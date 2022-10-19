High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 18, 2022
By:
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 12:21 AM
High schools
Field hockey
Tuesday’s results
Section 3A
Hempfield 5, Allderdice 1
Thursday’s schedule
City League
Semifinals
University Prep (3-4) at Allderdice (3-5), 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.
Big East
Hempfield at Plum, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Shaler at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big Seven
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Highlands, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Aliquippa at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Ambridge at New Castle, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 6
Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m.
Knoch at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Elizabeth Forward at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Western Hills
Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Burrell at Derry, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Yough at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Century
Brentwood at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Washington at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Rochester at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Union at South Side, 7 p.m.
Black Hills
Burgettstown at Avella, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
California at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
South Park at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Independent
Brownsville at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Berlin-Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Semifinals
Perry (3-4) at Westinghouse (7-0), 7 p.m.
District 10
McDowell at Butler, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Mohawk at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Laurel at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Black Hills
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, noon
Golf
PIAA championships
Tuesday’s results
Final round
Boys
Class 3A
At Penn State White Course
1. Dylan Ramsey, Cedar Crest, 67-73–140
2. Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 70-71–141
3. Nicholas Gross, Downingtown West, 73-71–144
4. Logan Wagner, Solanco, 70-75–145
5. Breckin Taylor, Cathedral Prep, 73-73–146
T6. Hunter Swidzinski, Butler, 73-75–148
T6. Connor Walker, Central Catholic, 79-69–148
T6. Noah Moelter, Central Bucks South, 72-76–148
T6. Aidan Farkas, St. Joseph’s Prep, 78-70–148
T10. Lane Krosse, Dallastown, 76-73–149
T10. Eli Shah, Penncrest, 78-71–149
T10. Tyler Leyden, La Salle College, 73-76–149
T10. Sam Feeney, West Chester Rustin, 77-72–149
T10. Colton Lusk. Peters Township, 74-75–149
T10. Adam Fluehr, Springfield-Montco, 72-77–149
T10. Ben Wilson, Lampeter-Strasburg, 77-72–149
T10. Wes Lorish, Plum, 74-75–149
T10. Hunter Probst, Stroudsburg, 72-77–149
Other WPIAL finishers
T19. Neil Joon, Upper St. Clair, 73-77–150
T19. Zack Ross, Moon, 73-77–150
T23. Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 72-79–151
T32. Kai Carlson, Avonworth, 76-78–154
T32. Chris Hoffman, North Allegheny, 77-77–154
T43. Blake Bertolo, Mars, 78-79–157
T48. Aidan Burchianti, Central Catholic, 78-80–158
T57. Blaise Masciantonio, Pine-Richland, 80-81–161
T62. Harrison Martineau, Indiana, 82-80–162
T69. Benito Taromina, Allderdice, 82-89–171
Class 2A
At Penn State Blue Course
1. Nick Ciocca, Devon Prep, 70-68–138
2. Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock, 72-67–139
3. Michael Lugiano, Lake-Lehman, 71-69–140
4. Evan Eichenlaub, Moravian Academy, 72-72–144
5. Nick Werner, Wyoming Seminary, 71-75–146
T6. Cael Ropietski, Lake-Lehman, 71-76–147
T6. Logan Voytish, Uniontown, 72-75–147
8. Eli Ropietski, Lake-Lehman, 75-74–149
9. Josh James, Union City, 69-81–150
10. Luke Gronbeck, Eden Christian, 77-74–151
Other WPIAL finishers
15. Hunter Jurica, Derry, 81-73–154
T19. Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 78-78–156
T19. Jonah Schollaert, Quaker Valley, 76-80–156
T22. Daniel Sethman, Brownsville, 78-79–157
T25. Wade Boyle, Greensburg Central Catholic, 82-76–158
T30. Josh Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 78-82–160
T30. JP Tusai, South Park, 77-83–160
T30. Rogan Maloney, Belle Vernon, 77-83–160
T36. Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 81-80–161
38. Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 82-80–162
T39. Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley, 83-80–163
T39. Liam Lohr, Carmichaels, 82-81–163
45. Mitch Davies, Knoch, 79-86–165
T46. Nixen Erdely, Frazier, 85-81–166
T49. Nate Covey, Freeport, 85-82–167
T55. Jay Wrona, Mohawk, 85-84–169
Girls
Class 3A
At Penn State White Course
1. Sydney Yermish, Lower Merion, 72-67–139
2. Kayley Roberts, Phoenixville, 71-71–142
3. Mary Dunigan, Unionville, 76-69–145
T4. Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 76-73–149
T4. Ellie Benson, Peters Township, 76-73–149
T4. Mya Morgan, Elizabeth Forward, 74-75–149
7. Katie Rose Rankin, North Allegheny, 75-75–150
8. Abigail Lynn, Central Bucks West, 75-76–151
9. Kate Roberts, Phoenixville, 76-76–152
10. Stefania Fedun, Owen J. Roberts, 78-75–153
Other WPIAL finishers
T15. Lihini Ranaweera, Seneca Valley, 85-75–160
23. Madison Sharek, Seneca Valley, 84-83–167
T27. Lucy Brayton, Penn Hills, 89-84–173
Lily Gedris, Allderdice, WD
Class 2A
At Penn State Blue Course
1. Hannah Robb, Warrior Run, 70-74–144
2. Anna Swan, North East, 73-72–145
3. Sasha Petrochko, Hickory, 76-72–148
4. Kate Sowers, West Middlesex, 77-73–150
5. Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs, 77-74–151
6. Maddie Koshko, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, 74-84–158
T7. Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 81-79–160
T7. Luciana Masters, Hickory, 77-83–160
T9. Zoe Stern, Reynolds, 82-79–161
T9. Gianna Cafarella, Scranton Prep, 82-79-161
Other WPIAL finishers
12. Izzy Aigner, Greensburg Central Catholic, 81-87–168
15. Pearl Lindgren, Eden Christian, 86-85–171
T17. Claire Konieczny, Geibel, 87-86-173
T23. Kennedy Norton, Central Valley, 93-92–185
T23. Lillie Snow, Freeport, 91-94–185
26. Delaney Mulderig, Shady Side Academy, 93-94–187
27. Anna Yourish, Deer Lakes, 88-100–188
32. Gianna Petersen, Beth-Center, 103-100–203
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Cathedral Prep 2, Mt. Lebanon 1
Class 2A
Franklin-Regional 5, Meadville 2
North Hills 3, North Catholic 2 (SO)
Varsity D2
Connellsville 9, Trinity 0
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Moon 6, Central Valley 0
Nonsection
Allderdice 4, Obama Academy 1
Baldwin at Penn Hills, ppd.
