 52 pass from Logan Kushner (Harron Lee kick)

NA: Logan Kushner 3 run (Connor Casten pass from Lee)

NA: Khiryn Boyd 70 pass from Logan Kushner (Lee kick)

NA: J.R. Burton 49 run (Lee kick)

NA: Burton 8 run (Lee kick)

Passing leaders: NA, Logan Kushner 9-22-158-2TD-0INT. C-M, Mike Evans 5-15-114-1TD-0INT.

Seneca Valley 49, Baldwin 12

Seneca Valley 21 7 14 7 —49

Baldwin 0 6 0 6 —12

SV: Sean O’Shea 2 run (Camden Bush kick)

SV: Brandon Ross 53 pass from O’Shea (Bush kick)

SV: Nolan Dworek 1 run (Bush kick)

B: Andrew Sharp 11 run (kick failed)

SV: Ross 39 pass from O’Shea (Bush kick)

SV: Dworek 13 run (Bush kick)

SV: Luke Lawson 34 pass from O’Shea (Bush kick)

B: Ashton Nort 27 pass from John Kozar (pass failed)

SV: O’Shea 6 run (Jacob Adams kick)

Passing leaders: SV, Sean O’Shea 12-17-227-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: SV, Brandon Ross 5-122, 2 TDs.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Bethel Park 38, Peters Township 8

Peters Township 0 0 0 8 —8

Bethel Park 7 14 3 14 —38

BP: Jack Kirchner 24 pass from Max Blanc (Cody Geddes kick)

BP: Troy Volpatti 3 run (Geddes kick)

BP: Blanc 1 run (Geddes kick)

BP: Geddes 38 field goal

PT: Carter Shanafelt 10 pass from Sam Miller (Shanafelt pass from Sam Miller)

BP: Volpatti 32 run (Geddes kick)

BP: Gavin Moul 54 fumble recovery (Geddes kick)

Rushing leaders: BP, Troy Volpatti 20-101, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: PT, Sam Miller 11-24-132-1TD-1INT. BP, Max Blanc 10-19-106-1TD-1INT.

Moon 16, Upper St. Clair 13

Upper St. Clair 7 3 3 0 —13

Moon 7 7 0 2 —16

USC: Nick Derubeis 2 fumble recovery (Bennett Henderson kick)

M: Jeremiah Dean 2 run (Jake Wieland kick)

M: Dylan Sleva 3 run (Wieland kick)

USC: Henderson 42 field goal

USC: Henderson 31 field goal

M: safety

Rushing leaders: M, Dylan Sleva 30-206, TD.

West Allegheny 28, South Fayette 0

South Fayette 0 0 0 0 —0

West Allegheny 11 10 7 0 —28

WA: Jashon Spencer 32 pass from Mason Marchinsky (run)

WA: Brayden Lambert 42 field goal

WA: Brock Cornell 7 run

WA: Lambert 41 field goal

WA: Nodin Tracy 9 run (Lambert kick)

Rushing leaders: WA, Nodin Tracy 24-149, TD.

Big East

Franklin Regional 41, Latrobe 40

Franklin Regional 14 6 7 14 —41

Latrobe 20 20 0 0 —40

L: Drake Clayton 3 run (kick failed)

L: Bobby Fetter 24 run (kick)

FR: Caden Smith 42 pass from Connor Donnelly (Joseph Bayne kick)

L: Clayton 2 run (kick)

FR: Zach Bewszka 53 run (Joseph Bayne kick)

L: Kyle Brewer 69 pass from Fetter (kick)

L: Fetter r (kick)

L: Brewer 15 run (kick failed)

FR: Tyler Bewszka 41 pass from Connor Donnelly (kick failed)

FR: Tyler Bewszka 13 run (Joseph Bayne kick)

FR: Connor Donnelly 3 run (Joseph Bayne kick)

FR: Smith 20 pass from Connor Donnelly (Joseph Bayne kick)

Passing leaders: FR, Connor Donnelly 17-32-290-2TD-0INT. L, Bobby Fetter 7-16-135-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: L, Kyle Brewer 6-110, TD.

