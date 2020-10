High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 2, 2020

By:

Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 12:24 AM

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 45, Hempfield 14

Central Catholic 33, Seneca Valley 7

North Allegheny 14, Mt. Lebanon 11

Norwin 28, Baldwin 12

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

South Fayette 28, Moon 13

West Allegheny 17, Bethel Park 7

Big East

Franklin Regional 42, Connellsville 21

Penn-Trafford 38, Woodland Hills 6

Northeast

Fox Chapel 36, Shaler 21

North Hills 42, Kiski Area 20

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 49, Laurel Highlands 0

McKeesport 54, Ringgold 0

Trinity 32, West Mifflin 5

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 27, Mars 7

Hampton 42, Greensburg Salem 9

Indiana 29, Knoch 6

Plum 20, Highlands 7

Parkway

Aliquippa 50, Beaver 7

Chartiers Valley 41, Blackhawk 14

Montour 47, New Castle 22

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

East Allegheny 35, Deer Lakes 0

North Catholic 66, Burrell 8

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 35, South Park 0

Mt. Pleasant 43, Yough 32

South Allegheny 63, Brownsville 16

Northwestern 6

Hopewell 42, Ambridge 7

Keystone Oaks 20, Avonworth 13

Class 2A

Allegheny

Ligonier Valley 28, Steel Valley 26

Serra Catholic 54, Shady Side Academy 14

Century

Chartiers-Houston 48, Charleroi 13

Frazier 40, Wayesburg 14

Washington 41, Beth-Center 6

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 44, New Brighton 15

Freedom 14, Laurel 7

Neshannock 45, Ellwood City 0

Riverside 34, Mohawk 20

Three Rivers

Brentwood 40, Carlynton 21

Sto-Rox 23, South Side 15

Class A

Big 7

Fort Cherry 38, Northgate 8

Rochester 47, OLSH 21

Shenango 48, Burgettstown 7

Union 20, Cornell 18 (OT)

Eastern

Imani Christian 48, Riverview 25

Jeannette 60, Leechburg 14

Springdale 45, Greensburg Central Catholic 22

Tri-County South

California 55, Avella 16

Carmichaels 26, West Greene 7

Jefferson-Morgan 40, Bentworth 34

Mapletown 30, Monessen 6

Nonconference

Linsly School (W. Va.) 27, McGuffey 20

Southmoreland 28, Derry 20

District 8

City League

University Prep 8, Perry 0

District 10

Class 6A

Erie Cathedral Prep 56, Butler 6

Independent

University (W. Va.) 46, Albert Gallatin 14

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 45, Hempfield 14

Canon-McMillan 17 21 7 0 —45

Hempfield 0 7 7 0 —14

C-M: Anthony Finney 26 field goal

C-M: Ryan Angott 31 run (Finney kick)

C-M: Angott 5 run (Finney kick)

C-M: Angott 8 run (Finney kick)

C-M: Angott 24 run (Finney kick)

C-M: David Mowod 3 run (Finney kick)

H: Roman Pellis 6 pass from Christian Zilli (Ben Kissell kick)

C-M: Angott 2 run (Finney kick)

H: Mario Perkins fumble recovery (Kissell kick)

Rushing leaders: C-M, Ryan Angott 22-262, 5 TDs.

Central Catholic 33, Seneca Valley 7

Central Catholic 3 7 14 9 —33

Seneca Valley 0 0 0 7 —7

CC: Matthew Schearer 37 field goal

CC: Gannon Carothers 56 interception return (Schearer kick)

CC: Carothers 70 run (Schearer kick)

CC: Eric Benson 23 pass from Adam Obrin (Schearer kick)

CC: safety

SV: Brady Skalos 32 pass from Brian Olan (Adam Davies kick)

Rushing leaders: CC, Gannon Carothers 22-171, TD.

North Allegheny 14, Mt. Lebanon 11

Mt. Lebanon 3 0 0 8 —11

North Allegheny 0 0 7 7 —14

M: Casey Sorsdal 27 field goal

NA: Sean Metcalf 7 pass from Greg Phillips (Brandon Persad kick)

NA: Mason Kress 33 run (Persad kick)

M: Eli Heidenreich 10 pass from Joey Daniels (Michael Beiersdorf pass from Daniels)

Norwin 28, Baldwin 12

Baldwin 0 6 0 6 —12

Norwin 7 14 7 0 —28

N: Dominic Barca 31 pass from Nick Fleming (Joey Castle kick)

N: Fleming 2 run (Castle kick)

B: Connor Lavelle 20 pass from Colton Brain (Bobby Benton kick)

N: Connor Chrisman 60 pass from Fleming (Castle kick)

N: Hayden O’Bryon 5 run (Castle kick)

B: Brain 9 run (Brain pass failed)

Passing leaders: B, Colton Brain 14-26-135-1TD-0INT. N, Nick Fleming 10-16-203-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: N, Connor Chrisman 5-108, TD.

