High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 15, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 10:11 PM

High schools

Football

Saturday’s results

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Shady Side Academy 30, Valley 0

Class A

Black Hills

Burgettstown 41, Carlynton 0

Saturday’s summary

Shady Side Academy 30, Valley 0

Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

Shady Side Academy 3 13 7 7 —30

SSA: Harran Zureikat 25 field goal

SSA: Joey Bellinotti 5 run (Zureikat kick)

SSA: Max Wickland 1 run (kick failed)

SSA: Darrin Haynes 9 run (Zureikat kick)

SSA: Charlie Johnson 7 pass from Wickland (Zureikat kick)

Rushing leaders: SSA, Joey Bellinotti 6-158.

Passing leaders: SSA, Max Wickland 12-18-284-1TD-0INT.

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 2, Pine-Richland 1

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 7, Steel Valley 0

Section 2

Leechburg 2, Jeannette 0

Section 1

Eden Christian 3, Sewickley Academy 0

Nonsection

Bentworth 9, Uniontown 1

Bethel Park 2, Brashear 1

Brownsville 3, California 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Elizabeth Forward 0

Plum 4, Shady Side Academy 1

Shaler 8, Hempfield 0

Slippery Rock 3, Knoch 2

Trinity 2, McGuffey 0

Avonworth at South Park, ppd.

Baldwin at Montour, ppd.

Girls

Saturday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Belle Vernon 8, Uniontown 0

Nonsection

Moon 6, Mt. Pleasant 0

Sewickley Academy 2, Shady Side Academy 1

Shaler 3, Hempfield 0

Springdale 1, Burrell 0

Trinity 0, McGuffey 0

Bethel Park at South Park, ppd.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team playoffs

Monday’s schedule

Semifinals

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon vs. Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.

North Allegheny vs. Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Sewickley Academy vs. South Park at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Beaver vs. Knoch at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

North Allegheny 3, Landisville Hempfield 0

North Allegheny 3, State College 0

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