Penn-Trafford 45, Connellsville 6

Penn-Trafford 28 17 0 0 —45

Connellsville 0 0 0 6 —6

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 35 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Tom Kalkstein 41 pass from Carter Green (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Jacob Haynes 10 pass from Green (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Jacob Otto 59 pass from Conlan Greene (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Yacamelli 8 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Garrett Mattes 2 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Schlessinger 48 field goal

C: Xavier Malone 3 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: P-T, Carter Green 8-12-180-2TD-0INT.

Northeast

North Hills 13, Pine-Richland 7

Pine-Richland 7 0 0 0 —7

North Hills 0 13 0 0 —13

P-R: Brad Gelly 39 pass from Ryan Palmieri (Joey Perry kick)

NH: Robert Dickerson 34 pass from John Green (Damon Mickail kick)

NH: John Green 6 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: P-R, Ryan Palmieri 17-26-256-1TD-1INT. NH, John Green 9-12-103-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: P-R, Andrew Mellis 8-118.

Penn Hills 28, Fox Chapel 7

Penn Hills 0 7 14 7 —28

Fox Chapel 7 0 0 0 —7

FC: Zidane Thomas 35 run (Harlan Sheehan kick)

PH: Jaden Dugger 8 pass from Julian Dugger (Owen Williams kick)

PH: Jaden Dugger 6 pass from Julian Dugger (Owen Williams kick)

PH: Jaden Dugger 43 pass from Julian Dugger (Owen Williams kick)

PH: Julian Dugger 1 run (Owen Williams kick)

Passing leaders: PH, Julian Dugger 9-19-103-3TD-1INT.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 49, Trinity 0

Trinity 0 0 0 0 —0

Belle Vernon 14 21 7 7 —49

BV: Evan Pohlot 72 pass from Devin Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Whitlock 76 punt return (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Quinton Martin 67 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Martin 34 pass from Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Martin 65 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Martin 23 pass from Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Jake Gedekoh 39 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Quinton Martin 8-181, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: T, Connor Roberts 13-25-125-0TD-0INT. BV, Devin Whitlock 8-9-177-3TD-0INT.

McKeesport 42, Laurel Highlands 7

McKeesport 7 21 7 7 —42

Laurel Highlands 0 0 0 7 —7

M: Caleb Reist 1 run (kick)

M: Bobby Boyd 14 run (kick failed)

M: Jake Miller 14 run (pass)

M: Dennis Jackson 44 pass from Reist (kick)

M: Kenneth Thompson 23 run (kick)

LH: Rodney Gallagher 1 run (kick)

M: Miller 1 run (kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Bobby Boyd 10-173, TD.

Thomas Jefferson 42, Ringgold 6

Ringgold 0 0 6 0 —6

Thomas Jefferson 14 21 7 0 —42

TJ: Elias Lippincott 4 run (Andrew Graham kick)

TJ: Sean Sullivan 44 pass from Joe Lekse (Graham kick)

TJ: Lippincott 20 run (Graham kick)

TJ: Joe Mendyk 13 pass from Joe Lekse (Graham kick)

TJ: Lippincott 20 run (Graham kick)

TJ: Dominic Donatelli 11 run (Graham kick)

R: Landon Oslowski 62 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: TJ, Elias Lippincott 14-112, 3 TDs.

Greater Allegheny

Greensburg Salem 19, Mars 12

Mars 6 0 6 0 —12

Greensburg Salem 6 0 13 0 —19

GS: Cody Rubrecht 6 run (kick failed)

M: Noah Nesselroad 23 pass from Rafael Bartley (kick failed)

GS: Christian Hostetler 16 pass from Hayden Teska (Daishaun Alexander kick)

M: Evan Wright 7 run (kick failed)

GS: Rubrecht 55 pass from Teska (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Evan Wright 15-135, TD.

Passing leaders: M, Rafael Bartley 20-27-181-1TD-1INT. GS, Hayden Teska 16-29-206-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Noah Nesselroad 10-111, TD. GS, Cody Rubrecht 7-106, TD.