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

South Fayette 28, Moon 13

Moon 0 0 13 0 —13

South Fayette 14 7 0 7 —28

SF: Joey Audia 60 pass from Naman Alemada (Justin Caputo kick)

SF: Ryan McGuire 29 pass from Alemada (Caputo kick)

SF: Shay Aitken 1 run (Caputo kick)

M: Dante Docchio 5 pass from Tyler McGowan (kick failed)

M: Jeremiah Dean 17 pass from McGowan (Jacob Weiland kick)

SF: Charley Rossi 57 pass from Alemada (Caputo kick)

Passing leaders: M, Tyler McGowan 14-24-164-2TD-1INT. SF, Naman Alemada 16-27-237-3TD-0INT.

West Allegheny 17, Bethel Park 7

Bethel Park 7 0 0 0 —7

West Allegheny 0 7 0 10 —17

BP: Max Blanc 60 pass from Gavin Moul (Michael Francus kick)

WA: Nodin Tracy 4 pass from Gavin Miller (Breana Gerst kick)

WA: Jashon Spencer 16 pass from Miller (Gerst kick)

WA: Gerst 30 field goal

Rushing leaders: WA, Nico Flati 29-182.

Passing leaders: BP, Max Blanc 9-14-125-1TD-1INT. WA, Gavin Miller 17-24-157-2TD-1INT.

Big East

Franklin Regional 42, Connellsville 21

Connellsville 0 7 7 7 —21

Franklin Regional 14 13 8 7 —42

FR: Caden Smith 16 pass from Trevor Brncic (Smith kick)

FR: Brandon Zanotto 4 run (Smith kick)

C: Ky’Ron Craggette 7 run (Gage Gillott kick)

FR: Zanotto 32 run (Smith kick)

FR: Smith 17 pass from Brncic (kick failed)

FR: Jeffrey Downs 6 pass from Brncic (Brncic run)

C: Ky’Ron Craggette 2 run (Gillott kick)

FR: Brncic 12 run (Smith kick)

C: McCroom 15 pass from Gillott (Gillott kick)

Rushing leaders: FR, Brandon Zanotto 15-107, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: FR, Trevor Brncic 9-13-137-3TD-0INT.

Penn-Trafford 38, Woodland Hills 6

Woodland Hills 0 0 0 6 —6

Penn-Trafford 0 24 7 7 —38

P-T: Ethan Carr 2 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 1 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Brad Ford 27 pass from Carr (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Schlessinger 25 field goal

P-T: Yacamelli 6 pass from Carr (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Carr 5 run (Schlessinger kick)

WH: Brandon Jones 22 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: P-T, Cade Yacamelli 16-132, 2 TDs; Ethan Carr 13-127, 2 TDs.

Northeast

Fox Chapel 36, Shaler 21

Fox Chapel 0 29 7 0 —36

Shaler 7 0 7 7 —21

S: Dylan Schlagel 17 pass from Dominic Ross (Nathan Ravas kick)

FC: Benjamin Wilk 27 pass from Justin Rice (Mike Tarasi kick)

FC: Colin Kwiatkowski 25 pass from Rice (Tarasi kick)

FC: Lorenzo Jenkins 10 pass from Rice (Tarasi kick)

FC: Jenkins 7 pass from Rice (Khilee Patterson run)

FC: Jenkins 28 pass from Rice (Tarasi kick)

S: Kaden Orga 16 pass from Ross (Ravas kick)

S: Ross 7 run (Ravas kick)

Passing leaders: FC, Justin Rice 10-14-174-5TD-1INT. S, Dominic Ross 15-34-165-2TD-4INT.

North Hills 42, Kiski Area 20

North Hills 14 7 7 14 —42

Kiski Area 0 13 0 7 —20

NH: T.J. Legler 19 pass from Ethan Marker (Damon McKail kick)

NH: Robert Dickerson 55 pass from Marker (McKail kick)

KA: Brock Wilkins 11 pass from Logan Johnson (Cody Dykes kick)

NH: Dickerson 84 run (McKail kick)

KA: Calvin Heinle 9 pass from Johnson (kick failed)

NH: Liam Tracey 15 run (McKail kick)

NH: Dickerson 14 pass from Marker (McKail kick)

NH: Dickerson 30 pass from Marker (McKail kick)

KA: Heinle 33 pass from Johnson (Dykes kick)

Rushing leaders: NH, Robert Dickerson 7-148, TD.

