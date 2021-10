High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 11:51 PM

High schools

Football

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Three Rivers

Sto-Rox 41, Western Beaver 0

Class A

Big 7

Shenango 14, OLSH 7

Eastern

Bishop Canevin 35, Jeannette 0

Leechburg 71, Riverview 8

Saturday’s summaries

Class 2A

Three Rivers

Sto-Rox 41, Western Beaver 0

Sto-Rox 21 0 14 6 —41

Western Beaver 0 0 0 0 —0

S-R: Jaymar Pearson 78 run (Josh Jenkins run)

S-R: Diego Ellis 28 pass from Jenkins (pass failed)

S-R: Jaymont Green-Miller 22 pass from Jenkins (Adam Devine kick)

S-R: Pearson 12 run (Pearson run)

S-R: Pearson 83 run (pass failed)

S-R: Terry Booth 19 pass from Jenkins (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: S-R, Jaymar Pearson 10-171, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: S-R, Josh Jenkins 14-17-243-3TD-0INT.

Class A

Big 7

Shenango 14, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7

Shenango 7 7 0 0 —14

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0 0 7 0 —7

S: Aaron Martin 32 pass from Sam Patton (Andrew Johnston kick)

S: Martin 1 run (Johnston kick)

OLSH: Ziggy McIntosh 10 pass from Nehemiah Azeem (Roman Frankovich kick)

Rushing leaders: S, CJ Miller 23-149.

Passing leaders: OLSH, Nehemiah Azeem 19-46-202-1TD-1INT.

Eastern

Bishop Canevin 35, Jeannette 0

Jeannette 0 0 0 0 —0

Bishop Canevin 20 0 8 7 —35

BC: Keshawn Harris 6 run (kick failed)

BC: Xavier Nelson 45 pass from Jason Cross (run failed)

BC: Cross 1 run (Jaiden Torres run)

BC: Jayden Lindsey 13 pass from Cross (Lesae Lacks pass from Cross)

BC: Donovan Mitchell 24 run (Geno DeFrank kick)

Leechburg 71, Riverview 8

Leechburg 28 35 8 0 —71

Riverview 0 8 0 0 —8

L: Braylan Lovelace 31 run (Jake Schuffert kick)

L: Logan Kline 46 punt return (Schuffert kick)

L: Tyler Foley 36 pass from Thomas Burke (Schuffert kick)

L: Eli Rich 40 pass from Thomas Burke (Schuffert kick)

L: Thomas Burke 12 run (Schuffert kick)

L: Thomas Burke 2 run (Schuffert kick)

L: Lovelace 42 run (Schuffert kick)

L: Tyler Villa 35 interception return (Schuffert kick)

L: Brandin Gilmer 25 run (Schuffert kick)

R: Jack Loughren 15 pass from Ben Hower (Toby Green pass from Hower)

L: Lovelace 17 run (Rich pass from Thomas Burke)

Rushing leaders: L, Braylan Lovelace 13-171, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: L, Thomas Burke 3-5-111-1TD-0INT.

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Belle Vernon 8, Uniontown 1

Washington at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Section 4

Obama Academy 5, Greensburg Salem 1

Class 2A

Section 2

Leechburg 1, Deer Lakes 0

Section 3

Waynesburg 2, McGuffey 1

Nonsection

Bethel Park 3, Central Catholic 1

Brentwood 2, Serra Catholic 0

Burrell 3, Knoch 2

Canon-McMillan 1, South Fayette 0

Carlynton 9, Carrick 1

Hampton 4, Pine-Richland 0

Hempfield 1, Mt. Pleasant 0

Indiana 5, Dubois 1

Jeannette 5, Yough 2

Latrobe 3, Altoona 1

Laurel Highlands 5, Charleroi 1

Moon 5, Trinity 0

North Allegheny 3, Upper St. Clair 0

North Hills at Bethel Park, ppd.

Penn Hills 2, Highlands 1

Penn-Trafford 5, Gateway 0

Plum 1, Allderdice 0

Shaler 4, Beaver 2

South Park 3, Ambridge 1

Thomas Jefferson 1, Elizabeth Forward 0

West Allegheny 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Eden Christian at Beaver County Christian (n)

Ringgold at McKeesport (n)

Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)

Sharon at Neshannock (n)

Avonworth at OLSH, ppd.

Franklin Regional at Norwin, ppd.

Girls

Saturday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 3, Pine-Richland 2

Section 2

Moon 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Section 3

Latrobe 6, Hempfield 0

Class 2A

Section 3

Waynesburg Central 1, McGuffey 0

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Ligonier Valley 0

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 3, Aquinas Academy 0

Nonsection

Blackhawk 3, Freedom 2

Canon-McMillan 3, South Fayette 0

Chartiers-Houston 2, OLSH 1

Indiana 5, Freeport 0

North Allegheny 2, Upper St. Clair 1

Oakland Catholic 7, Ringgold 2

Penn-Trafford 6, Gateway 1

Seneca Valley 4, Kiski Area 0

South Park 2, Chartiers Valley 0

Springdale 7, Ellis School 0

Thomas Jefferson 2, Seton LaSalle 0

Carlynton at Carrick (n)

Highlands at Penn Hills (n)

Neshannock at Keystone Oaks (n)

North Hills at Hampton, ppd.

Altoona at Latrobe, ppd.

Avonworth at Valley, ppd.

Deer Lakes at Armstrong ppd.

Yough at East Allegheny, ppd.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Latrobe vs. Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

South Park vs. Knoch at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Beaver at Moon, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday’s results

Class 2A

Section 4

Washington 3, Bentworth 2

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 3, Moon 0

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.