Hampton 42, Indiana 6

Indiana 0 6 0 0 —6

Hampton 14 21 7 0 —42

H: Brock Borgo 78 run (Matt DeMatteo kick)

H: Christian Liberto 7 run (DeMatteo kick)

H: Borgo 10 run (DeMatteo kick)

H: Borgo 10 run (DeMatteo kick)

I: Korbin Wilson 53 run (kick failed)

H: Michael Witherup 30 pass from DeMatteo (DeMatteo kick)

H: Borgo 25 run (DeMatteo kick)

Rushing leaders: H, Brock Borgo 9-173, 4 TDs.

Highlands 41, Armstrong 27

Armstrong 0 7 7 13 —27

Highlands 14 14 6 7 —41

H: Chandler Thimons 1 run (kick)

H: Thimons 31 run (kick)

H: Landan Signorella 31 pass from Thimons (kick)

H: Luke Bombalski 3 run (kick)

A: Isaiah Brown 6 pass from Cadin Olsen (kick)

H: Thimons 8 run (kick failed)

A: Cadin Olsen 1 run (kick)

A: Brown 42 pass from Cadin Olsen (kick failed)

H: Bombalski 1 run (kick)

A: Connor Cigola 16 pass from Cadin Olsen (kick)

Rushing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 17-130, 3 TDs; Luke Bombalski 23-104, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: A, Cadin Olsen 26-32-302-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: A, Isaiah Brown 9-131, 2 TDs.

Plum 39, Knoch 0

Knoch 0 0 0 0 —0

Plum 13 13 13 0 —39

P: Eryck Moore 74 run (Angelo Beleno kick)

P: Moore 1 run (kick failed)

P: Moore 45 run (kick failed)

P: Samo Pitts 17 pass from Sean Franzi (Beleno kick)

P: Nicholas Odom 3 run (Beleno kick)

P: Logan Brooks 61 pass from Franzi (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: P, Eryck Moore 9-218, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: P, Sean Franzi 10-15-229-2TD-0INT.

Parkway

Aliquippa 49, Montour 0

Montour 0 0 0 0 —0

Aliquippa 21 14 14 0 —49

A: John Tracy 22 run (kick)

A: Tracy 2 run (kick)

A: Tiqwai Hayes 26 run (kick)

A: Donovan Walker 80 interception return (kick)

A: Tajier Thornton 11 pass from Quentin Goode (kick)

A: Jayce Williams 23 pass from Goode (kick)

A: Tracy 6 run (kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Tiqwai Hayes 10-125, TD.

Passing leaders: A, Quentin Goode 10-12-161-2TD-0INT.

Beaver 35, Chartiers Valley 28 (OT)

Chartiers Valley 14 7 0 7 0 — 28

Beaver 0 14 14 0 7 — 35

CV: Anthony Mackey 50 pass

CV: Mackey 4 pass

B: Wyatt Ringer 2 run

CV: Gavin Owens 7 pass

B: Josiah Santiago 31 pass from Ringer

B: Ringer 4 run

B: Ringer 1 run

CV: Owens 4 run

B: Ringer 1 run

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

East Allegheny 68, Derry 0

Derry 0 0 0 0 —0

East Allegheny 35 27 6 0 —68

EA: Michael Smith 1 run

EA: Prashaun Gainer 45 punt return

EA: Kamron Marshall 4 run

EA: Mekhi Manor 4 run

EA: Brennan Rutledge 7 pass from Smith

EA: Gainer 49 run

EA: Mike Cahill 19 pass from Smith

EA: Solomon Buggs 39 run

EA: DeMarius Goodman 15 fumble return

EA: Nash Duff 9 run

Freeport 42, Burrell 9

Freeport 14 7 14 7 —42

Burrell 0 9 0 0 —9

F: Ben Lane 6 run (Vinnie Clark kick)

F: Lane 8 run (Vinnie Clark kick)

B: Ethan Croushore 29 field goal

B: Caden DiCaprio 2 run (kick failed)

F: Lane 5 run (Vinnie Clark kick)

F: Shane Jack 2 run (Vinnie Clark kick)

F: Garrett King 6 run (Vinnie Clark kick)

F: Zach Clark 53 run (Vinnie Clark kick)

North Catholic 35, Deer Lakes 0

Deer Lakes 0 0 0 0 —0

North Catholic 7 14 14 0 —35

NC: Kyle Tipinski 47 pass from Joey Prentice (kick)

NC: Jack Fennell 44 run (kick)

NC: Fennell 18 pass from Joey Prentice (kick)

NC: Mitch Lanthaler 80 blocked field goal return (kick failed)

NC: Tipinski 38 run (Joey Prentice run)

Rushing leaders: NC, Kyle Tipinski 11-134, TD.