Passing leaders: NH, Ethan Marker 5-6-128-4TD-0INT. KA, Logan Johnson 14-27-179-2TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: KA, Calvin Heinle 6-106, 2 TDs.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 49, Laurel Highlands 0

Belle Vernon 21 21 7 0 —49

Laurel Highlands 0 0 0 0 —0

BV: Devin Whitlock 36 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Dane Anden 35 pass from Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Tanner Steeber 9 pass from Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Whitlock 41 interception return (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Quinton Martin 45 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Whitlock 29 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

BV: Ryan Hamer 1 run (Tommy Kovatch kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Devin Whitlock 4-109, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: BV, Devin Whitlock 7-11-110-2TD-0INT.

McKeesport 54, Ringgold 0

McKeesport 21 20 7 6 —54

Ringgold 0 0 0 0 —0

M: Caleb Reist 47 run (kick failed)

M: Terrance Glenn 7 run (Asaad Robinson run)

M: Glenn 95 run (Milton Campos kick)

M: Asaad Robinson 17 run (Campos kick)

M: Kenneth Thompson 36 pass from Reist (kick failed)

M: Jahmil Perryman 20 run (Campos kick)

M: Perryman 63 punt return (Campos kick)

M: Caiden Holtzman 45 run (run failed)

Trinity 31, West Mifflin 5

West Mifflin 0 5 0 0 —5

Trinity 6 0 13 12 —31

T: Kaden Kolson 25 blocked punt return (Dante DeRubbo kick)

WM: 39 field goal

WM: 0 safety

T: Micah Finley 5 pass from Connor Roberts (run failed)

T: Finley 27 pass from Roberts (DeRubbo kick)

T: Finley 28 pass from Roberts (DeRubbo kick failed)

T: Finley 39 run (DeRubbo kick)

Rushing leaders: T, Micah Finley 19-123, TD.

Passing leaders: T, Connor Roberts 11-20-126-3TD-0INT.

Greater Allegheny

Hampton 42, Greensburg Salem 9

Hampton 0 7 7 28 —42

Greensburg Salem 0 3 6 0 —9

H: Jayden Resch 50 pass from Matt DeMatteo (DeMatteo kick)

GS: Wyatt Ramer 29 field goal

GS: Hayden Teska 1 run (kick failed)

H: Gage Galuska 94 kickoff return (DeMatteo kick)

H: Joe Liberto 3 run (DeMatteo kick)

H: Joe Liberto 2 run (DeMatteo kick)

H: Galuska 40 interception return (DeMatteo kick)

H: Joey Mayer 14 run (Brock Borgo kick)

Passing leaders: H, Matt DeMatteo 4-12-115-1TD-0INT.

Indiana 29, Knoch 6

Knoch 0 0 6 0 —6

Indiana 0 22 0 7 —29

I: Zach Herrington 1 run (Devin Flint run)

I: Flint 13 run (Josh Glaser kick)

I: Herrington 8 run (Glaser kick)

K: Jake Murphy 11 pass from Keith Washington (run failed)

I: Flint 31 run (Glaser kick)

Rushing leaders: I, Devin Flint 20-129, 2 TDs.

Mars 27, Armstrong 7

Mars 13 14 0 0 —27

Armstrong 0 0 0 7 —7

M: Teddy Ruffner 3 run (Eli Wright kick)

M: Ben Chizmar 1 run (Eli Wright kick failed)

M: Anthony Vargo 11 run (Eli Wright kick)

M: Teddy Ruffner 10 run (Eli Wright kick)

A: Jesse Hepler 28 pass from Cadin Olsen (Adam Hudock kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Teddy Ruffner 28-218, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: A, Cadin Olsen 14-36-194-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: A, Cole Brown 8-116.

Plum 20, Highlands 7

Highlands 0 7 0 0 —7

Plum 3 3 7 7 —20

P: Reed Martin 27 field goal

H: Elijah Coleman 5 pass from Chandler Thimons (D.J. Loveland kick)

P: Martin 33 field goal

P: Eryck Moore 32 run (Martin kick)

P: Preston Sunday 5 pass from Ryan Hubner (Martin kick)

Rushing leaders: P, Eryck Moore 22-147, TD.

Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 14-24-122-1TD-0INT. P, Ryan Hubner 14-27-195-1TD-0INT.

Parkway

Aliquippa 50, Beaver 7

Aliquippa 12 6 20 12 —50

Beaver 0 7 0 0 —7

A: Vernon Redd 51 (Anthony Jackson kick failed)

A: Isaiah Martinez 1 run (Karl McBride run failed)

A: Redd 76 run (Karl McBride kick failed)

B: Marco Mamone 20 run (Mack Boyd kick)

A: Antonyo Anderson 41 pass from Vaughn Morris (Morris pass)

A: Antonyo Anderson 8 pass from Morris (Morris run failed)

A: Dorius Moreland 38 pass from Morris (Redd pass from Morris)

A: Brendin Brickner 1 run (Morris run failed)

A: Cyair Clark 35 pass from Brendin Brickner (Brendin Brickner pass failed)

Rushing leaders: A, Vernon Redd 10-184, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: A, Vaughn Morris 7-15-127-3TD-2INT.

Chartiers Valley 41, Blackhawk 14

Blackhawk 0 6 8 0 —14

Chartiers Valley 7 6 22 6 —41

CV: Abe Ibrahim 9 pass from Anthony Mackey (Jacob Salsberry kick)

CV: Socrates Boulis 4 pass from Mackey (kick failed)

B: Vince Gratteri 3 run (kick failed)

CV: Mackey 17 run (kick failed)

CV: Mackey 7 run (Ibrahim pass from Sam Pocci)

B: Zach Ours 90 kickoff return (Josh Hathaway pass from Carson Davidson)

CV: Ibrahim 7 pass from Mackey (kick failed)

CV: Patrick Mulligan 5 run (kick failed)

Montour 47, New Castle 22

New Castle 7 0 7 8 —22

Montour 14 20 6 7 —47

M: Gannon Kadlecik 14 run (Paul Dotson kick)

NC: Donny Cade 11 pass from Mike Wells (Cade kick)

M: Kadlecik 1 run (Dotson kick)

M: Diaun Pinkett 28 pass from Luke Persinger (Dotson kick failed)

M: Zachary Carletti 90 punt return (Dotson kick)

M: Kadlecik 5 run (Dotson kick)

M: Caleb Williams 11 run (Persinger kick failed)

NC: Malachi Sherman 17 run (Cade kick)

M: Carletti 7 run (Dotson kick)

NC: Sherman 3 run (Chris Hood pass from Cade)

Rushing leaders: NC, Malachi Sherman 20-176, 2 TDs. M, Gannon Kadlecik 25-148, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: M, Luke Persinger 12-17-165-1TD-0INT.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

East Allegheny 35, Deer Lakes 0

East Allegheny 13 22 0 0 —35

Deer Lakes 0 0 0 0 —0

EA: Michael Smith 3 run (Matt Armenio kick)

EA: Amaryeh Lucky 25 pass from Smith (Armenio kick failed)

EA: Lucky 52 run (run failed)

EA: Praishaun Gainer 32 pass from Smith (Kiyon Delts pass from Smith)

EA: Kalondre Stokes 26 run (Gainer run)

Passing leaders: EA, Michael Smith 7-8-118-2TD-0INT.

North Catholic 66, Burrell 8

Burrell 8 0 0 0 —8

North Catholic 28 17 7 14 —66

NC: Nick Maher 38 pass from Joey Prentice (Ethan Marsico kick)

NC: Prentice 1 run (Marsico kick)

NC: Prentice 25 run (Marsico kick)

B: AJ Corrado 37 pass from Alex Arledge (Caden DiCaprio pass from Arledge)

NC: Maher 38 pass from Prentice (Marsico kick)

NC: Carson Maconi 42 pass from Prentice (Marsico kick)

NC: Prentice 68 run (Marsico kick)

NC: Marsico 35 field goal

NC: Shamus Straub 40 blocked punt return (Marsico )

NC: Jack Fennell 38 run (kick failed)

NC: Jack Biroscek 3 run (J.D. Butler run)

Rushing leaders: NC, Joey Prentice 6-112, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Alex Arledge 6-20-104-1TD-0INT. NC, Joey Prentice 13-22-232-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: NC, Nick Maher 7-134, 2 TDs.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 35, South Park 0

Elizabeth Forward 14 7 14 0 —35

South Park 0 0 0 0 —0

EF: Evan Lewis 63 run (Andrew Smith kick)

EF: Zach Boyd 21 pass from Lewis (Smith kick)

EF: Lewis 39 run (Smith kick)

EF: Lewis 13 run (Smith kick)

EF: Chase Whatton 16 pass from Lewis (Smith kick)

Rushing leaders: EF, Evan Lewis 10-175, 3 TDs.

