High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 19, 2020

By:

Monday, October 19, 2020 | 11:12 PM

Field hockey

Monday’s result

WPIAL

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 4, Peters Township 1

Golf

Boys

Monday’s results

PIAA Individual Championship

Class 2A

Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York

Par 71

Isaiah Swan, North East, 69*

Matthew Tressler, Scranton Prep, 69

Jonathan Glick, Lancaster Mennonite, 74

Joey Toth, South Park, 74

James Ulsh, Trinity, 74

Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy, 74

Elijah Rupert, Brandywine Heights, 74

Eric Spencer, West Shamokin, 76

Tom George, Shenango, 76

Nick Mahoney, Lewisburg, 77

Kai Carlson, Northgate, 77

Gunnar Wegscheider, Oley Valley, 77

Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 77

Luke Melisko, Quaker Valley, 78

Michael Lugiano, Lake-Lehman, 79

Ben Ritenour, Greensburg Central Catholic, 79

Jake Taylor, Tyrone, 79

Carter Hassenplug, North East, 80

Cole Villa, Leechburg, 80

Nick Ciocca, Devon Prep, 80

Curt Barner, Kane, 80

Michael Sewack, Scranton Prep, 80

Matthew Edwards, Bedford, 81

Ben Ortwein, Notre Dame Green Pond, 81

Sean Kelly, Lewisburg, 81

Brady Handy, Huntingdon, 82

Max Rimdzius, Corry, 82

Navin Rana, Sewickley Academy, 82

Michael Fioravante, Berks Catholic, 82

Thomas Lynch, Scranton Prep, 83

Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock, 83

Joey Hudson, Ellwood City, 84

Nathan Myers, Allentown Central Catholic, 84

Mark Kraus, Elk County Catholic, 84

Hayden Callen, Clarion-Limestone, 84

Andrew Platt, Somerset, 84

Joe Smith, Moravian Academy, 84

Kyle Rice, Quaker Valley, 85

Mike Stoddart, Mercyhurst Prep, 85

Max Bizzak, Kane, 86

Lucas Benjamin, St. Marys, 86

Kyle Clayton, Jefferson Morgan, 87

Jack McCullough, West Shamokin, 87

Brad Hoffman, High Point Baptist, 87

Jullian Krainak, Midd-West, 88

Nate Wiseman, New Hope-Solebury, 89

Trey Chrispen, Mercyhurst Prep, 93

Ryan Marshall, Huntingdon, 96

*Won in a playoff

Girls

Monday’s results

PIAA Individual Championships

Class 2A

At Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York

Par 72

Vileska Gelpi, Rockwood, 74

Hannah Rabb, Warrior Run, 77

Lydia Swan, North East, 78

Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 79

Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 80

Chloe Sipe, Elk Lake, 81

Angelika Dewicki, Greensburg Central Catholic, 82

Anna Swan, North East, 82

Grace Sanborn, Moravian Academy, 83

Ella Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 83

Izabela Aigner, Greensburg Central Catholic, 86

Claire Konieczny, Geibel Catholic, 86

Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 87

Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs, 87

Grace Shaible, Loyalsock, 87

Tara Thomas, Villa Maria, 88

Olivia Maddux, Trinity, 89

Cassidy Miksich, Tyrone, 90

Emilee Barkley, Kutztown, 93

Natalia Chittester, Kane, 95

Megan Stevens, Central Cambria, 97

Alyssa Kush, Westmont Hilltop, 98

Christina McGinnis, Clearfield, 100

Mollie Young, Springfield, 104

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 2, North Allegheny 1

Shaler 2, North Hills 1

Section 2

Peters Township 7, Brashear 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Section 3

Norwin 3, Central Catholic 1

Allderdice at Latrobe, ppd.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 13, Highlands 0

Knoch 6, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 4, Beaver 3

South Fayette 9, Central Valley 1

Section 3

Ringgold 7, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 4

Plum 8, Obama Academy 1

Class 2A

Section 2

Deer Lakes 5, Burrell 2

Shady Side Academy 4, Leechburg 0

Valley at Derry, ppd.

Section 4

North Catholic 1, Ellwood City 0

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 4, South Side 1

Section 2

Winchester Thurston 18, Geibel 0

Section 3

Carlynton 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Section 4

Brentwood 7, Beth-Center 1

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 9, Ligonier Valley 0

East Allegheny 5, Jeannette 1

Keystone Oaks 2, Serra Catholic 0

St. Joseph 2, Aquinas Academy 1

Trinity 5, Uniontown 0

Woodland Hills 4, McKeesport 3

Neshannock at Springdale (n)

Quaker Valley at West Allegheny, ppd.

3 goals or more: Michael Sullivan, Deer Lakes (4); Brandin Jaki, Ringgold; Daniel Sassack, Belle Vernon; Demetrius Howe, Carlynton; Grant West, Knoch

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Brashear at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 4

Penn Hills at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Valley at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Butler at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 7:45 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Mars, 7 p.m.

Valley at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 6, Shaler 0

Section 2

Moon 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 (OT)

Peters Township 5, Baldwin 1

Section 3

Norwin 4, Allderdice 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 5, Gateway 0

Section 2

Connellsville 6, Trinity 0

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 11, Brashear 0

Plum 7, Obama Academy 0

Section 4

Mars 9, Central Valley 0

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic 2, Avonworth 1

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 7, Freeport 3

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 4, Serra Catholic 2

Section 4

Sewickley Academy 7, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 8, Carrick 0

Bentworth 1, South Allegheny 1 (2OT)

Bishop Canevin 4, Keystone Oaks 0

Brownsville 16, Beth-Center 3

Deer Lakes 8, Armstrong 1

East Allegheny 3, Jeannette 0

Freedom 6, Hopewell 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Charleroi 0

Kiski Area 2, Burrell 0

McKeesport 6, Woodland Hills 0

Rockwood 7, Ligonier Valley 1

Hampton at Montour, ppd.

Obama Academy at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

OLSH at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Bethel Park, ppd.

Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Steel Valley at Ringgold, ppd.

Villa Maria at Butler, ppd.

3 goals or more: Madeline Boulos, Deer Lakes (4); Emily Cooper, Oakland Catholic; Mary Kate Lape, Connellsville; Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Ringold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Aquinas Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

North Star at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.

Obama Academy at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Serra Catholic at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Monday’s results

Semifinals

Class AAA

Latrobe at Peters Township, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class AA

Knoch vs. South Park at Butler, ppd.

Beaver at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL playoffs

Semifinals

Class 3A

Latrobe at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Knoch vs. South Park at Butler, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 1

Hempfield at Gateway, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at McKeesport (n)

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 3, Ringgold 0

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Yough 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Mohawk 3, Freedom 2

Section 2

Carlynton at Quaker Valley (n)

Section 3

Beth-Center at Southmoreland (n)

Section 5

Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 0

Derry at Valley, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 3, Beaver County Christian 2

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 0

Nonsection

California 3, Charleroi 0

Fort Cherry 3, South Side 0

Oakland Catholic 3, Bethel Park 1

Seneca Valley 3, Knoch 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Freeport 3, Butler 2

Aliquippa at Cornell (n)

Burgettstown at Avella (n)

St. Joseph at Highlands (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Moon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Plum at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Trinity, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Yough, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Beaver, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Armstrong at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Mars at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Freedom, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at South Park, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Deer Lakes at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Derry at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Valley, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

South Side at Union, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

OLSH at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Riverview at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.