Passing leaders: NC, Joey Prentice 11-14-201-2TD-0INT.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 35, Mt. Pleasant 0

Mt. Pleasant 0 0 0 0 —0

Elizabeth Forward 14 7 14 0 —35

EF: Zach Boyd 40 pass from Zion White (Ethan Callaghan kick)

EF: Kyle Flournoy 3 run (Logan Beedle kick)

EF: White 3 run (Callaghan kick)

EF: Boyd 43 run (Callaghan kick)

EF: Flournoy 20 fumble return (Beedle kick)

Passing leaders: EF, Zion White 5-7-115-1TD-0INT.

South Allegheny 26, South Park 7

South Allegheny 6 6 0 14 —26

South Park 0 0 0 7 —7

SA: Akell Carrington 27 run (kick failed)

SA: Carrington 9 run (pass failed)

SA: Jett Jones 1 run (Gavin Cleary kick)

SP: Adam Johnson 2 run (Kaden Kostelnik kick)

SA: Carrington 18 run (Cleary kick)

Rushing leaders: SA, Akell Carrington 19-178, 3 TDs; Kavan Markwood 15-113.

Northwestern 6

Avonworth 50, Hopewell 0

Hopewell 0 0 0 0 —0

Avonworth 34 2 8 6 —50

A: Ian Syam 3 run (kick)

A: Austin Johncour 12 pass from Nate Harper (kick)

A: Gus Newhouse 33 from Harper (kick)

A: Nico Neal 13 run (kick failed)

A: Johncour 7 pass from Harper (kick)

A: safety

A: Luke Hollywood 5 run (run failed)

A: safety

A: Mason Metz 38 run (run failed)

Central Valley 44, Ambridge 0

Ambridge 0 0 0 0 —0

Central Valley 16 21 7 0 —44

CV: safety

CV: Matt Merritt 1 run (Sarafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Bryce Wilson 15 fumble recovery (DeSantis kick)

CV: Jack Bible 9 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

CV: Landon Alexander 2 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Deniro Simpson 77 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

CV: Alexander 45 run (DeSantis kick)

Passing leaders: CV, Antwon Johnson 6-7-178-2TD-0INT.

Keystone Oaks 56, Quaker Valley 20

Keystone Oaks 14 28 7 7 —56

Quaker Valley 7 6 0 7 —20

KO: Kevin Drew 28 run (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Shawn Reick 11 run (Greg Wagner )

QV: Jakub Pickett 30 pass from Connery Bulger (Jack Diemert kick)

KO: Tyler Perry 1 run (Greg Wagner kick)

QV: Nate Dicks 93 kickoff return (kick failed)

KO: Owen Minford 53 pass from Nick Buckley (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Drew 5 run (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Quinn Kenny 27 pass from Buckley (Greg Wagner )

KO: Drew 8 run (Greg Wagner )

QV: Dicks 4 pass from Bulger (Jack Diemert kick)

KO: Reick 2 run (Greg Wagner kick)

Rushing leaders: KO, Kevin Drew 29-227, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: KO, Nick Buckley 5-12-123-2TD-0INT.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Serra Catholic 62, Apollo-Ridge 20

Serra Catholic 7 21 14 20 —62

Apollo-Ridge 0 0 6 14 —20

SC: Terrell Booth 11 pass from Max Rocco (Ben Delrosso kick)

SC: Booth 8 pass from Rocco (Delrosso kick)

SC: Machai Dutreiulle 10 run (Delrosso kick)

SC: Booth 15 pass from Rocco (Delrosso kick)

SC: Jayvon Holt 18 pass from Rocco (Delrosso kick)

SC: Booth 30 pass from Rocco (Delrosso kick)

A-R: Nick Curci 2 run (kick failed)

SC: Jayvon Holt 45 pass from Rocco (Caden Bauer kick)

A-R: Curci 88 kickoff return (Curci run)

A-R: Alex Wurmb 25 fumble return (run failed)

SC: Pharoh Fisher 97 run (Caden Bauer kick)

SC: Michael Schanck 34 fumble return (kick failed)

Passing leaders: SC, Max Rocco 13-16-233-6TD-1INT.

