High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 18, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 12:21 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

Section 3A

Hempfield 5, Allderdice 1

Thursday’s schedule

City League

Semifinals

University Prep (3-4) at Allderdice (3-5), 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.

Big East

Hempfield at Plum, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Shaler at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Aliquippa at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Ambridge at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Montour, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m.

Knoch at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Western Hills

Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Burrell at Derry, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Yough at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Century

Brentwood at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Washington at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Rochester at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Union at South Side, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Burgettstown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Clairton at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

California at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

South Park at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Independent

Brownsville at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Berlin-Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Semifinals

Perry (3-4) at Westinghouse (7-0), 7 p.m.

District 10

McDowell at Butler, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Mohawk at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Black Hills

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, noon

Golf

PIAA championships

Tuesday’s results

Final round

Boys

Class 3A

At Penn State White Course

1. Dylan Ramsey, Cedar Crest, 67-73–140

2. Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 70-71–141

3. Nicholas Gross, Downingtown West, 73-71–144

4. Logan Wagner, Solanco, 70-75–145

5. Breckin Taylor, Cathedral Prep, 73-73–146

T6. Hunter Swidzinski, Butler, 73-75–148

T6. Connor Walker, Central Catholic, 79-69–148

T6. Noah Moelter, Central Bucks South, 72-76–148

T6. Aidan Farkas, St. Joseph’s Prep, 78-70–148

T10. Lane Krosse, Dallastown, 76-73–149

T10. Eli Shah, Penncrest, 78-71–149

T10. Tyler Leyden, La Salle College, 73-76–149

T10. Sam Feeney, West Chester Rustin, 77-72–149

T10. Colton Lusk. Peters Township, 74-75–149

T10. Adam Fluehr, Springfield-Montco, 72-77–149

T10. Ben Wilson, Lampeter-Strasburg, 77-72–149

T10. Wes Lorish, Plum, 74-75–149

T10. Hunter Probst, Stroudsburg, 72-77–149

Other WPIAL finishers

T19. Neil Joon, Upper St. Clair, 73-77–150

T19. Zack Ross, Moon, 73-77–150

T23. Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 72-79–151

T32. Kai Carlson, Avonworth, 76-78–154

T32. Chris Hoffman, North Allegheny, 77-77–154

T43. Blake Bertolo, Mars, 78-79–157

T48. Aidan Burchianti, Central Catholic, 78-80–158

T57. Blaise Masciantonio, Pine-Richland, 80-81–161

T62. Harrison Martineau, Indiana, 82-80–162

T69. Benito Taromina, Allderdice, 82-89–171

Class 2A

At Penn State Blue Course

1. Nick Ciocca, Devon Prep, 70-68–138

2. Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock, 72-67–139

3. Michael Lugiano, Lake-Lehman, 71-69–140

4. Evan Eichenlaub, Moravian Academy, 72-72–144

5. Nick Werner, Wyoming Seminary, 71-75–146

T6. Cael Ropietski, Lake-Lehman, 71-76–147

T6. Logan Voytish, Uniontown, 72-75–147

8. Eli Ropietski, Lake-Lehman, 75-74–149

9. Josh James, Union City, 69-81–150

10. Luke Gronbeck, Eden Christian, 77-74–151

Other WPIAL finishers

15. Hunter Jurica, Derry, 81-73–154

T19. Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 78-78–156

T19. Jonah Schollaert, Quaker Valley, 76-80–156

T22. Daniel Sethman, Brownsville, 78-79–157

T25. Wade Boyle, Greensburg Central Catholic, 82-76–158

T30. Josh Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 78-82–160

T30. JP Tusai, South Park, 77-83–160

T30. Rogan Maloney, Belle Vernon, 77-83–160

T36. Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 81-80–161

38. Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 82-80–162

T39. Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley, 83-80–163

T39. Liam Lohr, Carmichaels, 82-81–163

45. Mitch Davies, Knoch, 79-86–165

T46. Nixen Erdely, Frazier, 85-81–166

T49. Nate Covey, Freeport, 85-82–167

T55. Jay Wrona, Mohawk, 85-84–169

Girls

Class 3A

At Penn State White Course

1. Sydney Yermish, Lower Merion, 72-67–139

2. Kayley Roberts, Phoenixville, 71-71–142

3. Mary Dunigan, Unionville, 76-69–145

T4. Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 76-73–149

T4. Ellie Benson, Peters Township, 76-73–149

T4. Mya Morgan, Elizabeth Forward, 74-75–149

7. Katie Rose Rankin, North Allegheny, 75-75–150

8. Abigail Lynn, Central Bucks West, 75-76–151

9. Kate Roberts, Phoenixville, 76-76–152

10. Stefania Fedun, Owen J. Roberts, 78-75–153

Other WPIAL finishers

T15. Lihini Ranaweera, Seneca Valley, 85-75–160

23. Madison Sharek, Seneca Valley, 84-83–167

T27. Lucy Brayton, Penn Hills, 89-84–173

Lily Gedris, Allderdice, WD

Class 2A

At Penn State Blue Course

1. Hannah Robb, Warrior Run, 70-74–144

2. Anna Swan, North East, 73-72–145

3. Sasha Petrochko, Hickory, 76-72–148