Charleroi 2, Belle Vernon 1
Waynesburg 6, Beth-Center 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 1
Deer Lakes 5, Highlands 1
East Allegheny 5, Riverview 0
Fox Chapel 3, Shady Side Academy 0
Greensburg Central Catholic at Kiski Area, ppd.
Yough 1, Greensburg Salem 0
Hopewell 6, South Side 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2, Beaver 0
Peters Township 2, Brashear 0
Thomas Jefferson 4, Elizabeth Forward 0
Washington at Trinity, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Carlynton at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at California, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
Latrobe 2, Gateway 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver 4, Hopewell 0
Section 2
Knoch at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Riverview 6
Riverview 11, Jeannette 0
Section 3
Mohawk 1, Eden Christian 0 (forfeit)
Class A
Section 4
Winchester Thurston 5, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4
Nonsection
Allderdice 7, Obama Academy 0
Belle Vernon 4, Greensburg Salem 2
Deer Lakes 2, South Allegheny 0
Mt. Pleasant 9, Hempfield 0
North Catholic at Pine-Richland, ppd.
North Hills 2, Springdale 1
Oakland Catholic at Peters Township, (n)
Southmoreland 6, Bentworth 0
Thomas Jefferson 2, South Park 1
Valley 5, Penn Hills 1
Yough 4, Serra Catholic 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 2
Knoch at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, 6 p.m.
Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.
Trinity at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL team playoffs
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Championship
Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m. at Washington & Jefferson
Consolation
Bethel Park vs. Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Sewickley Academy vs. Knoch, 1 p.m. at Washington & Jefferson
Consolation
South Park vs. Beaver at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0
Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 0
Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 2
Section 3
Shaler 3, Hempfield 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 3, Gateway 0
McKeesport at Woodland Hills, (n)
Penn Hills 3, West Mifflin 2
Section 2
Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Moon 3, West Allegheny 0
Oakland Catholic 3, Trinity 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Elizabeth Forward 0
Belle Vernon 3, Connellsville 0
Laurel Highlands 3, Ringgold 2
Thomas Jefferson 3, Uniontown 0
Section 4
Blackhawk 3, Ambridge 1
Knoch at North Catholic, ppd.
New Castle 3, Lincoln Park 1
Section 5
Armstrong 3, Franklin Regional 0
Indiana 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Latrobe 3, Kiski Area 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 3, Beaver 2
Ellwood City 3, Beaver Falls 0
Neshannock at Mohawk, (n)
Shenango 3, Riverside 0
Section 2
Brentwood 3, Keystone Oaks 2
Fort Cherry 3, East Allegheny 0
Seton LaSalle 3, South Allegheny 0
South Park 3, Steel Valley 1
Section 3
Bentworth 3, Beth-Center 1
Washington at McGuffey, (n)
Waynesburg 3, Charleroi 0
Brownsville 3, Yough 0
Section 4
Avonworth 3, Hopewell 0
Central Valley 3, Freedom 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, New Brighton 0
Quaker Valley 3, Sto-Rox 0; Quaker Valley 3, Sto-Rox 0
Section 5
Derry 3, Apollo-Ridge 1
Burrell 3, Deer Lakes 1
Freeport 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Valley 3, Neighborhood Academy 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Aliquippa, (n)
Western Beaver 3, Burgettstown 0
Section 2
Frazier 3, Avella 0
California 3, Carmichaels 2
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel 0
Mapletown 3, West Greene 1
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Carlynton 0
Chartiers-Houston 3, Northgate 1
Cornell at Hillcrest Christian, (n)
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Leechburg 0
Trinity Christian 3, Riverview 0
St. Joseph at Springdale, (n)
Nonsection
Mars 3, Butler 0
Fox Chapel 3, Highlands 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Mars at Lincoln Park, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Rochester at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• 9 WPIAL coaches earn statewide award from PIAA
• WPIAL board increases to 21 seats with diversity advisory council addition
• Shady Side Academy’s new Gene Deal Fields get rave reviews from namesake
• Quaker Valley notebook: Quakers prevail in rivalry showdown
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 15, 2022