Steel Valley 46, Shady Side Academy 0

Shady Side Academy 0 0 0 0 —0

Steel Valley 20 19 7 0 —46

SV: Nijhay Burt 64 run (kick failed)

SV: Nijhay Burt 34 run (kick)

SV: Nijhay Burt 48 run (kick)

SV: Antonio Bray 28 pass from Cruce Brookins (kick failed)

SV: Nijhay Burt 2 run (kick failed)

SV: Brookins 2 run (kick)

SV: Nijhay Burt 21 run (kick)

Rushing leaders: SV, Nijhay Burt 12-251, 5 TDs; Cruce Brookins 7-128, TD.

Century

Chartiers-Houston 13, McGuffey 7

McGuffey 0 7 0 0 —7

Chartiers-Houston 0 6 7 0 —13

M: Kyle Brookman 5 run (Ethan Dietrich kick)

C-H: Jordan Irson 5 run (Anthony Romano kick failed)

C-H: Irson 1 run (Romano kick)

Washington 55, Charleroi 0

Charleroi 0 0 0 0 —0

Washington 28 14 6 7 —55

W: Carlos Harper 45 interception return (Nick Blanchette kick)

W: Mario Griffin 52 interception return (Blanchette kick)

W: Tayshawn Levy 3 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Davoun Fuse 50 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Davoun Fuse 7 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Travis Crutcher 64 pass from Davoun Fuse (Blanchette kick)

W: Harper 75 run (Blanchette kick failed)

W: Zach Welsh 74 run (Blanchette run)

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 41, Freedom 8

Freedom 0 0 0 8 —8

Beaver Falls 7 20 14 0 —41

BF: Richard Singleton 2 pass from Jaren Brickner (Tyler Cain kick)

BF: Cain 5 run (Cain kick)

BF: Isaiah Aeschbacher 5 run (Cain kick)

BF: Richard Singleton 3 pass from Brickner (run failed)

BF: Quadir Thomas 67 pass from Brickner (Richard Singleton run)

BF: Aeschbacher 62 run (pass failed)

F: Colin Walton 7 run (Tyler Welsh run)

Rushing leaders: BF, Isaiah Aeschbacher 10-200, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 10-16-220-2TD-0INT.

Laurel 54, Mohawk 9

Laurel 21 14 13 6 —54

Mohawk 0 7 0 2 —9

L: Luke McCoy 3 run

L: McCoy 71 run

L: Kobe DeRosa 14 run

M: Marc Conti 1 run

L: McCoy 53 run

L: Michael Pasquarello 57 run

L: Pasquarello 15 run

L: Landon Smith 25 run

M: safety

L: Landon Smith 76 run

Riverside 19, Ellwood City 0

Ellwood City 0 0 0 0 —0

Riverside 0 7 6 6 —19

R: Sam Hughes 21 run (kick)

R: Brody Barton 45 run (kick failed)

R: Sam Hughes 19 run (pass failed)

Three Rivers

South Side 42, Brentwood 6

Brentwood 0 6 0 0 —6

South Side 0 14 7 21 —42

B: Tavian Miller 6 run (kick failed)

SSB: Parker Statler 75 pass from Brody Almashy (Meteja Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Donnie Jodikinos 1 run (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Alex Arrigo fumble recovery (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Ryan Navarra 8 run (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Statler 63 punt return (Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Andrew Moots 11 run (Pavlovich kick)

Passing leaders: SSB, Brody Almashy 6-12-126-1TD-0INT.

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 14, Rochester 7

Cornell 7 0 7 0 —14

Rochester 0 7 0 0 —7

C: Tim Henderson 80 kickoff return

R: J.D. Azulay 57 run

C: Henderson 53 run

Rushing leaders: R, Sal Laure 21-117.