4. Kate Sowers, West Middlesex, 77-73–150

5. Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs, 77-74–151

6. Maddie Koshko, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, 74-84–158

T7. Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 81-79–160

T7. Luciana Masters, Hickory, 77-83–160

T9. Zoe Stern, Reynolds, 82-79–161

T9. Gianna Cafarella, Scranton Prep, 82-79-161

Other WPIAL finishers

12. Izzy Aigner, Greensburg Central Catholic, 81-87–168

15. Pearl Lindgren, Eden Christian, 86-85–171

T17. Claire Konieczny, Geibel, 87-86-173

T23. Kennedy Norton, Central Valley, 93-92–185

T23. Lillie Snow, Freeport, 91-94–185

26. Delaney Mulderig, Shady Side Academy, 93-94–187

27. Anna Yourish, Deer Lakes, 88-100–188

32. Gianna Petersen, Beth-Center, 103-100–203

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Class 2A

Franklin-Regional 5, Meadville 2

North Hills 3, North Catholic 2 (SO)

Varsity D2

Connellsville 9, Trinity 0

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Moon 6, Central Valley 0

Nonsection

Allderdice 4, Obama Academy 1

Baldwin at Penn Hills, ppd.

Charleroi 2, Belle Vernon 1

Waynesburg 6, Beth-Center 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 1

Carlynton 4, Riverside 1

Deer Lakes 5, Highlands 1

East Allegheny 5, Riverview 0

Fox Chapel 3, Shady Side Academy 0

Greensburg Central Catholic at Kiski Area, ppd.

Yough 1, Greensburg Salem 0

Hopewell 6, South Side 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2, Beaver 0

Peters Township 2, Brashear 0

Thomas Jefferson 4, Elizabeth Forward 0

Washington at Trinity, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Carlynton at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at California, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Latrobe 2, Gateway 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 4, Hopewell 0

Section 2

Knoch at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Riverview 6

Riverview 11, Jeannette 0

Section 3

Mohawk 1, Eden Christian 0 (forfeit)

Class A

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 5, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4

Nonsection

Allderdice 7, Obama Academy 0

Belle Vernon 4, Greensburg Salem 2

Deer Lakes 2, South Allegheny 0

Mt. Pleasant 9, Hempfield 0

North Catholic at Pine-Richland, ppd.

North Hills 2, Springdale 1

Oakland Catholic at Peters Township, (n)

Southmoreland 6, Bentworth 0

Thomas Jefferson 2, South Park 1

Valley 5, Penn Hills 1

Yough 4, Serra Catholic 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 2

Knoch at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, 6 p.m.

Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.

Trinity at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team playoffs

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Championship

Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m. at Washington & Jefferson

Consolation

Bethel Park vs. Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Sewickley Academy vs. Knoch, 1 p.m. at Washington & Jefferson

Consolation

South Park vs. Beaver at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0

Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 0

Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Section 3

Shaler 3, Hempfield 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 3, Gateway 0

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, (n)

Penn Hills 3, West Mifflin 2

Section 2

Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Moon 3, West Allegheny 0

Oakland Catholic 3, Trinity 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Belle Vernon 3, Connellsville 0

Laurel Highlands 3, Ringgold 2

Thomas Jefferson 3, Uniontown 0

Section 4

Blackhawk 3, Ambridge 1

Knoch at North Catholic, ppd.

New Castle 3, Lincoln Park 1

Section 5

Armstrong 3, Franklin Regional 0

Indiana 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Latrobe 3, Kiski Area 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 3, Beaver 2

Ellwood City 3, Beaver Falls 0

Neshannock at Mohawk, (n)

Shenango 3, Riverside 0

Section 2

Brentwood 3, Keystone Oaks 2

Fort Cherry 3, East Allegheny 0

Seton LaSalle 3, South Allegheny 0

South Park 3, Steel Valley 1

Section 3

Bentworth 3, Beth-Center 1

Washington at McGuffey, (n)

Waynesburg 3, Charleroi 0

Brownsville 3, Yough 0

Section 4

Avonworth 3, Hopewell 0

Central Valley 3, Freedom 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, New Brighton 0

Quaker Valley 3, Sto-Rox 0; Quaker Valley 3, Sto-Rox 0

Section 5

Derry 3, Apollo-Ridge 1

Burrell 3, Deer Lakes 1

Freeport 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Valley 3, Neighborhood Academy 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Aliquippa, (n)

Western Beaver 3, Burgettstown 0

Section 2

Frazier 3, Avella 0

California 3, Carmichaels 2

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel 0

Mapletown 3, West Greene 1

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Carlynton 0

Chartiers-Houston 3, Northgate 1

Cornell at Hillcrest Christian, (n)

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Leechburg 0

Trinity Christian 3, Riverview 0

St. Joseph at Springdale, (n)

Nonsection

Mars 3, Butler 0

Fox Chapel 3, Highlands 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Mars at Lincoln Park, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Rochester at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

