High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 19, 2021

By:

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | 11:52 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 9, Latrobe 0

Fox Chapel at Upper St. Clair, (n)

Nonsection

Norwin at Oakland Catholic, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Winchester Thurston at Shady Side Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Football

Thursday’s schedule

District 8

City League semifinals

Allderdice at Brashear, Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Bethel Park at Moon, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Big East

Connellsville at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Hampton at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Mars, 7 p.m.

Plum at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Aliquippa at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Montour, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Burrell at Derry, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Valley, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Brownsville at Yough, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

South Park at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Northwestern 6

Central Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Ligonier Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Century

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Washington at Frazier, ppd.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Seton LaSalle at South Side, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Fort Cherry at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Union at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Clairton at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Avella at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

California at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League semifinals

University Prep at Westinghouse, Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.

District 10

Franklin at Butler, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Baldwin at Central Catholic, noon

Class A

Eastern

Riverview at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Golf

PIAA Championships

Tuesday’s results

At Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York

Class 3A

Boys

Par: 71

Nick Gross, Downingtown West, 69*

Billy Pabst, North Pocono, 69

Calen Sanderson, Holy Ghost Prep, 70

Sam Feeney, West Chester Rustin, 72

Eli Yofan, Fox Chapel, 72

Nick Turowski, Penn Trafford, 72

Logan Paczewski, Dallas, 72

James Flickinger, Abington Heights, 73

Eli Shah, Penncrest, 73

Ryan D’Arianom, West Chester Rustin, 73

Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 73

Dylan Kochis, West Chester Henderson, 74

Carter Pitcairn, Central Catholic, 74

Matt Zerfass, Emmaus, 74

Matt Vital, Liberty, 74

Kyle Westfall, Erie, 74

Evan Twyman, South Western, 74

Tyson Mitchell, Warwick, 75

Christian Matt, Wissahickon, 75

Nolan Shilling, Franklin Regional, 75

Zach Abdallah, Franklin Regional, 75

Brady Davidson, Cumberland Valley, 75

Zach Dyke, Mt. Lebanon, 76

Ben Feeman, Cedar Crest, 76

James Cavrak, South Fayette, 76

Caden Blanchette, Northeastern, 77

Blake Bertolo, Mars, 77

Kevin Lydon, Central Bucks West, 78

Sam Elsen, Susquehannock, 78

Tyler Mocello, Belle Vernon, 78

Trent Meyers, Altoona, 78

Darren Nolan, La Salle College, 78

John Olsen, State College, 78

Aiden LeBlanc, Emmaus, 79

Wyatt Kos, Butler, 79

Chase Stephano, Radnor, 79

Shaun Mazzalupi, Radnor, 79

Tanner Barth, East Juniata, 79

Ben Saggers, Bishop Shanahan, 80

Scott Hughes, La Salle College, 80

Kyle McClintock, Peters Township, 80

Spencer Cornelius, Bradford, 80

Matt Pulcinella, Garnet Valley, 80

Jimmy Hook, Kennard Dale, 81

Luke Fazio, Springford, 81

Michael Marion, Abington Heights, 81

Jeff Anderchak, Franklin Regional, 81

Ben Wilson, Lampeter-Strausburg, 81

Noah Shultz, Central York, 81

Jared Foltz, Wilson, 81

Aidan Burchianti, Central Catholic, 81

Trevor Snyder, Dover, 82

Joey Sembrot, Central Dauphin, 82

Eric Miller, West Chester Rustin, 82

Connor Touissant, North Penn, 83

Hunter Probst, Stroudsburg, 83

Logan Wagner, Solanco, 84

Michael Vital, Liberty, 84

Evan Jozwiak, Wilson, 84

Jake Micewski, Marple Newtown, 84

Ethan Martin, La Salle College, 85

Charlie Kerprich, Upper Dublin, 85

Jake Franz, Bradford, 86

Ryan Thomas, Susquehannock, 86

Matthew Wilson, Lampeter-Strausburg, 87

Reed Krosse, Dallastown, 87

Jake Shmonov, Central Dauphin, 88

Trent Moyer, Northampton, 88

Joe DeAngelo, McDowell, 89

Nick Joyce, Quakertown, 90

Sam Wetmiller, Selinsgrove, 90

Eric Fryer, La Salle College, 93

*Won in a playoff

Girls

Par: 72

Sydney Yermish, Lower Merion, 68

Evelyn Wong, Emmaus, 71

Victoria Kim, West Chester East, 75

Ava O’Sullivan, Downingtown East, 76

Elle Lundquist, Central Bucks East, 76

Caroline Gola, Mount Saint Joseph, 77

Allison Poon, Peters Township, 77

Mia Pace, Downingtown East, 77

Adena Rugola, Uniontown, 77

Elle Overly, Warwick, 78

Lindsey Powanda, Mt. Lebanon, 78

Nina Busch, Fox Chapel, 79

Kate Roberts, Phoenixville, 79

Rhianna Gooneratne, Plymouth Whitemarsh, 80

Lola Barnett, Archbishop Wood, 80