Fort Cherry 26, Union 14

Union 6 8 0 0 —14

Fort Cherry 0 7 13 6 —26

U: Mike Gunn 11 pass from Tyler Staub (kick failed)

FC: Maddox Truschel 7 run (kick)

U: Staub 1 run (run)

FC: Truschel 7 run (kick)

FC: Mitchell Cook 56 interception return (kick failed)

FC: Shane Cornali 5 pass from Truschel (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: FC, Maddox Truschel 25-178, 2 TDs.

Eastern

Clairton 20, Greensburg Central Catholic 13

Greensburg Central Catholic 3 0 7 3 —13

Clairton 0 12 0 8 —20

GCC: Ryan Reitler 26 field goal

C: Capone Jones 1 run (run failed)

C: Brooklyn Cannon 36 pass from Jones (run failed)

GCC: Tyree Turner 8 run (Ryan Reitler kick)

C: Greg Lee 2 run (Cannon pass from Jones)

GCC: Ryan Reitler 39 field goal

Rushing leaders: C, Capone Jones 22-129, TD.

Passing leaders: GCC, Tyree Turner 11-21-186-0TD-2INT. C, Capone Jones 6-12-112-1TD-2INT.

Springdale 49, Imani Christian 20

Springdale 19 30 0 0 —49

Imani Christian 6 0 0 14 —20

IC: Raysaun Jackson 35 run (pass failed)

S: Chris Savko 73 kickoff return (kick)

S: Logan Dexter 9 pass from Legend Ausk (kick failed)

S: Ricky Martinelli 18 pass from Ausk (run failed)

S: safety

S: Ausk 11 run (kick)

S: Dexter 35 run (kick)

S: Dexter 33 fumble recovery (kick)

S: Dexter 4 run (kick)

IC: Malik Shannon 73 run (run failed)

IC: Raysaun Jackson 13 run (run)

Rushing leaders: IC, Raysaun Jackson 20-120, 2 TDs; Malik Shannon 7-104, TD.

Tri-County South

Avella 30, Bentworth 21

Bentworth 13 0 8 0 —21

Avella 8 0 0 22 —30

B: Seth Adams 1 run (Brendan Taylor kick)

A: Brandon Samol 45 pass from K.J. Rush (Samol pass from Cole Jaworowski)

B: Lucas Burt 2 run (run failed)

B: Adams 10 run (run)

A: Austin Oiler 3 run (Samol pass from Rush)

A: Rush 1 run (Samol pass from Rush)

A: Noah Markle 14 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: A, Noah Markle 24-150, TD.

Passing leaders: A, K.J. Rush 5-7-155-0TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: A, Brandon Samol 6-174, TD.

Carmichaels 35, California 20

Carmichaels 6 8 6 15 —35

California 7 7 0 6 —20

C: Damani Stafford 5 run (Corey Frick kick)

C: Michael Stewart 80 run (kick failed)

C: Michael Stewart 6 run (Tyler Richmond pass from Trenton Carter)

C: Hunter Assad 1 run (Frick kick)

C: Carter 3 run (kick failed)

C: Carter 1 run (Peyton Schooley run)

C: Conner Vig 10 pass from Stafford (kick failed)

C: Michael Stewart 9 run (Michael Stewart kick)

Rushing leaders: C, Trenton Carter 34-233, 2 TDs; Michael Stewart 8-119, 3 TDs. C, Damani Stafford 21-140, TD.

Mapletown 43, Jefferson-Morgan 12

Mapletown 6 15 14 8 —43

Jefferson-Morgan 0 0 6 6 —12

M: Max Vanata 1 run (kick failed)

M: Landan Stevenson 3 run (Stevenson kick)

M: Stevenson 8 run (Stevenson run)

M: Brody Evans 22 pass from Max Vanata (pass failed)

J-M: Ewing Jamison 32 pass from Johnny Gilbert (run failed)

M: Stevenson 65 run (A.J. Vanata pass from Max Vanata)

M: Brock Evans 7 pass from Max Vanata (Stevenson run)

J-M: Colt Fowler 11 pass from Gilbert (run failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Landan Stevenson 17-143, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: J-M, Cole Jones 7-20-107-0TD-2INT.

