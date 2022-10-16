High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 15, 2022
By:
Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 10:11 PM
High schools
Football
Saturday’s results
Class 3A
Allegheny 6
Shady Side Academy 30, Valley 0
Class A
Black Hills
Burgettstown 41, Carlynton 0
Saturday’s summary
Shady Side Academy 30, Valley 0
Valley 0 0 0 0 —0
Shady Side Academy 3 13 7 7 —30
SSA: Harran Zureikat 25 field goal
SSA: Joey Bellinotti 5 run (Zureikat kick)
SSA: Max Wickland 1 run (kick failed)
SSA: Darrin Haynes 9 run (Zureikat kick)
SSA: Charlie Johnson 7 pass from Wickland (Zureikat kick)
Rushing leaders: SSA, Joey Bellinotti 6-158.
Passing leaders: SSA, Max Wickland 12-18-284-1TD-0INT.
Soccer
Boys
Saturday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 2, Pine-Richland 1
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 7, Steel Valley 0
Section 2
Section 1
Eden Christian 3, Sewickley Academy 0
Nonsection
Bethel Park 2, Brashear 1
Brownsville 3, California 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Elizabeth Forward 0
Plum 4, Shady Side Academy 1
Shaler 8, Hempfield 0
Slippery Rock 3, Knoch 2
Avonworth at South Park, ppd.
Girls
Saturday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Belle Vernon 8, Uniontown 0
Nonsection
Moon 6, Mt. Pleasant 0
Sewickley Academy 2, Shady Side Academy 1
Shaler 3, Hempfield 0
Springdale 1, Burrell 0
Bethel Park at South Park, ppd.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL team playoffs
Monday’s schedule
Semifinals
Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon vs. Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.
North Allegheny vs. Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Sewickley Academy vs. South Park at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Beaver vs. Knoch at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Saturday’s results
Nonsection
North Allegheny 3, Landisville Hempfield 0
North Allegheny 3, State College 0
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Greensburg Central Catholic’s Sara Felder, Greensburg Central Catholic’s Carlo Denis
• A-K Valley athletes of the week: Leechburg’s Macy Kubla, Burrell’s Caden Canfield
• North Allegheny athletic director Bob Buzzuto concerned by changing definition of amateurism
• North Allegheny notebook: Tigers’ boys soccer team gets key victory
• Plum boys soccer team ready for postseason