Mt. Pleasant 43, Yough 32

Yough 6 6 8 12 —32

Mt. Pleasant 7 14 0 22 —43

Y: Terek Crosby 40 run (kick failed)

M: Donavin Bair 43 pass from Asher O’Connor (Robbie Labuda kick)

Y: Gamal Marballie 1 run (kick failed)

M: Pete Billey 9 run (Labuda kick)

M: Billey 3 run (Labuda kick)

Y: C.J. Waldier 66 pass from Gamal Marballie (C.J. Waldier pass from Gamal Marballie)

M: Billey 2 run (Labuda kick)

M: Bair 34 pass from O’Connor (Labuda kick)

Y: C.J. Waldier 61 pass from Gamal Marballie (pass failed)

M: O’Connor 8 run (O’Connor run)

Y: C.J. Waldier 15 pass from Gamal Marballie (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Pete Billey 28-138, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: Y, Gamal Marballie 13-18-266-3TD-0INT. M, Asher O’Connor 6-7-145-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: Y, C.J. Waldier 10-166, 3 TDs. M, Donavin Bair 5-132, 2 TDs.

Northwestern 6

Hopewell 42, Ambridge 7

Hopewell 14 14 7 7 —42

Ambridge 0 0 7 0 —7

H: Micah Kimbrough 2 run (Lawrence Kasanzale kick)

H: Kimbrough 2 run (Kasanzale kick)

H: Connor Wayne 10 fumble recovery (Kasanzale kick)

H: Kimbrough 50 interception return (Kasanzale kick)

A: D’Saun Harmon 49 pass from Vozzy Steals (Tyler Simms kick)

H: Tanner Dobbins 10 run (Kasanzale kick)

H: Dobbins 1 run (Kasanzale kick)

Keystone Oaks 20, Avonworth 13

Avonworth 7 0 6 0 —13

Keystone Oaks 0 14 6 0 —20

A: Ian Syam 6 run (Michael Osekowski kick)

KO: Logan Shrubb 1 run (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Owen Minford 28 pass from Shrubb (Greg Wagner kick)

A: Syam 10 run (kick failed)

KO: Shrubb 1 run (Greg Wagner kick failed)

Rushing leaders: A, Ian Syam 40-159, 2 TDs.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Ligonier Valley 28, Steel Valley 26

Steel Valley 8 6 0 12 —26

Ligonier Valley 0 14 14 0 —28

SV: Ahmir Culmer 20 pass from Ronnell Lawrence (run)

LV: Lanigan McCulty 6 run (kick)

SV: NiJhay Burt 85 kickoff return (run failed)

LV: Haden Sierocky 35 run (kick)

LV: Kaden Faas 4 run (kick)

LV: Matthew Marinchak 4 pass from Sierocky (kick)

SV: NiJhay Burt 6 run (run failed)

SV: NiJhay Burt 49 run (run failed)

Serra Catholic 54, Shady Side Academy 14

Serra Catholic 13 21 14 6 —54

Shady Side Academy 7 0 0 7 —14

SC: Jayvon Holt 37 interception return (Joe Folino kick)

SSA: Joey Belinotti 14 pass from Josh Castro (Liam Mendham kick)

SC: Holt 74 pass from Max Rocco (Folino kick failed)

SC: Machai Brooks 1 run (Folino kick)

SC: Brooks 3 run (Folino kick)

SC: Paul Pearson 20 run (Folino kick)

SC: Terrell Booth 63 pass from Rocco (Folino kick)

SC: Zack Weber 10 run (Folino kick)

SC: Brooks 28 run (Folino kick failed)

SSA: Eddie DeBruce 8 run (Mendham kick)

Rushing leaders: SC, Machai Brooks 15-147, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: SC, Max Rocco 6-18-269-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: SC, Jayvon Holt 3-122, TD.

