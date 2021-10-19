High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 18, 2021

By:

Monday, October 18, 2021 | 11:53 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 2, Norwin 0

Hempfield 14, Allderdice 0

Pine-Richland 4, Peters Township 0

Class A

Shady Side Academy 4, Ellis School 1

Aquinas Academy at Winchester Thurston, (n)

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 6, Mt. Lebanon 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Fox Chapel at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Norwin at Oakland Catholic, 4 p.m.

Golf

PIAA Championships

Monday’s results

At Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York

Class 2A

Boys

Par: 71

Josh James, Union City, 72

Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 74

Josh Suto, Palmerton, 74

Kai Carlson, Avonworth, 74

Tyler Parkhurst, Union City, 75

Hunter Jurica, Derry, 76

Evan Eichenlaub, Moravian Academy, 76

Maxx Rimdzius, Corry, 76

Nick Ciocca, Devon Prep, 76

Timothy Peters, Saint Joseph’s Academy, 76

Nick Werner, Wyoming Seminary, 76

Tyler Hager, Palmerton, 76

Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 77

Michael Sewack, Scranton Prep, 78

Andrew Green, North Penn-Mansfield, 79

Kameron Kerle, Clarion, 79

Cael Ropietski, Lake-Lehman, 79

Gavin June, Lackawanna Trail, 79

RJ Royer, Tyrone, 79

Ben Ortwein, Notre Dame of Green Pond, 80

Michael Lynch, Scranton Prep, 80

Curtis Barner, Kane, 80

Josh Hiles, Boiling Springs, 80

VanDuzer Kannon, Sayre, 80

Brian McDonnell, Eden Christian, 80

Nick Mahoney, Lewisburg, 80

Bradin Peart, Littlestown, 81

James Ulsh, Trinity, 81

Adam Tanabe, Quaker Valley, 82

Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock, 82

Charlie Hurchalla, Devon Prep, 82

Daniel Sethman, Brownsville, 82

Dylan Flinchbaugh, Saegertown, 82

Michael Sholtis, Lake-Lehman, 82

Logan Monzak, Elizabeth Forward, 83

Patrick Doran, York Catholic, 83

Lukas Cascino, Bishop McCort, 83

Matthew Edwards, Bedford, 83

Joe Fugagli, Mercyhurst Prep, 83

Matt Morelli, Neshannock, 84

Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley, 84

Jack Novis, Lancaster Catholic, 84

Nixen Erdely, Frazier, 85

Gavin Badger, Lancaster Catholic, 85

Ethan Ellis, North Catholic, 85

Aiden Fulkroad, Millersburg, 85

Luke Gronbeck, Eden Christian, 86

Sean Kelly, Lewisburg, 86

Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 87

Will Gronlund, Lewisburg, 87

Toby Matson, Grove City, 87

Brady Streich, Coudersport, 88

Liam Lohr, Carmichaels, 88

George Kissell, Portage, 88

Cade Wirnsberger, Milton, 88

Logan Greer, Riverside, 88

Jerry Brumbaugh, Central Martinsburg, 89

Will Duggan, Sewickley Academy, 89

Will Gouveia, Jenkintown, 89

Andon Suchan, Huntingdon, 89

Matthew Tokarczyk, Bedford, 89

Gavin Fegley, Newport, 90

Jacob Felsing, Moniteau, 90

Jeff Staples, Jenkintown, 90

Lucas Benjamin, St. Marys, 92

Kyle Reese, Penn Cambria, 93

Ethan Carll, West Forest, 94

J.T. Krynock, Berks Catholic, 94

Nick Helsley, Bishop Guilfoyle, 96

Nathaniel Harbst, Boiling Springs, 105

Nate James, Corry, DQ

Girls

Par: 72

Paige Richter, Camp Hill, 73

Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 74

Lydia Swan, North East, 74

Sasha Petrochko, Hickory, 76

Anna Swan, North East, 78

Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 80

Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs, 80

McKenzie Gustas, Hickory, 80

Hannah Rabb, Warrior Run, 81

Ella Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 83

Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 83

Izzy Aigner, Greensburg Central Catholic, 83

Claire Konieczny, Geibel, 84

Chloe Sipe, Elk Lake, 84

Luciana Masters, Hickory, 84

Mckayla Kerle, Clarion, 84

Chloe Fritch, Karns City, 85

Cassidy Miksich, Tyrone, 85

Ciara Anderson, Avonworth, 86

Ava Liburdi, Hickory, 87

Mya Mrkonja, Central Valley, 90

Hallie Brown, Tunkhannock, 90

Savannah Miller, Lancaster Catholic, 91

Emily Donahue, Grove City, 92

Kaitlyn Hoover, Wilmington, 92

Olivia Kana, Greensburg Central Catholic, 95

Kennady Norton, Central Valley, 95

Willow Dixon, Camp Hill, 95

Alyssa Kush, Westmont Hilltop, 97

Olivia Kury, York Catholic, 98

Grace Shaible, Loyalsock, 98

Cailyn Schall, Jersey Shore, 100

Jordan Houck, Huntingdon, 104

Mollie Young, Springfield (Montco), 108

Alyssa Mostick, Penn Cambria, 112

Emma Covert, Moniteau, 115

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 8, Canon McMillan 4

Class 2A

Meadville 8, Butler 4

Montour 5, Mars 2

Class A

Moon 7, North Catholic 3

Greensburg Salem 11, Blackhawk 1

Fox Chapel 1, Freeport 0

Bishop Canevin 3, Neshannock 1

Wheeling Catholic 5, Plum 3

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Class 2A

Latrobe at Penn Trafford, Palmer Imaging Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

Westmont Hilltop at Kiski Area, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Class B

Avonworth at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at Connellsville, The Ice Mine, 8:40 p.m.