Mary Grace Dunigan, Unionville, 80

Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 80

Chaela Barnett, Archbishop Wood, 80

Makensy Knaub, Dallastown, 80

Caroline McConnell, South Fayette, 81

Analise Wolf, McDowell, 82

Zoey McClain, McDowell, 82

Gwendolyn Powell, North Pocono, 83

Liz Franchetti, Abington Heights, 84

Katie Rose Rankin, North Allegheny, 84

Heather Sanbower, Chambersburg, 84

Jill Fidler, Cedar Crest, 84

Lilly McNally, West York, 85

Emily McAninch, Cumberland Valley, 85

Keegan Dings, Penn Manor, 87

Ella Lowry, Waynesboro, 89

Natalie White, Bangor, 89

Emma Shelby, Saucon Valley, 91

Kayla Benson, Honesdale, 91

Taylor Hicks, Dallastown, 94

Riley Clute, Bellefonte, 102

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 6, Mt. Lebanon 5

Class 2A

Penn Trafford 4, Latrobe 0

Class A

Westmont Hilltop 6, Kiski Area 2

Class B

Avonworth 4, Wilmington 0

Carrick at Connellsville, ppd.

Morgantown 9, Trinity 3

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 12, Washington 1

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 2, Highlands 0

McGuffey 8, Beth-Center 0

East Allegheny 3, Riverview 2

Eden Christian 0, Avonworth 0

Kiski Area 8, Hempfield 0

Montour 2, Seton LaSalle 0

Moon 8, North Hills 0

Norwin 4, North Allegheny 2

Peters Township 4, Pine-Richland 1

Seneca Valley 7, Franklin Regional 1

Fox Chapel 3, Shady Side Academy 2

Slippery Rock 3, Riverside 1

Ligonier Valley 6, Yough 5

Beaver County Christian at Trinity Christian, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Bentworth at Washington, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at California, 8 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Penn Hills 6, Woodland Hills 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 4, Hopewell 0

Section 3

Yough 2, Mt. Pleasant 1

Class A

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 7, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 4, Highlands 3

Beaver at Eden Christian, ppd.

Berlin Brothersvalley 4, Ligonier Valley 1

Bishop Canevin at Springdale, ppd.

Southmoreland 10, Charleroi 2

Greensburg Salem at Indiana, (n)

Deer Lakes 6, Keystone Oaks 0

South Fayette 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Thomas Jefferson 1, South Park 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Baldwin at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Oakland Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Hampton at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Monessen, 6 p.m.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

McKeesport at Ringgold, 6 p.m.

North Star at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Valley, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Championship

Latrobe vs. Upper St. Clair at Washington & Jefferson, 2:30 p.m.

Consolation

Peters Township vs. Fox Chapel at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Knoch vs. Sewickley Academy at Washington & Jefferson, 1 p.m.

Consolation

Beaver vs. South Park at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Butler, (n)

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 2

Section 2

Peters Township at Baldwin, (n)

Section 3

Norwin 3, Gateway 0

Latrobe 3, Connellsville 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Woodland Hills 0

Greensburg Salem at Indiana, (n)

Plum 3, Kiski Area 0

Penn Hills at McKeesport, (n)

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 3, West Mifflin 0

Trinity at Montour, (n)

South Fayette 3, West Allegheny 0

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Uniontown 0

Yough at Laurel Highlands, (n)

Section 4

Ambridge at New Castle, (n)

Beaver 3, Lincoln Park 0

Hopewell at Blackhawk, (n)

Section 5

Freeport 3, Burrell 0

Hampton 3, Armstrong 2

Mars 3, Knoch 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 3, Beaver Falls 0

Mohawk at Ellwood City, (n)

Neshannock 3, Freedom 0

Shenango 3, New Brighton 0

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Quaker Valley 0

North Catholic 3, Brentwood 0

Carlynton 3, Keystone Oaks 2

Section 3

Charleroi 3, Brownsville 1

Frazier 3, Carmichaels 0

Southmoreland 3, Beth-Center 1

Section 4

South Park 3, Chartiers-Houston 1

McGuffey at Burgettstown, (n)

Serra Catholic 3, Bentworth 0

Section 5

Deer Lakes at Steel Valley, (n)

South Allegheny 3, Derry 0

East Allegheny at Valley, (n)

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Aliquippa, (n)

South Side at Union, (n)

Section 2

Mapletown 3, Avella 0

Fort Cherry 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

West Greene at Geibel, (n)

Section 3

Hillcrest Christian 3, Cornell 2

Bishop Canevin 3, Eden Christian 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Northgate 0

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge 3, Trinity Christian 1

Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, (n)

Riverview 3, St. Joseph 1

Nonsection

Waynesburg 3, California 0

Springdale 3, Highlands 2

Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, (n)

Seton LaSalle 3, Ringgold 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 4

New Castle at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

North Hills at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