West Greene 28, Monessen 14

West Greene 7 0 7 14 —28

Monessen 0 0 0 14 —14

WG: Dalton Lucey 40 pass from Wes Whipkey (Kevin Thompson kick)

WG: Bryce Anderson 7 pass from Wes Whipkey (Thompson kick)

WG: Colin Brady 29 run (Thompson kick)

M: 6 run (run failed)

WG: Brady 16 run (Thompson kick)

M: 25 pass (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: WG, Colin Brady 13-116, 2 TDs.

Nonconference

Valley 23, Yough 6

Yough 6 0 0 0 —6

Valley 3 14 6 0 —23

Y: Tristan Waldier 1 run (Gavin Roebuck kick failed)

V: Kody Kirkwood 32 field goal

V: Zaire Warren 75 punt return (Kirkwood kick)

V: Domanick Simmons 21 pass from Tristin Goodwin (Kirkwood kick)

V: Domanick Simmons 15 pass from Goodwin (Kirkwood kick failed)

District 10

Erie Cathedral Prep 58, Butler 7

Butler 0 0 7 0 —7

Erie Cathedral Prep 17 13 7 21 —58

ECP: Cole Constable 39 field goal

ECP: Michael Parks 2 run (Constable kick)

ECP: Dajoure Hollingsworth 19 run (Constable kick)

ECP: Carter Barnes 1 run (Constable kick)

ECP: Parks 25 run (kick failed)

ECP: Camariyon Bridges 20 pass from Barnes (Constable kick)

B: Braylon Littlejohn 9 pass from Mac Schnur (Max Gianneski kick)

ECP: Luke Costello 19 run (Constable kick)

ECP: Suhtaun Lewis 64 run (Constable kick)

Rushing leaders: ECP, Michael Parks 17-193, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Mac Schnur 9-17-124-1TD-1INT. ECP, Carter Barnes 7-12-108-1TD-0INT.

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s result

Class A

Section 3

Winchester Thurston 9, Riverview 0

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 2, St. Joseph 0

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Washington at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Leechburg, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Plum, 12:30 p.m.

Altoona at Latrobe, 2 p.m.

Ambridge at South Park, 11:30 a.m.

Avonworth at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 10 a.m.

Burrell at Knoch, 10 a.m.

Carlynton at Carrick, 12 p.m.

Charleroi at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Beaver County Christian, 11 a.m.

Franklin Regional at Norwin, 12 p.m.

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 2:30 p.m.

Hampton at Pine-Richland, 11 a.m.

Hempfield at Mt. Pleasant, 2:30 p.m.

Highlands at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Dubois, 11 a.m.

Moon at Trinity, 2 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at West Allegheny, 12:30 p.m.

North Hills at Bethel Park, 12 p.m.

Ringgold at McKeesport, 11:30 a.m.

Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 10 a.m.

Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

Shaler at Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Sharon at Neshannock, 1 p.m.

South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 10 a.m.

Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

Yough at Jeannette, 12 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Trinity 2, Greensburg Salem 1

Nonsection

Baldwin at Shaler, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Hempfield, 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

Section 4

Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Altoona at Latrobe, 10 a.m.

Avonworth at Valley, 10 p.m.

Carlynton at Carrick, 2 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Armstrong, 10 a.m.

Ellis School at Springdale, 11 a.m.

Freedom at Blackhawk, 11:30 a.m.

Freeport at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 1 p.m.

Highlands at Penn Hills, 2:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Keystone Oaks, 11 a.m.

North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m.

North Hills at Hampton, 11:30 a.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers-Houston, 12 a.m.

Seneca Valley at Kiski Area, 12 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Thomas Jefferson, 11 a.m.

South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.

South Park at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

Yough at East Allegheny, 11 a.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Latrobe vs. Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

South Park vs. Knoch at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Beaver at Moon, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Eden Christian 3, Trinity Christian 0

Ringgold 3, Peters Township 0

Saturday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 4

Bentworth at Washington, 11 a.m.

Nonsection

Pine-Richland at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.