Morgantown at Trinity, Printscape Arena, 9:00 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 3

Central Catholic 4, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Knoch 4, Highlands 0

Hampton 11, Freeport 2

Section 3

Belle Vernon 3, Washington 2

Section 4

Plum 8, Greensburg Salem 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Leechburg 2, Burrell 1

Section 3

Waynesburg 3, Brownsville 2

Class A

Section 2

Trinity Christian 4, Jeannette 1

Nonsection

Central Valley 7, South Side 2

Indiana 3, Altoona 1

Baldwin 3, Montour 2

Blackhawk 3, North Catholic 2

Allderdice 4, Obama Academy 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1, Brentwood 1

North Allegheny 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Keystone Oaks 4, Serra Catholic 0

Quaker Valley 13, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

South Park 4, Ringgold 0

Chartiers Valley 2, Trinity 0

Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, (n)

Steel Valley 1, Bishop Canevin 0

Hampton at Butler, ppd.

Washington at Charleroi, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Washington at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Eden Christian at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Kiski Area at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Yough at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 2, Butler 0

Pine-Richland 8, Shaler 0

Class 3A

Section 4

Mars 5, Blackhawk 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Deer Lakes 4, Burrell 3

Freeport 1, Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

Riverview 13, Jeannette 0

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, (n)

Central Valley 2, South Side 2

Shady Side Academy 7, Ellis School 0

Franklin Regional 1, Penn-Trafford 0

Freedom 6, Hopewell 2

Gateway 2, Penn Hills 0

Keystone Oaks 4, Serra Catholic 3

Montour 4, Hampton 2

Trinity 1, North Hills 0

Bethel Park 3, Norwin 0

Allderdice 6, Obama Academy 0

Quaker Valley 2, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Plum 1, Fox Chapel 0

Slippery Rock at Knoch, (n)

Steel Valley 2, Elizabeth Forward 1

Waynesburg 7, Monessen 0

Avonworth 1, West Allegheny 0

Seton LaSalle 7, Winchester Thurston 0

Latrobe 12, Connellsville 0

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Oakland Catholic at Peters Township, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell at Avonworth, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 4

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Highlands, 6 p.m.

Beaver at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Southmoreland, 6:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Latrobe 3, Fox Chapel 3

Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 2

Wednesday’s schedule

Championship

Latrobe vs. Upper St. Clair at Washington & Jefferson, 2:30 p.m.

Consolation

Peters Township vs. Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Knoch 4, South Park 1

Sewickley Academy 5, Beaver 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Championship

Knoch vs. Sewickley Academy at Washington & Jefferson, 1 p.m.

Consolation

South Park vs. Beaver, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, (n)

Section 2

Ringgold 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Montour 3, Trinity 1

Section 4

Lincoln Park 3, Ambridge 1

Central Valley 3, New Castle 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Mohawk 3, New Brighton 1

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 3, Washington 0

Bentworth at Burgettstown, (n)

Class A

Section 3

Sto-Rox 3, Northgate 2

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Riverview 0

Nonsection

Butler at Freeport, (n)

Charleroi 3, California 1

Hampton 3, North Hills 1

Seneca Valley 3, Knoch 0

Laurel at New Castle, (n)

Lincoln Park at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Mapletown 3, McGuffey 0

Oakland Catholic 3, South Park 0

South Allegheny 3, Serra Catholic 1

West Mifflin 3, St. Joseph 0

Union 3, Freedom 0

Bishop Canevin 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Ligonier Valley 3, Yough 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Plum, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at McKeesport, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Armstrong, 7:15 p.m.

Knoch at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Freedom, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Brentwood at North Catholic, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Carmichaels at Frazier, 6:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Section 5

Deer Lakes at Steel Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Derry at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Geibel, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Cornell at Hillcrest Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Riverview at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

California at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.