Century

Chartiers-Houston 48, Charleroi 13

Chartiers-Houston 21 0 27 0 —48

Charleroi 6 0 7 0 —13

C-H: Jimmy Sadler 70 run (Anthony Romano kick)

C-H: Sadler 40 run (Romano kick)

C-H: Nate Cavallo 40 interception return (Romano kick)

C-H: Sadler 7 run (Romano kick)

C-H: Sadler 80 run (Romano kick)

C-H: Carson Craig 65 interception return (Romano kick)

C-H: Cavallo 16 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: C-H, Jimmy Sadler 9-220, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: C, Brendan Harps 10-24-130-0TD-4INT.

Frazier 40, Waynesburg 14

Waynesburg 7 0 0 7 —14

Frazier 20 14 6 0 —40

F: Kenny Fine 35 run (Colton Arison run)

W: Darnell Johnson 13 run (kick)

F: Fine 35 run (run failed)

F: Christian Mingrino 46 run (kick failed)

F: Luke Santo 35 pass from Dom Dorcon (Tristan Scott kick)

F: Fine 70 run (Scott kick)

F: Dorcon 1 run (kick failed)

W: Breydon Woods 5 run (kick)

Rushing leaders: F, Kenny Fine 25-152, 3 TDs.

Washington 41, Beth-Center 6

Beth-Center 0 6 0 0 —6

Washington 7 6 15 13 —41

W: Davoun Fuse 1 run (Nicholas Blanchette kick)

W: Tayshawn Levy 29 run (kick failed)

B-C: Dajion Devers 9 pass from Colby Kuhns (kick failed)

W: Cameron Carter-Green 13 run (Fuse run)

W: Brandon Patterson 40 pass from Fuse (Blanchette kick)

W: Fuse 21 run (run failed)

W: Amari Miller 13 run (Blanchette kick)

Rushing leaders: W, Michael Allen 9-113.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 44, New Brighton 15

New Brighton 7 0 0 8 —15

Beaver Falls 6 24 14 0 —44

N: Xavier Reynolds 36 pass from Gabe Haddox (Chase Yopp kick)

BF: Shileak Livingston 1 run (kick failed)

BF: Josh Hough 45 run (Livingston kick)

BF: Tyler Jones 30 interception return (Livingston run)

BF: Livingston 4 run (Hough run)

BF: Quadir Thomas 29 interception return (Livingston run)

BF: Tyler Cain 34 pass from Jaren Brickner (kick failed)

N: Kevin Williams 1 run (Gary Pugh run)

Passing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 6-16-184-1TD-2INT.

Freedom 14, Laurel 7

Freedom 0 7 0 7 —14

Laurel 0 7 0 0 —7

L: Michael Pasquarello 31 pass from Kobe DeRosa (DeRosa kick)

F: Reiker Welling 19 pass from Cole Beck (Garrett Paxton kick)

F: Welling 72 pass from Beck (Paxton kick)

Passing leaders: F, Cole Beck 9-15-193-2TD-0INT. L, Kobe DeRosa 7-17-110-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: F, Reiker Welling 5-167, 2 TDs.

Three Rivers

Brentwood 40, Carlynton 21

Brentwood 6 14 0 20 —40

Carlynton 0 7 8 6 —21

B: Amire Spencer 19 run (run failed)

B: Spencer 18 run (O’Malley Daly run)

C: Bryce Rodriguez 72 pass from Khalil Kerr (Rodrigo Corral kick)

B: Daly 5 run (pass failed)

C: Bryan Lee 5 run (Rodriguez run)

B: Spencer 44 pass from Jase Keib (Spencer run)

B: Daly 76 run (pass failed)

C: Lajuan Turner 70 kickoff return (run failed)

B: Daly 55 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: B, O’Malley Daly 15-187, 3 TDs. C, Bryan Lee 21-133.

Passing leaders: C, Khalil Kerr 4-9-137-1TD-1INT.

Sto-Rox 23, South Side 15

South Side 0 8 0 7 —15

Sto-Rox 0 16 7 0 —23

SSB: Cam Knox 2 run (Zach Hankey run from Aden Almashy)

S-R: Drevon Miller-Ross 74 pass from Josh Jenkins (Jaymont Green-Miller pass from Zay Davis)

S-R: Dionte Givens 3 run (Givens run)

S-R: Miller-Ross 12 pass from Jenkins (Adam Devine kick)

SSB: Aden Almashy 1 run (Noah Prince kick)

Passing leaders: S-R, Josh Jenkins 18-29-227-2TD-1INT.

