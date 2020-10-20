High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 20, 2020

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 | 10:39 PM

Field hockey

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Class A

Shady Side Academy 10, Sewickley Academy 1

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

PIAA Championship

Class 3A

At Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York

Par 71

Calen Sanderson, Holy Ghost Prep, 67

Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 68

Nick Gross, Downingtown West, 69

Devin Smith, Waynesboro, 70

Karl Frisk, Spring Grove, 70

Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 71

Bill Pabst, North Pocono, 71

Milo Jezzeny, Central Bucks West, 73

Brady Davidson, Cumberland Valley, 73

Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 73

Eric Miller, West Chester Rustin, 73

Scott Jordan, Upper St. Clair, 73

Jacob Haberstumpf, Freedom, 73

Dylan Gooneratne, Plymouth Whitemarsh, 74

Roy Anderson, Unionville, 74

Colton Yenser, Daniel Boone, 74

Ryan D’Ariano, West Chester Rustin, 74

Logan Paczewski, Dallas, 74

Jordan Barker, Liberty, 74

Michael Wareham, Franklin Regional, 75

Breckin Taylor, Cathedral Prep, 75

John Peters, Carlisle, 75

Christian Matt, Wissahickon, 76

Justin Scally, Moon, 76

Aidan Oehrle, Fox Chapel, 76

Stephen Butler, Souderton, 77

Blake Bertolo, Mars, 77

Conner Strine, Manheim Township, 78

William (Win) Thomas, Unionville, 78

Spencer Cornelius, Bradford, 78

Derek McGlaughlin, Lower Dauphin, 78

Matthew Zerfass, Emmaus, 78

Jackson Tappen, Wissahickon, 79

John Olsen, State College, 79

Chase Skrapits, Nazareth, 81

Tanner Fackler, Central Dauphin East, 81

Tanner Barth, East Juniata, 81

Kevin Lafond, La Salle College, 82

Carter Pitcairn, Central Catholic, 82

Luke Snyder, St. Joseph’s Prep, 82

Athen Sacher, York Suburban, 82

Noah Keener, Spring Grove, 84

Logan Gavin, Valley View, 85

Charlie Betz, Danville, 85

Dylan Kochis, West Chester Henderson, 85

Jase Barker, Liberty, 86

Sean Cliff, Manheim Township, 86

Jack Urban, Upper St. Clair, 87

Girls

Tuesday’s results

PIAA Championship

Class 3A

At Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York

Par 72

Victoria Kim, West Chester East, 72*

Michelle Cox, Emmaus, 72

Ava O’Sullivan, Downingtown East, 74

Evelyn Wong, Emmaus, 75

Charlotte Scully, Unionville, 76

Gwen Powell, North Pocono, 76

Clare Gimpel, Mount St. Joseph, 77

Lindsay Powanda, Mt. Lebanon, 77

Jade Gu, Pennsbury, 78

Caroline McConnell, South Fayette, 78

Ella McRoberts, Peters Township, 78

Riley Kracaw, State College, 79

Kayla Maletto, Wilson, 79

Stefania Fedun, Owen J. Roberts, 80

Hannah Barrett, Carlisle, 80

Ammala Moua, Cocalico, 80

Paige Scott, Butler, 81

Nina Busch, Fox Chapel, 83

Makensy Knaub, Dallastown, 84

Lillian McNally, West York, 86

Emily McAninch, Cumberland Valley, 88

Jordyn Ruane, Pittston Area, 89

Elizabeth D’Andrea, Erie, 93

Isabelle Ritz, Hazleton Area, 94

Emma Shelby, Saucon Valley, 95

Phoebe Templin, Meadville, 102

*Won in playoff

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 7, North Hills 0

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 7, Brashear 2

Section 3

Allderdice at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 4

Gateway 4, West Mifflin 0

Penn Hills 3, Obama Academy 0

Class 2A

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 1, Southmoreland 0

Southmoreland 4, Yough 0

Waynesburg 4, McGuffey 2

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 5, South Side 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Serra Catholic 1