Class A

Big 7

Fort Cherry 38, Northgate 8

Fort Cherry 14 14 7 3 —38

Northgate 0 0 0 8 —8

FC: Anthony D’Alessandro 31 pass from Trueschal Maddox (Nashaun Sutton kick)

FC: Dylan Rogers 39 pass from Maddox (Nashaun Sutton kick)

FC: Maddox 19 run (Nashaun Sutton kick)

FC: Chase Belsterling 3 run (Nashaun Sutton kick)

FC: Chase Belsterling 4 run (Nashaun Sutton kick)

FC: Nashaun Sutton 20 field goal

N: Delvin Mitchell 22 run (Davonte Christe pass from Austin Mitchell)

Passing leaders: FC, Trueschal Maddox 10-12-246-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: FC, Dylan Rogers 4-167, TD.

Rochester 47, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 21

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7 7 7 0 —21

Rochester 21 14 6 6 —47

R: Rashawn Reid 5 run (Adam Schurr kick)

R: Denny Robinson 17 run (Schurr kick failed)

OLSH: Daron Smith 1 run (Ryan Gehring kick)

R: Reid 6 run (Parker Lyons pass from Jerome Mullins)

OLSH: Jay Pearson 3 run (Gehring kick)

R: Reid 75 run (Schurr kick)

R: Reid 25 run (Schurr kick)

OLSH: Neimiah Azeem 6 run (Gehring kick)

R: Reid 45 pass from Lyons (Schurr kick failed)

R: Reid 22 run (Schurr kick failed)

Shenango 48, Burgettstown 7

Burgettstown 0 0 0 7 —7

Shenango 7 27 7 7 —48

S: Reis Watkins 11 run (Aiden Johnston kick)

S: Adam Bryant 30 pass from Tino Campoli (Johnston kick)

S: Watkins 54 run (Johnston kick)

S: Watkins 15 run (Johnston kick)

S: Bryant 21 pass from Campoli (kick failed)

S: Dalton Peters 28 pass from Campoli (Johnston kick)

B: Shane Kemper 1 run (Alexander Mitko kick)

S: Hunter Lively 78 run (Johnston kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Reis Watkins 17-169, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: S, Tino Campoli 6-9-143-3TD-0INT.

Union 20, Cornell 18 (OT)

Cornell 0 6 6 0 6 — 18

Union 0 6 0 6 8 — 20

Cornell: Tim Henderson 48 punt return (kick failed)

U: Tyler Staub 1 run (pass failed)

Cornell: Ameer Hibler 28 pass from EJ Dawson (run failed)

U: Jackson Clark 3 run (run failed)

U: Jackson Clark 6 run (Jackson Clark run)

Cornell: Henderson 10 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: U, Jackson Clark 24-141, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: U, Tyler Staub 11-20-114-0TD-1INT.

Eastern

Jeannette 60, Leechburg 14

Jeannette 14 32 14 0 —60

Leechburg 0 7 0 7 —14

J: Kaelan Piscar 35 pass from Brad Birch (kick failed)

J: Toby Cline 4 pass from Brad Birch (Piscar pass from James Sanders)

J: Brett Birch 25 pass from Brad Birch

J: Cline 24 pass from Brad Birch (pass failed)

J: Roberto Smith Jr. 41 run (run failed)

J: Brett Birch 35 pass from Brad Birch (pass failed)

J: Jaydin Canady 14 run (Canady kick)

L: Eli Rich 60 pass from Dylan Cook (Ryan Shaw kick)

J: Cline 47 pass from Brad Birch (Smith Jr. kick)

J: Piscar 27 fumble return (Smith Jr. kick)

L: Rich 58 punt return from Dylan Cook (Shaw kick)

Passing leaders: J, Brad Birch 13-22-245-6TD-1INT. L, Dylan Cook 17-32-201-2TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: L, Eli Rich 5-150, 2 TDs.

Springdale 45, Greensburg Central Catholic 22

Springdale 3 21 7 14 —45

Greensburg Central Catholic 6 8 8 0 —22

GCC: David Altimore 29 run (run failed)

S: Matthew Haus 22 field goal

S: Demitri Fritch 13 pass from Legend Ausk (Haus kick)

S: Logan Dexter 1 run (Haus kick)

GCC: Zach Dlugos 17 run (Altimore run)

S: John Utiss 7 pass from Ausk (Haus kick)

GCC: Danny Dlugos 4 run from Alexander Colcombe (Tyree Turner pass)

S: Dexter 4 run (Haus kick)

S: Chris Savko 31 run (Haus kick)

S: Ausk 13 run (Haus kick)

Passing leaders: S, Legend Ausk 10-15-197-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Demitri Fritch 4-107, TD.

Tri-County South

California 55, Avella 16

California 28 6 21 0 —55

Avella 0 16 0 0 —16

C: Damani Stafford 60 run (Connor Vig kick)

C: Jaedan Zuzak 10 run (Vig kick)

C: Zuzak 36 run (Vig kick)

C: Zuzak 60 run (Vig kick)

A: Noah Markle 14 run (Robbie West kick)

A: safety

C: Nathan O’Savage 44 pass from Stafford (kick failed)

A: Markle 1 run (West kick)

C: Stafford 1 run (Vig kick)

C: Zuzak 33 run (Vig kick)

C: Zuzak 2 run (Vig kick)

Mapletown 30, Monessen 6

Mapletown 15 7 8 0 —30

Monessen 0 6 0 0 —6

M: Landan Stevenson 80 run (pass failed)

M: safety

M: Lance Stevenson 88 pass from Max Vanata (Landan Stevenson kick)

M: Brody Evans 39 pass from Max Vanata (Landan Stevenson kick)

M: Nigier Foster 25 pass from Shane Swope (run failed)

M: Max Vanata 2 run (Landan Stevenson kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Landan Stevenson 21-201, TD. M, Shane Swope 13-101.

Passing leaders: M, Max Vanata 3-5-140-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Lance Stevenson 2-101, TD.

District 10

Class 6A

Erie Cathedral Prep 56, Butler 6

Erie Cathedral Prep 28 21 0 7 —56

Butler 0 6 0 0 —6

ECP: John Campbell 0 blocked punt return (Cole Constsable kick)

ECP: Michael Parker 1 run (Constsable kick)

ECP: Tamar Sample 5 run (Constsable kick)

ECP: Michael Parks 44 run (Constsable kick)

ECP: Parks 15 run (Constsable kick)

B: Cooper Baxter 71 run (Alexander Titus kick)

ECP: Patrick Fortin 30 pass from Sample (Constsable kick)

ECP: Jaheem Rash 6 pass from Sample (Constsable kick)

ECP: Carter Barnes 9 run (Constsable kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Cooper Baxter 6-107, TD.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Northeast

Pine-Richland at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Clairton at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Nonconference

Seton LaSalle at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

District 8

Nonconference

Carrick at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Weirton Madonna (W. Va.), ppd.

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Brashear 1

Class A

Section 2

Trinity Christian 1, Geibel 0 (forfeit)

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 2:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Brashear, 2:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Allderdice, 1 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Indiana, 10 a.m.

Freeport at Hampton, 2:30 p.m.

Highlands at Mars, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 1 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 11:30 a.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 10 a.m.

West Allegheny at Beaver, 1:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 11:30 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Greensburg Salem, 1:30 p.m.

Section 4

Obama Academy at Plum, 1:15 p.m.

Penn Hills at Gateway, 1 p.m.

West Mifflin at Kiski Area, 11:30 a.m.

Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 11:30 a.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 12 p.m.

South Park at South Allegheny, 10 a.m.

Steel Valley at Avonworth, 10 a.m.

Section 2

Derry at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Ligonier Valley, 11 a.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Yough, 11 a.m.

Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 11 a.m.

Section 4

Mohawk at Ambridge, 1 p.m.

New Brighton at North Catholic, 1 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 11 a.m.

Winchester Thurston at St. Joseph, 1 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at Bishop Canevin, 1 p.m.

Springdale at Aquinas Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 11 a.m.

Beth-Center at California, 10 a.m.

Seton LaSalle at Monessen, 10 a.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Carlynton, 11:30 a.m.

Carrick at South Side, 1 p.m.

West Shamokin at Eden Christian, 1 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Steel Valley 12, Monessen 0

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 1 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Allderdice at Penn-Trafford, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Knoch at Hampton, 12:30 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell at Beaver, 3:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 2:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 11 a.m.

Section 4

Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Shaler, 12:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Waynesburg, 11 a.m.

Chartiers-Houston at South Side, 1 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Deer Lakes, 3 p.m.

McGuffey at Bishop Canevin, 3 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel, 1 p.m.

North Catholic at Oakland Catholic, 1 p.m.

North Hills at Plum, 12:30 p.m.

Norwin at Kiski Area, 2:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at North Catholic, 1 p.m.

Penn Hills at McKeesport, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Allderdice 5, Penn Hills 0

Volleyball

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township (n)

Nonsection

Shaler 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at North Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

North Star at Greensburg Central Catholic, 11 a.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.