Section 4

Brentwood 2, Chartiers-Houston 1

Nonsection

Altoona 5, Indiana 0

Butler 3, Bethel Park 1

Carlynton 5, Keystone Oaks 2

Charleroi 8, Laurel Highlands 2

Elizabeth Forward 0, Thomas Jefferson 0 (2OT)

Jeannette 10, Valley 1

Kiski Area 3, Knoch 1

Seneca Valley 2, Franklin Regional 0

McKeesport at Armstrong (n)

Eden Christian at Trinity Christian, ppd.

Hempfield at Indiana, ppd.

Norwin at Mars, ppd.

3 goals or more: Eben McIntyre, Charleroi (5); Jordan Taylor, Jeannette (5)

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 4

Monessen at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 7, Baldwin 0

Section 3

Norwin 4, Penn-Trafford 0

Latrobe at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway 2, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 5, Trinity 3

Connellsville at Ringgold, ppd.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 10, Woodland Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 1, Highlands 0

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 16, Jeannette 0

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 7, Beth-Center 0

Section 4

Aquinas Academy 2, Winchester Thurston 1

Nonsection

Allderdice 5, Obama Academy 1

Blackhawk 3, Beaver 1

Keystone Oaks 7, Carlynton 0

Laurel Highlands 4, Uniontown 1

Ligonier Valley 4, North Star 2

Serra Catholic 5, East Allegheny 2

South Fayette 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Springdale 4, Eden Christian 1

Valley 9, McKeesport 0

Charleroi at Southmoreland, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Peters Township, ppd.

3 goals or more: Ava Lutz, Thomas Jefferson; Jaime Dermotta, Serra Catholic; Miranda Shock, Springdale

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Carrick at South Side, 6 p.m.

Montour at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Valley, 7 p.m.

Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL playoffs

Semifinals

Class 3A

Latrobe at Peters Township, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 2A

Beaver at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Knoch vs. South Park at Butler, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL playoffs

Semifinals

Class 3A

Latrobe at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Knoch vs. South Park at Butler, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 1

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0

Butler at Pine-Richland (n)

Section 2

Moon 3, Bethel Park 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Baldwin at Peters Township (n)

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Connellsville 0

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Norwin at Gateway, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Woodland Hills 0

Indiana 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Penn Hills 3, McKeesport 0

Plum 3, Kiski Area 1

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 3, West Mifflin 0

Montour 3, Trinity 0

South Fayette 3, West Allegheny 0

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 0

Laurel Highlands 3, Yough 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Uniontown 0

Section 4

Beaver 3, Lincoln Park 0

Hopewell 3, Blackhawk 0

New Castle at Ambridge (n)

Section 5

Armstrong 3, Hampton 1

Freeport 3, Burrell 0

Mars 3, Knoch 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City 3, Mohawk 0

Laurel 3, Beaver Falls 0

Neshannock 3, Freedom 0

Shenango 3, New Brighton 0

Section 2

Carlynton 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Brentwood at North Catholic (n)

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Carmichaels 3, Frazier 2

Southmoreland 3, Beth-Center 0

Brownsville at Charleroi (n)

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, Bentworth 0

South Park 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

McGuffey at Burgettstown (n)

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, Steel Valley 0

East Allegheny at Valley (n)

Derry at South Allegheny, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Aliquippa 0

South Side 3, Union 1

Section 2

Fort Cherry 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Mapletown 3, Avella 0

West Greene at Geibel (n)

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Eden Christian 1

OLSH 3, Northgate 0

Cornell at Sto-Rox (n)

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Leechburg 0

Apollo-Ridge at Trinity Christian (n)

Riverview at St. Joseph (n)

Nonsection

Avonworth 3, South Allegheny 0

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3

Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Serra Catholic at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Frazier at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Union at Wilimington, 7 p.m.

